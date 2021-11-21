Davis Bertans back next week?

The Wizards will have more immediate reinforcements coming than Hachimura. Davis Bertans, who sprained his left ankle in a game in Atlanta on Nov. 1, should be active again at some point next week. Washington plays Charlotte on Monday before kicking off a four-game road trip in New Orleans on Wednesday. “I’m not sure at what point [he’ll return], but he’s progressing nicely, doing more everyday,” Unseld said. “So I would foresee it happening this upcoming week.”
Source: Ava Wallace @ Washington Post
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Wes Unseld Jr. when asked about Davis Bertans, who sprained his left ankle on Nov. 1 and hasn’t played since: “He has plans to play next week. I’m not sure at what point, but he’s progressing nicely and doing more every day. So I would foresee it happening this upcoming week.” – 5:42 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards’ offense could use some help, but help is on the way: Davis Bertans, Rui Hachimura and Thomas Bryant. pic.twitter.com/DqP4mESjjg – 3:25 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Davis Bertans, Thomas Bryant and Rui Hachimura remain out for Wizards for Saturday vs. Heat. Spencer Dinwiddie will be back after getting Thursday off for rest. Daniel Gafford (thumb) questionable after being held out Thursday. – 5:42 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
In their injury report filed with the league, the Wizards have listed Daniel Gafford (sprained right thumb) as questionable to play in Saturday’s game against the Heat after Gafford did not play Thursday. As expected, Davis Bertans, Thomas Bryant and Rui Hachimura remain out. – 5:37 PM
