Jaylen Brown back after missing last eight games

Jay King: Jaylen Brown will make his return tonight, per the Celtics.
Source: Twitter @ByJayKing
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Jaylen Brown now listed as available. Rob Williams probable. New wrinkle: Josh Richardson questionable with non-COVID-related illness. – 1:20 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Jaylen Brown is officially available. Robert Williams listed as probable but he’s very likely playing. Josh Richardson is listed as questionable with a non-COVID illness – 12:38 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Celtics Jaylen Brown (hamstring) is available to play tonight vs #Rockets. He’s missed Boston’s last 8 games. – 12:36 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown and Romeo Langford have been upgraded to available for the Boston Celtics tonight.
Dennis Schroder and Robert Williams remain probable.
Josh Richardson was added in the report as questionable due to a non-COVID illness. – 12:35 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Jaylen Brown officially available tonight. pic.twitter.com/z2hKH4q76w – 12:35 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Boston Celtics say Jaylen Brown will make his return tonight against the Houston Rockets. – 12:33 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Robert Williams with the update on Jaylen Brown: “JB looking good. Been seeing him run up and down a little bit, still look like JB, he’s still a bucket, still a great athlete, a great player” – 11:09 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Robert Williams said that Jaylen Brown is “looking good”.
Williams also confirmed that Brown is “still a bucket”. – 10:55 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Late on this, but a pretty promising injury report for Boston for Monday’s game vs Houston:
Jaylen Brown- Right Hamstring Strain- PROBABLE
Romeo Langford- Left Ankle Sprain- PROBABLE
Dennis Schröder- Left Ankle Sprain- PROBABLE
Robert Williams- Left Knee Tendinopathy- PROBABLE – 7:12 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Jaylen Brown and Robert Williams are probable to return tomorrow vs Houston – 4:54 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown and Robert Williams upgraded to probable for the Celtics game against Houston tomorrow night. Good chance team is at full strength for the first time in weeks against the Rockets. – 4:54 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Jaylen Brown and Robert Williams are both probable to return tomorrow. Romeo Langford and Dennis Schroder probable too. pic.twitter.com/8dz05eRrRG – 4:50 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Jaylen Brown is probable for tomorrow night’s game vs. Houston, per the team. – 4:50 PM
Tim Bontemps: The Celtics say Dennis Schroder, Jaylen Brown and Robert Williams are all probable for tomorrow’s game against Houston. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / November 21, 2021