Daily statistical milestones: Mike Conley in assists and more

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.

Bradley Beal No. 44 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Brent Barry with 1,396 three-pointers. He’s now 29 away from Lou Williams

Mike Conley No. 64 in assists now

Moved ahead of Raymond Felton with 5,098 assists. He’s now 50 away from Jose Manuel Calderon

Damian Lillard No. 80 in assists now

Moved ahead of Wilt Chamberlain with 4,644 assists. He’s now 52 away from Fat Lever

Al Horford No. 92 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Larry Nance with 7,360 rebounds. He’s now 19 away from Gus Johnson

Robert Covington No. 96 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Mo Williams with 1,095 three-pointers. He’s now 9 away from Randy Foye and Latrell Sprewell

Damian Lillard No. 97 in points now

Moved ahead of Grant Hill with 17,160 points. He’s now 22 away from Chris Webber

Andre Drummond No. 98 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Emeka Okafor with 1,004 blocks. He’s now 3 away from Rick Mahorn

Evan Fournier No. 100 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Goran Dragic, Rasheed Wallace, Russell Westbrook, Cuttino Mobley and Bojan Bogdanovic with 1,088 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Rudy Gay

Bojan Bogdanovic No. 101 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Russell Westbrook and Cuttino Mobley with 1,086 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Goran Dragic and Rasheed Wallace

Khris Middleton No. 109 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Derek Harper with 1,071 three-pointers. He’s now 4 away from Lindsey Hunter

Jrue Holiday No. 113 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Nick Anderson with 1,056 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Allen Iverson

Myles Turner No. 116 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Raef LaFrentz with 920 blocks. He’s now tied with Yao Ming

Jimmy Butler No. 147 in steals now

Moved ahead of Dwight Howard with 1,062 steals. He’s now 2 away from Johnny Newman

Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 150 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Ben Poquette with 795 blocks. He’s now 3 away from Vin Baker

Jordan Clarkson No. 153 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of George McCloud and Jose Manuel Calderon with 923 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Darrell Armstrong

Derrick Rose No. 153 in assists now

Moved ahead of Earl Monroe with 3,597 assists. He’s now 16 away from Sedale Threatt

Tobias Harris No. 157 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Brandon Jennings with 916 three-pointers. He’s now 4 away from George McCloud and Jose Manuel Calderon

Harrison Barnes No. 162 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Zach LaVine with 895 three-pointers. He’s now 7 away from Donyell Marshall

Kemba Walker No. 167 in points now

Moved ahead of Eddie Jones with 14,163 points. He’s now 69 away from Tom Van Arsdale

Jonas Valanciunas No. 183 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Zelmo Beaty and Anthony Davis with 5,960 rebounds. He’s now 2 away from Elmore Smith

Rudy Gay No. 187 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of George Johnson with 5,889 rebounds. He’s now tied with Tristan Thompson

Bradley Beal No. 191 in points now

Moved ahead of Xavier McDaniel with 13,611 points. He’s now 12 away from Orlando Woolridge and Thaddeus Young

Clint Capela No. 196 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Kobe Bryant and Nazr Mohammed with 641 blocks. He’s now 1 away from Dominique Wilkins and John Henson

Donovan Mitchell No. 201 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Rick Fox with 772 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Jodie Meeks and Byron Scott

Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 217 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Marvin Williams with 5,566 rebounds. He’s now 9 away from Otto Moore

Kemba Walker No. 221 in steals now

Moved ahead of Andre Drummond, John Long, Aaron McKie and PJ Brown with 913 steals. He’s now 3 away from Andre Drummond

Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 222 in points now

Moved ahead of Mickey Johnson and Johnny Newman with 12,764 points. He’s now 17 away from Lamar Odom

Steven Adams No. 224 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Eddie Jones and Andris Biedrins with 581 blocks. He’s now 2 away from Jerami Grant

Karl-Anthony Towns No. 241 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Austin Rivers with 676 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Kent Bazemore and Danny Ferry

Dennis Schroeder No. 248 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of DeMarre Carroll and Luol Deng with 661 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Kenny Smith and Lamar Odom


What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Sean Highkin @highkin At @BleacherReport: Damian Lillard and the Blazers aren’t all the way there yet but they’re slowly starting to figure out who they are bleacherreport.com/articles/10018…1:25 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS Bradley Beal says he was very happy to hear of Tommy Sheppard’s promotion to team president and contract extension, calling him “an awesome person” and “a great GM.” nbcsports.com/washington/wiz…11:26 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko Damian Lillard last night:
✅ 39 PTS
✅ 7 AST
✅ 3 BLK
It’s the 67th time Lillard has recorded at least 35p/5a in a game, the most such games in @Portland Trail Blazers history.
In fact, Lillard has two more such games than the next three-closest players in franchise history combined. pic.twitter.com/fm2WlibnFu11:01 AM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA NBA’s best from November 20:
– D. Lillard: 39 pts, 7 ast, 3 blk
– M. Bridges: 35 pts, 10 reb, 3 ast
– J. Tatum: 33 pts, 8 reb, +22
– Giannis: 32 pts, 20 reb, 3 blk
– T. Maxey: 28 pts, 9 ast, 2 stl
– C. Capela: 20 pts, 15 reb, 2 blk
– D. Sabonis: 20 pts, 10 reb, 6 ast – 10:05 AM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger Left-handed Miles Bridges doing his best Mike Conley impression pic.twitter.com/sXzqLSVTzY8:41 AM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger Watched Portland-Philly this morning. Dame and CJ played all their greatest hits, but Little’s energy also giving Portland that little extra athletic jolt they haven’t had last two years.
Seeing Paul Reed’s minutes go to Bassey makes me sad. – 8:27 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers Best and worst from Sixers-Blazers: No answers for Damian Lillard, Tobias Harris’ injury and more in loss inquirer.com/sixers/best-wo… via @phillyinquirer – 8:13 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers Lillard and McCollum too much to handle in 118-111 loss to the Trail Blazers inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 6:29 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype MVP of the Night: Damian Lillard
#NBAsFinest pic.twitter.com/QkCitfk9lw4:56 AM

Milestones

