Game stream: Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns

The Denver Nuggets (9-7) play against the Phoenix Suns (3-3) at Footprint Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Sunday November 21, 2021
Denver Nuggets 74, Phoenix Suns 88 (Q3 04:34)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Jae Crowder hitting runners off the glass, layups in transition.
Who said he only shoots 3s?
I have to be honest as the numbers will prove he mostly takes 3s, but he has always had more in his game than 3s.
Has 15 on 5-of-8 FGs (2-of-4 from 3). #Suns up 88-74 with 5:24 left. – 9:41 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Denver still out here chipping at that lead. Denver without Jokic (and Murray, and MPJ) is not goin away. – 9:37 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Nuggets climbing back in this.
#Suns lead now just single digits as Green hits 3.
Nuggets trail 83-74 with 6:12 left in 3rd quarter. – 9:35 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns’ lead is down to 9. If it wasn’t for four tough shots in the midrange falling it could be a lot closer. Offense lost its rhythm. – 9:34 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns getting a bit sloppy and the Nuggets are back within single digits – 9:34 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker sizes up Morris.
Booker dribbles in front of Morris.
Booker scores over Morris.
#Suns up 79-62 as Crowder hits a running banker. – 9:30 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
3️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ career points
DA continues to climb. pic.twitter.com/gYpzB3O9mf – 9:29 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Successful challenge that keeps Deandre Ayton from picking up fourth foul. #Suns lose tip, but don’t score on ensuing possession.
Had that foul counted, Barton would’ve gone to the line and Ayton would have four fouls and likely be sitting on the bench right now.
#Suns up 13. – 9:28 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Ayton picks up his fourth foul but Monty challenges it and it is overturned. – 9:26 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Deandre Ayton just picked up his 4th foul about a minute into the 3rd quarter. Looks like Monty called a timeout to challenge it – 9:24 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Aaron Gordon, Michael Malone and Natalie Sago having a friendly halftime chat about Thanksgiving plans, no doubt. pic.twitter.com/sQFKsyuVX5 – 9:21 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
LeBron vs. Stewart, Part II is on Nov. 28.
Jokic vs. Morris, Part II is on Nov. 29.
Weird how it worked out that way. – 9:13 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they trail 73-60 against the Phoenix Suns.
-AG has 16, 5, and 3 on 7/11 shooting. Has been v aggressive going to the rim
-Jeff Green looks better tonight
-Ayton has 18 points on 8/9
-CP3 has 9 assists and should have way more pic.twitter.com/Mha4cDPMMv – 9:10 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Nuggets cut what was once a 21-point #Suns lead to 13 points, 73-60, at the half.
PHX: Ayton 18. Crowder and Booker 11 each. Team: 8-of-19 on 3s (Started 7-of-8).
DEN: Gordon 16, Green 13. Team: 6-of-14 on 3s. Nikola Jokic (wrist) and Michael Porter Jr. (back) OUT. #NBA75 – 9:10 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets get credit for getting to the line 16 times in the first half. Now if they’d hit any more than 10 of them, this game might be within reach.
Somehow, a 13-point halftime deficit feels like slight win for Denver … given how it was going. – 9:07 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: PHX 73, DEN 60
Ayton: 18 Pts, 4 Reb, 8-9 FG
Booker: 11 Pts, 4 Ast, 4-8 FG
Crowder: 11 Pts
Gordon: 16 Pts, 5 Reb
Suns: 61 FG%, 20 assists on 26 made FGs – 9:07 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
someone’s gotta go through the play-by-play logs and see what Booker’s shooting on the 2-for-1s – 9:06 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Deandre Ayton and JaVale McGee both have 3 fouls now and the Nuggets are back within 12 – 9:03 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Jeff Green has had a really good game of just putting his head down and earning some baskets. Also had some takes in the post. Been a better center switch defender. – 9:03 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Closing out these last 2 minutes strong would be good for the Suns – 9:02 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Three fouls for Ayton so he heads to the bench with 18 points in the first half – 9:02 PM
Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey
#Nuggets G Bones Hyland (right ankle sprain) is out and questionable to return to this game – 8:56 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Bones Hyland (right ankle sprain) is questionable to return to tonight’s game. – 8:55 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Skyhook ➡️ score
DA and the bench LOVE it. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/24B5oI4QPI – 8:55 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monte Morris went to Chris Paul’s camps as a kid and works out with him in the summer and even HE falls for the ripthrough. I’m convinced it’s a Jedi mind trick and there is no stopping it. – 8:54 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Bones Hyland has a right ankle sprain and is questionable to return, I’m told. – 8:54 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Chris Paul just drew a rip-through foul on Monte Morris, and there was an audible laugh from the Suns crowd. – 8:54 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Ridiculous catch and finish by DA on the move. Pass from CP3 was nearly as good. – 8:53 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Crowder hasn’t been getting that foul on guys being in his landing zone after he initially was a few games into the year. He loads up so much on his jumper and goes forward that it happens more often for him. He was not pleased on that last occurrence. – 8:52 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
We gotta start keeping track of how many fouls Chris Paul draws when his opponent is over the foul limit. It’s hysterical – 8:51 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Nuggets have no hope of stopping Deandre Ayton right now. He nearly put Monte Morris in the basket with that last roll – 8:47 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Facu Campazzo is shooting 35.3% from 3 this season — he’s the Nuggets’ third-best 3-point shooter percentage-wise on the year. He’s 2-2 from distance tonight and 6-7 from 3 over his last two games. – 8:42 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
According to the Suns, that was Phoenix’s second-highest scoring first quarter in franchise history, trailing only they 50 points they put up back in 1990…also against Denver – 8:42 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Nuggets could use a tall inside presence. Feel like keeping the guy who is on the court for Phoenix might have helped, but it’s certainly something they are gonna have to figure out, because the “Jokic will play every minute of all 82” is not working. – 8:41 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Suns scored 48 points in the opening quarter tonight, the team’s first 40+ point quarter of the season. It’s the most in a quarter since scoring 48 in the 3rd quarter at Dallas on 1/28/20 and the second-most first quarter points in franchise history (50 on 11/10/90 vs. Denver). – 8:41 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Suns shooting 8-of-10 from 3-point range, already have 20 points inside and have 21 bench points.
Has the potential to get ugly. – 8:41 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns maintain 20-point lead, 55-35, as #Nuggets coach Michael Malone calls another timeout early in 2nd quarter. – 8:40 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
You know it’s a revenge game against your old team when you’re busting out the little skyhook like that. JaVale McGee is up to 8 points in 7 minutes – 8:40 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns’ 48 points in the first quarter is the second most in franchise history. In 1990 they got 50 in that wild 173-143 final. – 8:37 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Ankle issues continue to plague Bones Hyland. He tweaked his left ankle in Dallas last week. Looks like tweaked an ankle again tonight. Asked to be taken out of the game late in the first quarter. – 8:36 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Alright, Denver won their first game against the Suns in this building. That’s good enough for the reg. season. Pack it up. – 8:35 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
The Phoenix Suns are a buzzsaw. They just hung 48 points on the #Nuggets in the first quarter. Crowd gives its team a standing O after they shot 77% in the first quarter.
It’s a 20-point game. – 8:34 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: PHX 48, DEN 28
Crowder: 11 Pts, 3-3 FG
Booker: 9 Pts, 4 Ast, 3-4 FG
Ayton: 9 Pts, 4-5 FG
Gordon: 9 Pts
Suns shot 77% had 16 assists on 17 made FGs – 8:34 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
And Bones is reinjured. I assume Denver’s medical staff will rub some rhino horn on it or something. – 8:33 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Bones Hyland just twisted his other ankle and immediately heads to the bench. – 8:31 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
For now Monty is keeping the rotation at 9 guys without Nader. Bridges checking back in for Booker. They’ve got a SEGABABA in San Antonio tomorrow so I’d expect more minutes for Payne, Shamet and Johnson. – 8:31 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Bones Hyland comes off the court limping after colliding with JaVale McGee – 8:31 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Expert level look-off from Devin Booker in transition there. Defense had no idea Cam Johnson was streaking by them because they were watching Book and he misled them perfectly – 8:29 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Cam Johnson comes off bench to continue #Suns hot shooting from 3. Hits 1st one. #Suns now 5-of-6 on 3s. Up 11. – 8:28 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Watching teams that can make threes is especially painful without Jokic out there. The voodoo doll takes extra stabs whenever Green lets one fly, unfortunately. – 8:26 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic leaves the lineup for two games and all of a sudden Denver cant’t defend 🤔 – 8:25 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Another timeout after Crowder bangs a 3 from the corner.
J-Myke looks lost offensively right now. Phoenix still shooting 73% eight minutes into the game.
Aaron Gordon (9 points) has been great thus far, stepping up with plenty of shots to be had. – 8:25 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker 8 points (2-of-2 on 3s). #Suns up 10 with 4:05 left in 1st as they’re 4-of-5 on 3s.
Crowder just hit his second one to give him 11. He’s also 2-of-2 on 3s. #Nuggets – 8:24 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns are shooting 11-for-15 to start this one, including 4-for-5 from 3. Up 30-20 early. Might not need to wait til the 4th to flip the switch tonight – 8:24 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Another good play by Deandre Ayton in the short roll. Starters roll in their first shift. Chris Paul with 6 assists already. – 8:24 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Nuggets defense offering no resistance without Murray/Porter/Jokić against functional offenses. – 8:19 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Malone takes a timeout with Suns shooting 87.5% (!) from the field. With their personnel, last thing #Nuggets can afford to do is get into a trackmeet with Phoenix.
Ayton has 9, Crowder has 8. Suns up 19-14. – 8:18 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns 6-of-7 with miss Bridges corner 3 off the catch.
Up 17-14 as #Nuggets are 6-of-10. – 8:17 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Strong start for Deandre Ayton. Rolling hard and even put the ball on the ground for that last and-1 attacking the paint – 8:17 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Jae Crowder: 8 points, 2-2 FG
Denver Nuggets: 7 points, 3-6 FG – 8:14 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
The Suns score the first six before Monte Morris gets the Nuggets on the biased with a 3 from the top of the key. – 8:14 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Grand Rapids Gold beat the Windy City Bulls tonight 111-93
Vlatko Cancar: 18 pts, 11 rebs, 4 asts
Lance Stephenson: 18 pts, 9 rebs, 3 stls
Nik Stauskas: 22 pts (0-6 3FG’s) 9 rebs
Matt Ryan: 13 pts (3-7 3FG’s)
pic.twitter.com/Fg1YLqCbj2 – 8:10 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Fresh off a season-high 28 points on Friday pic.twitter.com/uGnFDXImRD – 7:55 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets starters: Morris, Barton, Gordon, Jeff Green, JaMychal Green – 7:38 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nuggets starters: Monte Morris, Will Barton, Aaron Gordon, both J. Greens. – 7:38 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
First 5⃣ on the floor
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/2jfdF2wcJM – 7:37 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Nuggets starting Jeff and JaMychal Green in place of MPJ and Jokic. They went small against Chicago on Friday with Jeff Green at center and gave up 17 offensive rebounds.
The Greens were the only bigs Denver played in that game. Suns can either stick with McGee or go small. – 7:34 PM
Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey
Seven months after his ACL injury, Jamal Murray is ramping up the kind of quick twitch, side to side movement that is very encouraging. Moving around the court with a little swag as well 👍🏾 #Nuggets pic.twitter.com/s9bhTTTqXk – 7:28 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Nuggets say Nikola Jokic is out for tonight’s game with that wrist sprain – 7:20 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
This Nuggets season has been a slog so far. Injuries, back-to-backs, a plethora of bricks. I said this on one of the live shows but it feels like the team is in purgatory. – 7:16 PM
Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey
Aaron Gordon and Will Barton go through their warmups here in Phoenix at the Footprint Center. #Nuggets at Suns coming up at 6pm. First of 2 quick road games before Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/a1ecQwdmog – 7:15 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Who’s ready for some Sunday night basketball?!
#YouDoYou | @PlayAtGila pic.twitter.com/ZYKyfuNQnE – 7:14 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Denver Nuggets rule Nikola Jokic out for second straight game with a wrist injury. – 7:13 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Nikola Jokić (right wrist sprain) is OUT for tonight’s game.
#MileHighBasketball – 7:10 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Game night in Phoenix. #Suns #Nuggets. pic.twitter.com/j0OXgWmTVA – 7:06 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Jamal Murray walked in with Michael Malone during his pregame press conference.
Jamal: “Play me.”
Malone: “Don’t tempt me.” – 7:06 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
If Nikola Jokic (wrist) does play tonight, #Suns coach Monty Williams has a game plan. pic.twitter.com/ynBVosvahc – 6:58 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Just feel for him cause he was playing so well. Monty Williams on Frank Kaminsky, who is out indefinitely with a stress reaction to his right knee. #Suns pic.twitter.com/Ti0Nv1UhGG – 6:55 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Bottom line, he’s helped me get jobs. That’s the way the league works. GMs call the players. It’s a players league and Chris has long been one of my biggest advocates and fan. I can’t thank him enough for that.”
#Nuggets coach Michael Malone on Chris Paul and their bond. #Suns pic.twitter.com/cVonqQfacv – 6:51 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
LeBron is playing defense like he’s trying to get Jae Crowder and Isaiah Thomas traded. – 6:47 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone says Mikal Bridges is a guy he loves to watch, partly because he never stops moving on offense: “He’s not a good cutter. He’s a great cutter.” – 6:44 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Nikola Jokic is still questionable going into tonight’s game vs Phoenix. Coach Malone is going to check in after warmups with him and the training staff. – 6:36 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nikola Jokic remains questionable for tonight’s game in Phoenix, per coach Michael Malone. – 6:35 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Nikola Jokic is still questionable, per Michael Malone. They’ll get an update from the medical staff after Jokic warms up. – 6:35 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Nikola Jokic (wrist) still questionable. Game-time decision. #Suns #Nuggets. – 6:35 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic is still questionable to play tonight, Michael Malone says. – 6:34 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Michael Malone made it sound like Nikola Jokic (right wrist sprain) is a game-time decision tonight. He was listed as questionable – 6:33 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Get loud, we are open!
@Opendoor | #ValleyProud pic.twitter.com/EouHwMaYcp – 6:30 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams said he feels for Frank Kaminsky, who was playing so well but is now out indefinitely with a right knee injury: pic.twitter.com/jniTZBvSVV – 6:21 PM
David ‘Dubi’ Pick @IAmDPick
High praise from Barcelona for Tyrus McGee bringing toughness and energy on both sides on the floor. 12 points (3-3 2P), 1 assist and 2 steals against the Euroleague giant. – 6:21 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We’ll see.” Monty Williams when asked if this is an opportunity for Jalen Smith to play tonight as Abdel Nader and Frank Kaminsky are both out. #Suns – 6:20 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic is out on the court and wearing a brace on his right wrist. Was dribbling a bit earlier but almost exclusively with his left hand. Will get official word on his status soon. pic.twitter.com/40lg5GmxFJ – 6:10 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Brought some extra heat to the desert 💧
#ULTRADrip x #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/TIIXDDIH9r – 6:01 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
An atmosphere like no other! 🗣️
Flashback to the Western Conference Semifinals against the Nuggets!
@SweetJames | Sweet Play Since ‘68 pic.twitter.com/hiIjzXVZME – 5:58 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks need a momentum jolt. There’s 4:52 left and the Clippers lead 87-75. Mavericks simply have had trouble scoring with Luka Doncic out. They got 104 and 98 against the Suns and won’t get close to 100 today without a major push. – 5:33 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Reverend Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr. will be honored today at Suns-Nuggets game at Footprint Center as this the 30th anniversary of the Civil Rights Act of 1991. #Suns pic.twitter.com/efhbi64eBj – 5:14 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Frank Kaminsky injury update:
#Suns forward/center Frank Kaminsky III has been diagnosed with a stress reaction in his right knee. He will be out indefinitely. – 5:04 PM
David ‘Dubi’ Pick @IAmDPick
Namon Wright with another freak performance in the U.K. stars in victory for Cheshire Phoenix. pic.twitter.com/YCiXyrSggp – 4:42 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Frank Kaminsky has been diagnosed with a stress reaction in his right knee. He’s out indefinitely. – 4:14 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns say Frank Kaminsky has been diagnosed with a stress reaction in his right knee and he’ll be out indefinitely – 4:07 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Suns say Frank Kaminsky III has been diagnosed with a stress reaction in his right knee. He will be out indefinitely. – 4:07 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Alvin Gentry became interim coach of the Phoenix Suns when Terry Porter was fired in 08-09 after a 28-23 start.
Gentry went 18-13, missing the playoffs as the 9th seed w. 46 wins & Steve Kerr promoted him to head coach.
He won 54 games the next year & led them to Conf. Finals – 3:52 PM
Jabari Young @JabariJYoung
Unless Alvin Gentry takes #Kings to the playoffs, not sure he’s the long-term answer. … fun runs as coach with #Pistons #Suns and #Pelicans .. but history shows … one postseason appearance and he’s done …
Not sure owner Vivek Ranadive knows what he wants #Kings to be… – 3:45 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“He just knows the game truly better than anybody else in the NBA”
Former Suns Power Forward Tom Chambers (@therealTC24) explains to @Grady & @Amin Elhassan how Chris Paul is getting better with age #ValleyProud pic.twitter.com/b3hAfjwnNH – 3:18 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Over/Under 44 rebounds for the squad tonight?
Sign up with @PointsBetUSA to receive your first bets risk-free up to $2K: bit.ly/3DlZTq7
#MileHighBasketball – 3:16 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Hoodie SZN! Pickup tonight’s IOG and don’t forget to checkout with @PayPal!
👕 https://t.co/NsKX3BiZG6 pic.twitter.com/ymFcXWcB6p – 2:27 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Alvin Gentry has been an interim coach in Miami, Detroit, Phoenix and now, possibly, may be the one in Sacramento. That has to be a record. – 2:22 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Tis the season, right?
Get a jump on 🎁giving — there’s 🚨holiday sale🚨on our beautiful hardcover, full color #Bucks championship book.
Halftime of the #Packers game is coming up – just click this link, order it, and you’ll be in a better mood!
pediment.com/products/milwa… – 2:07 PM
