Charlotte Hornets vs. Washington Wizards: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Charlotte Hornets (10-8) play against the Washington Wizards (5-5) at Capital One Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday November 22, 2021
Charlotte Hornets 59, Washington Wizards 50 (Half)
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
LAMELO FROM D33P‼️ 👌
@LaMelo Ball | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/ipqiYDylXS – 8:16 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Hornets go on a 12-3 run to close the second and lead the Wizards 59-50 at halftime. Quite the quarter from LaMelo.
KCP: 10p
Harrell: 9p 8r
Kuzma: 7p 7r
Beal: 7p 4r 6a
Ball: 17p – 8:13 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards trail the Hornets 59-50 at halftime. LaMelo Ball had 12 pts in the final 2:47 of the first half including a dunk on Gafford and a three from 31 ft. Wiz have 10 TOs, need to clean that up. – 8:13 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
LaMelo Ball started the game 1-6 from 3 and now drains back-to-back deep balls to give the Hornets a 59-50 lead at halftime
He had 12 of his first half 17 points in the final 3 minutes of the second quarter – 8:13 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
LAMELO‼️ 💥💥💥
@LaMelo Ball | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/PYi9OjPkWK – 8:11 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Wait hold up… that Kyle Kuzma sweater is real???!!?? I assumed it was photoshopped! – 8:08 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
The bounce on full display ⬆️⬆️⬆️
#DCAboveAll | @Kentavious Caldwell-Pope pic.twitter.com/in6qK1SVM4 – 8:06 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Nobody should be complaining about the free throw disparity. Hornets have been undisciplined, reaching in and then on the other end struggling to score inside – 7:58 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Mile Bridges makes a business decision against…
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. – 7:57 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Rim rockin’ w/ @Montrezl Harrell!
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/qnpjSVXuNe – 7:51 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Not enough creations on the floor with this backup unit, needs Melo/Miles/Hayward, offense just too hard to come by – 7:49 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Deni Avdija puts the clamps on Gordon Hayward, then throws up the 🙅🏻♂️ pic.twitter.com/HiBustB4he – 7:47 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Deni Avdija with a strong defensive stand on Gordon Hayward so from the bench Kyle Kuzma and Thomas Bryant throw up the 🙅🏽♂️ – 7:44 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat’s Bam Adebayo on the outside noise to shoot threes: ‘Just let me grow as a player’ miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Adebayo attempted his first three of the season in Saturday’s loss to the Wizards and it was a full-court heave – 7:42 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
That ball movement!
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/SuLaT3lcyr – 7:41 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
LaMelo Ball likes his shot tonight vs. the Wizards. However, the shot does not like LaMelo so far. He was 1-for-8, 0-for-4 on 3s in the first quarter. Terry Rozier, who always likes his shot, is 4-for-5, 3-for-3 on 3s. – 7:38 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
A 1-point game after the first!
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/iJM2rW1Isx – 7:38 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Wes Unseld Jr. has said he and the coaches would like to see Deni Avdija be more decisive on offense, and Avdija was decisive during tonight’s first quarter, not hesitating before he decides to shoot or pass. He scored his three points on a 3-pointer. – 7:37 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
That was one of the Wizards’ better ball-movement quarters of the season. They lead the Hornets 27-26 at the start of the second quarter. – 7:36 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards lead the Hornets 27-26 at the end of the first quarter. Rozier leads all scorers with 11 pts. Wiz are 3-11 3PT, but have 16 PITP already. – 7:36 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
After one, the Wizards lead Charlotte 27-26.
Beal, KCP: 5p
Kuzma: 4p 6r
Rozier: 11p – 7:36 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Washington star wide receiver Terry McLaurin is here. So is Terry Rozier. Two Scary Terrys in the house. Big applause for McLaurin. pic.twitter.com/gOXX35J7Ev – 7:30 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
T-Ro is heating up! 👌🔥
@Terry Rozier | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/y5ZW0uxh0T – 7:25 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
One day the Hornets will have a center who can punish a mismatch. Plumlee has also been blown past by Kuzma twice, need more from him – 7:17 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Miles Bridges straight on Beal is an interesting starting wrinkle – 7:13 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Wizards shot a terrible ball in Charlotte, don’t expect that to happen again in Washington. Defense will need to take it up a level again – 7:10 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Had a lot of life stuff going on, all good things so no issue but happy to be back being able to watch the Hornets live – 7:06 PM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
Kyle Kuzma is a genius. Paid $1,700 for $50,000+ worth of engagement. farfetch.com/shopping/men/r… – 6:59 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Smile. It’s game time. 😁
📍 – Washington, DC
🆚 – @Washington Wizards
⏰ – 7PM EST
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM pic.twitter.com/xuzckEGbqe – 6:59 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
⏰ ‘BOUT THAT TIME ⏰
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/Fz7gV0kgLs – 6:58 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Kyle Kuzma showed up to Capital One Arena tonight DIFFERENT
Here’s the💧breakdown ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/drv51d59GP – 6:50 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Go time 😎
#DCAboveAll | @Kyle Kuzma pic.twitter.com/ZDEm12cuNj – 6:50 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
1⃣2⃣3⃣4⃣5⃣
Check out @CrumblCookies' starters for the week: https://t.co/ogyvkEMqyP pic.twitter.com/mxdhB7LtQi – 6:45 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Buckets on the menu tonight 🍽
#DCAboveAll | @Bradley Beal pic.twitter.com/y8AuPTEd36 – 6:36 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs WAS
PJ Washington (L Elbow Hyperextension) is OUT.
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/x09mHrwF5H – 6:33 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Basketball starts in an hour. Get your pregame reading in now.
📍 @CapitalOneArena
🎙 @Team980
📺 @NBCSWashington
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 6:00 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Recapping Victory Monday for the WFT, in @TheAthletic:
•Washington’s win Sunday in Carolina showed a team that finally lived up to the preseason hype, giving Ron Rivera a great return to Charlotte, per @Ben Standig: bit.ly/3DIJ0Wz – 5:58 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Here we go again.
Last fits before the trip.
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/4W1SxxHcDT – 5:45 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards host LaMelo Ball, Ish Smith, Kelly Oubre Jr. and the Hornets at 7 pm on @NBCSWashington. Here are my three keys to the game including some very simple advice 👇 pic.twitter.com/7hBXqYmirM – 5:38 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
With 35 points, @Miles Bridges recorded a new CAREER HIGH in Saturday’s game! 😤 🔥 Watch Miles & your Hornets take on the Wizards at 7pm tonight on @HornetsOnBally!
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/jUNftphebx – 5:30 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Rui Hachimura did limited work at Go-Go practice today, non-contact stuff. Next step for him is 1-on-1 work, per Wes Unseld Jr. He said it’s possible Hachimura goes on their road trip, but didn’t sound likely. – 5:22 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
Ahead of tonight’s @Charlotte Hornets game at WAS, some notes on LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges and their performances at ATL:
Ball had 15 pts, 10 rebs, 11 ast for his 3rd career triple-double to become the 2nd youngest player to reach 3 triple-doubles only behind Luka Doncic #AllFly – 5:21 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Davis Bertans will travel with the Wizards on their upcoming 4-game road trip. As for Hachimura, “we’ll see,” Unseld said. – 5:21 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Davis Bertans is OUT tonight after being listed as questionable. He went through scrimmages at Go-Go practice today and will travel with the Wizards on their road trip. – 5:20 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Davis Bertans will not play tonight against the Hornets, Wes Unseld Jr. said. Bertans participated in contact work with the Capital City Go-Go today. – 5:20 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Davis Bertans (ankle) is OUT for the game against Charlotte tonight. – 5:19 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Earlier today, the Wizards assigned Rui Hachimura and Davis Bertans to the Capital City Go-Go so they could participate in practice. Hachimura did not do any of the live portion of practice, Wes Unseld Jr. said, but Bertans was active. – 5:19 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Most improved players this season, per @Alberto de Roa‘s Global Rating:
1. Tyrese Maxey
2. Jordan Poole
3. Miles Bridges
4. Montrezl Harrell
5. 32-year-old DeMar DeRozan – 4:42 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Me suddenly realizing I gotta watch Washington vs. Charlotte’s 1-1-3 zone tonight. pic.twitter.com/bidACNKbhe – 4:19 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Washington Wizards would improve to 12-5 if they defeat the Charlotte Hornets tonight. Click on the attached screen shot to view my keys to the game. pic.twitter.com/NlrrgiDc9P – 4:14 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
The other nominees for the NBA’s Player of the Week award were:
WEST: Deandre Ayton, Jordan Poole, Karl-Anthony Towns
EAST: LaMelo Ball, Jimmy Butler, Clint Capela, DeMar DeRozan, Darius Garland, James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, Jayson Tatum – 3:39 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Let’s keep this energy going at @CapitalOneArena, #DCFamily
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/yJoJC0CmZX – 3:38 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @DaveDuFourNBA is here, and we break down the NBA, 21 Questions style. On the Warriors, Steph, Suns, Wizards, Maxey, DeMar, Dallas, PG, potential first-time All-NBA guys and plenty more.
SUBSCRIBE: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/gam…
SPOTIFY: open.spotify.com/show/7eZjcZwf6… – 3:32 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
The Washington Wizards have the fourth best Defensive Rating in the league sitting at (104.0).
If the season ended today it would be their highest in seven years – 2014-15 (103.0) – 3:26 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
The #Wizards are off to their best start in 47 years with an 11-5 record.
@Washington Wizards Forward Montrezl Harrell (@Montrezl Harrell) tells @BCusterTV & @Mitch Lawrence what the team’s mindset has been during this great start #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/kP6aTQdNWd – 3:06 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards have been one of the best teams in the NBA at isolation defense. Head coach Wes Unseld Jr. is very happy about that and mentioned some guys he thinks are responsible. nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 2:31 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
The Washington Wizards have assigned Davis Bertans and Rui Hachimura to the Capital City GoGo for practice. – 2:23 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards today assigned Davis Bertans and Rui Hachimura to their G-League affiliate, the Capital City Go-Go, so Bertans and Hachimura could participate in practice, the Wizards announced. That’s the next step in their returns. – 2:23 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
🚨 WARREN LOTAS RESTOCK 🚨
Didn’t make it to the first drop? Say less.
You can purchase the Warren Lotas x #Rockets collection at the final three home games of November.
🚀 Nov. 24 vs Bulls
🚀 Nov. 27 vs Hornets
🚀 Nov. 29 vs OKC
🎟 https://t.co/PNwBa2HRTp pic.twitter.com/Oz3uad4ZzF – 2:22 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Roster update: Earlier today, we assigned Davis Bertans and Rui Hachimura to the @CapitalCityGoGo to participate in practice. #DCAboveAll – 2:21 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
The energy in the building was off the charts on Saturday and this @Spencer Dinwiddie three put it over the top!
@Clorox Clutch Moment ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/VrSYAIbVzB – 2:10 PM
Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs
Davis Bertans and Rui Hachimura both practiced today with @CapitalCityGoGo. Bertans is a game time decision to play tonight vs. Hornets. Rui is still ramping up his conditioning. – 2:03 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
It’s that time of year again 🕺🎟️ Tickets to select Hornets home games will have NO FEES between 6pm on Thanksgiving and 11:59 p.m. on Cyber Monday!
*Does not apply to resale tickets.
🔗 https://t.co/SJfONOSIGO pic.twitter.com/N6AoLPuiWO – 2:00 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Watch the wings tonight!
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/5S2ooWuDxq – 2:00 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Home has been good to us 🏠
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/ajYMqeZhq8 – 1:30 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
The Wizards’ 30.0% offensive rebounding percentage on Saturday was their third-highest of the season so far.
#DCAboveAll | @DXCTechnology pic.twitter.com/KdtHnVPFim – 1:00 PM
