Indiana Pacers vs. Chicago Bulls: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Indiana Pacers (7-11) play against the Chicago Bulls (5-5) at United Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday November 22, 2021
Indiana Pacers 12, Chicago Bulls 5 (Q1 08:46)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Tony Bradley guarding Sabonis, DeMar DeRozan on Myles Turner to open game – 8:10 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Alex Caruso, in street clothes, takes to court to wish fans a Happy Thanksgiving and thank them for their support. – 8:04 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
This is good test for Bulls because it’s a tough matchup, particularly with Caruso out. Indy plays bigs. Does Lonzo Ball start on Sabonis? No great options there. – 8:02 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
TONIGHT’S STARTERS:
Team : IND (Visitor)
Brogdon, Malcolm
Holiday, Justin
LeVert, Caris
Sabonis, Domantas
Turner, Myles
Team : CHI (Home)
Ball, Lonzo
Bradley, Tony
DeRozan, DeMar
LaVine, Zach
White, Coby – 8:02 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
GAME TIME‼️
drop a reply if you’re locked in pic.twitter.com/PQ9pPcMeB4 – 8:00 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls (sans Alex Caruso) starters vs. Indiana: Lonzo Ball, Coby White, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Tony Bradley – 7:36 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls are starting Coby White in place of Caruso (wrist) tonight, leaving Javonte Green with the second unit – 7:34 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
run it back ⏪
@MotorolaUS | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/lvLxQaKR55 – 7:32 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Coby White joins our starting lineup!
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/96vUCproU8 – 7:30 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game in Chicago:
T.J. Warren – Out (left foot) pic.twitter.com/hYgmdXO6Mh – 7:12 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Billy Donovan said Nikola Vucevic is still in cardiovascular testing phase of COVID protocol. Not sure yet if he’ll travel to Houston and Orlando later in week, will know more after tonight’s game
Added Vucevic seems to be doing “great” and it’s been good to catch up with him – 6:28 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Alex Caruso will be out tonight with a bruised wrist.
Donovan says it’s been lingering for several games and was aggravated when he caught himself taking that late game charge last night. Isn’t expected to be a long-term injury, but changes the defensive outlook tonight. – 6:23 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
No Alex Caruso (bruised wrist) tonight for the Bulls vs the Pacers.
At 12-5, the Bulls are atop the East standings. – 6:17 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Going for three in a row tonight.
@LiquiMolyUSA | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/jf2U3Bf0BE – 6:00 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
the 𝓼𝓮𝓪𝓼𝓸𝓷 𝓸𝓯 𝓰𝓲𝓿𝓲𝓷𝓰 delivered by @PapaJohns is back 🙌
today, we tipped off our 12th annual @JAKKStoys giveaway in Decatur and Marion! 🧸
learn more » https://t.co/InjUMSue0U
#SeasonOfGiving x #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/SgOQedxdyi – 5:58 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
It’s time for another @goaawol digital shirt toss 🙌
RT now for a chance to win – the only way to get this shirt! pic.twitter.com/qiuPfT06o1 – 5:30 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Most improved players this season, per @Alberto de Roa‘s Global Rating:
1. Tyrese Maxey
2. Jordan Poole
3. Miles Bridges
4. Montrezl Harrell
5. 32-year-old DeMar DeRozan – 4:42 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @C2_Cooper and I go in-depth on the Pacers- what is different under Carlisle, Sabonis’ ideal role, progress reports on key players and much more : basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/264787… – 4:22 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
When I watch other teams around the league, I can’t help but play the “which of these guys would help the Timberwolves” game.
Every time I watch the Pacers, the answer is so clearly Myles Turner. pic.twitter.com/fBTRbOmt8b – 4:09 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Top-8 team defenses this season + what they have allowed opponents to shoot from 3
GSW: 101.3, 33.6% (9th)
LAC: 102.9, 33.9% (12th)
PHX: 103.6, 36.0% (22nd)
WAS: 104.6, 31.6% (2nd)
MIA: 104.7, 33.7% (10th)
UTA: 105.2, 32.8% (4th)
CHI: 105.3, 35.7% (19th)
MIN: 105.5, 31.3% (1st) – 3:46 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Derrick Jones Jr. wasn’t a Slam Dunk Champion for nothing.
Our @DunkinDonuts Dunk of the Week: pic.twitter.com/nKzwTctTBs – 3:45 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
The other nominees for the NBA’s Player of the Week award were:
WEST: Deandre Ayton, Jordan Poole, Karl-Anthony Towns
EAST: LaMelo Ball, Jimmy Butler, Clint Capela, DeMar DeRozan, Darius Garland, James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, Jayson Tatum – 3:39 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
fuel up for #PacersGameNight with a 3-course meal at @harryandizzys downtown 😋
just show your game ticket and get access to the exclusive pre-game menu!
reserve your seat ➡️ https://t.co/8V73n14SwF pic.twitter.com/D5dJ8O86l3 – 3:00 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
🚨 WARREN LOTAS RESTOCK 🚨
Didn’t make it to the first drop? Say less.
You can purchase the Warren Lotas x #Rockets collection at the final three home games of November.
🚀 Nov. 24 vs Bulls
🚀 Nov. 27 vs Hornets
🚀 Nov. 29 vs OKC
🎟 https://t.co/PNwBa2HRTp pic.twitter.com/Oz3uad4ZzF – 2:22 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Could DeMar DeRozan win MVP? 😳 theathletic.com/2971010/2021/1… – 2:12 PM
