Davis Bertans back next week?

The Wizards will have more immediate reinforcements coming than Hachimura. Davis Bertans, who sprained his left ankle in a game in Atlanta on Nov. 1, should be active again at some point next week. Washington plays Charlotte on Monday before kicking off a four-game road trip in New Orleans on Wednesday. “I’m not sure at what point [he’ll return], but he’s progressing nicely, doing more everyday,” Unseld said. “So I would foresee it happening this upcoming week.”Source: Ava Wallace @ Washington Post