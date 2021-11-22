Daily statistical milestones: Russell Westbrook in scoring and more

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.
Russell Westbrook No. 33 in points now
Moved ahead of Clyde Drexler with 22,205 points. He’s now 200 away from James Harden
Stephen Curry No. 63 in points now
Moved ahead of Jason Terry with 18,888 points. He’s now 52 away from Scottie Pippen
Wayne Ellington No. 88 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Wesley Person with 1,151 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Jameer Nelson
Russell Westbrook No. 101 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Cuttino Mobley with 1,086 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Bojan Bogdanovic, Goran Dragic and Rasheed Wallace
Jae Crowder No. 116 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Marvin Williams with 1,048 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Channing Frye
Kemba Walker No. 134 in assists now
Moved ahead of Detlef Schrempf with 3,836 assists. He’s now 20 away from Monta Ellis
Paul George No. 146 in points now
Moved ahead of Mike Bibby with 14,724 points. He’s now 134 away from Monta Ellis
Serge Ibaka No. 160 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Walter Dukes with 6,227 rebounds. He’s now 12 away from Shareef Abdur-Rahim
Draymond Green No. 161 in assists now
Moved ahead of Jalen Rose with 3,535 assists. He’s now 6 away from Vlade Divac
Reggie Jackson No. 178 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Devin Harris and Devin Booker with 833 three-pointers. He’s now 11 away from Justin Holiday
Anthony Davis No. 180 in points now
Moved ahead of Bob Love and Marques Johnson with 13,905 points. He’s now 5 away from Alvan Adams and Ron Harper
Anthony Davis No. 184 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Zelmo Beaty with 5,958 rebounds. He’s now 2 away from Jonas Valanciunas
Nerlens Noel No. 189 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Terry Cummings, Spencer Hawes and Olden Polynice with 653 blocks. He’s now 4 away from Andrew Bynum
Andrew Wiggins No. 222 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Brandon Knight, Dominique Wilkins, Jeff Teague, Kelly Olynyk and Will Barton with 712 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Keith Bogans
Jeff Green No. 230 in points now
Moved ahead of Nick Van Exel with 12,664 points. He’s now 1 away from Bill Sharman
Austin Rivers No. 239 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Karl-Anthony Towns with 677 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Kent Bazemore and Danny Ferry
The other was Anthony Davis
