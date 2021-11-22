Orlando Magic vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Orlando Magic (4-13) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (8-8) at Fiserv Forum
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday November 22, 2021
Orlando Magic 6, Milwaukee Bucks 10 (Q1 07:15)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
4-13 @Orlando Magic v 9-8 @Milwaukee Bucks are underway in Milwaukee.
Magic starters include Mychal Mulder tonight, his first start for the Magic. He started six games for GSW. pic.twitter.com/wG06Jcs2zt – 8:12 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The Bucks send our deepest condolences to those who lost loved ones during the unspeakable tragedy in Waukesha yesterday.
Our gratitude goes out to the first responders and those who heroically helped save others amid the chaos. pic.twitter.com/oS8GBi3Ya8 – 8:08 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Mychal Mulder averaged 0.8 points in 3.2 minutes per game (4 games) with 7 DNPs and one game where he was inactive until he helped the #Magic in that comeback the other night v. the #Bucks – so he’s rewarded with a start tonight. – 8:00 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Mychal Mulder on getting the opportunity to start tonight:
“It means something to me. … I think they know that I’ve been ready and been staying ready throughout the whole beginning of my start here.” pic.twitter.com/qJWqJexocL – 7:50 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
TONIGHT’S STARTERS
GAME 18 at MILWAUKEE
2️⃣2️⃣F: @Franz Wagner
3️⃣4️⃣F: @Wendell Carter Jr.
5️⃣C: @TheRealMoBamba
2️⃣G: @MychalMulde
4️⃣G: @Jalen Suggs
⏰8 p.m.
📺@BallySportsFL (coverage begins at 7:30 p.m.)
📲Bally Sports App
📻@1045thebeat
#MagicTogether – 7:49 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Tonight’s starters back in action vs. Magic: pic.twitter.com/Z91k320sG0 – 7:37 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Portis is averaging nearly a double-double with 17.5 points and 9.4 rebounds per game while shooting 51.4% from the field.
🎥: @SociosHoops pic.twitter.com/cGmUjemqSI – 7:31 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
“This is forever.”
@TheRealMoBamba 🤝 @CoachShakaSmart pic.twitter.com/xdoZd3MBbu – 7:21 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis averaged 33.3 points, 16 rebounds, 5 assists, 2.7 blocks, and 1.7 steals per game while shooting 58.2% from the field.
🎥: @SociosHoops pic.twitter.com/gKtbevb8Cy – 6:59 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Going for our 9th straight win over Orlando!!
🔄 @BetwayUSA Game Rewind: Bucks 117 – Magic 108 (November 20, 2021) pic.twitter.com/4oxt4o9oGM – 6:38 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Billy Donovan said Nikola Vucevic is still in cardiovascular testing phase of COVID protocol. Not sure yet if he’ll travel to Houston and Orlando later in week, will know more after tonight’s game
Added Vucevic seems to be doing “great” and it’s been good to catch up with him – 6:28 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer acknowledged that “there’s a significant injury or situation with his calf” re: Semi Ojeleye and added “he’s going to miss some time.”
Ojeleye missed almost all of training camp & the first 4 regular season games with a calf injury. – 6:25 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Saturday was Bobby’s first 20/15 game of his career.
📸: @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/ayhvCD6RYb – 6:13 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
A caffeinated Connaughton.
📸: @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/IiO9ghD6fL – 5:55 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Damian Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo named NBA Players of the Week sportando.basketball/en/damian-lill… – 4:29 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Plenty of wins this week!!
Top Plays of the Week presented by @BMOHarrisBank. pic.twitter.com/UWIjBunOns – 4:24 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
R.J. Hampton on his performance on Saturday:
“It’s just coming from repetition. Trusting in my teammates that they trust me to make those plays. I continue to work on my game no matter what it is.”
Hampton scored a career-high-tying 19 points and dished 9 assists 🔥 pic.twitter.com/a5WNDv2Jb0 – 3:42 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Giannis Antetokounmpo is the East player of the week. Jayson Tatum was among the nominees – 3:41 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Jimmy Butler among the finalists for NBA East Player of the Week that went to Giannis. – 3:40 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Clint Capela was a nominee for East Player of the Week. Giannis Antetokounmpo won the honor. – 3:38 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
#Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey was an Eastern Conference Player of the Week nominee, but #Bucks‘ Giannis Antetokounmpo won it. – 3:38 PM
Steve Aschburner @AschNBA
Milwaukee’s Antetokounmpo named East player of week. Portland’s Lillard is West’s. pic.twitter.com/sTvj2oumqF – 3:37 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Congrats to Giannis who has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week!! pic.twitter.com/AoMD3txhkT – 3:31 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 5 of the 2021-22 season (Nov. 15 – Nov. 21). pic.twitter.com/2v7nalChvF – 3:30 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
NBA Players of the Week for Week 5: Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard and Bucks‘ Giannis Antetokounmpo. – 3:30 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo and Portland’s Damian Lillard were just named East and West Player of the Week.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 3:30 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week. – 3:30 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week. – 3:30 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Last Wednesday we welcomed the Malone family as the @Jockey Community Hero!
Learn more about their story: https://t.co/KFKdm2B4UK pic.twitter.com/ta2WvfNlKn – 2:47 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
After stops in Milwaukee and Boston, the Thunder concludes its three-game road trip in Atlanta to face the Hawks for the first time this season
@OUHealth Game Day Report
📝 | https://t.co/oFhtLI0SFK pic.twitter.com/m152VGDZFa – 2:30 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Killian Hayes will miss the next two games, at least, as he continues to deal with a left thumb sprain. That means he’ll miss Tuesday’s game against Miami and Wednesday’s game in Milwaukee. Next opportunity to play will be Friday in LA – 2:25 PM
