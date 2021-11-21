Game stream: Toronto Raptors vs. Golden State Warriors

The Toronto Raptors (8-9) play against the Golden State Warriors (2-2) at Chase Center
Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Sunday November 21, 2021
Toronto Raptors 47, Golden State Warriors 61 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Wiggins has always loved facing his hometown team. Career vs the Raptors: 21.5 points (only averages more against his former teams – Cleveland and Minnesota) in 13 games. He had 17 points on 6-11 FG and 4-4 3P in the first half. – 9:41 PM
Wiggins has always loved facing his hometown team. Career vs the Raptors: 21.5 points (only averages more against his former teams – Cleveland and Minnesota) in 13 games. He had 17 points on 6-11 FG and 4-4 3P in the first half. – 9:41 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Stephen Curry is 1-of-6 with 6 points in the first half, and the Warriors lead 61-47. Andrew Wiggins leads all scorers with 17, and Jordan Poole has 15. – 9:40 PM
Stephen Curry is 1-of-6 with 6 points in the first half, and the Warriors lead 61-47. Andrew Wiggins leads all scorers with 17, and Jordan Poole has 15. – 9:40 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
views from the first 24 minutes of work pic.twitter.com/YcC9Ze9QR3 – 9:40 PM
views from the first 24 minutes of work pic.twitter.com/YcC9Ze9QR3 – 9:40 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Raptors held Steph Curry to 6 first-half points on 1-6 FG (1-4 3P). So, they’ve got the lead, right?
Well… Non-Steph Warriors are shooting 11-for-20 from distance and Golden State is outscoring Toronto 36-18 from beyond the arc.
Warriors up 61-47 after 24 mins. – 9:39 PM
The Raptors held Steph Curry to 6 first-half points on 1-6 FG (1-4 3P). So, they’ve got the lead, right?
Well… Non-Steph Warriors are shooting 11-for-20 from distance and Golden State is outscoring Toronto 36-18 from beyond the arc.
Warriors up 61-47 after 24 mins. – 9:39 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Warriors are up at the half!
#DubNation pic.twitter.com/ayYhgqatfh – 9:36 PM
Warriors are up at the half!
#DubNation pic.twitter.com/ayYhgqatfh – 9:36 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors give up 61 points on 45.5 per cent Warriors shooting overall and 50 per cent Warriors shooting from 3 and are only down 14 at the half
This game’s weird – 9:36 PM
Raptors give up 61 points on 45.5 per cent Warriors shooting overall and 50 per cent Warriors shooting from 3 and are only down 14 at the half
This game’s weird – 9:36 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Kevon Looney’s first half so far: 4 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks, +24 in 16 minutes. He’s been great in his role lately. – 9:30 PM
Kevon Looney’s first half so far: 4 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks, +24 in 16 minutes. He’s been great in his role lately. – 9:30 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Warriors up 15, 2:21 until half
They’re good. Like really, really good. – 9:30 PM
Warriors up 15, 2:21 until half
They’re good. Like really, really good. – 9:30 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Khem always good for a couple of these a game @Khem Birch pic.twitter.com/f64AJz189a – 9:27 PM
Khem always good for a couple of these a game @Khem Birch pic.twitter.com/f64AJz189a – 9:27 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Faked a shot.
Made a shot.
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/JBkWDA9Kf7 – 9:23 PM
Faked a shot.
Made a shot.
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/JBkWDA9Kf7 – 9:23 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
kevon looney against the raptors tonight pic.twitter.com/MMaeC8jPYW – 9:22 PM
kevon looney against the raptors tonight pic.twitter.com/MMaeC8jPYW – 9:22 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Meanwhile, hot Wiggins returns with 8:06 left in the half after a long breather. – 9:20 PM
Meanwhile, hot Wiggins returns with 8:06 left in the half after a long breather. – 9:20 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Really, really good Warriors team playing quite well
Up 12 on Raptors with about 8 minutes left in the half – 9:20 PM
Really, really good Warriors team playing quite well
Up 12 on Raptors with about 8 minutes left in the half – 9:20 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
More experiment: Curry opens second quarter but leaves for JP after 4 minutes. Does he return for last 4 minutes of the half? – 9:18 PM
More experiment: Curry opens second quarter but leaves for JP after 4 minutes. Does he return for last 4 minutes of the half? – 9:18 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Klay Watch: He came out an sat on the bench next to Kumgina. Klay has sunflower seeds, like usual. – 9:13 PM
Klay Watch: He came out an sat on the bench next to Kumgina. Klay has sunflower seeds, like usual. – 9:13 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Juan T said not today 🚫
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/tX6S2bv3Su – 9:13 PM
Juan T said not today 🚫
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/tX6S2bv3Su – 9:13 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Hand down, man down … Hand up, so what! @DALANOBANTON pic.twitter.com/M5veMrYixT – 9:10 PM
Hand down, man down … Hand up, so what! @DALANOBANTON pic.twitter.com/M5veMrYixT – 9:10 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Warriors getting anything they want offensively — but as has been the case at times early in the year — they go up 20 and then let the opponent sneak back into the game. Raptors have cut lead to 12. Warriors have six early turnovers. – 9:09 PM
Warriors getting anything they want offensively — but as has been the case at times early in the year — they go up 20 and then let the opponent sneak back into the game. Raptors have cut lead to 12. Warriors have six early turnovers. – 9:09 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Raptors gave up 36 first-quarter points and are being outscored 21-3 from beyond the arc. All things considered, being within 12 points after 1Q is pretty good. Nice lift from the bench late in the frame. – 9:09 PM
Raptors gave up 36 first-quarter points and are being outscored 21-3 from beyond the arc. All things considered, being within 12 points after 1Q is pretty good. Nice lift from the bench late in the frame. – 9:09 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
All things considered, being down 36-24 after a quarter is not bad for the Raptors – 9:07 PM
All things considered, being down 36-24 after a quarter is not bad for the Raptors – 9:07 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
The experiment continues: Stephen Curry leaves with 2:24 left in the first. Went past mid-quarter but did not finish it. – 9:07 PM
The experiment continues: Stephen Curry leaves with 2:24 left in the first. Went past mid-quarter but did not finish it. – 9:07 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
36-24 Warriors after a quarter. Bjelica doing some good work to keep the Raptors in this one. – 9:07 PM
36-24 Warriors after a quarter. Bjelica doing some good work to keep the Raptors in this one. – 9:07 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
i mean come on poole can’t just be rejecting the screen and having a clear path to the basket – 9:06 PM
i mean come on poole can’t just be rejecting the screen and having a clear path to the basket – 9:06 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Warriors emptying the bench with game in hand, Chiozza now checking in…. Oh wait actually we’re halfway through the first quarter – 9:00 PM
Warriors emptying the bench with game in hand, Chiozza now checking in…. Oh wait actually we’re halfway through the first quarter – 9:00 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Andrew Wiggins: 14 points in the first eight minutes, 5/6 FG. The streak of aggression, production continues. Warriors up 27-9 on the Raptors early. – 8:58 PM
Andrew Wiggins: 14 points in the first eight minutes, 5/6 FG. The streak of aggression, production continues. Warriors up 27-9 on the Raptors early. – 8:58 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
BIRTHDAY BUCKETS 🥳
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/rMoMwnZ8O2 – 8:57 PM
BIRTHDAY BUCKETS 🥳
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/rMoMwnZ8O2 – 8:57 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
If the Raptors keep shooting 25 per cent and the Warriors keep shooting 64 per cent, the writing process will begin early
27-9 Dubs, 3:56 left in first – 8:57 PM
If the Raptors keep shooting 25 per cent and the Warriors keep shooting 64 per cent, the writing process will begin early
27-9 Dubs, 3:56 left in first – 8:57 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
141st consecutive game with a trey for SC30 🎯
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/bqmKoAI44e – 8:55 PM
141st consecutive game with a trey for SC30 🎯
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/bqmKoAI44e – 8:55 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Andrew Wiggins 4 minutes in: 11 points (4/4,2/2,2/2). Warriors 16, Raptors 5. Timeout TOR, 7:38 left in the quarter – 8:50 PM
Andrew Wiggins 4 minutes in: 11 points (4/4,2/2,2/2). Warriors 16, Raptors 5. Timeout TOR, 7:38 left in the quarter – 8:50 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
If Andrew Wiggins only played the Cavs, the Timberwolves and the Raptors — he would be on track for Springfield. – 8:48 PM
If Andrew Wiggins only played the Cavs, the Timberwolves and the Raptors — he would be on track for Springfield. – 8:48 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Wiggins has made four straight shots, two of them 3s, he’s got 11 and Dubs up 16-5 at first timeout – 8:48 PM
Wiggins has made four straight shots, two of them 3s, he’s got 11 and Dubs up 16-5 at first timeout – 8:48 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
hoop & the harm
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/axvz0Wb1CS – 8:48 PM
hoop & the harm
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/axvz0Wb1CS – 8:48 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Startin’ with a #SPLASH💦
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/tG59lZVIAf – 8:44 PM
Startin’ with a #SPLASH💦
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/tG59lZVIAf – 8:44 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
20 months ago, covered last road game before COVID here. Was Curry’s first game back after an extended injury absence. Raptors won, as I recall. And here we are again pic.twitter.com/NOCxE1tfFh – 8:33 PM
20 months ago, covered last road game before COVID here. Was Curry’s first game back after an extended injury absence. Raptors won, as I recall. And here we are again pic.twitter.com/NOCxE1tfFh – 8:33 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Tonight’s Starting Lineups: pic.twitter.com/90c1EIEYCt – 8:31 PM
Tonight’s Starting Lineups: pic.twitter.com/90c1EIEYCt – 8:31 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Together.
#DubNation, it’s go time » https://t.co/OMrtDtXZqd pic.twitter.com/WRA377K6So – 8:30 PM
Together.
#DubNation, it’s go time » https://t.co/OMrtDtXZqd pic.twitter.com/WRA377K6So – 8:30 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
No change to Raptors starters: VanVleet, Trent, Barnes, Siakam, Birch
Golden State counters with Curry, Poole, Wiggins, Green, Looney – 8:18 PM
No change to Raptors starters: VanVleet, Trent, Barnes, Siakam, Birch
Golden State counters with Curry, Poole, Wiggins, Green, Looney – 8:18 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Tonight’s @Invisalign Raptors starters pic.twitter.com/Blve4ImBYd – 7:47 PM
Tonight’s @Invisalign Raptors starters pic.twitter.com/Blve4ImBYd – 7:47 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
just getting loose
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/dwIu9UAJps – 7:47 PM
just getting loose
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/dwIu9UAJps – 7:47 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Starters vs GSW: FVV, Gary Trent Jr., Scottie Barnes, Pascal, Khem Birch – 7:44 PM
Starters vs GSW: FVV, Gary Trent Jr., Scottie Barnes, Pascal, Khem Birch – 7:44 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Klay Watch has gotten more intriguing and we’re still weeks away… – 7:25 PM
Klay Watch has gotten more intriguing and we’re still weeks away… – 7:25 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Nurse said Anunoby’s hip pointer is “getting better”.
“I think they’re certainly seeing some improvement, just wasn’t quite ready to go today.”
They hope to have him back in Memphis on Wednesday. – 7:12 PM
Nurse said Anunoby’s hip pointer is “getting better”.
“I think they’re certainly seeing some improvement, just wasn’t quite ready to go today.”
They hope to have him back in Memphis on Wednesday. – 7:12 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Nurse says there has been improvement with Anunoby. “Hopefully he’ll make the next one” against Memphis on Wednesday. – 7:10 PM
Nurse says there has been improvement with Anunoby. “Hopefully he’ll make the next one” against Memphis on Wednesday. – 7:10 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
“He’s getting better. They’ve certainly seen some improvement. … Hopefully he’ll make the next one” – Nurse on OG Anunoby – 7:10 PM
“He’s getting better. They’ve certainly seen some improvement. … Hopefully he’ll make the next one” – Nurse on OG Anunoby – 7:10 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Steph Curry is on pace to break his own three-point record of 402 made three pointers in a season.
@talkhoops explains why Steph Curry continues to amaze him
#DubNation pic.twitter.com/BkU0N74qNn – 7:09 PM
Steph Curry is on pace to break his own three-point record of 402 made three pointers in a season.
@talkhoops explains why Steph Curry continues to amaze him
#DubNation pic.twitter.com/BkU0N74qNn – 7:09 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
‘I don’t know where that came from.’
– Warriors coach Steve Kerr, on @TheAthletic report today regarding Klay Thompson receiving unrestricted clearance and is anticipated to return before Christmas – 7:01 PM
‘I don’t know where that came from.’
– Warriors coach Steve Kerr, on @TheAthletic report today regarding Klay Thompson receiving unrestricted clearance and is anticipated to return before Christmas – 7:01 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Kerr on VanVleet: “He’s a tough competitor, a great shot maker & a bulldog defensively. At that size, to make it in the league these days you’ve gotta be really strong & Fred is really strong. He’s a skilled guy & has obviously had to work for everything he’s got. I admire him” – 6:54 PM
Kerr on VanVleet: “He’s a tough competitor, a great shot maker & a bulldog defensively. At that size, to make it in the league these days you’ve gotta be really strong & Fred is really strong. He’s a skilled guy & has obviously had to work for everything he’s got. I admire him” – 6:54 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Steve Kerr said nobody has told him Klay Thompson is fully cleared to practice with the team. “I don’t know where that came from.” – 6:52 PM
Steve Kerr said nobody has told him Klay Thompson is fully cleared to practice with the team. “I don’t know where that came from.” – 6:52 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Confirmed out for Warriors today: Andre Iguodala (knee) and GP2 (recovery management), per coach Steve Kerr – 6:49 PM
Confirmed out for Warriors today: Andre Iguodala (knee) and GP2 (recovery management), per coach Steve Kerr – 6:49 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Andre Iguodala (knee soreness) is out vs. Raptors. Kerr says Iguodala hasn’t gotten an MRI yet — they’re just monitoring the soreness. Gary Payton II also out tonight. – 6:49 PM
Andre Iguodala (knee soreness) is out vs. Raptors. Kerr says Iguodala hasn’t gotten an MRI yet — they’re just monitoring the soreness. Gary Payton II also out tonight. – 6:49 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Otto Porter Jr. and Nemanja Bjelica are playing tonight. Both were listed on the injury report. – 6:48 PM
Otto Porter Jr. and Nemanja Bjelica are playing tonight. Both were listed on the injury report. – 6:48 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Gary Payton II and Andre Iguodala are OUT tonight against the Raptors – 6:47 PM
Gary Payton II and Andre Iguodala are OUT tonight against the Raptors – 6:47 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Home sweet home.
@MichelobULTRA || #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/sXE1DMWD9j – 6:43 PM
Home sweet home.
@MichelobULTRA || #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/sXE1DMWD9j – 6:43 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Raptors’ injury report has both OG Anunoby and Yuta Watanabe listed as OUT for the game against the Warriors tonight. No sense in rushing, like that this now gives them until Wednesday against the Grizzlies to be ready to go. – 6:35 PM
Raptors’ injury report has both OG Anunoby and Yuta Watanabe listed as OUT for the game against the Warriors tonight. No sense in rushing, like that this now gives them until Wednesday against the Grizzlies to be ready to go. – 6:35 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Yuta Watanabe and OG Anunoby are out vs. Warriors. Iguodala out for Warriors. – 6:30 PM
Yuta Watanabe and OG Anunoby are out vs. Warriors. Iguodala out for Warriors. – 6:30 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
The fourth estate has been informed that OG Anunoby and Yuta Watanabe will both not play tonight vs. Golden State. – 6:27 PM
The fourth estate has been informed that OG Anunoby and Yuta Watanabe will both not play tonight vs. Golden State. – 6:27 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Warriors vs. Raptors | By The Numbers pic.twitter.com/UeBKlV7Ycq – 5:57 PM
Warriors vs. Raptors | By The Numbers pic.twitter.com/UeBKlV7Ycq – 5:57 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers on a 9-0 run to take their largest lead of the game at 87-75.
Kidd calls timeout with 4:52 left. As raggedy as LA’s offense is, their defense has been outstanding whenever Ja Morant and Steph Curry aren’t involved. – 5:32 PM
Clippers on a 9-0 run to take their largest lead of the game at 87-75.
Kidd calls timeout with 4:52 left. As raggedy as LA’s offense is, their defense has been outstanding whenever Ja Morant and Steph Curry aren’t involved. – 5:32 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
The Monday Drive: Caveat emptor — buying expensive tickets to see NBA superstars like Steph Curry, LeBron James requires some research first: https://t.co/8FiOMzfqI4 pic.twitter.com/szqvPl8pbm – 5:22 PM
The Monday Drive: Caveat emptor — buying expensive tickets to see NBA superstars like Steph Curry, LeBron James requires some research first: https://t.co/8FiOMzfqI4 pic.twitter.com/szqvPl8pbm – 5:22 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Gary Payton II has been downgraded to questionable for the Warriors tonight. Hernia recovery is the listed injury. He had surgery late in the offseason, missed camp/most of preseason because of it. – 4:40 PM
Gary Payton II has been downgraded to questionable for the Warriors tonight. Hernia recovery is the listed injury. He had surgery late in the offseason, missed camp/most of preseason because of it. – 4:40 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
In Celebration of 75 Years of Warriors Basketball
Tonight we recognize: Eric “Sleepy” Floyd pic.twitter.com/XnwaEZPQb7 – 4:32 PM
In Celebration of 75 Years of Warriors Basketball
Tonight we recognize: Eric “Sleepy” Floyd pic.twitter.com/XnwaEZPQb7 – 4:32 PM
Jabari Young @JabariJYoung
Also..
Sam Cassell: Has been a few places as an a asst. now… #Wizards #Clippers #Sixers … so sure he’s learned a lot. Championship point guard #Rockets ..knows the game
Mark Jackson: deserves another shot after helping resurrect #Warriors .. smart coach, smart player #Pacers – 3:47 PM
Also..
Sam Cassell: Has been a few places as an a asst. now… #Wizards #Clippers #Sixers … so sure he’s learned a lot. Championship point guard #Rockets ..knows the game
Mark Jackson: deserves another shot after helping resurrect #Warriors .. smart coach, smart player #Pacers – 3:47 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Jazz offense is 8.3 pts per 100 poss better than avg and Warriors def is 7.5 pts per 100 poss better than avg.
Jazz are 2.5 better any other offense. Warriors are 2.3 better any other defense.
If you ask most people Warriors are offensive team and Jazz are defensive team – 3:34 PM
Jazz offense is 8.3 pts per 100 poss better than avg and Warriors def is 7.5 pts per 100 poss better than avg.
Jazz are 2.5 better any other offense. Warriors are 2.3 better any other defense.
If you ask most people Warriors are offensive team and Jazz are defensive team – 3:34 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Iguodala is out for the Warriors. Bjelica and Payton are probable, Porter is questionable. – 3:16 PM
Iguodala is out for the Warriors. Bjelica and Payton are probable, Porter is questionable. – 3:16 PM