Iman Shumpert wins 'Dancing with the Stars'

After weeks of intense competition, Iman Shumpert and partner Daniella Karagach have emerged victorious as the champions of Season 30 of Dancing With the Stars. This is the first time an NBA player has won the popular dancing competition show, and Shumpert did it with flare. Shumpert, a former NBA champion with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016, performed two dances in the finale and scored perfect 40s on both. He and Karagach narrowly edged out entertainer JoJo Siwa and her partner Jenna Johnson, who also put up a perfect 80/80 on the evening.Source: Caroline Darney @ For The Win