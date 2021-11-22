Marc Gasol joining Girona on Thursday?

Marc Gasol is widely expected to confirm his decision to join the active roster of Girona on Thursday. Gasol, 36, was already rumored to expand his role at the Spanish club from being the president to that of player-president. He set himself up for an announcement at Fontajau, home of the LEB Oro team, next Thursday, as he said in an Instagram story.
Source: EuroHoops.net
After contemplating his future for more than two months, Marc Gasol has decided to return to Girona Basket. As it was announced by Catalunya Radio, 36-year-old Gasol could make his debut on December 3. Gasol is also the owner and the president of the Girona club and will spend the whole season in the LEB Oro, the second Spanish basketball division. -via BasketNews / November 19, 2021
Former Spanish national team star Juan Carlos Navarro, now operating as the GM for FC Barcelona Bàsquet, confirmed this week that he is trying to convince Marc Gasol to sign with the perennial EuroLeague power. -via marcstein.substack.com / November 12, 2021
Marc Gasol has been waived by the Memphis Grizzlies in September and since, his future steps have not been revealed. There have been reports linking him to his own Girona of the Spanish second division, though nothing concrete to date. Gasol, 36, addressed his current situation and the uncertainty of his plans in an interview with Ricardo Moya on “Sentido De La Birra”. “I have to train and see what I’m going to do” told Gasol as adapted by Gigantes. “I’m at the point of seeing how far I can see myself and see what I want to do when I’m at the optimum point”. -via EuroHoops.net / November 2, 2021