Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Memphis Grizzlies (8-8) play against the Utah Jazz (5-5) at Vivint Arena
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Monday November 22, 2021
Memphis Grizzlies 82, Utah Jazz 82 (Q3 03:20)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Great block by Clarke (though I thought there was enough body contact to warrant a foul), then another 3 from Desmond Bane, who is absolutely wrecking Utah tonight (23p on 10-14/3-5; 4r, 4a). 80-all with 4:19 left 3Q. – 10:38 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Oh my! BC came out of nowhere with that block and then Desmond Bane follows that up the three! We are all tied up! And here I was concerned about the Jazz… – 10:38 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
We are tied at 80-80 with 4:19 remaining in the third quarter. Bane has 23-4-4 for Memphis. The Jazz once had an 11 point advantage – 10:37 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Brandon Clarke/Desmond Bane combo for a Darrell Arthur-esque sequence and we’ve got a tie game in Utah. – 10:37 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
We’re live for Grizzlies/Jazz! On the call with @Nate Duncan — submit your questions using #NBACast https://t.co/CjLyy6YaDG pic.twitter.com/aGOab2ImuZ – 10:35 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
TRIP TRIP TRIP.
TRIP TRIP TRIP.
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Feels like Memphis needs to just keep this within a couple scores and hope Ja can find that touch in the final quarter like we’ve all seen so many times. – 10:29 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
7:11 remaining in the third quarter. The Jazz lead Memphis 74-68 – 10:28 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Quick burst for the Grizzlies gets Memphis back in this game. The effort and energy is much better compared to Saturday. Utah is one of the NBA’s best teams. They’re in the fight. – 10:27 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Grizzlies now back within 2 after some great Jaren Jackson Jr. minutes. They need him tonight, especially with Morant not having his best shooting night. – 10:27 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Grizzlies getting attacked on the pick-and-roll by Utah and there’s not much they can do about it. – 10:24 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Alex Len is the first big in the game. Checks in with Buddy Hield and Davion Mitchell. – 10:22 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Utah comes out of the break and drains two 3s. Grizzlies now down 10. – 10:22 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
On the call for MEM/UTA with @Danny Leroux, send in your questions using #NBACast https://t.co/A4vhJiKccb pic.twitter.com/ySuuzIfmA2 – 10:20 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Utah Jazz are 16 of 23 from 2 point range. The threat of their three point shooting is opening up the lane and giving guys great looks around the basket and the bigs offensive rebounding chances – 10:10 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz up 60-54 at the half as Royce O’Neale hits a corner 3 at the buzzer. Thought that was a pretty good half from the Jazz: they’re doing well on the glass, pushing in transition, running PnR well… – 10:06 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
HALFTIME: Jazz 60, Grizz 54. After missing an open Royce a few times near the end of 2Q, Jazz locate him wide-open in the corner for a 3 at the buzzer. Donovan has 14p (on 4-12 FGs), 4a;Rudy Gobert has 12p, 7r, 2b; Bane with 15p and Morant 11 for Memphis. – 10:06 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Jazz first half offensive rating is a 121 they are 6 of 21 from three. – 10:06 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
My biggest concern after the 1st half: the Jazz starting to heat from the behind the arc – 10:06 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Poor defense to close the half reminds us that the Grizzlies aren’t quite fixed yet.
Poor defense to close the half reminds us that the Grizzlies aren’t quite fixed yet.
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Royce O’Neale beats the halftime horn and the Jazz take a 60-54 lead into the break. 14 for Mitchell to lead Utah. The Jazz are shooting 50 percent from the field overall – 10:05 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
MIKE CONLEY YOU SU….
MIKE CONLEY YOU SU….
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Mitchell’s missed O’Neale a few times as the Grizzlies pack the paint – 10:02 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Desmond Bane is giving me life on a Monday night goodness he is improved as a creator off the dribble – 9:58 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
the pass, the cele or the fan dressed up as a turkey 🦃?
the pass, the cele or the fan dressed up as a turkey 🦃?
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Would Jazz fans feel better about the Trent Forrest minutes if he wasn’t on a two-way deal? – 9:56 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz made 2 of their first 14 tries from 3. Now have made 2 of last 3. – 9:53 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
The Rockets are 7-61 since Christian Wood sprained his ankle in Memphis on February 4. They have losing streaks of 20 games and 15 games in that stretch – 9:53 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Watch MEM/UTA with me and @Danny Leroux live on League Pass and send in your questions using #NBACast https://t.co/A4vhJj1N3J pic.twitter.com/DxdMy1TeD2 – 9:50 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Memphis is playing better defense. Just have to maintain the energy and focus necessary to stay in the fight here. – 9:44 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
show and go from a 7 footer? 🦄
show and go from a 7 footer? 🦄
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
8:13 remaining in the first half: the Jazz lead the Grizzlies 36-35…..Utah shooting 50 percent from the field but only 1-11 from three… – 9:44 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
DESMOND BANE JAREN JACKSON JR TWO MAN GAME pic.twitter.com/bO3mYbBme3 – 9:41 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Scary tumble for Jaren Jackson Jr. there. He looks like he’s fine. Almost kneed Gobert in the face on the way down. – 9:40 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Rudy Gobert’s faceup game has been extremely impressive tonight. Like, seriously. – 9:39 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Ocho getting it done on both ends 💥
Ocho getting it done on both ends 💥
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
-3 after the first 12.
@Desmond Bane led the way with 13 points.
-3 after the first 12.
@Desmond Bane led the way with 13 points.
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Memphis down three after one quarter 30-27. Could be a hell of a lot worse. Now to keep this energy for another 36 minutes of game time. pic.twitter.com/QHQ0YFA4N3 – 9:36 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
If you listened to LOCKED ON JAZZ today first quarter is a great example of Jazz offense right now. They shot just 1 of 8 from three and still had a 117 offensive rating in the 1st quarter – 9:35 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz up 30-27 after 1Q. Jazz PnR just killing the Grizz so far. Desmond Bane keeping Memphis close with 13 1Q points, a subject which I have very extensively reported on and so probably do not need to rehash those reports here – 9:35 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 1Q: Jazz 30, Grizzlies 27. Utah picks Memphis apart with some Conley/Gobert PNR. On the other end, alternate-universe Jazzman Desmond Bane racks up 13p for the Grizz. – 9:35 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Watch Grizzlies/Jazz with me and @Nate Duncan live on League Pass and send in your questions using #NBACast https://t.co/CjLyy6YaDG pic.twitter.com/Eud3Cni437 – 9:35 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
time to get mobile 👀
time to get mobile 👀
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Me watching Rudy Gay and Mike Conley take on the Grizzlies together. pic.twitter.com/x1DAcqkQwm – 9:33 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
This current Jazz lineup has been possibly the best jazz lineup of the season – 9:33 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Ocho with the block … Conley with the beautiful feed … Ocho with the layup. Just a nice sequence. – 9:32 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Hassan is ON ONE!
Hassan one …
Hassan is ON ONE!
Hassan one …
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks Island members waiting for him to return and fix the defense pic.twitter.com/ZpU450fO5E – 9:30 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
ZIAIRE WILLIAMS JUST DREW A FOUL ON A JUMPER OFF THE DRIBBLE THIS IS HUGE HE LITERALLY ALMOST NEVER DOES THAT HE HAS TAKEN TWO FREE THROWS ALL SEASON – 9:29 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Grizzlies have about as much variety as any team. Their offense is a combination of pick n roll, handoff, isolation and drives with non dominant. Then when JJ plays center they move to spread offense and switching defense. All managed nicely by underrated coach Taylor Jenkins – 9:29 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
2:50 remaining in the first quarter: the Jazz and Grizzlies are tied at 22-22 – 9:28 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Desmond Bane didn’t wholly appreciate Whiteside celebrating the previous dunk….talked to Hassan all the way through the free throw – 9:27 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
“Grizzlies have no answer for Hassan Whiteside” pic.twitter.com/kCb9QbveE8 – 9:27 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
These Grizzlies defenders just getting screened so easily… leaving Adams in impossible positions on PnR. – 9:27 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
BOUNCE DIME ON A STRING 🥽
BOUNCE DIME ON A STRING 🥽
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Hassan Whiteside is dominating this game.
Hassan Whiteside is dominating this game.
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Hassan Whiteside might as well sign a contract the length of Rudy Gobert’s and just spend the rest of his career in Utah (as long as Gobert is there). It’s literally the perfect place for him. – 9:25 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Watch today’s cast for MEM/UTA live on League Pass! Ask a question using #NBACast, answering your questions during breaks with @Danny Leroux https://t.co/A4vhJiKccb pic.twitter.com/998QiqJHEo – 9:25 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Here’s what I like about the Memphis guys: They are never counting on getting bailed out of a play by a foul call. They go up strong no matter the traffic or contact. – 9:24 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Ziaire Williams making an early three and getting to the rim like that is massive. If Memphis wants to keep this close they need the best version of Williams. – 9:22 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Bojan Bogdanovic should go as Austin Croshere each year for Halloween – 9:21 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
totally real statistic: this is the lowest block of Rudy Gobert’s career pic.twitter.com/Bagf3GW797 – 9:20 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
we like our rolls with a side of jelly 🍇
we like our rolls with a side of jelly 🍇
David Locke @DLocke09
According to the numbers the Ja Morant/ Stephen Adams pick and roll defensive combo is one of the worst in the NBA this year. Jazz are going right at it with Mike Conley and Rudy Gobert one of the best combos in the NBA – 9:18 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
At least the Grizzlies are competing better to this point. Memphis has to find ways to take advantage of Royce O’Neale on Jaren Jackson Jr. There has to be more of a focus on moving and driving Jaren toward/at the rim. – 9:18 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
7:16 remaining in the first quarter: the Jazz lead the Grizzlies 12-11….Memphis got off to a 9-4 start. The Jazz have been on an 8-2 run since – 9:17 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
What a start for Bane. But again, Grizzlies going to need someone else to step up here. – 9:16 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Every time Steven Adams misses a shot at the rim an angel is forced to listen to an hour of Kids Bop versions of rap songs. – 9:15 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Memphis has 7 points. Desmond Bane has 7 points. Not to rub it in or anything. – 9:12 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Reminder if someone mentions the Grizzlies miss Dillon Brooks to guard Donovan Mitchell. Last year in the playoffs Donovan shot 15 of 25 and 7 of 13 from three while going to the line for 8 of 10 when guarded by Brooks – 9:09 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Steven Adams needs to have a Zoom call with the Thunder bigs about giving Josh Giddey easy rebounds when he’s close to a triple double. – 9:07 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
I am proud of you Grizzlies fans. 93% of you are logical humans. Good job. pic.twitter.com/YsbD2VFKSm – 9:06 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
We’re live for Grizzlies/Jazz! On the call with @Danny Leroux, submit your questions using #NBACast https://t.co/A4vhJiKccb pic.twitter.com/KMEEy719O4 – 9:05 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Hi everyone, @JoeMullinax back with you for Grizzlies-Jazz. Utah is a double-digit favorite and boasts the best offensive rating in the NBA. Memphis is without two of their three best wing players.
Hi everyone, @JoeMullinax back with you for Grizzlies-Jazz. Utah is a double-digit favorite and boasts the best offensive rating in the NBA. Memphis is without two of their three best wing players.
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
A true pro @brevinknight22 playing through contact in the pregame after Rudy Gay tape him on the shoulder mid-segment. – 9:03 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Utah Jazz radio tonight on @kslnewsradio as well as @ZoneSportsNet — Please join us and be a part of the #ROTgang – 9:01 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
#StartingLineup
♪ @Mike Conley
♪ @Donovan Mitchell
♪ @Royce O’Neale
♪ @Bojan Bogdanovic
♪ @Rudy Gobert
#StartingLineup
♪ @Mike Conley
♪ @Donovan Mitchell
♪ @Royce O’Neale
♪ @Bojan Bogdanovic
♪ @Rudy Gobert
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
On the call for Grizzlies/Jazz with @Nate Duncan! Send in your questions using #NBACast https://t.co/CjLyy6YaDG pic.twitter.com/9sAMeUkQEI – 9:00 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
The @Minnesota Timberwolves are on a 10-2 run over the last 2:14 to take a 38-31 lead with 9:31 left in the first half.
The @Minnesota Timberwolves are on a 10-2 run over the last 2:14 to take a 38-31 lead with 9:31 left in the first half.
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
first five on the court vs. @Utah Jazz
🥷 @Ja Morant
🎯 @Desmond Bane
⏪ @Kyle Anderson
🦄 @Jaren Jackson Jr.
🥝 @RealStevenAdams
first five on the court vs. @Utah Jazz
🥷 @Ja Morant
🎯 @Desmond Bane
⏪ @Kyle Anderson
🦄 @Jaren Jackson Jr.
🥝 @RealStevenAdams
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Get to your TV! Jazz Game Night is on @ATTSportsNetRM 🔜
Get to your TV! Jazz Game Night is on @ATTSportsNetRM 🔜
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
There’s ᶜᵒᵃᵗˢ and then there’s 𝘾𝙊𝘼𝙏𝙎
There’s ᶜᵒᵃᵗˢ and then there’s 𝘾𝙊𝘼𝙏𝙎
Michael Wallace @MyMikeCheck
The @Memphis Grizzlies look to get back on track after Saturday’s demoralizing loss in Minnesota. Tonight is another tough task against the Jazz. Checking in with the latest from Salt Lake City as we close in on tip-off:
The @Memphis Grizzlies look to get back on track after Saturday’s demoralizing loss in Minnesota. Tonight is another tough task against the Jazz. Checking in with the latest from Salt Lake City as we close in on tip-off:
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
About an hour away from tonight’s #NBACast for MEM/UTA live on League Pass with @Danny Leroux!
About an hour away from tonight’s #NBACast for MEM/UTA live on League Pass with @Danny Leroux!
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
This young fan is decked out in Jordan Clarkson gear including twists and tattoos.
JC jumped into the stands to take photos with him and sign his jersey.
This young fan is decked out in Jordan Clarkson gear including twists and tattoos.
JC jumped into the stands to take photos with him and sign his jersey.
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
That’s it for Coach Jenkins, and that’s it for me. Let’s do another pregame poll.
That’s it for Coach Jenkins, and that’s it for me. Let’s do another pregame poll.
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Injury update from Coach Jenkins during pregame:
-Dillon Brooks is a game-time decision tonight vs Jazz
-De’Anthony Melton is trending in the right direction but will be out for a few games
Injury update from Coach Jenkins during pregame:
-Dillon Brooks is a game-time decision tonight vs Jazz
-De’Anthony Melton is trending in the right direction but will be out for a few games
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Dillon Brooks remains a game-time decision, Sam Merrill will be out a couple weeks, De’Antony Melton will miss a few games, per Taylor Jenkins. – 7:40 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Dillon Brooks is a game-time decision for the Grizzlies against the Jazz tonight, per coach Taylor Jenkins. – 7:40 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Jenkins says that Morant is a tone setter and gives Ja credit for taking the resilience mantra upon his shoulders. He also mentions that Jaren Jackson Jr. is sticking to the gameplan and helping find ways to stay aggressive offensively. – 7:39 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Coach Jenkins is here. He says the team continues to grow compared to the last time they saw the Jazz in the playoffs. “…we’re far from a finished product…” He also says that the team in particular with players focuses more on habits than net rating data. – 7:35 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Hello all @JoeMullinax here with you for Grizzlies media pregame with Coach Jenkins. I’ll also be with you throughout the game, so get comfortable…real comfortable… – 7:27 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
“You can’t play in Memphis and star in a commercial”
“You can’t play in Memphis and star in a commercial”
Steve Luhm @sluhm
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
🎧| Former Grizzlies head coach @LionelHollins14 joins #TheNote & talks about coaching Mike Conley & Rudy Gay in Memphis.
🎧| Former Grizzlies head coach @LionelHollins14 joins #TheNote & talks about coaching Mike Conley & Rudy Gay in Memphis.
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Jazz fans giving that extra oomph ⤴
Jazz fans giving that extra oomph ⤴
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
“I’m working hard every day to give this team my all.” – @Ziaire Williams
“I’m working hard every day to give this team my all.” – @Ziaire Williams
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
📹| A few former Grizzlies giving each other a hard time 😂
📹| A few former Grizzlies giving each other a hard time 😂
Pete Pranica @PetePranica
🚨🚨 New Grizz Weekly Grind is up with Friends of the Program @brevinknight22 and @thefishnation previewing tonight’s game at Utah.
Get it at @HoopsPodNet or
cms.megaphone.fm/channel/thegri…
or wherever you get your pods!
🚨🚨 New Grizz Weekly Grind is up with Friends of the Program @brevinknight22 and @thefishnation previewing tonight’s game at Utah.
Get it at @HoopsPodNet or
cms.megaphone.fm/channel/thegri…
or wherever you get your pods!
Pete Pranica @PetePranica
🚨🚨 New Grizz Weekly Grind is up with Friends of the Program @brevinknight22 and @thefishnation previewing tonight’s game at Utah.
Get it at @HoopsPodNet or
cms.megaphone.fm/channel/thegri…
or wherever you get your pods!
🚨🚨 New Grizz Weekly Grind is up with Friends of the Program @brevinknight22 and @thefishnation previewing tonight’s game at Utah.
Get it at @HoopsPodNet or
cms.megaphone.fm/channel/thegri…
or wherever you get your pods!
