LeBron James ejected after elbowing Isiah Stewart

Rod Beard: #Lakers LeBron James has been ejected from the game for a hit on #Pistons Isaiah Stewart.
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Pool Report on the Ejection of LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart in the Third Quarter of Tonight’s Los Angeles Lakers at Detroit Pistons Game. pic.twitter.com/HyCZ48Qcn1 – 9:35 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Pool report on the ejection of LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart in tonight’s Lakers-Pistons game in Detroit. pic.twitter.com/Yl1JYZuLPO – 9:33 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
I was the pool reporter tonight. Here’s Scott Foster on the altercation between Isaiah Stewart and LeBron James: pic.twitter.com/EjMGnnTycX – 9:32 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Russell Westbrook learns he was assessed a technical foul during the Isaiah Stewart/LeBron altercation. pic.twitter.com/sILG8e9Lzc – 9:32 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Predicting LeBron James’ suspension: History suggests 2-3 games for closed-fist hit on Isaiah Stewart …
cbssports.com/nba/news/predi… – 9:14 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
LeBron vs. Stewart, Part II is on Nov. 28.
Jokic vs. Morris, Part II is on Nov. 29.
Weird how it worked out that way. – 9:13 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
LeBron James ejected in bloody scrap with Isaiah Stewart; #Lakers stop #Pistons: https://t.co/iRpJ4LZBEH pic.twitter.com/wNe46goNgL – 9:11 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Anthony Davis on the LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart altercation: “Everyone in the league knows LeBron isn’t a dirty guy. As soon as he did it, he looked back and told him, ‘My bad. I didn’t try to do it.’ I don’t know what he tried to do. Nobody on our team, 1-15, was having it” pic.twitter.com/KIL1jp04sm – 9:09 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey said Isaiah Stewart was upset for a reason. Said LeBron James isn’t a dirty player.
Casey doesn’t think he should face any trouble. “He was upset.” Stewart got stitches after. Casey talked to Isaiah after, told him: “This doesn’t define who you are.” – 9:09 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
If LeBron isn’t suspended for this… pic.twitter.com/wx2giBWIca – 9:07 PM
Larry Lage @LarryLage
The Lakers do not plan to make LeBron James available for comment tonight – 9:07 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Frank Vogel on the Lakers coming back to win after the LeBron James ejection in Detroit: “To me, it’s one of the things that can change the momentum of your season” – 9:03 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Anthony Davis says “everybody’s level raised” after LeBron James was ejected. – 9:00 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Lakers’ Anthony Davis: “Everyone in the league knows that [LeBron James] isn’t a dirty guy. As soon as he did it, he looked back and told him, ‘My bad. I didn’t try to do it.’ I don’t know what [Isaiah Stewart] was trying to do. Nobody on our team, 1-15, was having it.” – 8:57 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
AD said the LeBron/Stewart interaction was routine at first, both guys battling for position. LeBron caught him w/one, quickly tried to apologize. “Everyone in the league knows LeBron is not a dirty guy.”
Davis said Stewart’s response was unprecedented since AD’s been in NBA. – 8:57 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Davis said LeBron tried to apologize after he hit Stewart, said “everybody knows he’s not a dirty player” – 8:56 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Anthony Davis on the altercation: “You got cut above the eye. It wasn’t on purpose. We wasn’t gonna allow him to keep charging (LeBron).” – 8:54 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Anthony Davis: “Everyone in the league knows LeBron is not a dirty guy.” Says that the moment he realized he had clocked Stewart, LeBron was trying to apologize and say “my bad.” Once Stewart was charging, AD says “I don’t know what he was doing, but we wasn’t going to allow that – 8:54 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Some NBA cats go on fake, “Hold me back! Hold me back!” acts when the smoke hits the air. Isaiah Stewart was trucking cats like Billy Sims or Earl Campbell to get to LeBron. pic.twitter.com/kAGNBRMkxe – 8:50 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Lakers get back to .500 at 9-9 with a come-from-behind win in Detroit, 121-116, in a game LeBron was ejected for striking Isaiah Stewart in the face. AD 30p 10r 6a 5b 4s; Westbrook 26p 10a 9r 2s; Melo 18p on 5-of-8 from 3; Dwight 13p on 5-of-6 5r. – 8:47 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Bad ending for the Pistons, but fun game overall. Lakers lost LeBron, but the Pistons lost their best chance at slowing AD after Stewart’s ejection. Swung the game in LA’s favor. – 8:46 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
The Lakers win with a 37-17 final quarter. Anthony Davis was sensational on both ends in the fourth, while Russell Westbrook scored 15 of his 26 points in that frame. The Lakers improve to 9-9 with a needed win after a three-game slide. The big question is what happens to LeBron. – 8:45 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Story: Lakers’ LeBron James ejected for blow to face of Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart that draws blood, sparks lengthy altercation @PostSports https://t.co/yU8E5wF4oE pic.twitter.com/itGWh8EEph – 8:37 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
LeBron ejected for shot to Pistons’ Stewart face; Stewart ejected for going after LeBron in wild scene nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/21/leb… – 8:21 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Isaiah Stewart broke more tackles trying to go after LeBron James than every NFL running back combined on Sunday 👀 pic.twitter.com/2eHm1yjddP – 8:20 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
This is why LeBron James was ejected. pic.twitter.com/48iDlZK6zf – 8:16 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
What a surreal scene. Isaiah Stewart not only wanted to take on LeBron James and everyone on the Lakers but he calmly did the “it’s over, I’m done” walk off multiple times before sprinting back to get his revenge. The back door attempt at the end is crazy. pic.twitter.com/5W0wmhtOUZ – 8:09 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Upon closer, and closer reviews, that looked like a closed fist from LeBron – 8:06 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
I guarantee at least some part of that was due to LeBron seeing that young man with a beautiful head of hair – 8:02 PM
Matt Dery @DerySpeaks
Everyone will talk about the Beef Stew/LeBron altercation. But I’ll say this.. the #Pistons are about to hang 100 on the #Lakers through 3 quarters. LA couldn’t guard Tim Boyle. – 7:58 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Don’t be surprised if #Pistons Isaiah Stewart is suspended multiple games — and maybe more games than LeBron James. – 7:58 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
LeBron James ejected after elbow (or fist) to Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart draws blood sports.yahoo.com/lebron-james-e… – 7:58 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Would/should the Lakers without LeBron even be favored in a game on the road against the Pistons? They’re now down 13 with 13 mins left in the game. – 7:57 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
With LeBron possibly getting suspended, an 8-12 record and a six-game losing streak coming out of this road trip now seems entirely possible. – 7:54 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Lakers TV is hilarious right now. “LeBron James drew blood on Isaiah Stewart” “LeBron went over to apologize and Stewart was having none of it”. This is cable news propaganda – 7:53 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
One game to Bron and fine Isaiah Stewart.
Whatchu expect bruh to do when he get punched in the face and bleeding? – 7:53 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
LeBron James ejected for elbow to face of #Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart: https://t.co/UEvXWct1v7 pic.twitter.com/PaWW78h9R0 – 7:53 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Gotta imagine a suspension is coming for Isaiah Stewart. You lose it like that and you’re gonna miss a game or two.
The real question is if LeBron James also gets a suspension or not. Flagrant 2’s pretty regularly do also come with a one-game suspension. We’ll see tomorrow! – 7:48 PM
Gotta imagine a suspension is coming for Isaiah Stewart. You lose it like that and you’re gonna miss a game or two.
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
So many people making sure nobody touches LeBron pic.twitter.com/FewhH1L7IN – 7:45 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
I’m currently observing the discourse around LeBron and the events in the Lakes-Pistons game – 7:44 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Lakers’ LeBron James ejected for this blow to face of Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart pic.twitter.com/fsRtNJgekF – 7:40 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Wild scene on the floor here finally results in Ellington shooting 1 technical FT, and Jackson 2 on the other end (for the flagrant).
Pistons lead 79-67 with 9:18 left in the 3rd Q. THT is in for LeBron.
Crowd stayed calm and patient throughout, thankfully, here in Detroit. – 7:39 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James was ejected as a result of a flagrant 2 foul on Isaiah Stewart, after an official’s review. pic.twitter.com/FQssFEw3jH – 7:38 PM
Frank Isola @TheFrankIsola
Isaiah Stewart, who suffered a cut to his face, is likely to get multiple game suspension. If LeBron gets a game that means he’s out vs the Knicks on Tuesday. – 7:38 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
LeBron James has been ejected for a flagrant 2, two tech ejection for Isaiah Stewart, tech on Russell Westbrook pic.twitter.com/ImP0tXA7wS – 7:37 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Stu Lantz on our @SpectrumSN broadcast: “It’s almost like LeBron was trying to free his arm, and inadvertently clipped (Stewart),” as the two tossled for position on a rebound. – 7:36 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
I guess it never occurred to me that LeBron getting ejected was something that could happen. – 7:36 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Also, I’m not sure if Isaiah Stewart got tossed. I imagine so, but I couldn’t hear it after the elation of LeBron getting tossed. – 7:36 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
LeBron James gets ejected. This place erupts with boos toward LeBron. The Detroiters who are wearing Lakers jerseys have turned back into Detroiters.
You don’t mess with Beef Stew lol. – 7:35 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
So both LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart end up ejected after all that. – 7:34 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
LeBron James ejected with a flagrant 2 foul on Isaiah Stewart. That started the altercation – 7:34 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Lakers LeBron James has been ejected from the game for a hit on #Pistons Isaiah Stewart. – 7:34 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Will #NoPlaceForThat Twitter come for LeBron or is he untouchable? @dieter – 7:34 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Like I said, these two teams play a week from now. I can’t imagine Stewart and LeBron will both be available to play. – 7:34 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Crazy scene here in Detroit, where Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart was bleeding from his face an elbow from LeBron James hit him. Stewart did all he could to get after James. – 7:33 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
LeBron caught Isaiah’s face with his arm, looked like. Like, REALLY caught him. That looked awful, and explains the blood. Not sure what they will call here – 7:33 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Just saw the replay on the jumbotron. LeBron basically closed-fist punched Isaiah Stewart during a free throw. That’s why Isaiah wanted to get him.
LeBron will get ejected. That was intentional. – 7:32 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
On the replay, it looks like LeBron James got Isaiah Stewart with an elbow or a punch.
That’s where the blood came from apparently. – 7:32 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Wild scene here in Detroit where Isaiah Stewart, bleeding from his face from contact from LeBron James, repeatedly had to be separated from James and other Lakers players. pic.twitter.com/OAP49jWGru – 7:30 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Something happened where Isaiah Stewart ended up on ground. He is going after LeBron and Russ. He has to be held back by several players and coaches.
There’s blood coming from his eye. – 7:27 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
LeBron is playing defense like he’s trying to get Jae Crowder and Isaiah Thomas traded. – 6:47 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Hami hit a 3 that LeBron let him take. LeBron just shook his head after. – 6:46 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron got to the rim with LAL up 6, but wasn’t able to finish, and Detroit got an open transition 3 on the other end.
Had a chance to be +8 in the Jordan-at-center lineup, instead it’s 20-17 with ‘Melo about to check in. – 6:23 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
With 3 Davis buckets right at the rim, 2 of them coming in transition, the Lakers hold an early 16-12 lead at Detroit.
Westbrook has a pair of mid-range pull-up J’s, and LeBron 2 FG’s to go with a DJ dunk.
LAL are 8 of 11, and DET 6 of 12, into the first time out. – 6:18 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Lakers LeBron James is in the building, and he got rousing cheers when he came out for warmups. pic.twitter.com/WYKBvbSIq9 – 5:40 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers are going back to their big starting lineup against Detroit:
DeAndre Jordan
Anthony Davis
LeBron James
Avery Bradley
Russell Westbrook – 5:31 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Starters at Detroit: Westbrook, Bradley, LeBron, Davis and Jordan. – 5:30 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
The Monday Drive: Caveat emptor — buying expensive tickets to see NBA superstars like Steph Curry, LeBron James requires some research first: https://t.co/8FiOMzfqI4 pic.twitter.com/szqvPl8pbm – 5:22 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron came through his first game back, at Boston, just fine physically. He’ll start today at Detroit, per Frank Vogel. – 4:32 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James came through Celtics game fine and is “good to go” vs Pistons tonight, Vogel said. – 4:31 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Frank Vogel on LeBron James’ first game vs Boston and availability today vs DET: “He came through fine and he’s good to go” – 4:31 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Stephen A. Smith laid out exactly what it will take for LeBron James to earn his place in the GOAT discussion.
#Lakers #NBA #LakeShow
sportscasting.com/stephen-a-smit… – 4:21 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
LeBron James is still listed as questionable tonight in Detroit. However, I just walked past the training room and he’s blasting Eminem lmao. So, yeah. – 3:34 PM
Rod Beard: #Pistons Dwane Casey on Isaiah Stewart incident: “He shouldn’t be facing anything. Not getting off the court in time (is a small thing)…I don’t see any ramifications from the league on that.” -via Twitter @detnewsRodBeard / November 21, 2021
Kyle Goon: Frank Vogel says he thinks the Lakers did a good job protecting LeBron, but not escalating the situation. Says you want “peacemakers” in those circumstances. -via Twitter @kylegoon / November 21, 2021