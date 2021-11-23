Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Clippers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Dallas Mavericks (9-7) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (7-7) at STAPLES Center
Game Time: 10:30 PM EST on Tuesday November 23, 2021
Dallas Mavericks 42, Los Angeles Clippers 48 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Up at the half.
📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/z5Av1DZAnX – 11:53 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Halftime in L.A.
🔵🔵⚪⚪
#Lexus | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/bFmzDWTP2E – 11:52 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Somehow despite missing their first 13 3ptrs and shooting 32.4%. Mavs are only down six in LA. 17-19 FT definitely helping the cause. Porzingis 13-3. Doncic 11-2-3. Jackson with 12 ti lead LA. 2nd half soon on @theeagledallas – 11:51 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
HOT COFFEY COMING THROUGH ☕
📺 @BallySportWest | @coffeyshop_ pic.twitter.com/h1yZXSgr5u – 11:50 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Left foot injury for Jalen Brunson suffered with just under 5 mins left in 2Q. He’s questionable to return. Clippers lead Mavs 48-42 at half on BSSW. – 11:49 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
first-half shot charts for the mavs (left) and clippers (right) pic.twitter.com/kJaPJgEnM6 – 11:46 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
That was a long first half of basketball, and LA should be disappointed to not be up double digits after forcing Dallas into 32.4% FGs and 7.1% 3s.
LA up 48-42. They are winning rebound battle 21-18, with Morris leading the way with 5. But way too many turnovers and fouls by LAC – 11:46 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Clips 48, Mavs 42 | Half | Luka made the Mavs’ first 3-pointer with 38.3 seconds to go in the half, as they went 1 for 14 from long range — and 12-37 overall. Clips: 17-37, 4-16.
Clips: 11 turnovers, Mavs: 9.
Combined, the teams are 27-32 from the FT line. – 11:46 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Amir Coffey just threw down a titanic dunk and @BSieman screamed “THE FOLGER SOLDIER THROWS IT DOWN!!” hope you all are having a great night. – 11:45 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Clippers lead at the half 48-42. KP has 13-3, Luka has 11-2-3. Mavs are just 1 of 14 from 3. – 11:45 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Halftime: Clippers 48, Mavericks 42
Reggie Jackson with 12 points, Paul George has 8 and both Morris and Mann have 7.
Doncic with 11 points and Porzingis with 13. – 11:44 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Mavs first made 3 comes with less than a minute left in the first half, on a rainbow arc stepback from Luka.
Mavs now 1-14 – 11:42 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
🗣️ COUNT IT!
📺 @BallySportWest | @Marcus Morris pic.twitter.com/IRSDiwRFJx – 11:41 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Congratulations to the Dallas Mavericks, who just made their first 3-pointer after 14 tries tonight. – 11:41 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
It took the last minute of first half, but Luka makes Mavs’ first 3 (and yes, it was in front of Zu) – 11:41 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Amir Coffey let out a scream after that flush.
I forgot my earbuds, so I can only imagine @BSieman‘s call. – 11:41 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers have 13 personal fouls in this first half, with Bledsoe/Mann/Kennard each with 3.
They only had 15 personal fouls all of Sunday.
Justise Winslow finally into game… It appears that Lue prefers Coffey as the backup 4 for now. That will be Batum’s role when he’s back. – 11:39 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
How are the Mavs still semi-in this game despite shooting 0-13 from 3-point range and shooting 30% overall? Defense? Paul George has 5 points and the Clips have only scored 17 second-quarter points.
Of course, Dallas only has 14 in the quarter, on 4-17 shooting. – 11:38 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Mavs say Jalen Brunson has a left foot injury, and is questionable to return – 11:37 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
With Jalen Brunson questionable to return after taking a spill and injuring his left foot, Mavs have Trey Burke out on the floor right now with Luka Doncic on bench with three fouls. – 11:33 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
More injury trouble for Dallas: The Mavs say Jalen Brunson (left foot injury) is questionable to return. – 11:33 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Marcus Morris Sr. takes it strong to the rim, gets the and-1 and flexes his right biceps. – 11:33 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Feed the big fella!
📺 @BallySportWest | @Ivica Zubac pic.twitter.com/0Ve01YYmlH – 11:32 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mavs are running out of guards. Doncic in foul trouble and Brunson hurt and Ntilikina unavailable. – 11:32 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Trey Burke is the only Mavs point guard who’s fully healthy right now. – 11:32 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jalen Brunson limped back to the Mavs’ locker room after his last bucket. – 11:29 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
It appears Jalen Brunson suffered a left foot injury on that last drive. He limped to the bench, but couldn’t put much weight on his leg. – 11:28 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Jalen Brunson turned an ankle, and to add insult to injury, was called for traveling.
Dallas calls timeout with 4:56 left in first half. LA up 37-32 and Paul George still hasn’t made a field goal (3 points, 0/5 FGs, 0/2 3s) – 11:28 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Jalen Brunson hobbles off to Dallas’ bench after his last bucket. – 11:27 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Luka Doncic picked up his third personal foul with only 6:27 left in the 2nd Q. He’s looked okay from his injury. But he and Mavs have struggled getting their footing in this game – 11:25 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Bledsoe took a shot in the braces from Doncic and didn’t even wait for the whistle to walk the other way 💀
(Doncic now has 3 fouls) – 11:25 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Clippers 32, Mavs 28 (7:28, 2nd) — Dallas is 0-9 from deep, and 9-26 overall. The Clippers have eight turnovers already. – 11:22 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tyronn Lue was going to call that timeout the moment Eric Bledsoe threw a lob to Ivica Zubac… when Zu was facing the other way.
And Lue was absolutely pissed when he did, because that turnover led to a rare fast break bucket for Dorian Finney-Smith.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Mavericks now 0-9 from 3, but only down 4 to Clips.
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Nice assist from Luka to Dorian. Mavs trail 32-28 with 7:29 left in the first half. – 11:20 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers have thrown a lot of lobs tonight. Can’t say that much has come from them other than turnovers. – 11:20 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
PG stepped in front of a hard-charging Porzingis to pick up the charge. Reminded me of what T-Lue said recently: pic.twitter.com/0ex2xOBGVN – 11:19 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George has now drawn charges against Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis tonight. The latter looked especially treacherous – 11:18 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George (0-3) seeking his first field goal of the night but he’s 3-4 from the free-throw line. – 11:14 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Terance Mann just got his with his third foul only seven minutes into his shift and I have honestly no idea what the official saw to merit it as he was coming down with the rebound falling away from a couple Mavericks. – 11:13 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
We’ve missed those @Luka Doncic highlights 🪄
@AcmeBrick | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/rkUJYkUXMA – 11:11 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers ended first quarter tonight like they ended first quarter Sunday… which was NOT good.
LA still up 26-21 despite failing to score a field goal in last 3:05. Terance Mann has outscored Dallas bench 7-2. Bad ballhandling by LA though (5 assists, 5 turnovers) – 11:11 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Dallas fortunate to be down only 26-21 after shooting 37% in the first quarter. – 11:09 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Clippers lead 26-21 after the first quarter. Luka has 6 pts, KP has 5 pts. – 11:09 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers lead Dallas, 26-21, after one quarter. Reggie Jackson has nine points and Terance Mann has seven.
Luka with six points for Dallas. – 11:09 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Luka Doncic T’d up for telling Terance Mann that he’s “f**king too small”. pic.twitter.com/BNpnlEWCy9 – 11:08 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic started the season on good behavior when it came to refs, but he’s “picked up the pace” on his technical foul count. That’s his 4th, tying him for 4th-most in the NBA. – 11:07 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Terance and Luka are talking at the other end of the court while Serge shoots free throws, both guys smiling a bit while continuing their, um, conversation. – 11:06 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Luka Doncic T’d up after saying some things to the Clippers after he made a shot. He smiled about the T afterwards. – 11:06 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Tech on Luka. He scored and….see what happened. I don’t know what happened. – 11:05 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Y’all don’t have to worry about Luka being hurt anymore. He just picked up a technical for barking at the Clippers after making a basket.
He’s in tip-top shape. – 11:05 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Luka Doncic draws a technical foul and Serge Ibaka, as a savvy vet, physically separates Doncic from Terance Mann. These two have a history that goes back to the fall of 2019. – 11:05 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Luka got a T and the crowd seems to feel all the ways about it. – 11:04 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Terance Mann drew a foul on that drive, but he seemed to bypass possible looks in the previous couple possessions, stuck on creating for teammates — before eventually turning it over both times. – 11:04 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers’ weakness tonight offensively has been their tendency to get into the paint and then throw the ball away. Ty Lue preaches the extra pass but it’s been a little careless tonight. – 11:04 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
PUT THAT IN THE HIGHLIGHT REEL!
@Reggie Jackson steal ➡️ @Ivica Zubac behind-the-back ➡️ @Terance Mann finish pic.twitter.com/zw4zCqPbon – 11:02 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Alright, so Zu short rolled and sent a pass into @Aspiration row. That was not good.
But then Zu short rolled again, eschewed the dunk, found Terance Mann for a 3. That was good.
Zu topped himself on the break, flipping it to Terance Mann for a dunk.
Zu loves playing the Mavs – 10:56 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Ivica Zubac with a — wut — sneaky behind the back dump off dime to Terance Mann for the dunk. – 10:56 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ivica Zubac just made up for his pass out of bounds with a nifty behind-the-back pass in transition to Terance Mann for a dunk. OK, Zu. – 10:55 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka deciding to pick up his second foul on a take was, uh, an interesting decision.
Maybe his transition awareness is rusty after 8 days out. – 10:53 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Marcus Morris checks out after a six-minute stint. He’s got three rebounds and a three-pointer. – 10:52 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Marcus Morris Sr. with more rebounds in the first 3.5 minutes of this game (2) than he had in his first 55 minutes this season (1)
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers storming out to an 11-3 lead over the Mavs with 8:32 left in 1st Q. Clippers trying to be physical with Luka, while ensuring Luka & his teammates don’t get good looks – 10:47 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Reggie gets a couple buckets early — 16 more points and the Clippers are guaranteed a win. Isn’t that how it works? They’re 7-0 when he gets to 20, as the @TheLobTheJamPod guys are tracking for us. – 10:45 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka has a white wrap/pad on his left knee. Looks like some k-tape underneath, too. He’s playing around with it and testing his mobility while the Clippers shoot some early free throws. – 10:42 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Terance Mann got the Happy Thanksgiving message to the people prior to opening tip – 10:39 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Luka, Tim, KP, Dorian and Willie are the starters tonight for the Mavs against the Clippers. Luka received a loud ovation when they announced his name as a starter. – 10:37 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Luka Doncic got that quick pop during starting lineup intros 🍿 – 10:36 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Excited to see Luka’s return tonight, but sorry I will miss the return of @DickieV. No one has done more to promote the game of college basketball than he has through his @ESPN pulpit. It’s all about the joy. Wishing him well as he fights the good fight. Nights like this help. – 10:28 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Chuck the Condor hooks a Clippers fan up with a basketball pic.twitter.com/5Y3GKbi4Fp – 10:26 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Gettin’ shots up with @Terance Mann.
🕢 7:30PM PT | 📺 @BallySportWest pic.twitter.com/qrtcmIWrhe – 10:23 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Starters for Mavs tonight: Luka, Hardaway, Finney-Smith, Porzingis, and Cauley-Stein. Tipoff vs Clippers at 940. Harp and I have the call on BSSW – 10:16 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Back on the floor.
🕢 7:30PM PT | 📺 @BallySportWest pic.twitter.com/36RymQFCxz – 10:10 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
G League note: Keon Johnson, who has dealt with an ankle injury recently, is back on the court tonight for @ACClippers. Already has 6 points in 4 minutes. – 10:10 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: DFS, Porzingis, WCS, Hardaway, Doncic
LAC starters: George, Morris, Zubac, Bledsoe, Jackson
9:40 tip @theeagledallas – 10:07 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
He’s back.
Your first five on the floor tonight.
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/NLopkn1sWr – 10:05 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Clips-Mavs tonight
LAC
Paul George
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Eric Bledsoe
Reggie Jackson
DAL
Dorian Finney-Smith
Kristaps Porzingis
Willie Cauley-Stein
Tim Hardaway Jr.
Luka Doncic – 10:00 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Luka Doncic looked pretty good jogging off the court after his pregame warmup, now comes the word he will play Tuesday night against the Clippers. – 9:54 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey said he thought Luka Garza did a good job. – 9:41 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Luka will be available to play tonight against the Clippers. He’s missed the last 3 games with sprains in his left knee and left ankle. Tipoff is at 9:30 p m. CT. – 9:40 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Luka Garza on 4Q lack of ball movement: “Whether you’re 19 or 45, we can move the ball.” – 9:37 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Luka Garza: “We have to keep playing the same basketball we play in the first three quarters.” – 9:35 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Luka Garza on losing 3Q lead: “The last three games, the fourth quarter has been tough on us; we played well in the first three.”
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Luka Garza said it was a “dream come true” to get his first start tonight. – 9:33 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Luka Garza walks in and sees himself on TV screen. Didn’t realize he had the scratch(?) that big. – 9:33 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Dallas Mavericks say Luka Dončić (left knee and left ankle sprains) will play tonight against the Los Angeles Clippers. – 9:33 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Mavs say that Luka Doncic will be available to play tonight vs the Clippers. He missed the past three games amid sprains in his left knee and left ankle. – 9:32 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Luka Dončić (left knee and left ankle sprains) will be available to play in tonight’s game against the Clippers. – 9:32 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Get dialed in for tonight’s contest.
#GetItLocked | @betwayusa – 9:30 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
FINAL: Heat 100, Pistons 92. That was a pretty abysmal 4Q.
Grant: 21p, 7r
Bey: 15p, 5r
Jackson: 13p
Diallo: 10p
DET starts a 5-game road trip tomorrow in Milwaukee before it heads out West for Clippers, Lakers, Blazers and Suns.
It never gets easier. – 9:25 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Latest Mavs injury updates, per Jason Kidd:
In: Maxi Kleber (left oblique strain)
Out: Frank Ntilikina (right calf), Reggie Bullock (non-COVID illness)
Game-time decision and generous autograph signer: Luka Doncic (left knee and ankle sprains) pic.twitter.com/VFmAqQD28x – 9:15 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Luka Doncic signing autographs for Mavs fans at Staples Center pic.twitter.com/nTDxJLjW79 – 9:14 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Maxi Kleber (left oblique strain) will be available for tonight’s game against the Clippers.
Luka Dončić (left knee and left ankle sprains) will be a game-time decision.
Reggie Bullock (illness, non-Covid) and Frank Ntilikina (right calf strain) will tonight’s game. – 9:08 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Kidd says Luka Doncic is a game time decision. He will go through his warmups then decide. – 9:07 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Luka Doncic remains a game-time decision tonight in LA against the Clippers, Mavs coach Jason Kidd says.
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Per JKidd: Luka is a game time decision. He’s on the floor right now warming up. Kleber is in as well. Bullock and Ntilikina are out. 9:40 tip @theeagledallas – 9:06 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka Doncic remains a game-time decision, according to Jason Kidd. Ntilikina and Bullock are out. Bullock’s illness not Covid-related. – 9:06 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Jason Kidd says that Reggie Bullock (illness) and Frank Ntilikina are out… Like Doncic a game time decision again like Sunday – 9:05 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Mavs coach Jason Kidd says Luka Doncic is a game-time decision for tonight vs the Clippers – 9:05 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Luka is here in the Crypt warming up… pic.twitter.com/GokP2FiDAP – 8:54 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers coach Ty Lue said team “just being cautious” with canceling shootaround amid health and safety protocols. But Ty said everyone is fine – 8:46 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue says Marcus Morris will return on a minutes restriction. – 8:45 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Marcus Morris is back tonight for LA, Ty Lue says. He’ll play under a minutes restriction. – 8:42 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
There’s Cade’s fourth foul. Luka also has four fouls. Not good – 8:29 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Big Zu has joined the assistant coaches. (FWIW? … he usually is out here at the same time as Reggie Jackson, whom I don’t yet see.) – 8:23 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
HALFTIME: Pistons 53, Heat 46
Jerami Grant: 12 points
Saddiq Bey: 11 points
Luka Garza: 7 points
Frank Jackson: 6 points – 8:06 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Seven straight points by Luka Garza. Deep breaths, Pistons Twitter – 7:55 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Luka Garza had 7 straight #Pistons points before a three-point play by Jerami Grant.
DET 45, MIA 35, 3:55 2Q – 7:55 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Whenever I come to the Basketball Arena In Downtown LA from now on, I’m going to have a hard time not thinking of the way Reggie Jackson, hearing about the name change for the first time, called it “Crypto.com or currency arena.” Makes me smile every time. – 7:53 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Pregame tunes.
🎧 A look at what @coffeyshop_ is listening to on the @JBLaudio x Clippers Playlist. – 7:31 PM
Mike Finger @mikefinger
In the sparse history of Spurs’ players-only meetings — from David on a bus, to Pop shutting a door, to the grilling of Kawhi — there weren’t many breakthroughs. Their latest won’t lead to one, either.
Belief is a bit more complicated than that.
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
The unicorn is a force to be reckoned with 😤
25.3 PPG | 9.7 RPG | 2.5 APG | 2.5 3PG in his last six games. pic.twitter.com/bfO0MNyr3M – 7:25 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Making Luka Garza start against the Heat is just mean-spirited in terms of foul trouble. – 7:24 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Luka Garza gets his 2nd foul at 6:36 1Q
DET 14, MIA 10 – 7:19 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons starters: CoJo, Cunningham, Bey, Grant and LUKA GARZA. The rookie gets his first NBA start. – 6:43 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Luka Garza will get his first career start tonight, alongside Jerami Grant, Saddiq Bey, Cade Cunningham and Cory Joseph – 6:43 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Mark Cuban says Mavericks were never considering trading Kristaps Porzingis: ‘Why would I do that at all?’
cbssports.com/nba/news/mark-… – 6:25 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Penny Hardaway and the University of Memphis men’s basketball team are at MSG for Knicks-Lakers pic.twitter.com/C9KLOM6zsV – 6:23 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Latest NBA injury report has Luka Doncic still questionable with knee/ankle sprains in his left leg. Also Reggie Bullock questionable with a non-COVID illness. Frank Ntilikina (calf) is out. – 6:18 PM
Eric Woodyard @E_Woodyard
Detroit Lions, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints announce #Thanksgiving Day halftime performers espn.com/nfl/story/_/id… – 6:16 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Cuban on Porzingis trade rumors: “Why would I do that at all?” nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/23/cub… – 5:29 PM
