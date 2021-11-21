Game stream: Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Clippers

The Dallas Mavericks (9-6) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (7-7) at STAPLES Center
Game Time: 3:30 PM EST on Sunday November 21, 2021
Dallas Mavericks 47, Los Angeles Clippers 46 (Half)
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs-Clippers isn’t nearly as much fun when Luka and Kawhi aren’t playing. Mavs lead 47-46 at half. Porzingis 15-8 for Mavs. Zubac 13-8 for LAC. 2nd half soon @theeagledallas – 4:41 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
It’s a matinee game alright.
Mavericks up 47-46, winning the critical rebounding and turnover battles needed to win a game like this.
Ivica Zubac has a team-high 13 points, rest of team has 33 points on 35 shots. – 4:39 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Up by a point in L.A.
🔵🔵⚪⚪
#Lexus | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/VIWCh7gUXz – 4:38 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
The Clippers invited mascots from across the country to celebrate the “birthday” of Chuck the Condor pic.twitter.com/AfJKztfTpW – 4:38 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Clippers outscored the Mavs 16-8 in the last 4:34 of the second quarter.
But Kristaps Porzingis (15 pts, 8 reb, including 4 on offense, 1 ast, 1 block) is a big reason Mavs still lead 47-46. – 4:37 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Mavericks 47, Clippers 46 | Half | PG with a poster, Zu and Reggie with 8 points apiece and the Clippers — who trailed 39-30 — are within one. – 4:37 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks up 47-46 at halftime. KP with 15 and 8 for the Mavericks. Zubac with 13 and 8 for the Clippers. – 4:37 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Ivica Zubac averaged 13ish points per game against Dallas each of the past two seasons — he’s got 13 so far (5 for 6) and 8 rebounds in 14 first-half minutes. – 4:35 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
LOOK OUT BELOW!
📺 @BallySportWest | @Ivica Zubac pic.twitter.com/lUEbpmn1f1 – 4:34 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Tough foul to take by Porzingis. His third of the game with just 5.1 seconds left in the half. – 4:34 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
There also a bunch of mascots here to celebrate Chuck the Condor’s birthday at the Clippers game. And they just brought these out for possible halftime. Could we get a mascot crate challenge???? pic.twitter.com/eOnmBhSoC3 – 4:32 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
The best part of Paul George’s throwback poster dunk on Dwight Powell was the flex followed by the nasty face he made – 4:31 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
KP is doing one-legged fadeaways at 7’3″ 🦄🦄🦄
@AcmeBrick | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/xlUk4iJ2tk – 4:28 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Yes, the offense remains in hell for the Clippers.
LA stuck on 30 points on 34 shots. The weird turnovers are here. If they were playing a good offensive team, this would be a blowout already.
Still might get there, which is why Lue called an angry timeout with Mavs up 39-30 – 4:25 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks up 39-30 as Porzingis and Brunson take a seat. Let’s see if they can keep the advantage. – 4:24 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
DENIED ❌
📺 @BallySportWest | @Isaiah Hartenstein pic.twitter.com/87fSFUVr0N – 4:21 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
In last season’s 1st-round series vs. Clippers, Kristaps “Decoy” Porzingis attempted 13, 12, 6 and 12 shots in the 4 games in Staples Center. His scoring high was 20 points in Game 2 of the series.
Today he is 5-of-10 and has 13 points in 13 minutes of court time. Decoy no more. – 4:19 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
FWIW … just noticed that Ty Lue is back to coaching in a mask, as he was in the postseason.
Hartenstein in to start second quarter at center.
Mavericks lead 28-26 with 7:44 left in first half – 4:16 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Some pretty salty defense in the Mavs-Clippers game right now. Blocks by Ntilikina, Porzingis then by Hartenstein on the other end. Mavericks up 28-26. – 4:15 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Tired: Frank Ntilikina committing a turnover
Wired: Frank Ntilikina sprinting back after said turnover to make an absolutely ferocious block – 4:14 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
That was an outstanding steal by Luke Kennard, but he got chased down by Frank Ntilikina.
It is moments like these that begat #WhenInDoubtDunk – 4:13 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Mavs 22, Clippers 19 | End 1 | Dallas scored the last 10 points of the quarter, a run coinciding with PG’s exit at the 3:31 mark.
Zu leading the Clippers with five points; PG has four.
Porzingis and Brunson with 7 apiece for Dallas. – 4:09 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Mavericks end last 3:31 of first quarter on a 10-0 run to lead Clippers 22-19.
LA shooting a matinee special 35% from the field, 25% from 3, 50% from FT line. – 4:08 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Welcome back, @Serge Ibaka!
📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/ISSsRk4x8w – 4:06 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Big man slam!
📺 @BallySportWest | @Ivica Zubac pic.twitter.com/FMK1d5eO9F – 4:00 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Ibaka gets in for Zubac. Expect Hartenstein to take second quarter minutes – 3:55 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers dunks this season:
Ivica Zubac -> now 30
Rest of team combined -> 29 – 3:53 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Mavericks up 9-8 early, but what’s important right now is that the mascots are here for @ChuckTheCondor, who apparently has a roving birthday pic.twitter.com/CuEXbaNRUu – 3:52 PM
Jabari Young @JabariJYoung
Also..
Sam Cassell: Has been a few places as an a asst. now… #Wizards #Clippers #Sixers … so sure he’s learned a lot. Championship point guard #Rockets ..knows the game
Mark Jackson: deserves another shot after helping resurrect #Warriors .. smart coach, smart player #Pacers – 3:47 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
No Luka again. He was a game-time decision. He has now missed 3 games in a row with sprains in his left knee and left ankle. – 3:42 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first 🖐 on the floor this afternoon.
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/5QyLyNxsD9 – 3:42 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Takin’ the floor.
📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/sjWPiDMiZ8 – 3:36 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Mavs & Clippers are playing 2 straight in LA. First of which is starting now on BSSW w/ Harp & me from Staples Center. ICYMI, Maxi Kleber returns from missing the last 9 games. Luka is getting closer, not ruled out until 90 mins before tip. Nic Batum out for LAC (H&S Protocols). – 3:32 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Pregame with PG.
🕧 12:30PM PT | 📺 @BallySportWest pic.twitter.com/CIEg1eu4cb – 3:26 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The Clippers are going to start this season-long 6-game homestand/7 straight games at Staples with Nicolas Batum in Health & Safety Protocols. – 3:16 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Clips-Mavs matinee
LAC
Paul George
Amir Coffey
Ivica Zubac
Eric Bledsoe
Reggie Jackson
DAL
Dorian Finney-Smith
Kristaps Porzingis
Dwight Powell
Tim Hardaway Jr.
Jalen Brunson – 3:05 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers say Nico Batum (illness) is out vs. Dallas and Amir Coffey is starting in his place. (Follow @thucnhi21 today for more Clips updates!) – 3:05 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Clippers announce Nic Batum is out due to illness. Amir Coffey will start. – 3:05 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers will start Amir Coffey at power forward today, just like Thursday night in Memphis. – 3:04 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: DFS, Porzingis, Powell, Hardaway, Brunson.
LAC starters: George, Batum, Zubac, Bledsoe, Jackson
2:40 tip @theeagledallas – 2:56 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
It’s going to be a 3-center rotation for the Clippers today.
Last time Lue did that was two weeks ago against Hornets and Trail Blazers.
Ibaka had a better second half stint than first half vs Hornets. But against Trail Blazers, Hartenstein got all of the second half minutes. – 2:54 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic out for third straight game vs. Clippers with left knee and ankle sprains; Maxi Kleber to make Mavs return dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 2:51 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tyronn Lue when I asked him about #GetToThePaintOrDieTryin vs Mavericks: “We’re gonna try…” – 2:45 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Mavs say that Luka Doncic will miss today’s game vs the Clippers – 2:40 PM
Willie Cauley-Stein @THEwillieCS15
About that time #MFFL’s Let’s get it. 🏀✌🏽
🎥: @iburks pic.twitter.com/m3SWmXeGZn – 2:33 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Mavs say Luka Dončić (left knee and left ankle sprains) will miss today’s game against the Clippers. – 2:29 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Mavs say Luka Doncic is out today vs. Clippers. Dallas plays Clippers again on Tuesday. – 2:28 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
It went on … but here’s a minute and change Luka Doncic writing his name over and over and over. pic.twitter.com/6fED7uF1S2 – 2:28 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Dallas Mavericks announce Luka Dončić (left knee and left ankle sprains) will miss today’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers. – 2:27 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Luka Dončić (left knee and left ankle sprains) will miss today’s game against the Clippers. – 2:26 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Luke Doncic trying to get a shooting rhythm pic.twitter.com/YMEjsMdNHH – 2:18 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Luka getting some shots up over @LASparks guard/Dallas coach Kristi Toliver … with Boban in the background. pic.twitter.com/qbQ1R83DcQ – 2:16 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Luka Doncic getting in a pre-game warmup. He looks pretty deliberative with his movements pic.twitter.com/HlqdyjtRsR – 2:13 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd says Luka is still a “game-time decision” this afternoon vs. Clippers with left knee, ankle sprains.
Maxi Kleber is back after 9 games with left oblique strain.
Primetime in Slovenia? Playoff rematch? You know Luka is going to do anything to play, especially today. – 2:04 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Mavs forward Maxi Kleber will play vs. Clippers after missing several games due to a strained oblique. He was playing well before injury and gives Mavs the option of using big lineups without sacrificing spacing. – 2:04 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Maxi Kleber (left oblique strain) will be available for today’s game against the Clippers.
Luka Dončić (left knee and left ankle sprains) will be a game-time decision. – 2:04 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Jason Kidd says that Luka Doncic is a game-time decision and that Maxi Kleber will return from injury.
You may remember Maxi Kleber from Kawhi’s hoodie pic.twitter.com/5uw72b37Ah – 2:04 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Per JKidd: Luka game time decision. Maxi is back after missing the last nine games. 2:30 tip @theeagledallas – 2:04 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Luka is a game time call, Jason Kidd says. pic.twitter.com/vMGyWW0jKc – 2:03 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Jason Kidd updating Mavs heath for today’s game at LA Clippers – Kleber returns. Luka is a game time decision – 2:03 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Mavs say Luka Doncic is a game-time decision for today’s game vs Clippers. Luka plans to go through a pre-game warmup – 2:03 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic is a game-time decision vs. Clippers this afternoon after missing the last two games due to left knee and ankle sprains, Jason Kidd said.
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Pullin’ up to the scene.
🕧12:30PM PT | 📺@BallySportWest pic.twitter.com/3BST7eSz4t – 1:59 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Serge Ibaka will be on a minutes restriction and Ty Lue will see how his three centers do in a rotation. – 1:56 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Ty Lue confirms that Justise Winslow has rejoined the team after a seven-day personal leave.
Winslow joins Serge Ibaka as depth reinforcements coming off of a 5-in-7 stretch. – 1:52 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue says Nic Batum (Achilles) will play in stretches and Justise Winslow has rejoined the team. – 1:51 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers coach Ty Lue on doing a TikTok commercial with Allen Iverson pic.twitter.com/cwXNiRcMq8 – 1:49 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Ty Lue on managing Nic Batum’s Achilles soreness: “Trying to watch it, play him in seven minute increments. Not too much.” – 1:48 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Last 4 years: Sac took Bagley over Luka, spent lottery picks on THREE point guards, froze on trading Barnes when he had legit trade value, spent actual money on T. Thompson, gave Bogdanovic away for NOTHING… but hey let’s change coaches again. An ongoing ownership catastrophe. – 1:27 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
🗣 GAME DAY 🗣 Time to bounce back.
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRAMoment pic.twitter.com/9rxwLwZPtA – 1:10 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
When the Warriors travel to Dallas on Jan. 5 for a game against the Mavs, NBA legend Dirk Nowitzki will be getting his No. 41 jersey retired. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/11/20/dal… – 1:00 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
ICYMI @TheAthletic
The LA Clippers have played 16 games, ~20% of the regular season.
Here’s a deep review of how the team is looking as the sample size grows large enough to define this season’s performance theathletic.com/2967578/2021/1… – 12:45 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Both Luka Doncic and Maxi Kleber still listed as questionable for the 2:30 p.m. tipoff against the Clippers, per the 10:30 a.m. injury update. – 11:40 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
The Lakers, Clippers and Kings are 0-6 since the Staples Center renaming announcement.
#LeCryptoCurse pic.twitter.com/dUXWkdWf3f – 11:39 AM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Back home for a Sunday matinee!
🕧 12:30PM PT
🆚 @Dallas Mavericks
📺 @BallySportWest
📻 @AM570LASports, @TuLigaRadio pic.twitter.com/LRyHs6EVJe – 11:00 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Yeah there’s a pretty big football game today, but right before then you’ve got Mavs-Clippers both trying to salvage their weekends. The rivalry established over the last two post seasons is reason enough to tune in. @peasradio pre at 2:00 Tip w/Brad & me at 2:40 @theeagledallas – 10:22 AM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Sunday afternoon hoops 🏀
🆚 @Los Angeles Clippers
⌚ EARLY TIP-OFF: 2:30M CT
📺 @BallySportsSW
📻 @theeagledallas & 99.1 FM pic.twitter.com/0iw0UmtGPF – 10:00 AM
