Game stream: New York Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls

The New York Knicks (9-7) play against the Chicago Bulls (5-5) at United Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Sunday November 21, 2021
New York Knicks 66, Chicago Bulls 62 (Q3 04:44)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Nifty spin move & dime by Caruso!
@NBCSChicago | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/riGBGS0SIi – 9:39 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Randle with a 3-point play and Knicks lead 59-58 – which seems odd. – 9:38 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls 58-56 7:45 left 3rd…where are you listening from…we will give you a shoutout. – 9:34 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks down 6 at the half (51-45)
Julius Randle:
14 points on 5-of-7 shooting
The Knicks other 4 starters combined:
5 points on 1-of-13 shooting
Rose, IQ and Burks have combined for 23 points off the bench – 9:21 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls 51-43 at the break. DeRozan with 12. 38%fg 33%-3s. Randle-14pts. Rose with 9. – 9:13 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Going into the half with a lead.
DeMar DeRozan: 12 points
LaVine/Ball: 8 points each pic.twitter.com/W1A6KlJLWJ – 9:13 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks down 51-45 at the half. Randle has 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting, but also has 5 turnovers. Barrett is 0-for-6 from the floor. Fournier 1-for-5. No one got hurt at least. – 9:12 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls 51, Knicks 45 at half
DeRozan 12 pts
Ball 8 pts, 5 rebs, 3 assts
Randle 14 pts
Rose 9 pts – 9:11 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Don’t know if Kemba Walker is on a minutes restriction but played first six minutes and hasn’t been heard from again but still is in the “312” area code. Knicks trail 51-45 at halftime. RJ is 0 for 6. – 9:11 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Back-to-back pair of technicals for the Bulls here, first for Caruso as he goes to the bench, then for DeRozan. The last two minutes of the half have been increasingly stop-and-go due to fouls. – 9:10 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
That was an incredible pass from Lonzo Ball. Caught it in corner and, in air, fired a baseball pass to DeRozan on the block. – 9:10 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Bulls are up – but just got hit with two technicals in the final minute of the half here. One on Caruso from the bench, now one on DeRozan. – 9:09 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zo & Zach on the break together 🔥
@NBCSChicago | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/5b3PDrjdyK – 9:06 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
What a strange stretch from RJ Barrett after it looked like he was getting ready to take over the world. He’s shot under 40% from the field 8 games in a row and is 0-4 from the field with zero points as the Knicks approach the half.
Shooting line in his last 8: 31% FGs, 20% 3Ps – 9:05 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
It’s Ground Hog Night at United Center or also known as Joakim Noah Bobblehead Night. Noah is here again, getting more tributes, just weeks after Knicks were in town for Joakim Noah Night. Imagine if he led the Bulls to The Finals. – 9:04 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Size and physicality of Bulls guards gives them so much versatility defensively. Ball and Caruso can guard power forwards in a pinch. Ball held his ground on Randle there. – 9:02 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Ayo Dosunmu putting in a strong performance so far tonight. Five points off the bench and really active hands off the ball on the defensive end. – 8:54 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
DeMar took him to Europe! 🌎
@NBCSChicago | @DeMar DeRozan pic.twitter.com/vZfKrgM7jP – 8:54 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Standing ovation for Joakim Noah during that timeout break. He’s 2-for-2 on attending Bulls-Knicks games at the United Center this season – 8:53 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Dosunmu is a lot more impactful than I thought he could be as a rookie. Just constant energy and effort on D. And plays with a ton of pace, which makes him a good fit with/replacement for Lonzo and Caruso, to get team in transition – 8:52 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Joakim Noah is in the house again tonight at the United Center – in a box as he was last time Knicks were here. – 8:52 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
How about the play of @AyoDos_11 He has been sensational for the Bulls – 8:50 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
The job Caruso is doing guarding Randle reminds me of when Brad Stevens put Marcus Smart on Porzingis during his Knicks days — giving up size but making it impossible for them to make a move. – 8:49 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Coby White is still finding his way after return from shoulder injury, but looks more aggressive on drives early in second quarter. Got a floater to drop and assisted a Caruso 3 driving and kicking off a closeout – 8:47 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Alex Caruso was matched up on Julius Randle to start this game. Obviously giving up a ton of size there. His defense in that first quarter, combined with help from Lonzo Ball, was impressive as usual. pic.twitter.com/f9BuUkffTO – 8:45 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Up 5 through 1Q.
Lonzo Ball: 8 points, 4 rebs
Zach LaVine: 6 points pic.twitter.com/f5QzQ8f8AV – 8:41 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks down 25-20 at thened of the first quarter – Thibodeau used 11 different players. – 8:40 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls jumped out to a 20-8 lead in first six minutes, but score 5 points in final 5:48 of first quarter. 25-20 entering second – 8:40 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Any of my readers catch the flex action on this baseline out of bounds play? One of the Bulls’ go-tos that I detailed here: https://t.co/WQW4f3jDQv pic.twitter.com/XNbC6VgMcI – 8:37 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
3 fouls for Noel. Knicks already without Taj Gibson and Mitchell Robinson. – 8:36 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
That’s 3 fouls on Noel – no Robinson or Taj tonight, so Jericho Sims is at the scorer’s table. – 8:36 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
This is a WINNING play by Zo!
@NBCSChicago | @Lonzo Ball pic.twitter.com/fCqhBITUE7 – 8:33 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
That DeMar DeRozan layup snapped a 3 minute, 44 second long scoreless stretch for Bulls – 8:33 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
I’d imagine that play where Lonzo Ball raced down on defense to beat Evan Fournier to a long outlet and knocked it off Fournier is the sort of video that Thibodeau will run for his team a few times. – 8:28 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
That’s incredible hustle from Lonzo Ball to thwart a transition opportunity. – 8:24 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Derrick Rose checks in and gets a standing ovation as if it’s one of his first times back. – 8:24 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
And it’s Alec Burks to the rescure – 5:31 in with the Knicks down 15-4. Noel is out with two fouls. Knicks going really small – and Bulls counter with the Derrick Jones Jr. at center lineup. – 8:22 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
RJ Barrett is 0-for-3, Randle has 3 turnovers. It’s not just the new guys. – 8:20 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Watch Zo stepback!
@NBCSChicago | @Lonzo Ball pic.twitter.com/TTXGD8TDup – 8:18 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Tony Bradley off to very strong start vs. Knicks. Just kept that possession alive and Ball scored. Has 4 pts, 2 rebs. – 8:15 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
SUNDAY SHOWTIME.
@NBCSChicago | @Zach LaVine pic.twitter.com/PN6zJ7Jngm – 8:15 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Grand Rapids Gold beat the Windy City Bulls tonight 111-93
Vlatko Cancar: 18 pts, 11 rebs, 4 asts
Lance Stephenson: 18 pts, 9 rebs, 3 stls
Nik Stauskas: 22 pts (0-6 3FG’s) 9 rebs
Matt Ryan: 13 pts (3-7 3FG’s)
pic.twitter.com/Fg1YLqCbj2 – 8:10 PM
Rebecca Haarlow @RebeccaHaarlow
Probably should have had the HOF with the longest arm take this selfie… But #weHere in Chicago on @MSGNetworks – come hang out with us! pic.twitter.com/xNp9ZTMC19 – 8:04 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Looks like the Knicks are gonna welcome an angry Lakers team to MSG on Tuesday night…. pic.twitter.com/FRtflidFQ1 – 7:58 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Ahead of Knicks-Bulls tipping off soon, wanted to post one of the most fitting quotes I had in “Blood in the Garden.” The way it used to be once upon a time.
https://t.co/rq5LpetDuS pic.twitter.com/XK6pvUB6Y5 – 7:43 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
While listening to the Bulls…drop me a tweet and I will give you a personal shout out..promise. – 7:42 PM
Mike Lynch @SportInfo247
Since the NBA/ABA merger 5 guards 21 or younger have averaged at least 20 Ppg, 5 Apg and 4 rpg on 53% or better shooting over a 10-game span:
4 of them went on to be MVPs:
Magic Johnson
Michael Jordan
Kobe Bryant
Derrick Rose
The other is TYRESE MAXEY in his last 10 games – 7:38 PM
Frank Isola @TheFrankIsola
Isaiah Stewart, who suffered a cut to his face, is likely to get multiple game suspension. If LeBron gets a game that means he’s out vs the Knicks on Tuesday. – 7:38 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Nuggets starting Jeff and JaMychal Green in place of MPJ and Jokic. They went small against Chicago on Friday with Jeff Green at center and gave up 17 offensive rebounds.
The Greens were the only bigs Denver played in that game. Suns can either stick with McGee or go small. – 7:34 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
TONIGHT’S STARTERS:
Team : NYK (Visitor)
Barrett, RJ
Fournier, Evan
Noel, Nerlens
Randle, Julius
Walker, Kemba
Team : CHI (Home)
LaVine, Zach
DeRozan, DeMar
Caruso, Alex
Bradley, Tony
Ball, Lonzo – 7:34 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Our starting five against the Knicks.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/Sv84AhehD0 – 7:30 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Reported here from a couple days ago in story about Fournier’s fourth quarters:
Per source, Thibodeau wanted to bring back Reggie Bullock in free agency.
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 7:25 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Joakim Noah is in the house for Joakim Noah Bobblehead Night, er, Bulls-Knicks. – 6:56 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Kemba Walker will play second night of a back to back in Chicago. – 6:31 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Vucevic remains sidelined tonight against Knicks – health and safety protocols. Cleared testing but next step physical testing. – 6:19 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Nikola Vucevic is out of isolation and can be around the team and is scheduled for cardiovascular testing according to Head Coach Billy Donovan. He will not play tonight . – 6:16 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Billy Donovan said Nikola Vucevic is going to start cardiac screening. Will be at arena tonight. Out of isolation. Not cleared to play yet. – 6:15 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Nikola Vucevic is out of isolation and beginning cardiovascular testing, per Billy Donovan. Adds he expects Vucevic to be in the arena tonight – 6:15 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
📍 Windy City
#NewYorkForever x #UltraDrip pic.twitter.com/r4vguxkzPJ – 5:55 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Home sweet home.
@zennioptical | @Zach LaVine pic.twitter.com/IkDGpHnjno – 5:54 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Rematch with the Knicks tonight.
@LiquiMolyUSA | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/JSPz0M4y95 – 5:30 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Back at home. It’s time for our @goaawol digital shirt toss 🙌
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
If I wasn’t calling a Bulls game tonight I’d be hitting the Mr. Pibb hard. – 4:14 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Did I tell you the Bulls are playing tonight..listen to @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network. Give us a listen…we will give you a shout out on the air. Follow us right here on Twitter. 6:45 pre. Bulls-Knicks. – 4:13 PM
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
good god almighty early derrick rose was fast pic.twitter.com/TNIyrP3yNQ – 4:09 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Who’s copping this special @Joakim Noah x @justdon collab at tonight’s game?
Tell us your favorite Joakim memory and we’ll pick some fans to receive one! 👀 pic.twitter.com/CUI8Maq59X – 3:59 PM
Jabari Young @JabariJYoung
Also…
Mike Woodson: defensive-minded, comes from Larry Brown coaching tree… wins what rosters he’s given ( #Hawks #Knicks ) and will install discipline
Mike D’Antoni: Knows how to manage the politics of fronts offices #Rocketa .. and #Kings have plenty and an offensive guru – 3:28 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Well. ….Now is a good time to tell you we have @Chicago Bulls ball tonight 6:45 pre @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network. – 3:27 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Mitchell Robinson out vs. #Bulls with concussion, Thibodeau unsure about Kemba’s back-to-back status tonight in Chitown #Knicks #NBA nypost.com/2021/11/21/kni… – 3:26 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
“Spain but the S is silent.”
On #TheVoidNBA, @Kevin O’Connor explains how Alex Caruso and Lonzo Ball leave NBA offenses feeling the hurt. pic.twitter.com/wqaaHy9Wm2 – 3:04 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Andy Dalton has taken more hits off the field than on the turf in his brief Chicago run, but I’ll say this, he is a true professional and certainly appears to be a great and supportive teammate. – 2:59 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
#Knicks center Mitchell Robinson in concussion protocol after being hit in face as rough comeback continues #NBA #Bulls nypost.com/2021/11/21/kni… – 2:19 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Roster Update: We have assigned C Marko Simonovic to the @WindyCityBulls. pic.twitter.com/1VZKSOk3kj – 2:02 PM
