Nicolas Batum to miss at least 10 days

Mavs & Clippers are playing 2 straight in LA. First of which is starting now on BSSW w/ Harp & me from Staples Center. ICYMI, Maxi Kleber returns from missing the last 9 games. Luka is getting closer, not ruled out until 90 mins before tip. Nic Batum out for LAC (H&S Protocols). – 3:32 PM