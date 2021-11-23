Klay Thompson: I don't know when I'll return, it's really hard to say

Connor Letourneau: Klay Thompson on when he expects to come back: “I don’t know. It’s really hard to say. It’s definitely a feel thing. … Hopefully sooner rather than later because I am really excited to get back to balling.”
Klay Thompson excited to join first-place Warriors soon: 'I'm more motivated than ever'
Golden State Warriors To Target Date For Klay Thompson's Return 'Within A Few Weeks'
Klay Thompson's first media availability in almost two months.
Klay Thompson on when he wants to return: "It's really hard to say because it's definitely a feel thing. It's hard to just put a date on it, but who knows when it could be, but it will be in the first half of the season, hopefully, the first trimester."
Klay Thompson on Jordan Poole: "He's looking like he shoulda been a lotto pick"
Klay Thompson: "I want a championship so bad. More than anything."
Has Klay Thompson had those vintage Klay detonation sequences from 3 in scrimmages?
“Hopefully that happens in the first couple games. That’d be nice.” pic.twitter.com/AT8eO7J0Fp – 5:05 PM
Klay's mentorship of James Wiseman is so wholesome. Klay said they spent all summer together, and he gave Wiseman a book called "Young, Black, Rich, and Famous" by Todd Boyd. "Exercising your mind is just as important as your body," Klay said.
Important quote from Klay Thompson today: “I don’t fear getting hurt again.”
Klay recalls six months ago he was simply looking forward to running again. Asked Klay about the mental side of his recovery and reaching milestones that indicate he's close to playing.
Does Klay Thompson think the Warriors can win the title: "Oh, yeah. We're 15-2. It's a great indicator. Our defense is top 3 in the league along with our offense. And I'm not even out there yet. Think about that. Really think about that."
Klay said "I don't like to say 'can't wait' because I like to be in the present…but I can't wait!"
Klay Thompson said it's "championship or bust" for this Warriors team. "And I'm not even out there. Think about that. I want a championship so bad."
Does Klay think the Warriors can win a title this year? "Oh yeah."
Klay Thompson: "I'm more motivated than ever. I want a championship so bad. More than anything."
Klay Thompson: "We are now a type of team where it's championship or bust, and that's a really cool position to be in, and not a lot of players get to experience that."
Klay Thompson on James Wiseman: "I just try to remind him he's going to carry the torch one day."
Klay on the state of the Warriors: "We are now the type of team where it's championship or bust."
‘We are now the type of team where it’s championship or bust.’
Klay says it feels good to see the Warriors' aura come back again. "It's championship or bust."
Klay Thompson: "We are now a type of team where it's championship or bust. That's a really cool position to be in. Not a lot of guys get to experience that."
Klay Thompson on Jordan Poole: "I'm so proud of him. He's an incredible, incredible player."
Klay Thompson on his defense: "Going against guys like Leandro Barbosa has helped me. He's still so quick…I don't plan on being a slouch on (the defensive) end."
Klay Thompson said he wants to come back in the first trimester of the season: "That's one-third, right? A trimester?"
Klay Thompson on how he's feeling: "I have to stay patient because I can be an overeager person to get out there and play, but I'm just incredibly grateful to be out there and work."
‘Who knows when it will be. Hopefully first half of the season.’
Klay knows he'll be on a minutes restriction whenever he returns. He says he doesn't want to come back and be a shell of himself — "My game's based on skill. I knew I could come back and be really good."
Klay Thompson on when he expects to come back: "I don't know. It's really hard to say. It's definitely a feel thing. … Hopefully sooner rather than later because I am really excited to get back to balling."
Klay Thompson on the Warriors' hot start: "It's incredible. I mean, 15-2 is pretty ridiculous. I don't think any of the pundits saw this coming. … It's very inspiring for me to go into workouts knowing this is the best team in the league right now."
Kerr on Klay Thompson return: “We don’t have a target date”
After missing two seasons due to injuries, Klay Thompson has reportedly been cleared to fully return to Warriors practices and could debut by the week of Christmas.
Steve Kerr on whether he's thinking about how to fold Klay Thompson back into the lineup: "We'll figure that out when the time comes. Right now, we're just preparing to try to win the game tomorrow."
Klay did everything in practice today and participated in a 5-on-5 scrimmage yesterday. Right now, the Warriors' main focus is ramping up his strength and endurance.
Steve Kerr on Klay Thompson: "Especially early when he's scrimmaging, he's knocking down shots. … But you can see fatigue setting in much earlier than he would in a month, two months."
Steve Kerr says the Warriors don't have a target date set for Klay Thompson's return yet. But they hope to figure it out over the next few weeks.
Per Kerr: Klay Thompson is scrimmaging 5×5 and going "full bore." His Achilles is structurally sound, no ill effects. Right now is about building strength and endurance. There is no target date for his return.
Kerr says the organization has no target date for Klay's return. It's all a matter of when Klay thinks — and the training staff thinks — he's ready to play.
Steve Kerr on Klay Thompson's injury update: "When I said I don't know where that came from, I was referring to when he was coming back…I probably just anticipated a question that didn't come, so that's my fault. I just wanted to make sure everybody was on the same page."
Steve Kerr on Klay Thompson's return: "We don't have a target date. What we have is a number of weeks ahead of us where we're going to for certain let it play out. … I would think that, within a few weeks, we'd be able to sort of get a target date."
Kerr on Klay: “He looks good … Klay is just so happy to be out there playing, competing.”
The Warriors brought in some people to scrimmage with Klay Thompson yesterday.
Klay Thompson in the #77 jersey at practice.
Klay, rocking the 77 jersey, getting some shots up after practice.
🏀 Should the rookies play more?
After missing two seasons due to injuries, Klay Thompson has reportedly been cleared to fully return to Warriors practices and could debut by the week of Christmas.
