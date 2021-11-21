Kings fire Luke Walton

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Sacramento Kings fired coach Luke Walton on Sunday, sources told ESPN. Kings have lost seven of eight games and dropped to 6-11 on season – leaving them 12th in the Western Conference.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Alvin Gentry will take over for Luke Walton as the interim head coach of the Sacramento Kings, per league sources. His contract runs through next season. – 2:41 PM
Alvin Gentry will take over for Luke Walton as the interim head coach of the Sacramento Kings, per league sources. His contract runs through next season. – 2:41 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Can confirm the Kings are appointing Alvin Gentry as their interim coach after firing Luke Walton.
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 2:40 PM
Can confirm the Kings are appointing Alvin Gentry as their interim coach after firing Luke Walton.
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 2:40 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Source says there is momentum gaining internally to have Alvin Gentry be tabbed as the next Kings head coach to replace the fired Luke Walton. Not done yet, though. More here, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/news/kings-fir… – 2:16 PM
Source says there is momentum gaining internally to have Alvin Gentry be tabbed as the next Kings head coach to replace the fired Luke Walton. Not done yet, though. More here, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/news/kings-fir… – 2:16 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Luke Walton’s firing is probably necessary and definitely embarrassing for the Sacramento Kings, who will be looking for their 11th head coach since 2006. pic.twitter.com/J6N16VDXzi – 2:07 PM
Luke Walton’s firing is probably necessary and definitely embarrassing for the Sacramento Kings, who will be looking for their 11th head coach since 2006. pic.twitter.com/J6N16VDXzi – 2:07 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Sacramento Kings have scheduled a meeting with players at noon to update them on the next move in aftermath of Luke Walton dismissal, league sources tell @YahooSports. – 1:57 PM
Sacramento Kings have scheduled a meeting with players at noon to update them on the next move in aftermath of Luke Walton dismissal, league sources tell @YahooSports. – 1:57 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sources: Sacramento Kings fire coach Luke Walton just 17 games into 2021-22 NBA season
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 1:50 PM
Sources: Sacramento Kings fire coach Luke Walton just 17 games into 2021-22 NBA season
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 1:50 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
It felt like Luke Walton had been fired for the past two seasons but nobody bothered to tell him. – 1:42 PM
It felt like Luke Walton had been fired for the past two seasons but nobody bothered to tell him. – 1:42 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
This isn’t a happy day Kings fans, even if you hated Luke Walton as a coach.
Your franchise continues to fail and look horrible. – 1:38 PM
This isn’t a happy day Kings fans, even if you hated Luke Walton as a coach.
Your franchise continues to fail and look horrible. – 1:38 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Luke Walton fired as Kings’ coach after slow 6-11 start to season nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/21/luk… – 1:34 PM
Luke Walton fired as Kings’ coach after slow 6-11 start to season nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/21/luk… – 1:34 PM
Jason Jones @mr_jasonjones
Kings fire coach Luke Walton 17 games into season: Source
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/news/kings-fir… – 1:33 PM
Kings fire coach Luke Walton 17 games into season: Source
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/news/kings-fir… – 1:33 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
The Sacramento Kings should be far more embarrassed to have to fire Luke Walton than Walton should be at being fired.
Wish him the best. He was always professional & kind in my interactions with him. No matter what’s said, he was well liked and respected in that locker room. – 1:31 PM
The Sacramento Kings should be far more embarrassed to have to fire Luke Walton than Walton should be at being fired.
Wish him the best. He was always professional & kind in my interactions with him. No matter what’s said, he was well liked and respected in that locker room. – 1:31 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
“Dude, you yacked all over the court, the game was stopped, it’s all over the news and then Luke Walton got fired!”
Imagine waking up to that. The stuff of legends. – 1:30 PM
“Dude, you yacked all over the court, the game was stopped, it’s all over the news and then Luke Walton got fired!”
Imagine waking up to that. The stuff of legends. – 1:30 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
The Sacramento Kings have fired coach Luke Walton, according to ESPN. – 1:29 PM
The Sacramento Kings have fired coach Luke Walton, according to ESPN. – 1:29 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Call it a failure on Luke Walton as a head coach if you want.
I call it another mark on the long list of failures that have defined the Sacramento Kings organization for 15 years.
I won’t allow Walton to be the fall guy on my pod. This falls just as heavy on players/ownership. – 1:28 PM
Call it a failure on Luke Walton as a head coach if you want.
I call it another mark on the long list of failures that have defined the Sacramento Kings organization for 15 years.
I won’t allow Walton to be the fall guy on my pod. This falls just as heavy on players/ownership. – 1:28 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Sacramento firing Luke Walton = people feeling pressure after a bad start = potential change to their approach in trade talks – 1:18 PM
Sacramento firing Luke Walton = people feeling pressure after a bad start = potential change to their approach in trade talks – 1:18 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Sacramento firing coach Luke Walton: es.pn/3kTsKLi – 1:10 PM
ESPN story on Sacramento firing coach Luke Walton: es.pn/3kTsKLi – 1:10 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Kings fans seeing Luke Walton is no longer their head coach pic.twitter.com/WN3l8pp6jm – 1:09 PM
Kings fans seeing Luke Walton is no longer their head coach pic.twitter.com/WN3l8pp6jm – 1:09 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Here’s what we wrote about Luke Walton in the offseason.
I would have let him go in the offseason but understand why the front office wanted to give him another chance with the current roster.
He was inherited by current GM Monte McNair. pic.twitter.com/vzcZn3Tzuv – 1:08 PM
Here’s what we wrote about Luke Walton in the offseason.
I would have let him go in the offseason but understand why the front office wanted to give him another chance with the current roster.
He was inherited by current GM Monte McNair. pic.twitter.com/vzcZn3Tzuv – 1:08 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Luke Walton getting fired after the barf game is just… pic.twitter.com/DidHWO8tE5 – 1:07 PM
Luke Walton getting fired after the barf game is just… pic.twitter.com/DidHWO8tE5 – 1:07 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The Sacramento Kings have fired head coach Luke Walton, according to @Adrian Wojnarowski. pic.twitter.com/tmNLfo2jXd – 1:06 PM
The Sacramento Kings have fired head coach Luke Walton, according to @Adrian Wojnarowski. pic.twitter.com/tmNLfo2jXd – 1:06 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Luke Walton to Alvin Gentry is one of the biggest vibes upgrades imaginable. – 1:04 PM
Luke Walton to Alvin Gentry is one of the biggest vibes upgrades imaginable. – 1:04 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Source confirms that Luke Walton has been fired by the Sacramento Kings. @Adrian Wojnarowski first – 1:02 PM
Source confirms that Luke Walton has been fired by the Sacramento Kings. @Adrian Wojnarowski first – 1:02 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Sacramento Kings fired coach Luke Walton on Sunday, sources told ESPN. Kings have lost seven of eight games and dropped to 6-11 on season – leaving them 12th in the Western Conference. – 12:59 PM
The Sacramento Kings fired coach Luke Walton on Sunday, sources told ESPN. Kings have lost seven of eight games and dropped to 6-11 on season – leaving them 12th in the Western Conference. – 12:59 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Fire Luke Walton chants starting up as the Jazz’s lead grows to 20. – 12:26 AM
Fire Luke Walton chants starting up as the Jazz’s lead grows to 20. – 12:26 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Make that a 12-2 Utah Jazz run to start the 4th. Kings down 14, their largest deficit of the game. Luke Walton burns the timeout. – 11:57 PM
Make that a 12-2 Utah Jazz run to start the 4th. Kings down 14, their largest deficit of the game. Luke Walton burns the timeout. – 11:57 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings coach Luke Walton popped for a technical arguing a foul called on Tyrese Haliburton against Rudy Gobert – 10:38 PM
Kings coach Luke Walton popped for a technical arguing a foul called on Tyrese Haliburton against Rudy Gobert – 10:38 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Luke Walton goes to Alex Len and Moe Harkless to join Buddy Hield of the Kings bench – 10:21 PM
Luke Walton goes to Alex Len and Moe Harkless to join Buddy Hield of the Kings bench – 10:21 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz/Kings about to start: Jazz in the yellow statement jerseys, Kings in traditional purple. Luke Walton gets a smattering of boos pregame. – 10:10 PM
Jazz/Kings about to start: Jazz in the yellow statement jerseys, Kings in traditional purple. Luke Walton gets a smattering of boos pregame. – 10:10 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Luke Walton discussed how he is holding up during the current downturn and what they are preaching to the team: pic.twitter.com/XwBC7lmOho – 8:36 PM
Luke Walton discussed how he is holding up during the current downturn and what they are preaching to the team: pic.twitter.com/XwBC7lmOho – 8:36 PM
Bill Herenda @billherenda
ICYMI — Talked #Kings & Luke Walton with @KittyONealSac on @kfbk before last night’s loss to #Toronto — #Jazz in Sac tonight bit.ly/3cvRNzp #SacramentoProud #TakeNote #WeTheNorth #NBA @iHeartRadio – 6:19 PM
ICYMI — Talked #Kings & Luke Walton with @KittyONealSac on @kfbk before last night’s loss to #Toronto — #Jazz in Sac tonight bit.ly/3cvRNzp #SacramentoProud #TakeNote #WeTheNorth #NBA @iHeartRadio – 6:19 PM
More on this storyline
Adrian Wojnarowski: Another possible interim coaching candidate: First-year assistant coach Doug Christie. Kings are still discussing the options. -via Twitter @wojespn / November 21, 2021
Jason Anderson: Can confirm per sources the Sacramento Kings have fired coach Luke Walton, as first reported by @Adrian Wojnarowski. -via Twitter @JandersonSacBee / November 21, 2021