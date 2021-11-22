Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Minnesota Timberwolves (7-9) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (15-15) at Smoothie King Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday November 22, 2021
Minnesota Timberwolves 6, New Orleans Pelicans 2 (Q1 09:14)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
I hope you all find a partner that loves you as much as Willie Green and David Griffin love Garrett Temple and Tomas Satoransky – 8:03 PM
Michael Wallace @MyMikeCheck
The @Memphis Grizzlies look to get back on track after Saturday’s demoralizing loss in Minnesota. Tonight is another tough task against the Jazz. Checking in with the latest from Salt Lake City as we close in on tip-off:
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
🎙Latest Spurscast episode with @Michael De Leon: projectspurs.com/2021/11/22/spu…
– Dejounte Murray’s strong start to the season
– The concerning 3PT shooting for the team
– Episode recorded before Spurs loss to Timberwolves – 7:53 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
With Satoransky and Temple averaging 8.2 points together on the season, here’s some pertinent info ahead of tonight’s Pelicans-Timberwolves matchup:
Brandon Ingram has scored a career-high of 49 points, and Jonas Valanciunas, 34 points.
#justsaying – 7:44 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
I asked Coach Jenkins about whether or not the film confirmed that the team’s effort wasn’t there Saturday against Minnesota. He said that while there were individuals that showed growth in specific areas of focus, overall his belief that the team didn’t compete was confirmed. – 7:43 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
Tomas Satoransky
Garrett Temple
Josh Hart
Brandon Ingram
Jonas Valanciunas
NAW moves to the bench. – 7:25 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters tonight:
Tomas Satoransky
Garrett Temple
Josh Hart
Brandon Ingram
Jonas Valanciunas
Devonte’ Graham will miss his 3rd straight game. NAW gets moved to the bench. – 7:23 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
First 5⃣ on the floor tonight.
#WBD | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/ZIIaoU2gux – 7:21 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Injury Report:
Josh Okogie (Back Spasms) is OUT at New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/XWWamAvZNK – 7:19 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Josh Okogie will miss his fourth consecutive game with back spasms – 7:18 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
ready to ball 🏀
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/PS5dLnXIyQ – 7:16 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Asked about the players-only meeting the Spurs had after the Minnesota game, Pop said, “Well, that’s just dandy. I hope they had a good talk.” – 7:13 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Wolves in New Orleans to face the Pelicans. Whenever they go back, I think about the vampires in Wolves lore that came when Minneapolis almost lost them. For real. theathletic.com/1939924/2020/0… – 7:06 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
My @PrizePicks for Wolves-Pels
– KAT over 21.5 pts (could be 40+)
Had 57 in two Pels games. JV gets physical but can’t really guard him
– DLo under 19.5 pts
– Ant over 5 rebs
vs. JV is a choose-to-rebound game
– Valanciunas over 11.5 rebs
11-or-more in 14 of 18 games this year pic.twitter.com/cbaDbWuLPS – 7:00 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Try your hand at Pelicans Courtside Challenge! 📲
Answer five timed trivia questions for a shot at a signed basketball, courtesy of @SeatGeek.
Play now on the Pelicans app: https://t.co/o9NQ2Qn2gW pic.twitter.com/IS6vE3awwM – 6:38 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Willie Green says Devonte Graham will be a game-time decision tonight with left foot soreness. Green says he’s still getting pregame treatment to see if he can go.
Graham has missed the last two games. He was listed as questionable heading into tonight. – 6:19 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
LIVE: Coach Willie Green speaks with the media ahead of tonight’s game against the Timberwolves
#WBD | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:15 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Look good.
Feel good.
Play good. pic.twitter.com/VYVbvvafr5 – 6:09 PM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
Knowing what we know now about him, how high would 28th pick Jordan Poole have gone in the 2019 NBA Draft? Definitely top 10, and possibly top 5. Morant’s a star, Herro and Garrison are terrific and Zion Williamson is a game-changer when he isn’t hurt. After that, Poole’s close. – 5:00 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The latest NBA Power Rankings on @RookieWire, with the Suns, Celtics and Timberwolves among the biggest rising teams therookiewire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-powe… – 4:42 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Top-8 team defenses this season + what they have allowed opponents to shoot from 3
GSW: 101.3, 33.6% (9th)
LAC: 102.9, 33.9% (12th)
PHX: 103.6, 36.0% (22nd)
WAS: 104.6, 31.6% (2nd)
MIA: 104.7, 33.7% (10th)
UTA: 105.2, 32.8% (4th)
CHI: 105.3, 35.7% (19th)
MIN: 105.5, 31.3% (1st) – 3:46 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
The other nominees for the NBA’s Player of the Week award were:
WEST: Deandre Ayton, Jordan Poole, Karl-Anthony Towns
EAST: LaMelo Ball, Jimmy Butler, Clint Capela, DeMar DeRozan, Darius Garland, James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, Jayson Tatum – 3:39 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Check in with Jonas after today’s practice 🎙
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/7iC55gfKw0 – 3:33 PM
