Houston Rockets vs. Boston Celtics: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Houston Rockets (1-15) play against the Boston Celtics (8-8) at TD Garden
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Monday November 22, 2021
Houston Rockets 31, Boston Celtics 28 (Q2 08:29)
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
KJ woke up feeling dangerous! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/XBpoAg61FI – 8:13 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Strong stretch for the Rockets bench with Brooks hitting a pair of 3s. Rockets second unit outscoring the Celtics, 14-7, three minutes into the second quarter. – 8:12 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics are going to learn real quick that you can’t leave Armoni Brooks open. – 8:12 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Really active run for Romeo Langford so far. He’s been doing a lot of stuff. – 8:10 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Boston and Houston are a combined 3-for-16 from three in this one. – 8:06 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 22-21 after one
Tatum – 10 points
Celtics – 0 turnovers
Celtics – 8-24 shooting
Gordon – 6 points
Theis – 5 points
Rockets – 3 turnovers
Rockets – 9-22 shooting – 8:06 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Celtics up 22-21 after 1. The defense picked up but then the offense went away. 16 points in the paint for the Rockets. C’s got 10 from Tatum but are shooting 33% as a team. – 8:05 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Celtics 22, Rockets 21 after 1. Celtics made just 8 of 24 shots (Knicks were 5 of 23 in the first quarter on Saturday and OKC was 9 of 26 to start on Wednesday.) Rockets, however, just 1 of 9 on 3s, 2 of 5 from the line. Apparently, their misfiring is contagious. – 8:05 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics lead 22-21 after first quarter. Everyone not named Jayson Tatum shoots 5-of-19 from field for Boston. – 8:05 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
End of 1.
Rockets: 21
Celtics: 22
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Rockets play at the league’s fastest pace and they’ve caught the Celtics in transition a few times already. – 8:03 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
I’d love to see what the version of the Rockets that isn’t dead last in turnovers and free throws looks like. It certainly isn’t 1-15. – 8:01 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Tatum is getting to the line, but he’s hit the deck hard twice getting there. – 8:01 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Though it is not quite turkey day, Alperen Sengun matched up with Enes Kanter. – 8:01 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
For 80s night, Celtics introduce M.L. Carr, Gerald Henderson. Their supporting cast did not make it. – 7:59 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Nice hesitation move by Jalen Green on Marcus Smart to get to the basket. pic.twitter.com/XYo5umGF66 – 7:58 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I don’t think there is anyone, in any situation, that KJ Martin won’t try to dunk on. He’s a lot of fun. – 7:57 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
In the first three games of the road trip, the Rockets averaged 8.7 turnovers in the first quarters. They have two through 8 1/2 minutes. As a result, the game is tied. – 7:56 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Enes Kanter remaining in the rotation even with Rob Williams’ return to the court tonight. – 7:56 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Our starting lineup is back at full strength tonight. That’s a good thing – but it doesn’t come without its challenges.
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
I’ll just say the Celtics are lacking some defensive intensity at the moment. – 7:49 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Tate strikes first. 🚀
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Boston has started to run some really good OOB plays. Regularly getting good looks. – 7:48 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Tatum has scored the first eight Celtics points, including a back cut off a Horford feed. – 7:47 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Eight straight points for Jayson Tatum to open the game for Celtics. – 7:47 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Tatum gets to the rim after getting Theis on the switch. Then he fell and rolled into Christian Wood’s right ankle. He walked it off, but looked hobbled – 7:45 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Christian Wood hops away from a foul on a Tatum drive, looking as if turned an ankle a bit. He is limping a touch and trying to stretch it. – 7:45 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Less than 20 turnovers is a key to the game from Rockets TV. Really shooting for the stars with that one – 7:41 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Probably the most star struck I’ve been at a game ever seeing Deuce Tatum sitting court-side! – 7:40 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Strong round of applause for Rockets center Daniel Theis in his first game back in Boston with fans in attendance. – 7:36 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
#Rockets starters tonight vs Boston. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/ZAHeteWGel – 7:36 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
It’s 80’s Night presented by @mazdaboston ☘️👩🎤
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Warming up in Boston.
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Celtics celebrating an 80s night for the Rockets visit in case they won’t be back for the Finals, as they were twice back then. Graphics on the video boards are from the 80s along with scenes from the Boston Garden. – 7:24 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Coach Udoka shares the plans for Jaylen and Rob tonight, as our starting lineup returns to full strength. nba.com/celtics/news/p… – 7:12 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Very important pregame update:
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Houston’s -10.8 point differential and -10.5 net rating are the worst in the NBA. The Celtics host the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, so this is a classic trap game situation. Can the C’s come out strong or will they play down?
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets starters vs Celtics: Gordon, Green, Tate, Wood, Theis.
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Tate, Wood, Theis, Green, Gordon.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from the house. Didn’t make the trip to Cleveland, but will see you all in Boston. Nets-Cavs tips shortly. Brooklyn is without Harris, Brown and Claxton, but Paul Millsap and KD are back. Nets looking for three in a row. Updates to come. – 6:58 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
7️⃣ and 4️⃣4️⃣ back in action tonight ☘️ pic.twitter.com/0srfXKUZCz – 6:41 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown and Rob Williams are officially back against the Rockets but will have minutes limits masslive.com/celtics/2021/1… – 6:32 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Kevin Porter Jr. officially out tonight for the Rockets. Was originally listed as questionable – 6:31 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Jaylen Brown makes his return tonight vs. Houston.
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
new Open Floor with @RohanNadkarni:
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Billy Donovan said Nikola Vucevic is still in cardiovascular testing phase of COVID protocol. Not sure yet if he’ll travel to Houston and Orlando later in week, will know more after tonight’s game
Added Vucevic seems to be doing “great” and it’s been good to catch up with him – 6:28 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Stephen Silas on Jalen Green as a PnR ball-handler: “The way that we’re structured, you’re gonna see more PnRs than dribble hand-offs…We still can’t throw away the fact this is Game 15 for a 19 year-old. His PnR game is going to be really good at some point. It’s just not yet.” – 6:26 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Celtics make it official that Robert Williams is, indeed, available tonight – 6:19 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Jaylen Brown out on the floor for warmups pic.twitter.com/Tq3h0f2M5m – 6:19 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Don Kojis, Rockets’ first All-Star, dies at 82 ift.tt/30STBQK – 6:18 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Stephen Silas said he saw Celtics forward Grant Williams play as a 9th. “That’s a big 9th grader,” he recalled saying at the time. – 6:10 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Jaylen is back, Rob is probably back (he’ll go through one more pregame test) but Josh Richardson is out with a non-COVID illness.
Udoka: “Story of the year. Get them back and get one missing” – 6:08 PM
Jaylen is back, Rob is probably back (he’ll go through one more pregame test) but Josh Richardson is out with a non-COVID illness.
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets Kevin Porter Jr. is OUT tonight vs Celtics, per Coach Silas. It’ll be the 3rd straight game that he’s missed. – 6:08 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Jayson Tatum and Dennis Schroder on the floor going through their pregame routines: pic.twitter.com/pEhCLajV3p – 6:05 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Kevin Porter Jr. will miss his third straight game, per Coach Silas. – 6:00 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said it has been an adjustment for Robert Williams to have such a big jump in minutes. He said Williams has done well preparing for longer stints, but it’s something they are monitoring with Williams’ health in mind. – 5:57 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
look good. feel good.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
After running through all the Celtics injuries and illnesses, Ime Udoka said “Story of the season. When one guy returns, another guy is out.” – 5:55 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Coach Udoka says that Jaylen Brown will play around 24 minutes tonight – four six-minute stints. – 5:54 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
If Robert Williams plays, as he’s expected to, he should stay under 30 minutes tonight. Josh Richardson won’t play due to a non-COVID illness. – 5:53 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Josh Richardson is OUT tonight.
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Josh Richardson is out tonight, per Ime Udoka. Everyone else is expected to go. – 5:53 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said Robert Williams will get tested pregame, but that it’s likely he will play. – 5:53 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown will be on a 24 minute limit, playing 4-6 minute stints per Udoka. Dennis Schröder back to the bench after being one of the key offensive engines in Brown’s absence. – 5:52 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Jaylen Brown will be limited to “24 minutes” says Ime Udoka.
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Celtics star Jaylen Brown to be limited to 24 minutes vs. Rockets tonight. – 5:52 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jaylen Brown will play around 24 minutes, and probably in 4-6 minute stints, per Celtics coach Ime Udoka. Brown will supplant Dennis Schroder in the starting lineup. – 5:52 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Celtics coach Ime Udoka says Jaylen Brown will be limited to 24 minutes tonight. He’ll play in 4-6 minute spurts – 5:52 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka says Jaylen Brown is limited to about 24 minutes tonight. He’ll play in short stints of about six minutes. – 5:52 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Jaylen Brown will be kept around 24 minutes tonight, according to Ime Udoka. – 5:52 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
As we get ready to celebrate 80s night at TD Garden, take a trip down memory lane through our Golden Era.
Boston Celtics @celtics
So many iconic moments in the 80’s ☘️
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Wrapping up this road trip in Boston!
⏰ 6:30 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The latest NBA Power Rankings on @RookieWire, with the Suns, Celtics and Timberwolves among the biggest rising teams therookiewire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-powe… – 4:42 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Don Kojis, Rockets’ first All-Star, dies at 82 houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 4:01 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Giannis Antetokounmpo is the East player of the week. Jayson Tatum was among the nominees – 3:41 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Be sure to subscribe to the Locked On Celtics YouTube page. Episodes go live at 7 AM, so you can stream it to your TV while you get ready for work.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Jaylen Brown returns to Celtics lineup Monday after missing eight games nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/22/jay… – 3:19 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
“Terrence and me, we had a unique relationship. Terrence was the little brother I never had.”
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
The @USFL is back. The @USFLGamblers return to Houston. pic.twitter.com/OYgH8oU3zS – 2:40 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
After stops in Milwaukee and Boston, the Thunder concludes its three-game road trip in Atlanta to face the Hawks for the first time this season
@OUHealth Game Day Report
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Frank Vogel said he went to the bigger starting lineup w/ DeAndre Jordan partially for matchup purposes and because he felt the Lakers needed more toughness and size on the defensive end after giving up 130 points to the Celtics — with many coming in the paint in the second half. – 2:22 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel wanted “more toughness” defensively out of his Lakers squad after giving up 130 points to the Celtics. – 2:19 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
despite @Jeremy Woo probably ranking them 28th, the celtics have cracked the top 10 in this week’s @SInow power rankings: si.com/nba/2021/11/22… – 1:34 PM
