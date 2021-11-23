Frank Vogel on LeBron James suspension: Unfortunate, he plays the game right at all times

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Knicks either really good tonight, or Lakers deciding their revenge for NBA suspending LeBron is to make sure everyone will change the channel at halftime. It’s now 49-27. – 8:13 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Shaquille O’Neal strongly backs Isaiah Stewart’s aggressive retaliation against LeBron James.
#Lakers #NBA #LakeShow
sportscasting.com/shaquille-onea… – 7:50 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Knicks race to a 10-0 lead over Lakers. DeAndre looks just as immobile as last season in Brooklyn. Davis is playing sick. Westbrook has two turnovers. And LeBron is out. Otherwise, everything is great for the visitors. – 7:37 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Lakers coach Frank Vogel on the suspension of LeBron James: “It’s unfortunate. We all know that LeBron is one of the classiest guys in the league that plays the game the right way at all times.” pic.twitter.com/NnFsbiRvnu – 6:18 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Frank Vogel says NBA’s decision to suspend LeBron James was ‘unfortunate’ & adds that James plays the game the right way at all times. Vogel said that it doesn’t matter what he thinks about the decision because it was out of his hands. – 6:06 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Knicks without Rose, Gibson and Robinson tonight. Lakers missing that LeBron guy. – 5:52 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Knicks say Derrick Rose (sore right ankle) is out tonight against the LeBron James-less Lakers.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 5:48 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post holiday mega-podcast: State of the NBA monologue touching on almost every team at the quarter mark, then @Kevin Arnovitz on LeBron-Beef Stew, Kings drama, whether Wiz + Bulls can sustain hot starts, more:
Apple: apple.co/3nIzdKO
Spotify: spoti.fi/3xv33pv – 5:37 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck: LeBron/Stewart reaction, Lakers at one month, Kings fire Walton, the recent surge in Boston, more. Links: bit.ly/2w1G5e2 – 4:44 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
The get-in price for tonight’s Lakers-Knicks game at Madison Square Garden was close to $500 on Sunday.
You’ll be able to get in for about $150 with LeBron James serving his first-ever suspension, via @TickPick. – 3:26 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Lakers might be looking to tank this one tonight after LeBron James got suspended. Anthony Davis questionable with flu-like symptoms not related to Covid-19. It might be Carmelo vs. Knicks. – 3:10 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
LeBron James’ 1-game suspension hurts the #Lakers but surprisingly helps them out financially.
#NBA #LakeShow
sportscasting.com/lebron-james-1… – 1:02 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lakers at Knicks, Three Things to Know:
on.nba.com/3CMOjD8
1) LeBron’s suspension leaves LAL shorthanded once again
2) THT’s production/usage ⬆️ sans LeBron
3) Peak Westbrook in 4th vs. DET – 12:00 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
This just in from Frank Drucker: Immediately after LeBron James was suspended one game and docked $284,000 in salary, Chinese shoe factory workers passed the hat. – 11:55 AM
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
NBA Notebook: Did the LeBron-Stewart incident light a fire under Anthony Davis? Did Luke Walton deserve to be fired? Execs & scouts weigh in… foxsports.com/stories/nba/ri… – 11:46 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lakers’ status report ahead of tonight’s game against the Knicks. It’s possible AD (QUESTIONABLE), who is dealing with flu-like symptoms won’t be able to play along with LeBron, who’s serving a one-game suspension. pic.twitter.com/NLvi7lr46S – 11:38 AM
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Is Dak Prescott an elite quarterback? Should the Seahawks consider trading Russell Wilson? Did LeBron deserve that suspension? & more! Guests: @WMoon1 @GregJennings
Catch us live weeknights 7-10p ET on @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 11:31 AM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart suspended 2 games, LeBron James banned for 1, after altercation: https://t.co/rutjCsd8LA pic.twitter.com/DiXW58Wz9j – 9:02 AM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
LeBron James suspended but Melo returns to the Garden nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 8:56 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @ForbesSports
LeBron James To Miss Only Game This Season At Madison Square Garden With One-Game Suspension, Isaiah Stewart Suspended Two Games
forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 8:32 AM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
ICYMI: One play with LeBron told us all we needed to know. For Lakers to thrive, this has to be AD’s show.
The Athletic is just $1/mo for new subscribers right now
theathletic.com/2971149/2021/1… – 8:28 AM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
No LeBron again, but #Knicks still see a purple-and-gold challenge as they deal with own struggle #NBA #Lakers nypost.com/2021/11/23/kni… – 8:05 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
As a result of LeBron James’ one-game suspension, he will forfeit about $284,000 in salary. Isaiah Stewart, who was suspended two games, will lose about $45,000.
This is the first time that LeBron has been suspended in his 19-year career: basketballnews.com/stories/nba-su… – 11:33 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
ICYMI, Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast (recorded pre-LeBron suspension). We discussed the bizarre win in Detroit, LBJ v. Isaiah, and why AD needs to be the Lakers’ best player. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/leb… – 10:10 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
‘Lakers Talk’ tonight at 7p…
-No Lebron in the NYC vs the Knicks
-Should we worry about this team looking for a spark?
-AD & Russ need to be more consistent
-Best starting lineup so far?
Guest: @Trevor_Lane from @Lakers Nation
@ESPNLosAngeles pic.twitter.com/KrQvtgqK8D – 8:15 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
It got ugly and bloody.
So suspensions were inevitable for Isaiah Stewart and LeBron James. pic.twitter.com/aPGZjY8TtO – 7:35 PM
It got ugly and bloody.
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Story on LeBron James’ suspension nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 7:02 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
The Lakers will take the floor for a TNT game at Madison Square Garden tomorrow without their biggest star.
LeBron James has been suspended for his role in the Detroit dust-up: ocregister.com/2021/11/22/nba… – 6:50 PM
More on this storyline
The Sunday night scuffle between LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart gained enough notoriety that even a porn star offered her criticism of Anthony Davis’ postgame comments about Stewart. Kendra Lust: “If Anthony Davis wanted that smoke .. he said he was not having it ..you would have met Beef Stew on his way coming .. tripping over your own feet in all this and falling down 🤨 my guess AD never been in a fight in his life just my thoughts.” Davis had dismissed criticism of James being a dirty player after James’ fist connected with Stewart during the game. “Beef Stew” refers to Stewart’s nickname. -via Lakers Daily / November 23, 2021