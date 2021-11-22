Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Atlanta Hawks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Oklahoma City Thunder (6-10) play against the Atlanta Hawks (9-9) at State Farm Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Monday November 22, 2021
Oklahoma City Thunder 46, Atlanta Hawks 52 (Q2 05:44)
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
East to West end
@Ty Jerome ➡️ @Kenrich Williams pic.twitter.com/65Sj9exJJ3 – 8:15 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Clint Capela recorded 8 points and 6 rebounds in tonight’s opening quarter.
It’s the second straight game Capela has tallied 8 points and 6 boards in a single quarter and the 22nd time doing so in his career. – 8:14 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Aleksej Pokusevski just out here tossing up 3’s you love to see it. They aren’t going in or anything but still it’s fun. – 8:11 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
quick study abroad 🌍
@BazleyDarius | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/VrQ6cdm2k2 – 8:07 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Celtics 22, Rockets 21 after 1. Celtics made just 8 of 24 shots (Knicks were 5 of 23 in the first quarter on Saturday and OKC was 9 of 26 to start on Wednesday.) Rockets, however, just 1 of 9 on 3s, 2 of 5 from the line. Apparently, their misfiring is contagious. – 8:05 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder logo, as drawn by Solomon Hill. Really not too bad. pic.twitter.com/ifZ5Glb4Y3 – 8:05 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks up 32-27 over the Thunder at the end of the first quarter.
Capela: 8/6, 4/7 FG
Huerter/Collins: 6 each
Young/Bogdanovic: 5 each
Thunder shot 2/13 from 3 in the quarter – 8:04 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
After the first quarter: Hawks 32, Thunder 27
Clint Capela: 8 pts, 6 reb
Kevin Huerter: 6 pts, 2 reb, 2 ast
John Collins: 6 pts
Trae Young: 5 pts, 3 ast – 8:04 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his second free throw attempt tonight, Trae Young (1,617) has tied Jeff Teague for 25th in team history. – 8:03 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Cam Reddish caught a fast-break pass that took him out of bounds, surveyed the situation and found Capela for a dunk. – 8:01 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
them boys up to something
@Josh Giddey ➡️ @Derrick Favors pic.twitter.com/SR6iA9q4p8 – 8:00 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
One steal and one almost-steal (ball rolled out of bounds) in Cam Reddish’s first three minutes off the bench. – 8:00 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Baze gettin’ downhill ⚡️
@BazleyDarius | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/hceE8HRXMU – 7:54 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Heady play by Atlanta, if you never build a huge lead against the Thunder they can’t make a comeback. pic.twitter.com/0eIzba9Y4H – 7:52 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
That’s it for Coach Jenkins, and that’s it for me. Let’s do another pregame poll.
The Memphis Grizzlies are currently 8-8 16 games in to the season. In what range will the Grizzlies be record-wise 32 games in to the season (after their December 20th game against OKC at home)? – 7:51 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Josh Giddey is so good with the ball in his hands.
It’s early, but he has a real shot to make history by becoming the youngest player to record a triple double tonight. – 7:50 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Josh Giddey almost tried a step back 3, taking this whole fill in for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander thing a little too literally. – 7:48 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
John Collins on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl’s head.
I talked with Collins a few weeks ago about posterizing everyone he possibly can.
We are running a $1/month for 12 months promo, so if you haven’t read it, do so below.
theathletic.com/2913339/2021/1… – 7:47 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
I could watch Josh Giddey zip cross court passes all day. It’s amazing how much success he has on those. – 7:45 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
That’s the exact look Atlanta will hunt all game. Favors in a deep drop get Young going down hill for a floater. – 7:42 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
BIG start in the A.
Presented by @EnableMidstream pic.twitter.com/zkVLkoZ6DL – 7:40 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Point guard Trae Young guarding point guard Josh Giddey tonight: pic.twitter.com/Xxwzerj6D7 – 7:39 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
forecast from Atlanta: ☔️☔️☔️ pic.twitter.com/3BAN719h2f – 7:26 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Regular starters for the Hawks tonight vs. the Thunder:
Trae Young
Bogdan Bogdanovic
Kevin Huerter
John Collins
Clint Capela – 7:15 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Me on todays Locked on #Thunder: Jeremiah Robinson-Earl should start over Derrick Favors every game no matter the match up
Dave Bliss tonight: pic.twitter.com/VVW0wEjr1E – 6:50 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Dave Bliss is getting a lot of questions from Atlanta media about his time in Athens.
As Bliss told us, his experience at UGA shaped his coaching career. oklahoman.com/story/sports/2… – 6:17 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Dave Bliss is hilarious. He reiterated Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is a position less player “who you calling a center?” He laughs as he says “I love bigs.” – 6:13 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Dave Bliss says a few of his UGA teammates are coming tonight as they Thunder take on the Hawks in Atlanta but Bliss tries to keep his ticket requests down. – 6:12 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
SGA is out tonight.
Big bummer BUT…
…get ready for the Josh Giddey Show. 🍿 – 6:09 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
With SGA out, Dave Bliss will go big and start Jeremiah Robinson-Earl at the four and Derrick Favors at the five.
Giddey, Dort and Bazley will round out the starting lineup. – 6:09 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Darius Bazley will be the 3 tonight. The starters:
Josh Giddey
Lu Dort
Darius Bazley
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
Derrick Favors
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is out. – 6:08 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (right ankle sprain) is out tonight, per Dave Bliss. SGA is day-to-day moving forward. – 6:08 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Dave Bliss says Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is OUT tonight and is Day to Day with his Ankle. – 6:08 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
One thing that Nate McMillan said that he was looking for was for the Hawks to get Trae some of his outlet passes further up to the floor.
Coming back to the ball slows the fast-break game down a bit. – 6:06 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder lifestyle services and engagement associate Anthony Morrow is here tonight. pic.twitter.com/rSok29OtSB – 5:55 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
you know how nights like this go pic.twitter.com/FwypbC2zdh – 5:53 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right quad contusion) will be a game-time decision for tonight, per Nate McMillan. – 5:49 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is on the floor, but that doesn’t mean he’ll play.
Dave Bliss will have an update soon. pic.twitter.com/UdvJfNAcCw – 5:48 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
This past week (11/15-11/21), Clint Capela led the NBA in FG% (.815) and offensive rebounds per game (5.0), while finishing second in total rebounds per game (14.3).
Capela posted two 20+point/15+ rebound outings, one of only two players to do so twice in the last week. – 5:30 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
Ahead of tonight’s @Charlotte Hornets game at WAS, some notes on LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges and their performances at ATL:
Ball had 15 pts, 10 rebs, 11 ast for his 3rd career triple-double to become the 2nd youngest player to reach 3 triple-doubles only behind Luka Doncic #AllFly – 5:21 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Atlanta, 7-1 at home this season, ranks in the top-5 in multiple home statistical categories: .493 FG% (1st), .829 FT% (3rd), 17.5 FTM (t3rd), 115.6 PPG (4th) and .381 3FG% (5th).
Atlanta’s .875 home winning % is tied for the best in the East and tied for third in the NBA. – 3:51 PM
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
tre mann continues to make violently angled dribble moves pic.twitter.com/eBIE18aVlJ – 3:48 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Over the weekend, a new #peltonmailbag answered your questions on whether NBA sons plays like their NBA fathers (and sibling similarity), how common those duos are and why the records for OKC and Utah don’t match their point differentials: es.pn/2ZijicM (ESPN+) – 3:39 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
The other nominees for the NBA’s Player of the Week award were:
WEST: Deandre Ayton, Jordan Poole, Karl-Anthony Towns
EAST: LaMelo Ball, Jimmy Butler, Clint Capela, DeMar DeRozan, Darius Garland, James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, Jayson Tatum – 3:39 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Clint Capela was a nominee for East Player of the Week. Giannis Antetokounmpo won the honor. – 3:38 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
After stops in Milwaukee and Boston, the Thunder concludes its three-game road trip in Atlanta to face the Hawks for the first time this season
@OUHealth Game Day Report
📝 | https://t.co/oFhtLI0SFK pic.twitter.com/m152VGDZFa – 2:30 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Atlanta enters tonight’s game on a four-game winning streak (tied for the second-longest active winning streak in the NBA).
Over those four games, the Hawks are averaging 118.5 PPG, .516 FG%, 13.5 3FGM and 26.3 APG, winning by an average of +14.7 PPG. – 1:45 PM
