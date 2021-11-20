Nikola Jokic to miss significant time?

Jokic, who sat courtside with his wrist in a brace, appeared to be hurt the night before in a home loss to Philadelphia. Coach Michael Malone said he didn’t believe the injury would sideline Jokic for long, but had no timetable for his return. “I don’t think it’s going to be a long-term thing at all, but at the same time, I don’t want to put him out there if he can only play with one hand,” Malone said. “Unfair to ask him to do that. When he’s ready to play, he’ll play. That could be against Phoenix, that could be in a week. There’s no timeline at this point.”
Source: ESPN News Services @ ESPN
Source: ESPN News Services @ ESPN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Sunday notes on a Saturday: As Heat get draft reminders, scouting and development trumping all. A year from their last first-round pick, Heat getting up-close view of the next wave. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Plus: Morris-Jokic fallout; Giannis fallout; Dragic; Stan; Butler; more. – 8:58 AM
Sunday notes on a Saturday: As Heat get draft reminders, scouting and development trumping all. A year from their last first-round pick, Heat getting up-close view of the next wave. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Plus: Morris-Jokic fallout; Giannis fallout; Dragic; Stan; Butler; more. – 8:58 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Nikola Jokic day-to-day with a right wrist sprain #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/12… – 6:14 AM
Nikola Jokic day-to-day with a right wrist sprain #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/12… – 6:14 AM
Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey
This was just the prime example of why NBA teams are so thirsty for true star players. The #Nuggets have theirs (Jokic), but he wasn’t playing. The Bulls had theirs – LaVine & DeRozan – and they saw Chicago through, even though the Nuggets played a great 4th quarter. – 11:41 PM
This was just the prime example of why NBA teams are so thirsty for true star players. The #Nuggets have theirs (Jokic), but he wasn’t playing. The Bulls had theirs – LaVine & DeRozan – and they saw Chicago through, even though the Nuggets played a great 4th quarter. – 11:41 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone says he doesn’t have a definitive timeline for when Nikola Jokic will return. He says it could be in Phoenix on Sunday, or it could be in one week. – 11:35 PM
Michael Malone says he doesn’t have a definitive timeline for when Nikola Jokic will return. He says it could be in Phoenix on Sunday, or it could be in one week. – 11:35 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Malone said Nikola Jokic has gotten X-rays and MRIs.
Reitirates he doesn’t think it’s a “long-term” thing, but he said he doesn’t want to put him out there with one hand.
Said there’s no official timeline at this point. – 11:34 PM
Malone said Nikola Jokic has gotten X-rays and MRIs.
Reitirates he doesn’t think it’s a “long-term” thing, but he said he doesn’t want to put him out there with one hand.
Said there’s no official timeline at this point. – 11:34 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Ball Arena just showed Nikola Jokic in his tan suit on the Michelob “drip cam.”
Willing to wager an unhealthy amount of money that he doesn’t know what that is. – 10:26 PM
Ball Arena just showed Nikola Jokic in his tan suit on the Michelob “drip cam.”
Willing to wager an unhealthy amount of money that he doesn’t know what that is. – 10:26 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls open 2nd half with 8-0 run in 2 minutes, take biggest lead of night at 9. Nuggets played last night and are without a lot, including Jokic. Bulls have opportunity here. – 10:20 PM
Bulls open 2nd half with 8-0 run in 2 minutes, take biggest lead of night at 9. Nuggets played last night and are without a lot, including Jokic. Bulls have opportunity here. – 10:20 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
The two most engaged “fans” in this game are Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. Both of them have been yelling out defensive coverages, standing after threes and talking to the coaching staff throughout. They’ve also been slowly inching closer to each other on Denver’s bench. pic.twitter.com/ucdYLez9Pr – 10:01 PM
The two most engaged “fans” in this game are Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. Both of them have been yelling out defensive coverages, standing after threes and talking to the coaching staff throughout. They’ve also been slowly inching closer to each other on Denver’s bench. pic.twitter.com/ucdYLez9Pr – 10:01 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Aaron Gordon comes out on fire tonight. 8 early points, 3 rebounds, a dunk and blocked a Derrick Jones Jr. shot at the rim. He has a great spirit to him early. The first two players off the Nuggets’ bench to greet their team at that timeout: Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. – 9:22 PM
Aaron Gordon comes out on fire tonight. 8 early points, 3 rebounds, a dunk and blocked a Derrick Jones Jr. shot at the rim. He has a great spirit to him early. The first two players off the Nuggets’ bench to greet their team at that timeout: Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. – 9:22 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Billy Donovan earns the first tap-out timeout of the game …. Bulls down 22-12 to a Joker-less Denver team. The boys look lethargic … basically how everyone on this road trip feels right now. – 9:20 PM
Billy Donovan earns the first tap-out timeout of the game …. Bulls down 22-12 to a Joker-less Denver team. The boys look lethargic … basically how everyone on this road trip feels right now. – 9:20 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic is on the Nuggets’ bench tonight in a beige suit. Looks like he has some sort of brace on his right wrist/hand too. – 9:10 PM
Nikola Jokic is on the Nuggets’ bench tonight in a beige suit. Looks like he has some sort of brace on his right wrist/hand too. – 9:10 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Nuggets lead #NBA in points allowed and are third in defensive rating. Not sure how absence of Jokic will affect all that. #Bulls – 9:00 PM
Nuggets lead #NBA in points allowed and are third in defensive rating. Not sure how absence of Jokic will affect all that. #Bulls – 9:00 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
As we just mentioned on @Chicago Bulls radio, Jokic had started 157 straight games..he was suspended one game for shoving Markief Morris. He served the suspension as the Nuggets beat Indiana. Jokic is tough, durable- a winner.Huge loss. Bulls need to take care of business. – 8:52 PM
As we just mentioned on @Chicago Bulls radio, Jokic had started 157 straight games..he was suspended one game for shoving Markief Morris. He served the suspension as the Nuggets beat Indiana. Jokic is tough, durable- a winner.Huge loss. Bulls need to take care of business. – 8:52 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Friday night vibes at the DNVR bar. Come pregame with us.
✅ No Joker, Murray, or Porter
🔦 Spotlight on _______
🐂 Roster Envy
💰 How to make this game Interesting: GAMBLE!
youtube.com/watch?v=7kaHGC… – 8:30 PM
Friday night vibes at the DNVR bar. Come pregame with us.
✅ No Joker, Murray, or Porter
🔦 Spotlight on _______
🐂 Roster Envy
💰 How to make this game Interesting: GAMBLE!
youtube.com/watch?v=7kaHGC… – 8:30 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Only other game Nikola Jokic missed the past two seasons was the suspension for hitting Markieff Morris and Denver beat the Pacers without him. Michael Porter Jr. also out vs. #Bulls tonight – 7:45 PM
Only other game Nikola Jokic missed the past two seasons was the suspension for hitting Markieff Morris and Denver beat the Pacers without him. Michael Porter Jr. also out vs. #Bulls tonight – 7:45 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Murray, Porter, and Jokic all OUT with injuries as the Nuggets play their NBA-leading 4th back-to-back in 16 games.
Schedule actually gets HARDER next. 9 of their next 10 games are on the road. pic.twitter.com/KQsKpQ550u – 7:36 PM
Murray, Porter, and Jokic all OUT with injuries as the Nuggets play their NBA-leading 4th back-to-back in 16 games.
Schedule actually gets HARDER next. 9 of their next 10 games are on the road. pic.twitter.com/KQsKpQ550u – 7:36 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The @Denver Nuggets have ruled Nikola Jokic out tonight against Chicago due to a right wrist sprain.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 7:30 PM
The @Denver Nuggets have ruled Nikola Jokic out tonight against Chicago due to a right wrist sprain.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 7:30 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
For Denver. No Jokic, Murray or Porter. Bulls – Nuggets tonight 7:45 @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls radio network @Audacy – 7:27 PM
For Denver. No Jokic, Murray or Porter. Bulls – Nuggets tonight 7:45 @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls radio network @Audacy – 7:27 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Markieff Morris is not traveling with the Heat this weekend. He will miss his sixth straight game with a neck injury stemming from his entanglement with Jokic. Could be more. – 4:17 PM
Markieff Morris is not traveling with the Heat this weekend. He will miss his sixth straight game with a neck injury stemming from his entanglement with Jokic. Could be more. – 4:17 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic last night:
– Scored 27 of Nuggets’ 52 first-half pts
– Scored/assisted on 15 of Denver’s first 20 FG’s
– Was trending towards 40 min. vs 76ers (no Embiid)
The pressure on him to produce at an elite level every game feels higher than ever.
thednvr.com/can-nikola-jok… – 2:30 PM
Nikola Jokic last night:
– Scored 27 of Nuggets’ 52 first-half pts
– Scored/assisted on 15 of Denver’s first 20 FG’s
– Was trending towards 40 min. vs 76ers (no Embiid)
The pressure on him to produce at an elite level every game feels higher than ever.
thednvr.com/can-nikola-jok… – 2:30 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Injury Update: Denver: Nikola Jokic- questionable. Right wrist sprain. @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network. 7:45 pre – 1:36 PM
Injury Update: Denver: Nikola Jokic- questionable. Right wrist sprain. @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network. 7:45 pre – 1:36 PM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
Will Lonzo Ball have more assists than Nikola Jokic? Make your pick here! lonzowire.usatoday.com/lists/bulls-vs… – 11:34 AM
Will Lonzo Ball have more assists than Nikola Jokic? Make your pick here! lonzowire.usatoday.com/lists/bulls-vs… – 11:34 AM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Since Nikola Jokic doesn’t have social media, Denver Nuggets fans are fundraising to sponsor a therapy horse at the Colorado Therapeutic Riding Center in his honor.
$1,225 has already been raised. The goal is $2,500.
gofund.me/aae3a460 – 10:28 AM
Since Nikola Jokic doesn’t have social media, Denver Nuggets fans are fundraising to sponsor a therapy horse at the Colorado Therapeutic Riding Center in his honor.
$1,225 has already been raised. The goal is $2,500.
gofund.me/aae3a460 – 10:28 AM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
DEN ➡️ PDX. The tour of my former homes continues 🥰
ICYMI late last night, here are some takeaways from the Sixers’ stunning thrashing of the Nuggets, including how they stifled The Joker in the second half.
inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 9:23 AM
DEN ➡️ PDX. The tour of my former homes continues 🥰
ICYMI late last night, here are some takeaways from the Sixers’ stunning thrashing of the Nuggets, including how they stifled The Joker in the second half.
inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 9:23 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Nikola Jokic was a beast in the 1st half as he dropped 27 points on 10/12 shooting. After halftime, he only had 3 points as the Philly defense stifled him. The team explains how they were able to slow him down in the 2nd half. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/11/19/six… via @SixersWire #NBA – 9:03 AM
Nikola Jokic was a beast in the 1st half as he dropped 27 points on 10/12 shooting. After halftime, he only had 3 points as the Philly defense stifled him. The team explains how they were able to slow him down in the 2nd half. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/11/19/six… via @SixersWire #NBA – 9:03 AM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Karl Towns: Skilled basketball player. Also threw two absolutely crazy, Jokic-level passes this game pic.twitter.com/pIn2sIMjT6 – 8:30 AM
Karl Towns: Skilled basketball player. Also threw two absolutely crazy, Jokic-level passes this game pic.twitter.com/pIn2sIMjT6 – 8:30 AM
More on this storyline
Harrison Wind: Nikola Jokic is out tonight, Michael Malone says. -via Twitter @HarrisonWind / November 19, 2021
Michael Singer: Early injury report: Nikola Jokic (wrist sprain) is questionable. Will Barton (back) and Bones Hyland (ankle) are probable. Zeke Nnaji (ankle) out. -via Twitter @msinger / November 19, 2021
Michael Singer: Nikola Jokic is active again for tonight, I’m told. -via Twitter @msinger / October 30, 2021