Daily statistical milestones: Mike Conley in assists and more

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.
Bradley Beal No. 44 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Brent Barry with 1,396 three-pointers. He’s now 29 away from Lou Williams
Mike Conley No. 64 in assists now
Moved ahead of Raymond Felton with 5,098 assists. He’s now 50 away from Jose Manuel Calderon
Damian Lillard No. 80 in assists now
Moved ahead of Wilt Chamberlain with 4,644 assists. He’s now 52 away from Fat Lever
Al Horford No. 92 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Larry Nance with 7,360 rebounds. He’s now 19 away from Gus Johnson
Robert Covington No. 96 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Mo Williams with 1,095 three-pointers. He’s now 9 away from Randy Foye and Latrell Sprewell
Damian Lillard No. 97 in points now
Moved ahead of Grant Hill with 17,160 points. He’s now 22 away from Chris Webber
Andre Drummond No. 98 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Emeka Okafor with 1,004 blocks. He’s now 3 away from Rick Mahorn
Evan Fournier No. 100 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Goran Dragic, Rasheed Wallace, Russell Westbrook, Cuttino Mobley and Bojan Bogdanovic with 1,088 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Rudy Gay
Bojan Bogdanovic No. 101 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Russell Westbrook and Cuttino Mobley with 1,086 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Goran Dragic and Rasheed Wallace
Khris Middleton No. 109 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Derek Harper with 1,071 three-pointers. He’s now 4 away from Lindsey Hunter
Jrue Holiday No. 113 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Nick Anderson with 1,056 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Allen Iverson
Myles Turner No. 116 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Raef LaFrentz with 920 blocks. He’s now tied with Yao Ming
Jimmy Butler No. 147 in steals now
Moved ahead of Dwight Howard with 1,062 steals. He’s now 2 away from Johnny Newman
Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 150 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Ben Poquette with 795 blocks. He’s now 3 away from Vin Baker
Jordan Clarkson No. 153 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of George McCloud and Jose Manuel Calderon with 923 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Darrell Armstrong
Derrick Rose No. 153 in assists now
Moved ahead of Earl Monroe with 3,597 assists. He’s now 16 away from Sedale Threatt
Tobias Harris No. 157 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Brandon Jennings with 916 three-pointers. He’s now 4 away from George McCloud and Jose Manuel Calderon
Harrison Barnes No. 162 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Zach LaVine with 895 three-pointers. He’s now 7 away from Donyell Marshall
Kemba Walker No. 167 in points now
Moved ahead of Eddie Jones with 14,163 points. He’s now 69 away from Tom Van Arsdale
Jonas Valanciunas No. 183 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Zelmo Beaty and Anthony Davis with 5,960 rebounds. He’s now 2 away from Elmore Smith
Rudy Gay No. 187 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of George Johnson with 5,889 rebounds. He’s now tied with Tristan Thompson
Bradley Beal No. 191 in points now
Moved ahead of Xavier McDaniel with 13,611 points. He’s now 12 away from Orlando Woolridge and Thaddeus Young
Clint Capela No. 196 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Kobe Bryant and Nazr Mohammed with 641 blocks. He’s now 1 away from Dominique Wilkins and John Henson
Donovan Mitchell No. 201 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Rick Fox with 772 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Jodie Meeks and Byron Scott
Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 217 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Marvin Williams with 5,566 rebounds. He’s now 9 away from Otto Moore
Kemba Walker No. 221 in steals now
Moved ahead of Andre Drummond, John Long, Aaron McKie and PJ Brown with 913 steals. He’s now 3 away from Andre Drummond
Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 222 in points now
Moved ahead of Mickey Johnson and Johnny Newman with 12,764 points. He’s now 17 away from Lamar Odom
Steven Adams No. 224 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Eddie Jones and Andris Biedrins with 581 blocks. He’s now 2 away from Jerami Grant
Karl-Anthony Towns No. 241 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Austin Rivers with 676 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Kent Bazemore and Danny Ferry
Dennis Schroeder No. 248 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of DeMarre Carroll and Luol Deng with 661 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Kenny Smith and Lamar Odom
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
✅ 39 PTS
✅ 7 AST
✅ 3 BLK
It’s the 67th time Lillard has recorded at least 35p/5a in a game, the most such games in @Portland Trail Blazers history.
In fact, Lillard has two more such games than the next three-closest players in franchise history combined. pic.twitter.com/fm2WlibnFu – 11:01 AM
Seeing Paul Reed’s minutes go to Bassey makes me sad. – 8:27 AM
#NBAsFinest pic.twitter.com/QkCitfk9lw – 4:56 AM
Milestones, Al Horford, Andre Drummond, Bojan Bogdanovic, Bradley Beal, Damian Lillard, Evan Fournier, Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton, Mike Conley, Robert Covington