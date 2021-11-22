Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Brooklyn Nets (12-5) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (8-8) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday November 22, 2021
Brooklyn Nets 52, Cleveland Cavaliers 63 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
LAMELO FROM D33P‼️ 👌
@LaMelo Ball | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/ipqiYDylXS – 8:16 PM
LAMELO FROM D33P‼️ 👌
@LaMelo Ball | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/ipqiYDylXS – 8:16 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
Having bigs back has made the difference – #Cavs up over BKN at H, 63-52; reb: CLE, 30, BKN, 14; FT: CLE, 15-16, BKN, 7-7; Garland, 16pt, 6-12FG, 5asst; Markkanen, 13pt, 4-7FG, 2-4 3ptFG; Allen, 11pt, 4-8FG, game-hi 9reb (2 more than BKN starters); Rubio, 11pt, 2-3 3ptFG, 4asst. pic.twitter.com/C7cT5iewgZ – 8:15 PM
Having bigs back has made the difference – #Cavs up over BKN at H, 63-52; reb: CLE, 30, BKN, 14; FT: CLE, 15-16, BKN, 7-7; Garland, 16pt, 6-12FG, 5asst; Markkanen, 13pt, 4-7FG, 2-4 3ptFG; Allen, 11pt, 4-8FG, game-hi 9reb (2 more than BKN starters); Rubio, 11pt, 2-3 3ptFG, 4asst. pic.twitter.com/C7cT5iewgZ – 8:15 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs just led the Brooklyn Nets for more than 20 minutes of the first half. There’s been *one* lead change. A dominant half from Cleveland. Can the Cavs do it for a second half? – 8:13 PM
#Cavs just led the Brooklyn Nets for more than 20 minutes of the first half. There’s been *one* lead change. A dominant half from Cleveland. Can the Cavs do it for a second half? – 8:13 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
At the half, #Cavs have a 63-52 lead over the Nets. Cavs have four guys in double-figures.
Darius Garland led with 16 pts and five assists. Ricky Rubio has 11 pts and 4 assists.
Lauri Markkanen has 13 points and 3 rebounds. Then Jarrett Allen has 11 pts and 9 rebounds. – 8:12 PM
At the half, #Cavs have a 63-52 lead over the Nets. Cavs have four guys in double-figures.
Darius Garland led with 16 pts and five assists. Ricky Rubio has 11 pts and 4 assists.
Lauri Markkanen has 13 points and 3 rebounds. Then Jarrett Allen has 11 pts and 9 rebounds. – 8:12 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
LAMELO‼️ 💥💥💥
@LaMelo Ball | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/PYi9OjPkWK – 8:11 PM
LAMELO‼️ 💥💥💥
@LaMelo Ball | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/PYi9OjPkWK – 8:11 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Cavs lead the Nets 63-52. Kevin Durant got more scoring help than he did in the first quarter, but Jarrett Allen is reminding his former team that they could use a traditional big. Darius Garland has also been a problem. Nets miss Joe Harris. Shooting just 25% from 3 – 8:10 PM
Halftime: Cavs lead the Nets 63-52. Kevin Durant got more scoring help than he did in the first quarter, but Jarrett Allen is reminding his former team that they could use a traditional big. Darius Garland has also been a problem. Nets miss Joe Harris. Shooting just 25% from 3 – 8:10 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
HALF: Nets 52, Cavs 63
Kevin Durant (13 PTS, 3 ASTS), James Harden (8 PTS, 6 ASTS, 5 REBS) and the Nets. Darius Garland (16 PTS, 5 ASTS) is causing all sorts of problems for Brooklyn as they continue to struggle on the boards. The Nets are getting outrebounded 14-30. – 8:08 PM
HALF: Nets 52, Cavs 63
Kevin Durant (13 PTS, 3 ASTS), James Harden (8 PTS, 6 ASTS, 5 REBS) and the Nets. Darius Garland (16 PTS, 5 ASTS) is causing all sorts of problems for Brooklyn as they continue to struggle on the boards. The Nets are getting outrebounded 14-30. – 8:08 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
James Johnson just received a technical foul for complaining to the ref. – 8:07 PM
James Johnson just received a technical foul for complaining to the ref. – 8:07 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Don’t hurt ’em, DG!
📺 #CavsNets on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/rq2pikLKhL – 7:53 PM
Don’t hurt ’em, DG!
📺 #CavsNets on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/rq2pikLKhL – 7:53 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Jarrett Allen has 7 rebounds to his name while the Nets have 11. Brooklyn has to find a way to keep him off the glass. – 7:50 PM
Jarrett Allen has 7 rebounds to his name while the Nets have 11. Brooklyn has to find a way to keep him off the glass. – 7:50 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jarrett Allen 11 points and seven boards already less than midway through the second quarter. – 7:47 PM
Jarrett Allen 11 points and seven boards already less than midway through the second quarter. – 7:47 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
First career three-pointer for @Cam Thomas! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/6c1OOa7DbL – 7:44 PM
First career three-pointer for @Cam Thomas! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/6c1OOa7DbL – 7:44 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Paul Millsap getting his first action after missing four games due to personal reasons. – 7:43 PM
Paul Millsap getting his first action after missing four games due to personal reasons. – 7:43 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Think #Cavs missed Jarrett Allen and Lauri Markkanen? Both leading the way with six points apiece at end of the first quarter. – 7:38 PM
Think #Cavs missed Jarrett Allen and Lauri Markkanen? Both leading the way with six points apiece at end of the first quarter. – 7:38 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
A 1-point game after the first!
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/iJM2rW1Isx – 7:38 PM
A 1-point game after the first!
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/iJM2rW1Isx – 7:38 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Cavs lead the Nets 27-24. Kevin Durant with an early 12 points on 3-for-7 shooting. Brooklyn taking care of the ball. Just two turnovers. – 7:38 PM
End of the first quarter: Cavs lead the Nets 27-24. Kevin Durant with an early 12 points on 3-for-7 shooting. Brooklyn taking care of the ball. Just two turnovers. – 7:38 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs have a 27-24 lead over the Nets at the end of the first quarter. Better start than the last time they faced Brooklyn last week.
Jarrett Allen and Lauri Markkanen each have six points, leading the team in scoring. Allen also has five rebounds and a block. – 7:36 PM
#Cavs have a 27-24 lead over the Nets at the end of the first quarter. Better start than the last time they faced Brooklyn last week.
Jarrett Allen and Lauri Markkanen each have six points, leading the team in scoring. Allen also has five rebounds and a block. – 7:36 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
End of 1st QTR: Nets 24, Cavs 27
Kevin Durant (12 PTS, 2 ASTS), Patty Mills (3 PTS) and the Nets have to get it going offensively. Brooklyn has already allowed 4 offensive boards, creating a shot discrepancy between the two teams. The Cavs has taken 5 more shots than the Nets. – 7:36 PM
End of 1st QTR: Nets 24, Cavs 27
Kevin Durant (12 PTS, 2 ASTS), Patty Mills (3 PTS) and the Nets have to get it going offensively. Brooklyn has already allowed 4 offensive boards, creating a shot discrepancy between the two teams. The Cavs has taken 5 more shots than the Nets. – 7:36 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
NBA teams gotta adjust. Can’t go *under* screens against this version of Ricky Rubio. – 7:33 PM
NBA teams gotta adjust. Can’t go *under* screens against this version of Ricky Rubio. – 7:33 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
I will tell you what … #Cavs Dean Wade is BATTLING Kevin Durant in the early going. KD’s first made bucket came after a switched screen. – 7:29 PM
I will tell you what … #Cavs Dean Wade is BATTLING Kevin Durant in the early going. KD’s first made bucket came after a switched screen. – 7:29 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
T-Ro is heating up! 👌🔥
@Terry Rozier | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/y5ZW0uxh0T – 7:25 PM
T-Ro is heating up! 👌🔥
@Terry Rozier | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/y5ZW0uxh0T – 7:25 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
I’ll never get sick of Ian Eagle doing PxP for any game Jarrett Allen plays in. Net or not. So good. So funny. – 7:20 PM
I’ll never get sick of Ian Eagle doing PxP for any game Jarrett Allen plays in. Net or not. So good. So funny. – 7:20 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
#FROHIO making things happen!
📺 #CavsNets on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/i4dyAlFCwe – 7:19 PM
#FROHIO making things happen!
📺 #CavsNets on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/i4dyAlFCwe – 7:19 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jarrett Allen with the reposition from the high post to the low post to score on Blake Griffin. Growth. – 7:14 PM
Jarrett Allen with the reposition from the high post to the low post to score on Blake Griffin. Growth. – 7:14 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Houston’s -10.8 point differential and -10.5 net rating are the worst in the NBA. The Celtics host the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, so this is a classic trap game situation. Can the C’s come out strong or will they play down?
bostonsportsjournal.com/live/bsj-live-… – 7:09 PM
Houston’s -10.8 point differential and -10.5 net rating are the worst in the NBA. The Celtics host the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, so this is a classic trap game situation. Can the C’s come out strong or will they play down?
bostonsportsjournal.com/live/bsj-live-… – 7:09 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Nets 🆚 Cavs
📺 | @YESNetwork
comin’ up pic.twitter.com/er1DULrcoR – 7:06 PM
Nets 🆚 Cavs
📺 | @YESNetwork
comin’ up pic.twitter.com/er1DULrcoR – 7:06 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Follow our own @Joe Vardon, who is on the ground in Cleveland tonight for Nets-Cavs. Joe is a really nice guy. – 6:59 PM
Follow our own @Joe Vardon, who is on the ground in Cleveland tonight for Nets-Cavs. Joe is a really nice guy. – 6:59 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Smile. It’s game time. 😁
📍 – Washington, DC
🆚 – @Washington Wizards
⏰ – 7PM EST
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM pic.twitter.com/xuzckEGbqe – 6:59 PM
Smile. It’s game time. 😁
📍 – Washington, DC
🆚 – @Washington Wizards
⏰ – 7PM EST
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM pic.twitter.com/xuzckEGbqe – 6:59 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from the house. Didn’t make the trip to Cleveland, but will see you all in Boston. Nets-Cavs tips shortly. Brooklyn is without Harris, Brown and Claxton, but Paul Millsap and KD are back. Nets looking for three in a row. Updates to come. – 6:58 PM
Greetings from the house. Didn’t make the trip to Cleveland, but will see you all in Boston. Nets-Cavs tips shortly. Brooklyn is without Harris, Brown and Claxton, but Paul Millsap and KD are back. Nets looking for three in a row. Updates to come. – 6:58 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
I’m hearing #Cavs Lauri Markkanen, in his first game back from health and safety protocols tonight, will play around 25-28 minutes. Somewhere in that range. The plan is to limit how long his stretches are. – 6:48 PM
I’m hearing #Cavs Lauri Markkanen, in his first game back from health and safety protocols tonight, will play around 25-28 minutes. Somewhere in that range. The plan is to limit how long his stretches are. – 6:48 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Ready for his 3️⃣0️⃣0️⃣th career game!
#FROHIO x #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/U0XszjLtJq – 6:46 PM
Ready for his 3️⃣0️⃣0️⃣th career game!
#FROHIO x #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/U0XszjLtJq – 6:46 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
1⃣2⃣3⃣4⃣5⃣
Check out @CrumblCookies’ starters for the week: https://t.co/ogyvkEMqyP pic.twitter.com/mxdhB7LtQi – 6:45 PM
1⃣2⃣3⃣4⃣5⃣
Check out @CrumblCookies’ starters for the week: https://t.co/ogyvkEMqyP pic.twitter.com/mxdhB7LtQi – 6:45 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Glad to have you back, @Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/OP81gtow6n – 6:45 PM
Glad to have you back, @Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/OP81gtow6n – 6:45 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs WAS
PJ Washington (L Elbow Hyperextension) is OUT.
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/x09mHrwF5H – 6:33 PM
INJURY REPORT vs WAS
PJ Washington (L Elbow Hyperextension) is OUT.
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/x09mHrwF5H – 6:33 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets starting DeAndre’ Bembry in place of Bruce Brown, alongside James Harden, Patty Mills, Kevin Durant and Blake Griffin tonight against the Cavaliers – 6:31 PM
Nets starting DeAndre’ Bembry in place of Bruce Brown, alongside James Harden, Patty Mills, Kevin Durant and Blake Griffin tonight against the Cavaliers – 6:31 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets starters tonight vs the #Cavs: Harden, Mills, Durant, Bembry and Griffin. It’s Brooklyn’s sixth starting five of the season, and fourth in their last five games. #NBA – 6:31 PM
#Nets starters tonight vs the #Cavs: Harden, Mills, Durant, Bembry and Griffin. It’s Brooklyn’s sixth starting five of the season, and fourth in their last five games. #NBA – 6:31 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters in Cleveland: Harden, Mills, Durant, Bembry and Griffin. – 6:31 PM
Nets starters in Cleveland: Harden, Mills, Durant, Bembry and Griffin. – 6:31 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
The Nets’ Starters vs. the Cavs:
👨🏿🍳James Harden
👷🏾♂️Patty Mills
🔒DeAndre’ Bembry
🪣Kevin Durant
👷🏽♂️Blake Griffin – 6:31 PM
The Nets’ Starters vs. the Cavs:
👨🏿🍳James Harden
👷🏾♂️Patty Mills
🔒DeAndre’ Bembry
🪣Kevin Durant
👷🏽♂️Blake Griffin – 6:31 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Things To L👀k Out For In The Nets vs. Cavs Game:
▪️Blake Griffin has not drained a three on his last 21 three-point attempts in 7 games.
▪️Jarrett Allen is shooting it at an efficient 70% this season.
▪️Irving, Harris, Brown & Claxton are out. – 6:30 PM
Things To L👀k Out For In The Nets vs. Cavs Game:
▪️Blake Griffin has not drained a three on his last 21 three-point attempts in 7 games.
▪️Jarrett Allen is shooting it at an efficient 70% this season.
▪️Irving, Harris, Brown & Claxton are out. – 6:30 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Lauri Markkanen and Jarrett Allen are back in the #Cavs starting five tonight against the Nets.
It will be Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, Dean Wade, Lauri Markkanen and Jarrett Allen. – 6:24 PM
Lauri Markkanen and Jarrett Allen are back in the #Cavs starting five tonight against the Nets.
It will be Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, Dean Wade, Lauri Markkanen and Jarrett Allen. – 6:24 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Welcome back, @Lauri Markkanen and @Jarrett Allen! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/jKxu4klml2 – 6:21 PM
Welcome back, @Lauri Markkanen and @Jarrett Allen! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/jKxu4klml2 – 6:21 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Coming to ￼#CavsNets tonight?
Stop by the Social Zone outside Portal 11 to start your Rep The Land pin collection and learn how to collect ‘em all this season with @MountainDew!
#LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/VOg1zxXs5R – 6:01 PM
Coming to ￼#CavsNets tonight?
Stop by the Social Zone outside Portal 11 to start your Rep The Land pin collection and learn how to collect ‘em all this season with @MountainDew!
#LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/VOg1zxXs5R – 6:01 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs will be starting Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, Dean Wade, Lauri Markkanen and Jarrett Allen tonight, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. This allows them to keep their tall-ball identity despite Evan Mobley missing his third straight game. – 5:58 PM
#Cavs will be starting Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, Dean Wade, Lauri Markkanen and Jarrett Allen tonight, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. This allows them to keep their tall-ball identity despite Evan Mobley missing his third straight game. – 5:58 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Steve Nash stresses the Nets have to prove they’re a good defensive team every single night. – 5:36 PM
Steve Nash stresses the Nets have to prove they’re a good defensive team every single night. – 5:36 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff said Lamar Stevens (ankle) and Cedi Osman (back spasms) are both out tonight against Brooklyn. – 5:35 PM
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff said Lamar Stevens (ankle) and Cedi Osman (back spasms) are both out tonight against Brooklyn. – 5:35 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“They were short handed — Lots of options and variety … This is a tough game.”
⁃Steve Nash on the difference between the Cleveland Cavaliers today compared to the first meeting. – 5:35 PM
“They were short handed — Lots of options and variety … This is a tough game.”
⁃Steve Nash on the difference between the Cleveland Cavaliers today compared to the first meeting. – 5:35 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
With 35 points, @Miles Bridges recorded a new CAREER HIGH in Saturday’s game! 😤 🔥 Watch Miles & your Hornets take on the Wizards at 7pm tonight on @HornetsOnBally!
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/jUNftphebx – 5:30 PM
With 35 points, @Miles Bridges recorded a new CAREER HIGH in Saturday’s game! 😤 🔥 Watch Miles & your Hornets take on the Wizards at 7pm tonight on @HornetsOnBally!
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/jUNftphebx – 5:30 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Lamar Stevens (ankle) and Cedi Osman (back) are OUT tonight against Brooklyn. – 5:25 PM
#Cavs Lamar Stevens (ankle) and Cedi Osman (back) are OUT tonight against Brooklyn. – 5:25 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
Ahead of tonight’s @Charlotte Hornets game at WAS, some notes on LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges and their performances at ATL:
Ball had 15 pts, 10 rebs, 11 ast for his 3rd career triple-double to become the 2nd youngest player to reach 3 triple-doubles only behind Luka Doncic #AllFly – 5:21 PM
Ahead of tonight’s @Charlotte Hornets game at WAS, some notes on LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges and their performances at ATL:
Ball had 15 pts, 10 rebs, 11 ast for his 3rd career triple-double to become the 2nd youngest player to reach 3 triple-doubles only behind Luka Doncic #AllFly – 5:21 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Feels good to be back 👊
#MoreDriven | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/kxmp2IHmXC – 5:18 PM
Feels good to be back 👊
#MoreDriven | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/kxmp2IHmXC – 5:18 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Answer four questions right and you could win up to $10,000 tonight by playing Cavs Pick ‘Em Lite, presented by @fuboTV!
DETAILS: cavs.com/pickem – 4:30 PM
Answer four questions right and you could win up to $10,000 tonight by playing Cavs Pick ‘Em Lite, presented by @fuboTV!
DETAILS: cavs.com/pickem – 4:30 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
ICYM ’em earlier – Week 6 #NBA Power Rankings, featuring the usual notes & numbers, including a few on the Nets takin’ care of business & LaMarcus Aldridge doing some post work.
https://t.co/I2xukomtLS pic.twitter.com/13I1eMSpWl – 4:23 PM
ICYM ’em earlier – Week 6 #NBA Power Rankings, featuring the usual notes & numbers, including a few on the Nets takin’ care of business & LaMarcus Aldridge doing some post work.
https://t.co/I2xukomtLS pic.twitter.com/13I1eMSpWl – 4:23 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Home all week! 🏡
🆚 @Brooklyn Nets
🕖 7:00PM ET
📺 @BallySportsCLE, @NBATV
@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/DDEwDP70iO – 4:00 PM
Home all week! 🏡
🆚 @Brooklyn Nets
🕖 7:00PM ET
📺 @BallySportsCLE, @NBATV
@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/DDEwDP70iO – 4:00 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
The other nominees for the NBA’s Player of the Week award were:
WEST: Deandre Ayton, Jordan Poole, Karl-Anthony Towns
EAST: LaMelo Ball, Jimmy Butler, Clint Capela, DeMar DeRozan, Darius Garland, James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, Jayson Tatum – 3:39 PM
The other nominees for the NBA’s Player of the Week award were:
WEST: Deandre Ayton, Jordan Poole, Karl-Anthony Towns
EAST: LaMelo Ball, Jimmy Butler, Clint Capela, DeMar DeRozan, Darius Garland, James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, Jayson Tatum – 3:39 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
“I know his make-up. I know where he comes from. Those guys from Michigan State, they have a grit and a toughness to them.”
📝 @Joe Gabriele dives into veteran @Denzel Valentine‘s fit within the squad’s mold.
on.nba.com/3nFAzpD – 3:00 PM
“I know his make-up. I know where he comes from. Those guys from Michigan State, they have a grit and a toughness to them.”
📝 @Joe Gabriele dives into veteran @Denzel Valentine‘s fit within the squad’s mold.
on.nba.com/3nFAzpD – 3:00 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
This past Saturday, @James Johnson and @Nic Claxton helped distribute Thanksgiving meals at Calvary Baptist Church of Red Hook.
The Brooklyn Nets and New York Liberty Foundation donated more than 2,000 Thanksgiving meals to families struggling with food insecurity. pic.twitter.com/XptUP8grxu – 2:09 PM
This past Saturday, @James Johnson and @Nic Claxton helped distribute Thanksgiving meals at Calvary Baptist Church of Red Hook.
The Brooklyn Nets and New York Liberty Foundation donated more than 2,000 Thanksgiving meals to families struggling with food insecurity. pic.twitter.com/XptUP8grxu – 2:09 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
It’s that time of year again 🕺🎟️ Tickets to select Hornets home games will have NO FEES between 6pm on Thanksgiving and 11:59 p.m. on Cyber Monday!
*Does not apply to resale tickets.
🔗 https://t.co/SJfONOSIGO pic.twitter.com/N6AoLPuiWO – 2:00 PM
It’s that time of year again 🕺🎟️ Tickets to select Hornets home games will have NO FEES between 6pm on Thanksgiving and 11:59 p.m. on Cyber Monday!
*Does not apply to resale tickets.
🔗 https://t.co/SJfONOSIGO pic.twitter.com/N6AoLPuiWO – 2:00 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
DG’s racked up 20+ PTS in four of his last five games 🔥
@KeyBank | #LetEmKnow – 1:30 PM
DG’s racked up 20+ PTS in four of his last five games 🔥
@KeyBank | #LetEmKnow – 1:30 PM