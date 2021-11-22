Joel Embiid working out again at the 76ers facility

Rich Hoffman: Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid, said that he’s working out at the practice facility in Camden: “He passed one of the tests, I think he has another big one today. Then after that, we have to decide what we want to do. But the fact that he’s out working again is huge.”
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
The Sixers list Tobias Harris (sore hip) as questionable for tonight vs. Kings. Joel Embiid (COVID), Danny Green (hamstring) & Ben Simmons (duh) already out.
Kings only without G League assignments tonight. – 4:36 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid, said that he’s working out at the practice facility in Camden: “He passed one of the tests, I think he has another big one today. Then after that, we have to decide what we want to do. But the fact that he’s out working again is huge.” – 4:18 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: Joel Embiid’s absence is a reminder of how essential the star center is to the #Sixers’ success. Who has excelled with him sidelined and who has struggled? https://t.co/0yxUeYQukd pic.twitter.com/ptD23mdohi – 4:15 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Tobias Harris is listed as questionable (hip soreness) tonight against the Kings.
Joel Embiid and Danny Green will not play tonight. – 2:48 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: What we’ve learned about the #Sixers in Joel Embiid’s absence, including the good and the bad: https://t.co/0yxUeYPWuF #76ers pic.twitter.com/lsYP7of3vv – 1:05 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: What we’ve learned about the #Sixers in Joel Embiid’s absence, including that rookie Charles Bassey can contribute: https://t.co/0yxUeYPWuF pic.twitter.com/B35QvFlAlR – 9:35 AM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: The #Sixers are being reminded how much they need Joel Embiid, even with Tyrese Maxey flourishing: https://t.co/y4MpAvnoky #76ers pic.twitter.com/ViMgBwkZ59 – 6:40 AM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Joel Embiid and Danny Green remain out vs. #Kings tomorrow
Tobias Harris is questionable with hip soreness #Sixers – 8:40 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers forward Tobias Harris (left hip soreness) will be questionable for Monday night’s game vs. the #sacramentokings. Danny Green (left hamstring tightness), Joel Embiid (COVID-19 protocols) and Ben Simmons (mentally not ready to play) remain sidelined. – 8:39 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Injury report: 76ers at Kings
Tobias Harris (hip) is questionable and Joel Embiid (health and safety protocols) is out for Monday’s game. Danny Green (hamstring) and Ben SImmons (personal) are also out. – 8:34 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers center Joel Embiid (health and safety protocols) is still listed as out for Monday night’s game against the Kings. – 8:33 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Per a Sixers official, Tobias Harris (left hip soreness) is going to be listed as questionable to play tomorrow at Sacramento.
(And before you ask “What about Embiid?”, he was not part of the update we just received) – 8:31 PM
