Game stream: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Detroit Pistons

The Los Angeles Lakers (8-9) play against the Detroit Pistons (11-11) at Little Caesars Arena
Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Sunday November 21, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers 88, Detroit Pistons 99 (Q4 09:54)
Scott Cacciola @ScottCacciola
Profiled Isaiah Stewart before he was drafted: nytimes.com/2020/11/17/spo… – 8:03 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
JG with the Jam! 🍇
JG with the Jam! 🍇
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Isaiah Stewart seemed to be fine initially, but things seemed to escalate after he realized how bloody he was.
He wasn’t wrong, but the optics are going to be what the NBA sees more than the circumstances. – 8:03 PM
#Pistons Isaiah Stewart seemed to be fine initially, but things seemed to escalate after he realized how bloody he was.
Casey Holdahl @CHold
I guarantee at least some part of that was due to LeBron seeing that young man with a beautiful head of hair – 8:02 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
What was it Rudy Gobert said last week amid the Turner altercation?
‘Guys that aren’t about that life need to stop acting like they are…’
Isaiah Stewart about that life, ain’t nobody messing with that guy from here on out.
Damnnnnnnnnn – 8:02 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
One quarter to go.
🔹 @Jerami Grant: 28 PTS / 4 REB / 3 AST / 5-9 3PT
🔹 @Hamidou Diallo: 17 PTS / 6 REB / 7-9 FG
🔹 @Cade Cunningham: 13 PTS / 8 REB / 10 AST pic.twitter.com/7aVZAT2iOu – 8:01 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Official prediction: Isaiah Stewart will get a game. That’ll be it. – 8:01 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
After three quarters, Cade Cunningham has 13 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds. Might get his first triple-double tonight – 8:00 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The Lakers now officially have the worst point differential in third quarters this season (-101). pic.twitter.com/B6XSizhQxP – 7:59 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 3Q: Pistons 99, Lakers 84.
Jerami Grant: 28 points
Hamidou Diallo: 17p, 6r
Cade Cunningham: 13p, 10a and 8r
Saddiq Bey: 12 points
Frank Jackson: 10 points – 7:59 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
End 3Q: #Pistons 99, #Lakers 84
Grant: 28 pts, 4 rebs, 3 assts
Diallo: 17 pts, 6 rebs
Cunningham: 13 pts, 8 rebs, 10 assts – 7:59 PM
Matt Dery @DerySpeaks
Everyone will talk about the Beef Stew/LeBron altercation. But I’ll say this.. the #Pistons are about to hang 100 on the #Lakers through 3 quarters. LA couldn’t guard Tim Boyle. – 7:58 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Looks like the Knicks are gonna welcome an angry Lakers team to MSG on Tuesday night…. pic.twitter.com/FRtflidFQ1 – 7:58 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Don’t be surprised if #Pistons Isaiah Stewart is suspended multiple games — and maybe more games than LeBron James. – 7:58 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
LeBron James ejected after elbow (or fist) to Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart draws blood sports.yahoo.com/lebron-james-e… – 7:58 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Would/should the Lakers without LeBron even be favored in a game on the road against the Pistons? They’re now down 13 with 13 mins left in the game. – 7:57 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Miami gonna be trying to call up the Pistons about Isaiah Stewart by the deadline now – 7:55 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
With LeBron possibly getting suspended, an 8-12 record and a six-game losing streak coming out of this road trip now seems entirely possible. – 7:54 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Lakers TV is hilarious right now. “LeBron James drew blood on Isaiah Stewart” “LeBron went over to apologize and Stewart was having none of it”. This is cable news propaganda – 7:53 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
One game to Bron and fine Isaiah Stewart.
Whatchu expect bruh to do when he get punched in the face and bleeding? – 7:53 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
🚨 2ND CAREER DOUBLE-DOUBLE FOR CADE! 🚨
@Cade Cunningham | #Pistons – 7:53 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
LeBron James ejected for elbow to face of #Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart: https://t.co/UEvXWct1v7 pic.twitter.com/PaWW78h9R0 – 7:53 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Isaiah Stewart did box as a kid, and when I asked if he hurt other kids, he said “I don’t want to talk about it.”
theathletic.com/2394021/2021/0… – 7:52 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Haven’t had many opportunities to say this this season — the Pistons are making it look easy. Ball movement has been great all night and they’re making all the shots they should be making – 7:51 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
People getting on Isaiah Stewart for going a bit crazy but I feel like you should be allowed to do almost anything you want with no judgment when you’re bleeding from your eye area from an elbow at a basketball game – 7:51 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Lakers simply don’t show up to play in the third quarter. No other explanation, – 7:49 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Detroit is getting whatever it wants against the Lakers right now. Pistons up by 15. Jerami Grant has 28 points. Cade Cunningham with 11 points, 10 assists (a career high) and 6 rebounds. – 7:49 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Isaiah Stewart is 100% on the list of players who will bleep you up – 7:49 PM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
Isaiah Stewart trying (and succeeding? we’ll see) to be an even bigger cult hero. – 7:48 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Gotta imagine a suspension is coming for Isaiah Stewart. You lose it like that and you’re gonna miss a game or two.
The real question is if LeBron James also gets a suspension or not. Flagrant 2’s pretty regularly do also come with a one-game suspension. We’ll see tomorrow! – 7:48 PM
Gotta imagine a suspension is coming for Isaiah Stewart. You lose it like that and you’re gonna miss a game or two.
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
So many people making sure nobody touches LeBron pic.twitter.com/FewhH1L7IN – 7:45 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Give the #Pistons arena staff lots of credit for keeping that situation under control, because it could have gotten really ugly. – 7:44 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
I’m currently observing the discourse around LeBron and the events in the Lakes-Pistons game – 7:44 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
JERAMI. GRANT. 4 3’s in 2 minutes 🤯🔥
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Lakers’ LeBron James ejected for this blow to face of Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart pic.twitter.com/fsRtNJgekF – 7:40 PM
Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow
This Isaiah Stewart eruption just kept gettin wilder and wilder 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/GO2F6vybMD – 7:40 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Wild scene on the floor here finally results in Ellington shooting 1 technical FT, and Jackson 2 on the other end (for the flagrant).
Pistons lead 79-67 with 9:18 left in the 3rd Q. THT is in for LeBron.
Crowd stayed calm and patient throughout, thankfully, here in Detroit. – 7:39 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James was ejected as a result of a flagrant 2 foul on Isaiah Stewart, after an official’s review. pic.twitter.com/FQssFEw3jH – 7:38 PM
Frank Isola @TheFrankIsola
Isaiah Stewart, who suffered a cut to his face, is likely to get multiple game suspension. If LeBron gets a game that means he’s out vs the Knicks on Tuesday. – 7:38 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Dwight merrily chatting with the dudes at the baseline bar after all of that happened, what a delight. – 7:37 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
LeBron James has been ejected for a flagrant 2, two tech ejection for Isaiah Stewart, tech on Russell Westbrook pic.twitter.com/ImP0tXA7wS – 7:37 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Stu Lantz on our @SpectrumSN broadcast: “It’s almost like LeBron was trying to free his arm, and inadvertently clipped (Stewart),” as the two tossled for position on a rebound. – 7:36 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
I guess it never occurred to me that LeBron getting ejected was something that could happen. – 7:36 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Also, I’m not sure if Isaiah Stewart got tossed. I imagine so, but I couldn’t hear it after the elation of LeBron getting tossed. – 7:36 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
LeBron James gets ejected. This place erupts with boos toward LeBron. The Detroiters who are wearing Lakers jerseys have turned back into Detroiters.
You don’t mess with Beef Stew lol. – 7:35 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
A lot of NBA oncourt skirmishes are fake fights. Isaiah Stewart legitimately wanted to fight. AK – 7:35 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
So both LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart end up ejected after all that. – 7:34 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Isaiah Stewart was not doing the “Hold me back!” game there. He wanted a real piece of whoever he could get. – 7:34 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
LeBron James ejected with a flagrant 2 foul on Isaiah Stewart. That started the altercation – 7:34 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Lakers LeBron James has been ejected from the game for a hit on #Pistons Isaiah Stewart. – 7:34 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Will #NoPlaceForThat Twitter come for LeBron or is he untouchable? @dieter – 7:34 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Like I said, these two teams play a week from now. I can’t imagine Stewart and LeBron will both be available to play. – 7:34 PM
Frank Isola @TheFrankIsola
This incident started a wild scene in Detroit. pic.twitter.com/QErbBgE3dP – 7:34 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
ISAIAH STEWART HAS BROKEN FREE INTO THE TUNNELS pic.twitter.com/GQzHcIdIQR – 7:33 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Crazy scene here in Detroit, where Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart was bleeding from his face an elbow from LeBron James hit him. Stewart did all he could to get after James. – 7:33 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
LeBron caught Isaiah’s face with his arm, looked like. Like, REALLY caught him. That looked awful, and explains the blood. Not sure what they will call here – 7:33 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Just saw the replay on the jumbotron. LeBron basically closed-fist punched Isaiah Stewart during a free throw. That’s why Isaiah wanted to get him.
LeBron will get ejected. That was intentional. – 7:32 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Lakers announcers doing an incredible job of blaming Isiah Stewart of attacking LeBron’s elbow with his face. – 7:32 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
On the replay, it looks like LeBron James got Isaiah Stewart with an elbow or a punch.
That’s where the blood came from apparently. – 7:32 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Wild scene here in Detroit where Isaiah Stewart, bleeding from his face from contact from LeBron James, repeatedly had to be separated from James and other Lakers players. pic.twitter.com/OAP49jWGru – 7:30 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
There’s likely going to be a significant delay to get things sorted out here. #Pistons Isaiah Stewart was profusely bleeding from his eye, and they’ll have to spray down the court for the blood. – 7:30 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons GM Troy Weaver is on the court trying to help them maintain some control. – 7:29 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Isaiah Stewart is ready to fight, wow. He’s gushing blood from near his right eye – 7:29 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Isaiah Stewart faked like he was going to go to the bench and went sprinting at the Lakers. I’m not sure what happened but he’s got five or six guys holding him back.
These two teams play a week from today in LA. – 7:28 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Isaiah Stewart needs to get some control He’s in a different kind of rage. – 7:28 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Something happened where Isaiah Stewart ended up on ground. He is going after LeBron and Russ. He has to be held back by several players and coaches.
There’s blood coming from his eye. – 7:27 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
This has been one of the #Pistons‘ best all-around performances of the season — so far.
They just have to finish this off and it’ll be something. – 7:26 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons 77, #Lakers 66, 9:47 3Q
Jerami Grant (22 pts) also has begun neighborhood activities, and it’s trending toward #HashtagTime … wait, what? – 7:23 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Jerami Grant fakes a hand-off and slams one with violence. Pistons up 11. It feels like more. – 7:22 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Lakers come out in man to start the second half and it doesn’t matter. Jerami Grant with a jumper over DJ. – 7:20 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Hey Lakers Twitter, think it can’t get any worse?
Think again! DeAndre Jordan had the best plus-minus on the team in the first half at +3. – 7:20 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
The Pistons can get stagnant on offense, the ball not move. Lakers’ zone has forced them to move the ball and you’re seeing, possibly, one of the two best offensive performances of the season. – 7:16 PM
Larry Lage @LarryLage
One of the #Pistons biggest fans _ @Jalen Rose _ enjoyed the end of the 1st half from courtside with Cunningham setting up Grant for 3s to help Detroit take a 68-61 lead at half vs Lakers – 7:15 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
On one hand, Dwight hitting a pair of threes is a nice, even fun, bonus. On the other hand, it’s also wholly indicative of how rudderless the Lakers’ offense has been all game. AK – 7:10 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Beef Stew said N🚫 x2
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Hami’s face says it all. 42 points in that quarter 🤯
🔹 @Jerami Grant: 18 PTS / 3 REB / 4-5 3PT
🔹 @Hamidou Diallo: 11 PTS / 3 REB / 5-7 FG
🔹 @Cade Cunningham: 9 PTS / 4 REB / 7 AST pic.twitter.com/lhMg2o21S7 – 7:08 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers are down 68-61 at the half to a Pistons team that came in to today with a 4-11 record. – 7:07 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers horrendous on defense in second quarter, giving up 42 points, falling behind 68-61 at the half. Jerami Grant has 18 points in first half for Detroit. – 7:07 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
That was one of the hottest offensive stretches the Pistons have had all season. Grant had an off night on Friday, but he’s on fire tonight. – 7:05 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL just conceeded a 15-2 run, capped by 4 consecutive 3’s from Jerami Grant, whom they failed to pick up on the 3rd and 4th attempts.
That would have closed the half, but Howard managed to hit his 2nd 3 of the half with 2 seconds left to make it a 68-61 deficit instead. – 7:05 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Half: #Pistons 68, #Lakers 61
Grant: 18 pts, 5-of-5 from 3
Diallo: 11 pts
Cunningham: 9 pts, 4 rebs, 7 assts
F. Jackson: 8 pts
DET is shooting 50% FG and 42% 3FG – 7:05 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Unbelievable, Lakers give up 68pts in the first half to the Pistons…Down 68-61…Zero Defense from this team right now – 7:05 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
The Detroit Pistons have failed to score 100 points EIGHT TIMES this season in 15 games played.
Halftime:
Pistons 68
Lakers 61 – 7:04 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Jerami Grant with 3 triples in like 60 seconds. LCA erupts after the latest. He’s up to 18 points. Detroit leads the Lakers by 7 going into halftime. – 7:04 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons are shooting 36% from 3 (8-of-22), and guess what … they have the lead, 62-58. – 7:03 PM
Larry Lage @LarryLage
Cunningham ended his 3-point drought, making his 7th attempt beyond the arc to pull Pistons into 56-all tie with Lakers on a night with some buzz in the building – 7:01 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
After starting 0-of-6 from 3, Cade gets his first triple to fall. A wide-open one. The Lakers’ zone is making things pretty easy for Detroit. – 7:01 PM
Larry Lage @LarryLage
#Pistons fans were ready to get all fired up after Davis missed 2 dunk attempts, but Cunningham missed a 3 – badly to the left – to fall to 0-6 beyond the arc and 3-12 overall as Lakers lead 56-53 late 2Q – 6:56 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Lakers 56, #Pistons 53, 3:40 2Q
Diallo: 11 pts, 3 rebs
F. Jackson: 8 pts
DET reserves: 27 pts
DET starters: 26 pts – 6:56 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
A big problem for the Lakers is they don’t convert at the rim well enough for a team that wants to live there. AK – 6:56 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
That’s an A-plus block by #Pistons Isaiah Stewart on Anthony Davis. – 6:55 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Look who’s home on Sunday 👀
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Melo and Dwight found their respective scoring touch after the two were on the floor during a Pistons run that put DET up 7, helping put LAL back in front, at 51-49, on ‘Melo’s and-1 jumper.
He’s up to 8 points, while Howard had 10, including a corner 3. – 6:51 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
I’ll give Dwight props. No hesitation on that three. If you’re gonna take it, don’t screw around. AK – 6:50 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Dwight Howard is the most reliable jump shooter in the Lakers what the fuck is going on? – 6:48 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Josh Jackson and Hamidou Diallo competed against each other for the last wing spot. Turns out they have good chemistry together. – 6:48 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
LeBron is playing defense like he’s trying to get Jae Crowder and Isaiah Thomas traded. – 6:47 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Hamidou Diallo is doing many hoodrat things…friends involved. pic.twitter.com/eYHR0rlRi2 – 6:47 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Josh Jackson with an oop to Diallo. These two together is entertaining. – 6:47 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Hami hit a 3 that LeBron let him take. LeBron just shook his head after. – 6:46 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
The Lakers are starting to play like a team that’s hyperaware the pieces don’t fit, and have lost the confidence to convince themselves otherwise. AK – 6:45 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Pistons outworked LAL on the past few possessions, resulting in a 39-35 Detroit lead after an 11-3 run. – 6:45 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’d love to see the Lakers play with the effort the Pistons have this quarter. How many more losses before they’re desperate enough to do so? – 6:43 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Great minutes for Hami so far, so much hustle. Pistons bench as a whole is playing with a ton of energy. Lakers look lethargic – 6:43 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The lakers up here standing around like they are on game 10 of the lunchtime lifetime fitness run and they just wanna go back to work – 6:43 PM
Matt Dery @DerySpeaks
Just turned on #Pistons game. Two observations:
1. Frank Jackson’s mustache is pretty savage.
2. This #Lakers all star lineup on the floor from 2012 is pretty sweet. LA should see if Roy Hibbert or Deron Williams are available. – 6:43 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
The Pistons’ bench is playing outstanding tonight. Very active and unselfish with the ball. Frank Jackson with a game-high 8 points, Diallo with 6. They’re a combined 6-of-9 from the floor. – 6:42 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons 39, #Lakers 35, 8:43 2Q
DET is showing some hustle and want-to, getting to 5-/50 balls and getting extra chances. – 6:42 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
The Lakers are running a zone against Detroit, and it literally takes away their weakness but plays to their strength haha. Diallo has two shots at the rim already. – 6:38 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Hamidou Diallo has been pretty good since he got back in the rotation. – 6:37 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Great hustle by Hami there, and an even better pass by Josh Jackson – 6:37 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
After 1 ⤵️
🔹 @Cade Cunningham: 6 PTS / 4 REB / 3 AST
🔹 @SaddiqBey: 5 PTS / 1 AST / 2-3 FG
🔹 @Jerami Grant, @Isaiah Stewart, and @Trey Lyles with 4 PTS each pic.twitter.com/S6Umdurmjb – 6:36 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL exit the 1st Q with a 30-26 lead in Detroit.
They hit 54% of their shots, and out-boarded the Pistons 14-10.
Detroit didn’t shoot well (42%) but turned it over just once to LAL’s 3 times. – 6:36 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
That subtle play is what I love about Cade
Pushed hard in transition. Manipulated the defense. Made the right basketball play and found frank jackson for three in the corner – 6:35 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Karl Malone chose to justify his controversial elbowing that left Isiah Thomas bloody and needing 40 stitches.
#NBA #Pistons #Jazz
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers open 30-26 first-quarter lead over Pistons behind 8 points from Russell Westbrook. – 6:35 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 1Q: Lakers 30, Pistons 26
Cade Cunningham: 6 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists (played the entire quarter)
Saddiq Bey: 5 points
Grant/Stewart/Lyles: 4 points each – 6:34 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
End 1Q: #Lakers 30, #Pistons 26
Cunningham: 6 pts, 4 rebs, 3 assts
Bey: 5 pts
Grant/Stewart/Lyles: 4 pts each
DET has just 1 turnover. – 6:34 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Good defense + Good offense = @Jerami Grant Slam 🚨
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons’ movement offensively has been good. Defense has been solid. Only difference so far has been Anthony Davis’ defense. – 6:30 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Saddiq Bey (5 pts) has the last two #Pistons baskets, and DET is within 20-17, 4:22 1Q. – 6:23 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron got to the rim with LAL up 6, but wasn’t able to finish, and Detroit got an open transition 3 on the other end.
Had a chance to be +8 in the Jordan-at-center lineup, instead it’s 20-17 with ‘Melo about to check in. – 6:23 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Saddiq with a triple to cut Detroit’s deficit to three. He’s got a team-high five points. – 6:23 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Ideally, tonight would be the night you’d probably see a lot of Stewart-Olynyk minutes. Lakers are just too big for Detroit – 6:22 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
With 3 Davis buckets right at the rim, 2 of them coming in transition, the Lakers hold an early 16-12 lead at Detroit.
Westbrook has a pair of mid-range pull-up J’s, and LeBron 2 FG’s to go with a DJ dunk.
LAL are 8 of 11, and DET 6 of 12, into the first time out. – 6:18 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Entertaining game so far. Lakers 16, Pistons 12 with 6:45 left in the 1Q. Cade, Stewart and Grant all have four points. – 6:17 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Lakers 16, #Pistons 12, 6:45 1Q
Cunningham/Grant/Stewart: 4 pts each
DET is 6-of-12 FG – 6:17 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Rare cross-sport comparison: Cade Cunningham reminds me a bit of prime Le’Veon Bell. His patience is such an asset, but he’s still very explosive. – 6:15 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons’ defense has been solid to start, and CoJo and Cade have been catalysts. – 6:15 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Prime opportunity for Saben Lee tonight with Killian out. Was wondering if they would eventually sit Killian to give his hand time to heal – 6:07 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Former #Pistons on #Lakers roster: Avery Bradley, D’Andre Jordan, Wayne Ellington and Carmelo Anthony (well, almost). – 6:06 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Go time.
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Lakers are playing the Pistons. They should be able to win this game even with suboptimal lineup decisions, but if they do, we’re going to have to hear all of these quotes from Vogel about what a difference DJ made. It’ll enable more bad decisions. – 5:47 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
No place like home on Sundays 💙 ❤️
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Sunday Starters
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Lakers LeBron James is in the building, and he got rousing cheers when he came out for warmups. pic.twitter.com/WYKBvbSIq9 – 5:40 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons starters: Joseph, Cunningham, Bey, Grant and Stewart vs. #Lakers. – 5:38 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
After getting killed on the boards in Boston, the Lakers are putting DeAndre Jordan back in the starting lineup in Detroit – 5:38 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Starters for Lakers vs. Pistons. Deandre Jordan back at the five. pic.twitter.com/UWkmhJKb7M – 5:34 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Sunday night Power Hour, presented by @DiscountTire 💥
◾️Grab a photo with the @Pistons Dancers!
◾️Grab a free #Pistons Rally Towel!
◾️DJ Hearns is supplying the beats! pic.twitter.com/eeWdXP0dOj – 5:34 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers are going back to their big starting lineup against Detroit:
DeAndre Jordan
Anthony Davis
LeBron James
Avery Bradley
Russell Westbrook – 5:31 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Starters at Detroit: Westbrook, Bradley, LeBron, Davis and Jordan. – 5:30 PM
Matt Dery @DerySpeaks
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
The Monday Drive: Caveat emptor — buying expensive tickets to see NBA superstars like Steph Curry, LeBron James requires some research first: https://t.co/8FiOMzfqI4 pic.twitter.com/szqvPl8pbm – 5:22 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Always honor the 🐐 when covering the Lakers pic.twitter.com/0fgzOrAsuQ – 5:03 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Stylin’ for Sunday night’s showdown 🔥
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey on Saddiq Bey’s shooting struggles inside: “Yesterday he stayed after practice, and with the pads, worked on finishing through contact.” … “That’s his next level — finishing at the rim.” – 4:53 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s @HenryFordNews injury/status report against the visiting Los Angeles Lakers: pic.twitter.com/O4FUfi0IhS – 4:52 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey said they’re not yet sure who will start in Killian’s place. My GUESS is Frank Jackson or Josh Jackson. – 4:51 PM
Bill Oram @billoram
First time back in Detroit since 2019 when,,, pic.twitter.com/4RJGevaTnB – 4:49 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Dwane Casey said Killian Hayes will not play tonight. “We got to give his chance time to heal.” – 4:48 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey says Killian Hayes (thumb) will not play tonight vs. #Lakers. – 4:48 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Frank Vogel on Austin Reaves, who’s been out with a hamstring injury: “Austin feels really good. If it was up to him, he’d be back already.”
Sounds like he’s close. Trevor Ariza, meanwhile, is still a ways away, Vogel added. – 4:37 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Austin Reaves feels good with hamstring, Vogel said. Getting better – 4:37 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel also said Austin Reaves is a lot closer to returning than Trevor Ariza. – 4:37 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel says Trevor Ariza is “still a ways away” from returning. – 4:36 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Vogel said the Lakers have “not locked into a set rotation” because they haven’t played well enough to do so, thus far. That includes the starting lineup. “We’re measuring everything.” – 4:36 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron came through his first game back, at Boston, just fine physically. He’ll start today at Detroit, per Frank Vogel. – 4:32 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James came through Celtics game fine and is “good to go” vs Pistons tonight, Vogel said. – 4:31 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
The best part of Paul George’s throwback poster dunk on Dwight Powell was the flex followed by the nasty face he made – 4:31 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Frank Vogel on LeBron James’ first game vs Boston and availability today vs DET: “He came through fine and he’s good to go” – 4:31 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Dwight with the scoring drive. Mavs up 39-30 with 4:53 remaining in the first half. – 4:24 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Detroit Pistons PR @Pistons_PR
Jabari Young @JabariJYoung
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
LeBron James is still listed as questionable tonight in Detroit. However, I just walked past the training room and he’s blasting Eminem lmao. So, yeah. – 3:34 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Clips-Mavs matinee
LAC
Paul George
Amir Coffey
Ivica Zubac
Eric Bledsoe
Reggie Jackson
DAL
Dorian Finney-Smith
Kristaps Porzingis
Dwight Powell
Tim Hardaway Jr.
Jalen Brunson – 3:05 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Alvin Gentry has been an interim coach in Miami, Detroit, Phoenix and now, possibly, may be the one in Sacramento. That has to be a record. – 2:22 PM
Matt Dery @DerySpeaks
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Sunday Ball in the Motor City
⏰: 3:00 p.m. PT
📺: @SpectrumSN
📻: ESPN LA 710 & 1330 KWKW
#LakeShow x @socios
nba.com/lakers/news/th… – 2:14 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
