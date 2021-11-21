Sixers not interested in Jerami Grant

In the meantime, the latest entry into the rumor mill was a report this week from the Inquirer regarding “ongoing discussions” with the Detroit Pistons, where the Sixers were said to be interested in former Philly draftee Jerami Grant. Grant, in the second year of a three-year, $60 million contract, is averaging 18.1 points per game on 40.1/30.8/80.8 shooting splits, with his numbers down across the board following a productive first year in Detroit. According to sources, those discussions were not just old and presently inactive, they were of little interest to the Sixers. The team’s list of players they’d be interested in acquiring for Simmons, recently referred to by Sam Amick in a report for The Athletic, does not include Grant, a source familiar with the situation tells PhillyVoice.
Source: Philly Voice
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
“I think there is too much overlap there…I don’t think it’s solving the potential problems you have in a playoffs series, where the offense grinds to a halt & you need someone to go out there and organize the troops.” – @Kyle Neubeck on Jerami Grant
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey on last play from last night: “The execution of the play … that was my thing.” He said it was the first time Jerami Grant played the 5 for that specific play. – 2:13 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey says they’ve worked in practice on some smaller lineups with Jerami Grant at center. – 9:47 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Jerami Grant exhales after that three falls. He and Cade with back-to-back ones to get Detroit’s deficit down to 7. – 7:25 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
This morning’s P⃣o⃣d⃣ is some fuego.
@Kyle Neubeck & I hit all the hot topics in sixers land:
* Jerami Grant/Pistons rumors
* James Harden sign & trade
* Is this really going to take ‘multiple years?!’
* Mailbag: Tobias Harris’ trade value
🎧 here: linktr.ee/lockedonsixers – 11:40 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Daryl Morey will only trade Ben Simmons if Philly gets back a “difference-maker.” What does that mean?
The 76ers reportedly have a list of roughly 30 players who fit that description. It includes James Harden, Damian Lillard, Brad Beal and Jerami Grant: basketballnews.com/stories/76ers-… – 9:52 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: 76ers, Pistons talked bringing Jerami Grant back to Philly in Simmons trade nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/19/rep… – 7:50 AM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
Curious….
Sixers fans, how do you feel about acquiring Jerami Grant in a Ben Simmons trade?
(Poll will be discussed on the @lockedonsixers pod tomorrow) – 8:36 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sources: James Harden and Jerami Grant are on #Sixers’ latest list of Ben Simmons trade targets inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 8:14 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Jerami Grant, Cade Cunningham clutch late as #Pistons close out #Pacers, 97-89: https://t.co/aUwmcNACir pic.twitter.com/3AtxUJPDHq – 9:06 AM
In the Detroit example, sources say there’s not much of a discussion to be had unless the Pistons unexpectedly decided to throw Cade Cunningham, this year’s No. 1 overall pick, into the mix. Even then, the timeline Cunningham is on relative to Joel Embiid would make that a tough proposition for Philly to say yes to. -via Philly Voice / November 20, 2021
How do you feel about the 76ers bringing Jerami Grant back to Philly? Better yet, what about the Sixers making another attempt to acquire James Harden in exchange for Ben Simmons? Those are two options under consideration by Sixers brass, according to multiple sources. -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / November 18, 2021
The team has engaged in ongoing discussions with the Detroit Pistons to acquire Grant, another forward, a young player, and a draft pick in exchange for Simmons, league sources said. One source said power forward/center Kelly Olynyk and second-year swingman Saddiq Bey were mentioned as players who could be included in a possible deal. However, a source said the Pistons are unlikely to include Bey, a Villanova product, or Olynyk. -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / November 18, 2021