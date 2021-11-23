Denver Nuggets vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Denver Nuggets (9-8) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (8-8) at Moda Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Tuesday November 23, 2021
Denver Nuggets 92, Portland Trail Blazers 104 (Q4 06:31)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Portland Trail Blazers PR @TrailBlazersPR
Third Quarter Box Score: Trail Blazers 90, Nuggets 79
statsdmz.nba.com/pdfs/20211123/… – 11:58 PM
Third Quarter Box Score: Trail Blazers 90, Nuggets 79
statsdmz.nba.com/pdfs/20211123/… – 11:58 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
convinced the Nuggets are going to give Antonio McDyess run again before Bol Bol sees meaningful minutes. – 11:57 PM
convinced the Nuggets are going to give Antonio McDyess run again before Bol Bol sees meaningful minutes. – 11:57 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Christian with the soft touch 💧 pic.twitter.com/XFby0FULG1 – 11:52 PM
Christian with the soft touch 💧 pic.twitter.com/XFby0FULG1 – 11:52 PM
Jason Quick @jwquick
CJ McCollum keeps rolling (27 points) and Blazers have 90-79 lead heading into 4th. Blazers are 6-0 this season when leading at start of 4th. – 11:51 PM
CJ McCollum keeps rolling (27 points) and Blazers have 90-79 lead heading into 4th. Blazers are 6-0 this season when leading at start of 4th. – 11:51 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets are playing really freakin’ hard. They outscored Portland 27-24 in that quarter. Trailing by 17 at one point, Denver has it to 11 entering the fourth. – 11:49 PM
#Nuggets are playing really freakin’ hard. They outscored Portland 27-24 in that quarter. Trailing by 17 at one point, Denver has it to 11 entering the fourth. – 11:49 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
12 minutes to go.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/pOLKvNnQ0Q – 11:49 PM
12 minutes to go.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/pOLKvNnQ0Q – 11:49 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 90, Nuggets 79: end of third quarter. 27 points, 3 assists/rebounds for @CJ McCollum. 20 points, 3 assists for @Damian Lillard. 13 points, 3 assists for @Norman Powell. – 11:49 PM
Blazers 90, Nuggets 79: end of third quarter. 27 points, 3 assists/rebounds for @CJ McCollum. 20 points, 3 assists for @Damian Lillard. 13 points, 3 assists for @Norman Powell. – 11:49 PM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
Weird after the last 5 seasons but I think the Blazers have over-passed a handful of times tonight. – 11:47 PM
Weird after the last 5 seasons but I think the Blazers have over-passed a handful of times tonight. – 11:47 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nance got the putback, but what phenomenal defense by Zeke Nnaji there. That’s the upside the Nuggets see in him. – 11:47 PM
Nance got the putback, but what phenomenal defense by Zeke Nnaji there. That’s the upside the Nuggets see in him. – 11:47 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
AG has been such a bright spot on this season. I’ve really enjoyed watching him attack on drives, guard every type of scorer, and play off of Jokic. – 11:43 PM
AG has been such a bright spot on this season. I’ve really enjoyed watching him attack on drives, guard every type of scorer, and play off of Jokic. – 11:43 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Pretty clear tho that this group plus Jokić beats the Blazers in the playoffs again. – 11:34 PM
Pretty clear tho that this group plus Jokić beats the Blazers in the playoffs again. – 11:34 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Injury report: Blazers at Kings
Blazers: Not yet submitted.
Kings: Louis King (G League); Neemias Queta (G League); Jahmi’us Ramsey (G League); Robert Woodard II (G League). – 11:31 PM
Injury report: Blazers at Kings
Blazers: Not yet submitted.
Kings: Louis King (G League); Neemias Queta (G League); Jahmi’us Ramsey (G League); Robert Woodard II (G League). – 11:31 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
McCollum checks Jeff Green out of bounds but no foul called. – 11:31 PM
McCollum checks Jeff Green out of bounds but no foul called. – 11:31 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone just turned his entire back to the play after that last turnover, Denver’s 13th. – 11:30 PM
Michael Malone just turned his entire back to the play after that last turnover, Denver’s 13th. – 11:30 PM
Jay Allen @PDXjay
The #Blazers outscored the #Nuggets 17-0 in fast break points in the 1st half. Portland scored 19 points off Denver’s 11 turnovers. @Portland Trail Blazers lead 66-52 at the break. Third quarter action starts now on @RipCityRadio620. – 11:21 PM
The #Blazers outscored the #Nuggets 17-0 in fast break points in the 1st half. Portland scored 19 points off Denver’s 11 turnovers. @Portland Trail Blazers lead 66-52 at the break. Third quarter action starts now on @RipCityRadio620. – 11:21 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Both sides of one of the most regrettable trades in Blazers history have been accounted for. pic.twitter.com/J0etMNOINf – 11:20 PM
Both sides of one of the most regrettable trades in Blazers history have been accounted for. pic.twitter.com/J0etMNOINf – 11:20 PM
Portland Trail Blazers PR @TrailBlazersPR
Halftime Box Score: Trail Blazers 66, Nuggets 52
statsdmz.nba.com/pdfs/20211123/… – 11:13 PM
Halftime Box Score: Trail Blazers 66, Nuggets 52
statsdmz.nba.com/pdfs/20211123/… – 11:13 PM
Jason Quick @jwquick
Blazers scored on final 8 possessions of first half and much of their efficiency was generated by defense, which got them in transition. Dame and CJ have been cutthroat and playing with swagger while combining to shoot 14-of-19. Nice response by team after sleepy start to game. – 11:12 PM
Blazers scored on final 8 possessions of first half and much of their efficiency was generated by defense, which got them in transition. Dame and CJ have been cutthroat and playing with swagger while combining to shoot 14-of-19. Nice response by team after sleepy start to game. – 11:12 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
everyone in the crowd stood up before the three went in because they knew pic.twitter.com/YV48AVZxO8 – 11:11 PM
everyone in the crowd stood up before the three went in because they knew pic.twitter.com/YV48AVZxO8 – 11:11 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Halftime rotations. Nuggets defaulting to an 8-man rotation now with Dozier out.
A walking M.A.S.H. unit. pic.twitter.com/IGp2e5nKXs – 11:11 PM
Halftime rotations. Nuggets defaulting to an 8-man rotation now with Dozier out.
A walking M.A.S.H. unit. pic.twitter.com/IGp2e5nKXs – 11:11 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Denver has 11 turnovers, 0 fast break points and allowed Portland to go on a 18-3 run to close out the half.
All of a sudden I miss Nikola Jokic more than ever.
If you’re Coach Malone, what’s your message to the team? – 11:10 PM
Denver has 11 turnovers, 0 fast break points and allowed Portland to go on a 18-3 run to close out the half.
All of a sudden I miss Nikola Jokic more than ever.
If you’re Coach Malone, what’s your message to the team? – 11:10 PM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
Chauncey Billups has said that Damian Lillard’s makes are louder than everyone else’s. He started that flurry by splashing a couple unreasonably deep 3s and woke the arena up. Blazers closed the half with an 18-3 burst. – 11:09 PM
Chauncey Billups has said that Damian Lillard’s makes are louder than everyone else’s. He started that flurry by splashing a couple unreasonably deep 3s and woke the arena up. Blazers closed the half with an 18-3 burst. – 11:09 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 66, Nuggets 52: halftime. Blazers go 18-3 to in the final 3 minutes of the first half. 19 points, 2 rebounds/assists for @CJ McCollum. 18 points, 3 assists for @Damian Lillard. 10 points, 2 rebounds/assists for
@Norman Powell. – 11:09 PM
Blazers 66, Nuggets 52: halftime. Blazers go 18-3 to in the final 3 minutes of the first half. 19 points, 2 rebounds/assists for @CJ McCollum. 18 points, 3 assists for @Damian Lillard. 10 points, 2 rebounds/assists for
@Norman Powell. – 11:09 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
18-3 run to end the half.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/hvbZlljvpp – 11:08 PM
18-3 run to end the half.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/hvbZlljvpp – 11:08 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Nuggets led 49-48 with 3:35 in the half. Got outscored 18-3 to close out the half.
66-52 Blazers. – 11:08 PM
Nuggets led 49-48 with 3:35 in the half. Got outscored 18-3 to close out the half.
66-52 Blazers. – 11:08 PM
Jason Quick @jwquick
Sensational close to first half for Portland, which goes on 18-3 run to take 66-52 lead over Denver. Best Dame (18 points) and CJ (19 points) have looked at same time all season. When they are going like this, Blazers are tough to beat. – 11:07 PM
Sensational close to first half for Portland, which goes on 18-3 run to take 66-52 lead over Denver. Best Dame (18 points) and CJ (19 points) have looked at same time all season. When they are going like this, Blazers are tough to beat. – 11:07 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Blazers close on an 18-3 run, and have ripped this game open.
POR takes 66-52 lead into half. – 11:07 PM
Blazers close on an 18-3 run, and have ripped this game open.
POR takes 66-52 lead into half. – 11:07 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Dame/CJ/Norm go on a 12-0 run to give the Blazers a 60-49 lead with 1:03 to play in the first quarter. – 11:04 PM
Dame/CJ/Norm go on a 12-0 run to give the Blazers a 60-49 lead with 1:03 to play in the first quarter. – 11:04 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Damian Lillard is shooting threes like they are free throws right now. – 11:04 PM
Damian Lillard is shooting threes like they are free throws right now. – 11:04 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Blazers up to 17 points off 10 Denver turnovers, and Dame has Moda rocking.
A 12-0 run over the last 2:30. – 11:04 PM
Blazers up to 17 points off 10 Denver turnovers, and Dame has Moda rocking.
A 12-0 run over the last 2:30. – 11:04 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Dame already slump-busted, but now he’s getting back to an MVP-caliber level – 11:02 PM
Dame already slump-busted, but now he’s getting back to an MVP-caliber level – 11:02 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Jeff Green is having himself a game. He’s up to 15 points and also has two blocks to go along with it.
He’s gone 3-4 from beyond the arc and has Denver with a 49-48 lead with 3:35 left in the half. – 10:57 PM
Jeff Green is having himself a game. He’s up to 15 points and also has two blocks to go along with it.
He’s gone 3-4 from beyond the arc and has Denver with a 49-48 lead with 3:35 left in the half. – 10:57 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The Blazers may have Damian Lillard but the Nuggets have Jeff Green and Facu Campazzo. – 10:56 PM
The Blazers may have Damian Lillard but the Nuggets have Jeff Green and Facu Campazzo. – 10:56 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Jeff Green with 15 points. He’s been really good on O in Jokic’s absence. – 10:56 PM
Jeff Green with 15 points. He’s been really good on O in Jokic’s absence. – 10:56 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets now 7-of-14 from 3-point range so far tonight. And despite, well, everything, they’ve got a 46-45 lead. – 10:54 PM
#Nuggets now 7-of-14 from 3-point range so far tonight. And despite, well, everything, they’ve got a 46-45 lead. – 10:54 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
PJ Dozier (left knee injury) is questionable to return to tonight’s game. – 10:42 PM
PJ Dozier (left knee injury) is questionable to return to tonight’s game. – 10:42 PM
Portland Trail Blazers PR @TrailBlazersPR
First Quarter Box Score: Trail Blazers 33, Nuggets 27
statsdmz.nba.com/pdfs/20211123/… – 10:41 PM
First Quarter Box Score: Trail Blazers 33, Nuggets 27
statsdmz.nba.com/pdfs/20211123/… – 10:41 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
12 minutes into this one.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/o6GVRmupTh – 10:37 PM
12 minutes into this one.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/o6GVRmupTh – 10:37 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 33, Nuggets 27: end of first quarter. 13 points for @CJ McCollum. 6 points, 1 rebound/assist for @Damian Lillard. POR shooting 52 percent, DEN 50 percent. – 10:37 PM
Blazers 33, Nuggets 27: end of first quarter. 13 points for @CJ McCollum. 6 points, 1 rebound/assist for @Damian Lillard. POR shooting 52 percent, DEN 50 percent. – 10:37 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
PJ Dozier just got carried to the locker room in Portland and wasn’t putting any pressure on his left knee/leg. Didn’t look good. – 10:35 PM
PJ Dozier just got carried to the locker room in Portland and wasn’t putting any pressure on his left knee/leg. Didn’t look good. – 10:35 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
P.J. Dozier is down and holding his knee. Did not look good on replay.
Injury bug has plagued this team as of late and that is what the Nuggets DO NOT need. – 10:33 PM
P.J. Dozier is down and holding his knee. Did not look good on replay.
Injury bug has plagued this team as of late and that is what the Nuggets DO NOT need. – 10:33 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Man I really hope this isn’t serious for PJ Dozier. He deserves better – 10:33 PM
Man I really hope this isn’t serious for PJ Dozier. He deserves better – 10:33 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Reeeeaaallly awkward landing for PJ Dozier. He’s still down, grabbing his left knee and appears to be in real pain. – 10:33 PM
Reeeeaaallly awkward landing for PJ Dozier. He’s still down, grabbing his left knee and appears to be in real pain. – 10:33 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
PJ Dozier looks like he hurt his knee very badly. Been down for a while. – 10:33 PM
PJ Dozier looks like he hurt his knee very badly. Been down for a while. – 10:33 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
A block on one end, a three on the other
@Robert Covington | #RipCity pic.twitter.com/jFjvZ01sUI – 10:25 PM
A block on one end, a three on the other
@Robert Covington | #RipCity pic.twitter.com/jFjvZ01sUI – 10:25 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Outside of three early turnovers, decent start from the #Nuggets. Jeff Green with 7 points in 5 minutes — Jokic-level production.
Keys to this game are keeping Dame from going Dame, playing connected defense and winning inside, where they’re undersized. – 10:18 PM
Outside of three early turnovers, decent start from the #Nuggets. Jeff Green with 7 points in 5 minutes — Jokic-level production.
Keys to this game are keeping Dame from going Dame, playing connected defense and winning inside, where they’re undersized. – 10:18 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
I love how aggressive Aaron Gordon is attacking the rim over the last few games. Almost never settles. – 10:17 PM
I love how aggressive Aaron Gordon is attacking the rim over the last few games. Almost never settles. – 10:17 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Dame picking up where he left off pic.twitter.com/5CWZRwOwBU – 10:14 PM
Dame picking up where he left off pic.twitter.com/5CWZRwOwBU – 10:14 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
You get the feeling AG *loves* when he’s got a deep post-up against Norman Powell. – 10:11 PM
You get the feeling AG *loves* when he’s got a deep post-up against Norman Powell. – 10:11 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Aaron Gordon scores a minute in to open the scoring in Portland. – 10:10 PM
Aaron Gordon scores a minute in to open the scoring in Portland. – 10:10 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Same starters in PDX
0️⃣ @Damian Lillard
3️⃣ @CJ McCollum
2️⃣4️⃣ @Norman Powell
3️⃣3️⃣ @Robert Covington
2️⃣7️⃣ @Jusuf Nurkic pic.twitter.com/iztMWW5Xms – 9:54 PM
Same starters in PDX
0️⃣ @Damian Lillard
3️⃣ @CJ McCollum
2️⃣4️⃣ @Norman Powell
3️⃣3️⃣ @Robert Covington
2️⃣7️⃣ @Jusuf Nurkic pic.twitter.com/iztMWW5Xms – 9:54 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Another gut check game tonight for the Nuggets. Keeping the same lineup instead of going smaller is surprising to me. Morris and Barton are going to have to really guard, and Gordon will be on Lillard. – 9:43 PM
Another gut check game tonight for the Nuggets. Keeping the same lineup instead of going smaller is surprising to me. Morris and Barton are going to have to really guard, and Gordon will be on Lillard. – 9:43 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Same 🖐️ to start tonight
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/Yfbf7wjBjY – 9:40 PM
Same 🖐️ to start tonight
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/Yfbf7wjBjY – 9:40 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
FINAL: Heat 100, Pistons 92. That was a pretty abysmal 4Q.
Grant: 21p, 7r
Bey: 15p, 5r
Jackson: 13p
Diallo: 10p
DET starts a 5-game road trip tomorrow in Milwaukee before it heads out West for Clippers, Lakers, Blazers and Suns.
It never gets easier. – 9:25 PM
FINAL: Heat 100, Pistons 92. That was a pretty abysmal 4Q.
Grant: 21p, 7r
Bey: 15p, 5r
Jackson: 13p
Diallo: 10p
DET starts a 5-game road trip tomorrow in Milwaukee before it heads out West for Clippers, Lakers, Blazers and Suns.
It never gets easier. – 9:25 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nikola Jokic is OUT tonight against the Portland Trailblazers tonight. – 9:08 PM
Nikola Jokic is OUT tonight against the Portland Trailblazers tonight. – 9:08 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokić (right wrist sprain) is out again tonight in Portland. – 9:08 PM
Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokić (right wrist sprain) is out again tonight in Portland. – 9:08 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
The Nuggets announce Nikola Jokic is out tonight’s game with a right wrist sprain. Zeke Nnaji is available. – 9:07 PM
The Nuggets announce Nikola Jokic is out tonight’s game with a right wrist sprain. Zeke Nnaji is available. – 9:07 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic (wrist) is out tonight. Zeke Nnaji (ankle) is active, team announces. – 9:07 PM
Nikola Jokic (wrist) is out tonight. Zeke Nnaji (ankle) is active, team announces. – 9:07 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Nikola Jokić (right wrist sprain) is OUT for tonight’s game.
Zeke Nnaji will be active tonight. – 9:06 PM
Nikola Jokić (right wrist sprain) is OUT for tonight’s game.
Zeke Nnaji will be active tonight. – 9:06 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Malone says Nikola Jokic is still questionable. Said he was able to go through parts of shootaround. – 8:36 PM
Malone says Nikola Jokic is still questionable. Said he was able to go through parts of shootaround. – 8:36 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nikola Jokic remains questionable for tonight’s game vs. Portland. – 8:35 PM
Nikola Jokic remains questionable for tonight’s game vs. Portland. – 8:35 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone: “On behalf of the entire Nuggets’ staff and players, congrats to the Rapids on a historical season. No. 1 seed in the West in the playoffs. Robin Fraser, an amazing coach, has done a great job.”
“We wish them the best of luck. We’ll be supporting them.” pic.twitter.com/t9A2vb8yQr – 8:34 PM
Michael Malone: “On behalf of the entire Nuggets’ staff and players, congrats to the Rapids on a historical season. No. 1 seed in the West in the playoffs. Robin Fraser, an amazing coach, has done a great job.”
“We wish them the best of luck. We’ll be supporting them.” pic.twitter.com/t9A2vb8yQr – 8:34 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nuggets coach Michael Malone is sporting the Rapids’ burgundy shirt during his pregame media availability tonight. He shouts out Robin Fraser’s club for earning the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and plugs the club’s playoff game on Thanksgiving. #companyman – 8:33 PM
Nuggets coach Michael Malone is sporting the Rapids’ burgundy shirt during his pregame media availability tonight. He shouts out Robin Fraser’s club for earning the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and plugs the club’s playoff game on Thanksgiving. #companyman – 8:33 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Almost time to hoop
#ULTRADrip x #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/t7jLiyyGC5 – 8:33 PM
Almost time to hoop
#ULTRADrip x #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/t7jLiyyGC5 – 8:33 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Chauncey Billups calls Nikola Jokic “the toughest cover in the league, except for maybe KD.” – 8:18 PM
Chauncey Billups calls Nikola Jokic “the toughest cover in the league, except for maybe KD.” – 8:18 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Chauncey Billups on Nikola Jokic: “I think he’s the toughest cover in the game other than KD.” – 8:18 PM
Chauncey Billups on Nikola Jokic: “I think he’s the toughest cover in the game other than KD.” – 8:18 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Nikola Jokic is still listed as questionable but he’s warming up like somebody who’s going to play. We will see… pic.twitter.com/OYfYgRelel – 8:07 PM
Nikola Jokic is still listed as questionable but he’s warming up like somebody who’s going to play. We will see… pic.twitter.com/OYfYgRelel – 8:07 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
You heard the man!
#MileHighBasketball x #Rapids96 pic.twitter.com/J6lrtH3JBh – 8:04 PM
You heard the man!
#MileHighBasketball x #Rapids96 pic.twitter.com/J6lrtH3JBh – 8:04 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
If Jokić, Vlatko, and Nnaji don’t play tonight, the Nuggets will have draft picks from 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2020, and 2021 OUT.
I know that doesn’t sound like such a big deal to some, but it’s one of the reasons why the season has been such a slog. – 7:15 PM
If Jokić, Vlatko, and Nnaji don’t play tonight, the Nuggets will have draft picks from 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2020, and 2021 OUT.
I know that doesn’t sound like such a big deal to some, but it’s one of the reasons why the season has been such a slog. – 7:15 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Tonight’s Gameday Poster vs Denver.
🎨 by @JonahNHenderson pic.twitter.com/hTcc1RywXi – 7:00 PM
Tonight’s Gameday Poster vs Denver.
🎨 by @JonahNHenderson pic.twitter.com/hTcc1RywXi – 7:00 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Random observation…
Through Monday, all 30 teams have shot worse from 3-point range than they did last season. (Charlotte is closest at 36.8% vs. 36.9%.)
4 teams have seen a jump in opponent 3P%: Memphis (+3.5%), Detroit (+3.2%), Portland (+1.4%) & New York (+1.4%). – 6:47 PM
Random observation…
Through Monday, all 30 teams have shot worse from 3-point range than they did last season. (Charlotte is closest at 36.8% vs. 36.9%.)
4 teams have seen a jump in opponent 3P%: Memphis (+3.5%), Detroit (+3.2%), Portland (+1.4%) & New York (+1.4%). – 6:47 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
From the practice court to national TV.
@Xfinity | Powerful Connections pic.twitter.com/vGu5pSoxyj – 6:30 PM
From the practice court to national TV.
@Xfinity | Powerful Connections pic.twitter.com/vGu5pSoxyj – 6:30 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Over/Under 17 points for AG tonight?
Sign up and bet $1 on any NBA game with @PointsBetUSA and get $100 in Free Bets!
➡️ bit.ly/3kjwftV
#MileHighBasketball – 6:09 PM
Over/Under 17 points for AG tonight?
Sign up and bet $1 on any NBA game with @PointsBetUSA and get $100 in Free Bets!
➡️ bit.ly/3kjwftV
#MileHighBasketball – 6:09 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
AG is ready for Thursday!
👀 @ColoradoRapids pic.twitter.com/EzGK7yjlz7 – 5:12 PM
AG is ready for Thursday!
👀 @ColoradoRapids pic.twitter.com/EzGK7yjlz7 – 5:12 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: I spoke to NBC analyst and future Hall of Famer Drew Brees today about Tua; here’s what he said. PLUS are scripted plays helping Tua’s early game success? Some perspective on that. And Fins nuggets: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 5:01 PM
NEW: I spoke to NBC analyst and future Hall of Famer Drew Brees today about Tua; here’s what he said. PLUS are scripted plays helping Tua’s early game success? Some perspective on that. And Fins nuggets: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 5:01 PM
Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey
Also, eager to see this ⬇️, the #Rapids96 starting their playoffs at home on Thursday vs. Portland. Their season, finishing first in the Western Conference, just didn’t get enough praise IMO. Allll the good luck to Robin Fraser – who better win Coach of the Year – and the team. pic.twitter.com/i2nTSiJW4h – 4:56 PM
Also, eager to see this ⬇️, the #Rapids96 starting their playoffs at home on Thursday vs. Portland. Their season, finishing first in the Western Conference, just didn’t get enough praise IMO. Allll the good luck to Robin Fraser – who better win Coach of the Year – and the team. pic.twitter.com/i2nTSiJW4h – 4:56 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets have upgraded Zeke Nnaji (ankle) to questionable for tonight’s game in Portland. Nikola Jokic is also questionable as of now. Bones Hyland and MPJ are out. – 4:07 PM
Nuggets have upgraded Zeke Nnaji (ankle) to questionable for tonight’s game in Portland. Nikola Jokic is also questionable as of now. Bones Hyland and MPJ are out. – 4:07 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Looking back at the 2016 NBA lottery (5 years ago):
– Only players still with their original teams are Ben Simmons, Jaylen Brown, Jamal Murray (only Brown has played this season)
– 5 players (Bender, Dunn, Chriss, Maker, Papagiannis) are not under NBA contracts currently – 4:04 PM
Looking back at the 2016 NBA lottery (5 years ago):
– Only players still with their original teams are Ben Simmons, Jaylen Brown, Jamal Murray (only Brown has played this season)
– 5 players (Bender, Dunn, Chriss, Maker, Papagiannis) are not under NBA contracts currently – 4:04 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Given out at tonight’s game….our team posters! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/yagmwAY27G – 4:04 PM
Given out at tonight’s game….our team posters! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/yagmwAY27G – 4:04 PM