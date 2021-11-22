Phoenix Suns vs. San Antonio Spurs: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Phoenix Suns (13-3) play against the San Antonio Spurs (11-11) at AT&T Center
Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Monday November 22, 2021
Phoenix Suns 110, San Antonio Spurs 99 (Q4 03:24)
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Paul finds Ayton on inbounds after Crowder sprinted to 3-point line to draw attention.
Then Bridges leaks out and scores in transition. Then scores inside on offensive board
#Suns back up double-digits 106-95. Timeout #Spurs. 4:49 left.
Murray missed big open 3 during all that – 10:37 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns on a 6-0 run since the Spurs cut it to 5, with a chance to make it 7-0 on Mikal Bridges’ 3-point play. This team just rises to the occasion in the 4th – 10:37 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Bridges had not scored in the entire game and then late in the 4th he goes on his own 4-0 run.
Suns back up by 11 – 10:36 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs are outscoring the Suns 20-10 in the 4Q and that Suns 18 point lead is down to 5
Jakob (13 points) and Murray (12 points) join Vassell, White, and Lonnie in double figures scoring – 10:34 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Five-point game!
Suns 100, Spurs 95 with 6:08 left to go on @BallySportsSA pic.twitter.com/FdaVf5faQj – 10:33 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs have this thing down to five points again with 6:08 to play. Dejounte Murray hasn’t had his best night, but he’s been pretty great over the past two minutes or so to bring the Spurs back. – 10:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Spurs scrapping back in this . #Suns lead down to seven, turnover Phoenix.
Crowd into it.
These next four minutes huge. – 10:30 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
There’s a highlight. Lonnie Walker spins past Cam Payne for a two-handed dunk. Unfortunately, it is only worth two points, cutting the Spurs’ deficit to 96-85. – 10:25 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Lonnie’s got 11 points now
6 paint points
3 points from outside
2 points from mid-range
Suns’ 18 point lead down to 11 – 10:25 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
We hit 11 3’s! You get FREE @CarlsJr!
Tomorrow get a free Western Bacon Cheeseburger® at a Valley Carl’s Jr. with the purchase of a fountain drink! pic.twitter.com/AbHpUgrjz6 – 10:20 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs got within six in the quarter, but Phoenix pushes it back to 90-75 heading to the fourth. The Suns’ bench is doing most of the heavy lifting, just crushing the Spurs’ reserves. – 10:18 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 3Q: PHX 90, SAS 75
Ayton: 17 Pts, 11 Reb, 3 Ast, 8-11 FG
Booker: 17 Pts, 4 Ast
Payne: 20 Pts, 6-8 FG
Vassell: 14 Pts – 10:17 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
McGee hung in the air as long as he could before tipping ball in.
Basket interference. no basket, but he got a smile out of it. #Suns up 15 at end of 3rd.
Shamet 3. Has 11 off bench. – 10:17 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Lonnie joins Devin as the second Spurs player to make a three in this game – 10:17 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Suns now winning the 3PT line by 24 points
Suns by 15 right before the 3Q ends – 10:16 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
“In today’s NBA, if you don’t make threes, there is a great chance you are going to lose, no matter what happens,” Pop said pre-game.
Spurs are 2 of 11 from distance (18.2 percent)
Suns are 9 of 19 (47.4 percent). – 10:14 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Dev’s hangtime is endless 🤯
@Devin Vassell with 14 PTS late in the third! pic.twitter.com/eKFegBEMml – 10:13 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Wonder if Monty Williams prayed before this coach’s challenge on a foul called on McGee. #Suns – 10:12 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Another reason DA on the short roll can help. Poeltl makes sure he’s not behind Ayton on his recovery but then he gives Booker a driving lane to draw a foul. pic.twitter.com/fuY9cjFZF6 – 10:02 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker took on the defense and found Ayton on roll. Ayton finished with double clutch shot.
#Suns up 10. Timeout #Spurs with 4:51 left in 3rd. – 10:00 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Derrick White still hasn’t found his range from beyond the arc, but he is beginning to create those crafty buckets in the paint again. – 9:58 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Paul led Vassell right to Ayton, but Vassell scored over Ayton.
#Suns lead down to six. – 9:58 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Derrick White with 10 of his 12 points in the paint.
I think this is the first game of the season where White has 10 paint points – 9:58 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Important 8-10 minutes here. Suns have been in firm control of this game since the bench did its thing and if they have to really scratch and claw for this one on a SEGABABA it would be difficult because the Spurs’ energy has been consistent. – 9:58 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs cut the Suns 18 point lead down to 10.
SA winning the paint by 12 points.
68% of the Spurs’ points have been scored in the paint – 9:54 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Murray steal, layup
Williams timeout. #Suns lead down to 10. 7:59 left in 3rd. – 9:53 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
DEANDRE AYTON FAKE HANDOFF AND DRIBBLING WITH CONFIDENCE. IT’S HAPPENING – 9:49 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton fakes the pass to Booker, puts ball on the floor and draws the foul.
Didn’t look fluid, but Booker walked up to him with excitement after the play.
Ayton splits FTs. #Suns up 15. – 9:48 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs trail Suns 57-44 at halftime. They’re on pace to set a season scoring low for the third straight game. – 9:45 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns 57 #Spurs 44 Halftime.
PHX: Ayton 14 and 9, Payne 9. Crowder, Bridges 3 PFs each. Team: 7-of-14 on 3s.
SAS: Vassell 10 of bench. Team: 2-of-6 on 3s, 4-of-11 FTs. – 9:39 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
At the midway point. Second half coming up on @BallySportsSA 📺
#PorVida pic.twitter.com/39brYFB3Fo – 9:38 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Suns with 29% of their attempts from three and the Spurs with 14% of their attempts from three at the half pic.twitter.com/VlvqCMAENI – 9:38 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Half: Suns by 13
Suns take 2Q 33-24
Suns are winning the 3PT line by 15 points pic.twitter.com/yp8ieUMO71 – 9:35 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
LaMarcus Aldridge first 20/10 game since his Spurs days:
21 PTS
11 REB
10-14 FG
LMA is shooting 60% from midrange this season. pic.twitter.com/wKtCgN8POh – 9:35 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
defense ➡️ offense
@Derrick White 🤝 @Tre Jones pic.twitter.com/A399a4vCoI – 9:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton took I believe his right shoe off on the bench as he looked like he was having issues before coming out the game.
Checked back in to end half. Just walked him walk off the court.
Didn’t seem to be limping, but Bridges picked up his 3rd foul on a switch with Poeltl. #Suns – 9:32 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs trail Suns 57-44 at the end halftime. They’re on pace to set a season scoring low for the third straight game. – 9:32 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: PHX 57, SAS 44
Ayton: 14 Pts, 9 Reb, 7-10 FG
Payne: 9 Pts, 3-5 FG
Shamet: 8 Pts
Vassell: 10 Pts – 9:32 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
One of those Deandre Ayton stretches where he’s impacting nearly every possession. Unstoppable two-way force when he’s going like this. – 9:29 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
You do have to give the Suns credit. They’re a very active defensive team. Spurs not sure what to do with them. – 9:29 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
With Poeltl out on Paul, that left Ayton with mismatch inside.
Tip-in. Has 12 and 7. #Suns up nine. – 9:28 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Crowder picks up 3rd foul. Cam Johnson in. #Suns lead sliced to seven. #Spurs – 9:27 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton has literally has his finger print on this #Suns stretch.
Tracks down after deflecting pass.
Then catches one-handed lob, finds Crowder for open corner 3 Crowder made.
#Suns up 13. – 9:25 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Deandre Ayton getting more comfortable putting the ball on the ground with that short roll is going to unleash him here in the near future – 9:22 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
I think the Suns are 45-0 in games where CP3 does that hopping dribble behind and through his legs. Don’t check that. – 9:22 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton catching it on short roll and then dribbling to the rim for finish.
That’s an adjustment to teams low dropping on defense.
Then he finishes inside. Has 10 and 6. #Suns up 12. Timeout #Spurs with 4:31 left in half. – 9:21 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Current #Suns lineup:
Paul, Shamet, Booker, Crowder and Ayton.
Thoughts? – 9:19 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
5-0 #Spurs spurt leads to Williams calling timeout.
#Suns up 36-29 with 7:24 left in 1st half. – 9:14 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
The Suns have a 12-point lead without Booker or CP3 having to break much of a sweat. Spurs basically can’t get anything going against the Phoenix D in the halfcourt. – 9:13 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs have trailed by double digits in 11 of 16 games to start the season.
They haven’t won a game when falling behind by 10, does that change tonight??? – 9:13 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The Suns are very good. The bench is figuring it out. #analysis – 9:13 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
D White & Vassell with solid work against Booker in 1Q. Spurs missed 6 of 8 from free throw line, with Poeltl & Johnson a combine 0 of 6. – 9:07 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
1Q: Suns by 4
Good defensive quarter for both teams
White 6 pts | Ayton 6 pts
Suns just 6-0 from 3PT line (good sign for Spurs)
Spurs 60% of points from paint
Suns 58% of points from paint – 9:06 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: PHX 24, SAS 20
Ayton: 6 Pts, 5 Reb, 3-5 FG
Booker: 4 Pts, 2 Ast
Payne: 4 Pts
White: 6 Pts, 3 Reb – 9:05 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Cam Payne’s burst is really showing tonight. Good first shift for him. Suns up 4 after a pretty blah first quarter. – 9:05 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
The Suns played a pretty meh 1Q — at least on offense — but the Spurs couldn’t take advantage. Phoenix leads 24-20 as Spurs’ offensive woes seem to have followed them home from the road. – 9:05 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Payne to rim, scores, fouled.
#Suns lead 22-20. Bridges in for Booker with 56.3 seconds left in 1st. – 9:02 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
This has not been Keldon Johnson’s finest quarter as a pro. Forcing a lot of stuff in the halfcourt. – 8:58 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
DA gets his second foul after a great 2-3 minutes that helped get the Suns back on track. McGee now in – 8:56 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Spurs end #Suns 6-0 spurt, up 18-15 with 3:47 left in the 1st quarter. – 8:54 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Now Ayton was in the paint for a long time, longer than 3 seconds, but the diagonal feed from Booker up to down to Ayton, who sealed off Eubanks is a wrinkle in #Suns offense.
Down 16-9 as Cam Johnson and Cameron Payne are in. Ayton with four as he hits jump hook in lane. – 8:53 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Got the start and making an impact early 👏
cc: @Keita Bates-Diop pic.twitter.com/wgRHsAkJ7l – 8:52 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns are doing that thing where they can’t shoot on the second night of a back-to-back. They’re 3-for-10 to start – 8:51 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Spurs winning rebounding battle, 8-4, by crashing the offensive boards, but Popovich calls timeout as #Suns are only down one despite shooting 3-of-9.
Monty Williams talked about defense needing to travel for #Suns to have success. Phoenix 3rd in #NBA in defensive rating. – 8:49 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
ah yes a size mismatch wait that’s chris paul don’t do tha— pic.twitter.com/VMzD8MIKSf – 8:48 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Very much looking forward to this Thad Young audition tonight – 8:40 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Suns: Booker, Paul, Bridges, Crowder, Ayton
Spurs: Murray, White, Johnson, KBD, Poeltl – 8:36 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
It’s that time y’all! Enter the Spurs Digital Arena pres. by @SociosHoops now for your shot at some cash to use in the Fan Shop 💰 – 8:34 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
About that time for game time.
📺 @BALLYSPORTSAZ pic.twitter.com/bn6uB39cqe – 8:24 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
First 5️⃣ on the floor tonight!
#PorVida pic.twitter.com/arsog0hJ7j – 8:15 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
How important is Marcus Morris Sr. being good to the Clippers, especially offensively?
He has scored 20+ points 16 times as a Clipper, including postseason.
The only game the Clippers lost out of those 16 was Game 6 against the Suns in June. – 8:14 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
🎙Latest Spurscast episode with @Michael De Leon: projectspurs.com/2021/11/22/spu…
– Dejounte Murray’s strong start to the season
– The concerning 3PT shooting for the team
– Episode recorded before Spurs loss to Timberwolves – 7:53 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop said Spurs are doing a lot of things right, but so often, it boils down to 3-pt shooting, especially in 4Q. “There’s nothing you can do about that, but as long as we’re doing all the other things, hopefully over time that worm will turn & they will become more confident.” – 7:22 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Asked about the players-only meeting the Spurs had after the Minnesota game, Pop said, “Well, that’s just dandy. I hope they had a good talk.” – 7:13 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop said McDermott’s right knee didn’t feel right after shootaround. – 6:55 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Gregg Popovich said that Devin Booker changing his role for Team USA and playing the way he did right after going through a loss in the Finals was amazing. Said he was spectacular at performing for them while still having the defeat on his mind. – 6:54 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
With McDermott out, Pop will start Keita Bates-Diop tonight.
It will be his fourth career start and first since his rookie season of 2018-19. – 6:53 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Reppin’ The Valley tonight!
This week’s @PayPal uniform lineup 👇 pic.twitter.com/Q1RYyehZHm – 6:45 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Back at the crib this week 👊🏠
#ULTRADrip | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/oyUA1medZx – 6:43 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Here is a sentence you might not have expected to hear five years ago, especially from those in San Antonio:
“To see teams like Phoenix come up from what they were, it gives us a lot of hope.”
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… via @expressnews – 6:32 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Keldon, DJ, Bryn, Devin, Derrick & Zach Collins
will be on West Side on Tuesday, teaming w/ @HEB & @safoodbank to distribute 200 Thanksgiving meals to families & seniors. SS&E employees will assist in handing out the meals.
The event is a part of the Spurs Season of Giving. – 6:22 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs rookie Jock Landale is getting some shots up as he works his way back from health and safety protocols. pic.twitter.com/c4C4GGLXTR – 6:10 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It makes you feel a lot better knowing what we went through. I did a lot more years at the bottom than he did.”
Devin Booker when he and Deandre Ayton were asked about going from winning just 19 games their 1st year together in 2018-19 to winning 12 straight this season. #Suns pic.twitter.com/rmyrHdA5Jg – 5:27 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The latest NBA Power Rankings on @RookieWire, with the Suns, Celtics and Timberwolves among the biggest rising teams therookiewire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-powe… – 4:42 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Always enjoy stumbling on your own past work when doing book research. sbnation.com/nba/2014/12/5/… – 4:07 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder posted on IG they are indeed putting floaties on when they hit floaters. V good celly pic.twitter.com/Hw9VxWf6nz – 3:58 PM
Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder posted on IG they are indeed putting floaties on when they hit floaters. V good celly pic.twitter.com/Hw9VxWf6nz – 3:58 PM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
One thought kept running though Spurs TV voice @BillLand‘s mind as he was honored this summer by @SIUE:
“Man, I’m a pretty lucky guy.”
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 3:49 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
No Abdel Nader (knee) again tonight for the Suns.
Spurs will be without Doug McDermott (knee). – 3:48 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Deandre Ayton was a nominee for Western Conference Player of the Week. In his first four games back from injury he averaged 17.5 PPG and 12.5 RPG. Damian Lillard won it. – 3:47 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Top-8 team defenses this season + what they have allowed opponents to shoot from 3
GSW: 101.3, 33.6% (9th)
LAC: 102.9, 33.9% (12th)
PHX: 103.6, 36.0% (22nd)
WAS: 104.6, 31.6% (2nd)
MIA: 104.7, 33.7% (10th)
UTA: 105.2, 32.8% (4th)
CHI: 105.3, 35.7% (19th)
MIN: 105.5, 31.3% (1st) – 3:46 PM
Top-8 team defenses this season + what they have allowed opponents to shoot from 3
GSW: 101.3, 33.6% (9th)
LAC: 102.9, 33.9% (12th)
PHX: 103.6, 36.0% (22nd)
WAS: 104.6, 31.6% (2nd)
MIA: 104.7, 33.7% (10th)
UTA: 105.2, 32.8% (4th)
CHI: 105.3, 35.7% (19th)
MIN: 105.5, 31.3% (1st) – 3:46 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Deandre Ayton was a nominee for Western Conference Player of the Week. Damian Lillard won it – 3:42 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
The other nominees for the NBA’s Player of the Week award were:
WEST: Deandre Ayton, Jordan Poole, Karl-Anthony Towns
EAST: LaMelo Ball, Jimmy Butler, Clint Capela, DeMar DeRozan, Darius Garland, James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, Jayson Tatum – 3:39 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @DaveDuFourNBA is here, and we break down the NBA, 21 Questions style. On the Warriors, Steph, Suns, Wizards, Maxey, DeMar, Dallas, PG, potential first-time All-NBA guys and plenty more.
SUBSCRIBE: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/gam…
SPOTIFY: open.spotify.com/show/7eZjcZwf6… – 3:32 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Four-game homestand starts tonight!
🆚 @Phoenix Suns
⏰ 7:30pm CT
📍 @attcenter
📺 @BallySportsSA
🎟 https://t.co/kqfEI1Wd4A
📻 @1200WOAI, @kxtn1350 AM & 107.5 FM HD 2 pic.twitter.com/sVjeQ1z4SQ – 3:24 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Frank Kaminsky (knee) and Abdel Nader (knee) remain OUT for tonight’s game at San Antonio. #Suns – 2:30 PM
