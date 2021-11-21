Lauri Markkanen, Jarrett Allen to return on Monday

Chris Fedor: Neither #Cavs Lauri Markkanen nor Jarrett Allen are listed on injury report for tomorrow night. Cedi Osman (back) and Lamar Stevens (ankle) are DOUBTFUL.
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Jarrett Allen practiced today. He said he is feeling “a lot better. He was dealing with a common cold, and that it hit him hard.
Allen said he started to feel better around Thursday when the Cavs played Golden State but didn’t think he would add anything positive then. – 2:05 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Jarrett Allen practiced again today. He said it was a nasty cold that hit him hard this past week. He started feeling better the day of the Golden State game. But didn’t believe he could help in that condition. He’s feeling good now. – 1:47 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
J.B. Bickerstaff said that both Lauri Markkanen and Jarrett Allen were able to practice today.
“They’re progressing,” Bickerstaff said of those two. “It’s always how you recover the next day and how you respond. My expectations are that they’ll play Monday, but you never know.” – 3:40 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Q&A: Jarrett Allen discussed why he re-signed with the Cavaliers, maintaining playoff expectations with Collin Sexton out for the season, playing alongside Evan Mobley, Kevin Love behind the scenes, and his plans for the Cleveland community on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/jarrett-… – 1:30 PM
