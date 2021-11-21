Nicolas Batum to miss at least 10 days

Shams Charania: Sources: Clippers‘ Nicolas Batum is expected to miss at least 10 days due to health and safety protocols. Batum entered protocols and missed a win over Dallas today, which moved the Clippers to 10-7 on the season.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Lue said that he hasn’t had a chance to talk to Batum yet. Was pleased with Coffey’s performance… Clippers outscored Mavericks by 21 points in Coffey’s 25:14 (and Mavericks outscored Clippers by 15 points when Coffey was off the floor.) – 6:16 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Ty Lue on Batum’s status: “Haven’t had a chance to talk to Nico yet…” – 6:14 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Clippers’ Nicolas Batum out because of health and safety protocols ocregister.com/2021/11/21/cli… – 6:11 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: Clippers‘ Nicolas Batum is expected to miss at least 10 days due to health and safety protocols. Batum entered protocols and missed a win over Dallas today, which moved the Clippers to 10-7 on the season. – 6:07 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Mavs & Clippers are playing 2 straight in LA. First of which is starting now on BSSW w/ Harp & me from Staples Center. ICYMI, Maxi Kleber returns from missing the last 9 games. Luka is getting closer, not ruled out until 90 mins before tip. Nic Batum out for LAC (H&S Protocols). – 3:32 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The Clippers are going to start this season-long 6-game homestand/7 straight games at Staples with Nicolas Batum in Health & Safety Protocols. – 3:16 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers say Nico Batum (illness) is out vs. Dallas and Amir Coffey is starting in his place. (Follow @thucnhi21 today for more Clips updates!) – 3:05 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Clippers announce Nic Batum is out due to illness. Amir Coffey will start. – 3:05 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: DFS, Porzingis, Powell, Hardaway, Brunson.
LAC starters: George, Batum, Zubac, Bledsoe, Jackson
2:40 tip @theeagledallas – 2:56 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue says Nic Batum (Achilles) will play in stretches and Justise Winslow has rejoined the team. – 1:51 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Ty Lue on managing Nic Batum’s Achilles soreness: “Trying to watch it, play him in seven minute increments. Not too much.” – 1:48 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
LaMelo Ball tonight:
✅ 15 PTS
✅ 10 REB
✅ 11 AST
Ball has recorded at least 10p/5r/5a in each of his last seven games, tying Nicolas Batum for the longest such. streak in @Charlotte Hornets history. – 10:03 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers rule out Leonard, Morris, Preston, Johnson for tomorrow morning vs Mavericks
That makes 13 available:
– George, Jackson, Zubac, Bledsoe, Batum
– Mann, Hartenstein, Kennard
– Winslow, Boston, Ibaka
– Coffey, Scrubb – 8:08 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk: Ty Lue says he isn’t sure exact amount of days Nic Batum will be out in health and safety protocols but he’s expecting “him to be out [a while].” -via Twitter @NotoriousOHM / November 21, 2021
