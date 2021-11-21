Frank Kaminsky out indefinitely with stress reaction in right knee

Marc J. Spears: Suns say Frank Kaminsky III has been diagnosed with a stress reaction in his right knee. He will be out indefinitely.
Source: Twitter @MarcJSpears
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Frank Kaminsky has been diagnosed with a stress reaction in his right knee. He’s out indefinitely. – 4:14 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns say Frank Kaminsky has been diagnosed with a stress reaction in his right knee and he’ll be out indefinitely – 4:07 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Suns say Frank Kaminsky III has been diagnosed with a stress reaction in his right knee. He will be out indefinitely. – 4:07 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns say Frank Kaminsky (right knee soreness) and Abdel Nader (right knee injury management) are out for tomorrow’s game against the Nuggets – 6:09 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Abdel Nader (right knee injury management) and Frank Kaminsky (right knee soreness) are both out for tomorrow’s Suns game vs. the Nuggets.
Nikola Jokic is questionable for Denver while Michael Porter Jr. is out. MPJ has been out for 2 weeks while Jokic was out on Friday. – 5:49 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Frank Kaminsky is back in a practice uniform. Saw him headed to the back for likely rehab work as he has missed last two games with knee soreness. #Suns – 1:56 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Frank Kaminsky didn’t shoot after practice today but had his normal practice getup on as opposed to the sweats look the last few days – 1:54 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Luka Doncic (knee/ankle) is listed as doubtful on the Mavericks’ injury report for tomorrow’s game against the Suns. Maxi Kleber (left oblique strain) remains out.
Frank Kaminsky (knee) is still out for the Suns. No other additions. – 5:50 PM
Duane Rankin: Frank Kaminsky (right knee soreness) and Abdel Nader (right knee injury management) OUT for tomorrow night’s games vs. Nuggets. #Suns -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / November 20, 2021