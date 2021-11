Marc Gasol joining Girona on Thursday?

Marc Gasol has been waived by the Memphis Grizzlies in September and since, his future steps have not been revealed. There have been reports linking him to his own Girona of the Spanish second division, though nothing concrete to date. Gasol, 36, addressed his current situation and the uncertainty of his plans in an interview with Ricardo Moya on “Sentido De La Birra”. “I have to train and see what I’m going to do” told Gasol as adapted by Gigantes. “I’m at the point of seeing how far I can see myself and see what I want to do when I’m at the optimum point” . -via EuroHoops.net / November 2, 2021