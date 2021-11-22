Daily statistical milestones: Russell Westbrook in scoring and more

USA Today Sports

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.

Russell Westbrook No. 33 in points now

Moved ahead of Clyde Drexler with 22,205 points. He’s now 200 away from James Harden

Stephen Curry No. 63 in points now

Moved ahead of Jason Terry with 18,888 points. He’s now 52 away from Scottie Pippen

Wayne Ellington No. 88 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Wesley Person with 1,151 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Jameer Nelson

Russell Westbrook No. 101 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Cuttino Mobley with 1,086 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Bojan Bogdanovic, Goran Dragic and Rasheed Wallace

Jae Crowder No. 116 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Marvin Williams with 1,048 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Channing Frye

Kemba Walker No. 134 in assists now

Moved ahead of Detlef Schrempf with 3,836 assists. He’s now 20 away from Monta Ellis

Paul George No. 146 in points now

Moved ahead of Mike Bibby with 14,724 points. He’s now 134 away from Monta Ellis

Serge Ibaka No. 160 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Walter Dukes with 6,227 rebounds. He’s now 12 away from Shareef Abdur-Rahim

Draymond Green No. 161 in assists now

Moved ahead of Jalen Rose with 3,535 assists. He’s now 6 away from Vlade Divac

Reggie Jackson No. 178 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Devin Harris and Devin Booker with 833 three-pointers. He’s now 11 away from Justin Holiday

Anthony Davis No. 180 in points now

Moved ahead of Bob Love and Marques Johnson with 13,905 points. He’s now 5 away from Alvan Adams and Ron Harper

Anthony Davis No. 184 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Zelmo Beaty with 5,958 rebounds. He’s now 2 away from Jonas Valanciunas

Nerlens Noel No. 189 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Terry Cummings, Spencer Hawes and Olden Polynice with 653 blocks. He’s now 4 away from Andrew Bynum

Andrew Wiggins No. 222 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Brandon Knight, Dominique Wilkins, Jeff Teague, Kelly Olynyk and Will Barton with 712 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Keith Bogans

Jeff Green No. 230 in points now

Moved ahead of Nick Van Exel with 12,664 points. He’s now 1 away from Bill Sharman

Austin Rivers No. 239 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Karl-Anthony Towns with 677 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Kent Bazemore and Danny Ferry


