Daily statistical milestones: Myles Turner in blocks and more

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.
Danilo Gallinari No. 50 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Baron Davis with 1,333 three-pointers. He’s now 26 away from Mike Conley
Buddy Hield No. 72 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Hersey Hawkins with 1,231 three-pointers. He’s now 5 away from Damon Stoudamire
Bojan Bogdanovic No. 98 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Dana Barros, Rudy Gay, Evan Fournier, Goran Dragic, Rasheed Wallace and Russell Westbrook with 1,093 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Maurice Williams
Jae Crowder No. 115 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Channing Frye with 1,050 three-pointers. He’s now 5 away from Nick Anderson
Myles Turner No. 116 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Yao Ming with 924 blocks. He’s now 1 away from Antoine Carr
Kevin Durant No. 139 in assists now
Moved ahead of Andy Phillip with 3,768 assists. He’s now 11 away from Ray Williams
Gordon Hayward No. 142 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Vladimir Radmanovic with 972 three-pointers. He’s now 4 away from Walt Williams and Mark Price
Rudy Gobert No. 151 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Armen Gilliam and DeMarcus Cousins with 6,405 rebounds. He’s now 2 away from Marcin Gortat
Jordan Clarkson No. 153 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Darrell Armstrong with 924 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Raymond Felton
Zach LaVine No. 162 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Harrison Barnes with 897 three-pointers. He’s now 5 away from Donyell Marshall
Justin Holiday No. 176 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of John Stockton with 848 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Sam Perkins
Devin Booker No. 178 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Reggie Jackson and Devin Harris with 835 three-pointers. He’s now 10 away from John Stockton
Jonas Valanciunas No. 182 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Elmore Smith with 5,966 rebounds. He’s now 1 away from Emeka Okafor
Tristan Thompson No. 187 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Rudy Gay with 5,896 rebounds. He’s now 44 away from Vern Mikkelsen
Bradley Beal No. 188 in points now
Moved ahead of Billy Cunningham, Orlando Woolridge and Thaddeus Young with 13,629 points. He’s now 18 behind Predrag Stojakovic
Thaddeus Young No. 189 in points now
Moved ahead of Billy Cunningham and Orlando Woolridge with 13,627 points. He’s now 2 away from Bradley Beal
Mike Conley No. 196 in points now
Moved ahead of Steve Smith with 13,442 points. He’s now 5 away from Baron Davis and Cliff Hagan
Kevin Love No. 198 in points now
Moved ahead of Vlade Divac with 13,403 points. He’s now 27 away from Steve Smith
Patrick Beverley No. 203 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Jamal Mashburn with 768 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Rick Fox
Terry Rozier No. 205 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Mario Chalmers and Tracy Murray with 759 three-pointers. He’s now 8 away from Jamal Mashburn
Al Horford No. 224 in assists now
Moved ahead of Anthony Mason and Tom Gola with 2,965 assists. He’s now 16 away from Rolando Blackman
Jrue Holiday No. 234 in points now
Moved ahead of Marc Gasol and Mike Newlin with 12,522 points. He’s now 19 away from Jack Marin
Karl-Anthony Towns No. 238 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Kent Bazemore, Danny Ferry and Austin Rivers with 678 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Carlos Delfino
Al Horford No. 238 in points now
Moved ahead of Red Kerr with 12,484 points. He’s now 5 away from Mark Jackson
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
You gave back confidence for the next away games.
Go on @Jaryd Wilson …always higher!
#BelieveAtlanta pic.twitter.com/ekWlAyx5cv – 9:39 AM
25. Allen Iverson: 24,368
26. Kevin Durant: 24,367
Durant made his NBA debut on Oct. 31, 2007. He scored 18 in a loss to…
Iverson. pic.twitter.com/MqVTEqiBXF – 7:40 AM
Last season in the Sixers’ game here, Thybulle defended Fox well late. Tonight, the job was chasing Hield. – 12:56 AM
When Ja got the possession, he said he saw Rudy Gobert take some steps in & knew if he layed it up, Rudy would’ve blocked it. Ja read the floor, made the pass to Jaren, & JJJ hits the 3 – 12:40 AM
“Matisse shut it down. That’s what Matisse does.” – 12:36 AM
Kings were up 9 earlier in the 4th when Tyrese Haliburton & Buddy Hield tried deep threes. – 12:06 AM
“It was just a bad call, I don’t want to put the game on that but it didn’t help.” – 11:58 PM
Morant: 32 points, 7 assists.
Bane: 28/4/4, a +15.
Gobert: 23/13, 5 blocks. +10
Conley: 19p/8a
Mitchell: 18/8/6, but just 5-20 from the field.
In OKC on Wednesday next. – 11:28 PM
Then Bridges leaks out and scores in transition. Then scores inside on offensive board
#Suns back up double-digits 106-95. Timeout #Spurs. 4:49 left.
Murray missed big open 3 during all that – 10:37 PM
14 points already tonight! 4/4 from 3pt range. – 10:36 PM
⁃Kevin Durant on LaMarcus Aldridge’s performance tonight. – 10:16 PM
⁃Kevin Durant on the Cleveland Cavaliers. – 10:15 PM
“It’s good to see a young dude like Cam (Thomas) into it like that — I’m going to be on him even more now.” – 10:14 PM
⁃Kevin Durant on the spark Cam Thomas provided in the third quarter. – 10:13 PM
Milestones, Bojan Bogdanovic, Buddy Hield, Danilo Gallinari, Gordon Hayward, Jae Crowder, Jordan Clarkson, Justin Holiday, Kevin Durant, Myles Turner, Rudy Gobert, Zach LaVine