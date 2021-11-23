Daily statistical milestones: Myles Turner in blocks and more

USA Today Sports

Milestones

November 23, 2021- by

By |

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.

Danilo Gallinari No. 50 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Baron Davis with 1,333 three-pointers. He’s now 26 away from Mike Conley

Buddy Hield No. 72 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Hersey Hawkins with 1,231 three-pointers. He’s now 5 away from Damon Stoudamire

Bojan Bogdanovic No. 98 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Dana Barros, Rudy Gay, Evan Fournier, Goran Dragic, Rasheed Wallace and Russell Westbrook with 1,093 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Maurice Williams

Jae Crowder No. 115 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Channing Frye with 1,050 three-pointers. He’s now 5 away from Nick Anderson

Myles Turner No. 116 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Yao Ming with 924 blocks. He’s now 1 away from Antoine Carr

Kevin Durant No. 139 in assists now

Moved ahead of Andy Phillip with 3,768 assists. He’s now 11 away from Ray Williams

Gordon Hayward No. 142 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Vladimir Radmanovic with 972 three-pointers. He’s now 4 away from Walt Williams and Mark Price

Rudy Gobert No. 151 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Armen Gilliam and DeMarcus Cousins with 6,405 rebounds. He’s now 2 away from Marcin Gortat

Jordan Clarkson No. 153 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Darrell Armstrong with 924 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Raymond Felton

Zach LaVine No. 162 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Harrison Barnes with 897 three-pointers. He’s now 5 away from Donyell Marshall

Justin Holiday No. 176 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of John Stockton with 848 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Sam Perkins

Devin Booker No. 178 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Reggie Jackson and Devin Harris with 835 three-pointers. He’s now 10 away from John Stockton

Jonas Valanciunas No. 182 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Elmore Smith with 5,966 rebounds. He’s now 1 away from Emeka Okafor

Tristan Thompson No. 187 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Rudy Gay with 5,896 rebounds. He’s now 44 away from Vern Mikkelsen

Bradley Beal No. 188 in points now

Moved ahead of Billy Cunningham, Orlando Woolridge and Thaddeus Young with 13,629 points. He’s now 18 behind Predrag Stojakovic

Thaddeus Young No. 189 in points now

Moved ahead of Billy Cunningham and Orlando Woolridge with 13,627 points. He’s now 2 away from Bradley Beal

Mike Conley No. 196 in points now

Moved ahead of Steve Smith with 13,442 points. He’s now 5 away from Baron Davis and Cliff Hagan

Kevin Love No. 198 in points now

Moved ahead of Vlade Divac with 13,403 points. He’s now 27 away from Steve Smith

Patrick Beverley No. 203 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Jamal Mashburn with 768 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Rick Fox

Terry Rozier No. 205 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Mario Chalmers and Tracy Murray with 759 three-pointers. He’s now 8 away from Jamal Mashburn

Al Horford No. 224 in assists now

Moved ahead of Anthony Mason and Tom Gola with 2,965 assists. He’s now 16 away from Rolando Blackman

Jrue Holiday No. 234 in points now

Moved ahead of Marc Gasol and Mike Newlin with 12,522 points. He’s now 19 away from Jack Marin

Karl-Anthony Towns No. 238 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Kent Bazemore, Danny Ferry and Austin Rivers with 678 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Carlos Delfino

Al Horford No. 238 in points now

Moved ahead of Red Kerr with 12,484 points. He’s now 5 away from Mark Jackson


