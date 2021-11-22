Philadelphia 76ers vs. Sacramento Kings: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Philadelphia 76ers (9-8) play against the Sacramento Kings (11-11) at Golden 1 Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Monday November 22, 2021
Philadelphia 76ers 32, Sacramento Kings 35 (Q2 09:24)
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Shake hitting the bank after hours. 💰 pic.twitter.com/9eebH8Au6q – 10:40 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
𝙥𝙚𝙧𝙛𝙚𝙘𝙩.
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Kings lead,30-28, after one quarter. #Sixers shooting 10-24, while Kings are 10-19, including going 5-7 on threes. The Sixers are 5-13 in the area. Drummond has 6 rebounds. Niang and Korkmaz are both shooting 1-5. – 10:38 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Buddy Hield heats up as the first quarter draws to a close, Sacramento leads Philly 33-28. Hield with 14 points (5/6 shooting) in the quarter and De’Aaron Fox with 8pts. – 10:37 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Hield from El Dorado Hills. 14 points in the 1st quarter. Kings lead 33-28. – 10:36 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Friendly reminder that Buddy Hield started his NBA career in New Orleans playing for Alvin Gentry.
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Right now, the leader score for both teams is a reserve. Hield has 14 for the Kings, while Milton has 8 for Sixers – 10:36 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Buddy Hield with a quick 11 points (3-of-3 from 3) and 4 rebounds in 5 minutes. – 10:34 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Buddy Hield off to a hot start. 11 points on 4/5 shooting in 6 minutes off the bench. – 10:34 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
This could be something to pay attention to. Sixers have attempted two foul shots while the Kings have attempted 12. The Sixers have 7 fouls compared to 4 by Sac. – 10:33 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Young fellas only coming out of the timeout:
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Paul powering through for the reverse 😤 #OTM pic.twitter.com/2leLuoDqXk – 10:32 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Looks like Marvin Bagley III is checking in after this timeout. – 10:30 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Marvin Bagley set to check into this game. The 4th guy off the bench for Alvin Gentry.
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Alex Len is having a Michael “The Animal” Smith moment at the free throw line. – 10:28 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Kings have gotten to the free throw line 12 times already tonight. Only made 8 of them though for 67%. – 10:28 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Drummond just picks up his second foul and goes to the bench. He and Maxey are both on the bench with two fouls. – 10:28 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Turns out that was a good timeout by Doc a little bit ago. Milton and Korkmaz combine for three 3-pointers, and Drummond has been a factor at the rim. Sixers back in front 20-16. – 10:26 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings fans give Alvin Gentry a nice introduction in his first game as interim head coach before tipping off with the Sixers tonight. pic.twitter.com/PHxCbkUJw5 – 10:25 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
🦊👌
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Tyrese Haliburton’s mom and dad are here and mom is celebrating a birthday. The Kings just moved them into courtside seats near owner Vivek Ranadive. – 10:23 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Alex Len is the first big in the game. Checks in with Buddy Hield and Davion Mitchell. – 10:22 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Maxey picks up two early fouls and Milton is in for him. The #Kings lead 15-11 after Fox drained a three. #Sixers called timeout with 6:48 left in first quarter.Fox up to 8 points on 2-3 shooting. Maxey and Thybulle have 4 for the Sixers. – 10:22 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
8 quick points for De’Aaron Fox tonight. Kings lead 15-11 early. – 10:20 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Fox nails the triple. 8 points for Fox. Kings lead 15-11. Timeout Sixers. – 10:19 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Tyrese Maxey subbed out with 2 early fouls in this one.
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Maxey’s got to come out early after picking up his second foul. Sixers already have four as a team. Kings have three. Lots of whistles early. – 10:18 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The loud applause interim coach Alvin Gentry received was telling. I guess the Sac fans were tired of Luke Walton. – 10:18 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
if you weren’t awake before, you better be now! 💪 pic.twitter.com/KNpfnHytk1 – 10:16 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
I had forgotten how much fun the De’Aaron Fox vs. Matisse Thybulle matchup is.
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tag yourself we’re Shake just trying to warm up. 🧍 pic.twitter.com/UOMO0jrjyx – 10:10 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Big ovation for Alvin Gentry when he was introduced as head coach of the Sacramento Kings with some standing to applaud. – 10:09 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Big cheer from the home crowd as Alvin Gentry is introduced as the Kings’ interim head coach. You can read more about his relationship with Doc Rivers here: inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 10:09 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Ladies and gentlemen, the Philadelphia 7-or-8ers. pic.twitter.com/QfR5gjA01U – 9:59 PM
Jon Hamm @JonMHamm
Bazley had an impressive 5-game stretch, culminating with OKC’s win vs the Kings.
In the 6 games since, Bazley has made 13 of 59 shots, 4 of 21 from 3, and made one free throw out of a total of 4 attempts.
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup powered by @Verizon ⬇️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Tyrese Haliburton
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 @Moe Harkless
👑 @Rich_Holmes22 pic.twitter.com/zfepXJfEqc – 9:36 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Starters:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Moe Harkless
C – Richaun Holmes – 9:31 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings vs. 76ers
In their first game under interim coach Alvin Gentry, the Sacramento Kings will start:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Maurice Harkless
C – Richaun Holmes – 9:30 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings starters vs. Sixers:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Moe Harkless
C – Richaun Holmes – 9:30 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
• @Matisse Thybulle
• @Georges Niang
• @Andre Drummond
• @Furkan Korkmaz
• @TyreseMaxey
🏀 @RothmanOrtho pic.twitter.com/zcnSvmwrzp – 9:30 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers are down four starters tonight with Tobias Harris (strained hip), Seth Curry (back tightness), Danny Green (hamstring tightness) and Joel Embiid ( COVID-19) all being sidelined. – 9:30 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Danny Green is the last Sixer out here getting pregame work in. He’s out tonight, but seems to be moving pretty well. Seth Curry is also courtside chatting with skills development coach Spencer Rivers. pic.twitter.com/7vIYqITWmo – 9:26 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Give ‘Em To Me! I want your predictions for today’s #Sixers vs. #sacramentokings game. I want the winner and final score. #NBA #PhilaUnite #76ers #Philly – 9:25 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings gameday live: Updated with news, notes and quotes from Alvin Gentry’s first pregame news conference and yet another addition to the 76ers injury report.
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Gentry on why changing the coach won’t change everything in Sacramento: pic.twitter.com/acsE61Rfv2 – 8:45 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Per the team, Tobias Harris (hip) and Seth Curry (back stiffness) are out for tonight’s game at Sacramento. Sixers are down three starters again with Embiid still out. – 8:40 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
No Tobias Harris (left hip soreness) and Seth Curry (back stiffness) for the Sixers tonight against the Kings, in addition to Joel Embiid, Danny Green and Ben Simmons.
Sixers blew out Sacramento without Embiid, Simmons and Curry last time the teams met. – 8:36 PM
No Tobias Harris (left hip soreness) and Seth Curry (back stiffness) for the Sixers tonight against the Kings, in addition to Joel Embiid, Danny Green and Ben Simmons.
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Injury report update: 76ers at Kings
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Tobias Harris and Seth Curry are both out tonight. Curry is dealing with back stiffness #Sixers – 8:34 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Tobias Harris and Seth Curry are both out for tonight’s game in Sacramento. – 8:33 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
It’s official: Both Tobias Harris (left hip soreness) and Seth Curry (back stiffness) are OUT tonight at SAC #Sixers – 8:32 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
“I don’t have any doubt, he’ll get back to the player he was last season.” -Gentry on De’Aaron Fox – 8:30 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
“Our biggest asset is our speed,” – Kings interim coach Alvin Gentry. – 8:26 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings interim coach Alvin Gentry addressing the media for the first time since taking over for Luke Walton, says this is familiar territory for him and likes the challenge ahead of turning things around this season pic.twitter.com/tsDV300Sog – 8:21 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: What we’ve learned about the #Sixers in Joel Embiid’s absence, including that Tyrese Maxey is a rising star and Furkan Korkmaz continues to be streaky: https://t.co/0yxUeYPWuF #76ers pic.twitter.com/gwjUUvMbFL – 7:45 PM
#NBA column: What we’ve learned about the #Sixers in Joel Embiid’s absence, including that Tyrese Maxey is a rising star and Furkan Korkmaz continues to be streaky: https://t.co/0yxUeYPWuF #76ers pic.twitter.com/gwjUUvMbFL – 7:45 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Breaking out one of the worst tweet formats for a very true thing: I was today years old when I found out Adele and Rich Paul are in a relationship.
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Here’s what Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox said about the team’s decision to fire Luke Walton and appoint Alvin Gentry as interim head coach.
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
new Open Floor with @RohanNadkarni:
-If LeBron is already no longer a top 5 player and experiencing noticeable decline, what should the Lakers do?
-Next steps in Sacramento
-A fun argument about the Celtics
👂🏽listen & subscribe here! link.chtbl.com/open-floor?sid… – 6:28 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The G League Stockton Kings have added Gary Chivichyan, a 6-4 guard who averaged 7.8 ppg over 118 games at Idaho State and University of the Pacific. – 6:23 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
“[My family] keeps me humble, I really appreciate them. Family will never let your head get too big.” –@Tyrese Maxey
AND happy birthday to Tyrese’s sister Keiara!! pic.twitter.com/d1T6gWRH9m – 6:02 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Most improved players this season, per @Alberto de Roa‘s Global Rating:
1. Tyrese Maxey
2. Jordan Poole
3. Miles Bridges
4. Montrezl Harrell
5. 32-year-old DeMar DeRozan – 4:42 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Who will be the Sacramento Kings’ next head coach?
@betonline_ag released odds on who will take over in Sacramento and here are the current favorites:
Kenny Atkinson (4/1)
Terry Stotts (5/1)
Becky Hammon (11/2)
Alvin Gentry (7/1) basketballnews.com/stories/kenny-… – 4:40 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Monte assesses what he’d like to see from the team moving forward. pic.twitter.com/sthgvE64wo – 4:38 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
The Sixers list Tobias Harris (sore hip) as questionable for tonight vs. Kings. Joel Embiid (COVID), Danny Green (hamstring) & Ben Simmons (duh) already out.
Kings only without G League assignments tonight. – 4:36 PM
The Sixers list Tobias Harris (sore hip) as questionable for tonight vs. Kings. Joel Embiid (COVID), Danny Green (hamstring) & Ben Simmons (duh) already out.
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Warriors Wire commemorates the 29 members of the Basketball Hall of Fame with ties to the Golden State/Philadelphia Warriors franchise. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/photos-w… – 4:19 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid, said that he’s working out at the practice facility in Camden: “He passed one of the tests, I think he has another big one today. Then after that, we have to decide what we want to do. But the fact that he’s out working again is huge.” – 4:18 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: Joel Embiid’s absence is a reminder of how essential the star center is to the #Sixers’ success. Who has excelled with him sidelined and who has struggled? https://t.co/0yxUeYQukd pic.twitter.com/ptD23mdohi – 4:15 PM
