Los Angeles Lakers vs. New York Knicks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Lakers (9-9) play against the New York Knicks (8-8) at Madison Square Garden
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Tuesday November 23, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers 72, New York Knicks 75 (Q3 04:05)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dwight Jaynes @dwightjaynes
Knicks vs. Lakers — the game when 90 percent of America wishes the impossible, that both teams will lose. – 9:05 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Lakers were on a 19-3 run before that Evan Fournier 3-pointer. Run spanned late second quarter and early third. Knicks have given several leads away late in second quarter this season. – 9:05 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Working hard to close the gap.
(📺: @SpectrumSN)
Working hard to close the gap.
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
The Knicks starters were great in the first quarter and they’ve been terrible since. – 9:02 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL are back in the game, now within 7 after a Bradley 3, and Westbrook breakaway dunk, forcing an early Knicks time out.
Knicks offense has disappeared, as they’ve managed just 4 points since the 5:07 mark of the 2nd Q. – 9:00 PM
LAL are back in the game, now within 7 after a Bradley 3, and Westbrook breakaway dunk, forcing an early Knicks time out.
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Knicks were up 24 points in the first half. They’re up just 7 now early third after Fournier turnover/Westbrook FB dunk. – 8:59 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
The Knicks have been outscored by 42 points in the third quarter this season.
The Lakers have outscored by 100 points in the third quarter this season. – 8:59 PM
The Knicks have been outscored by 42 points in the third quarter this season.
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
The Lakers to a man said Sunday’s fracas against the Pistons could change the momentum of their season. They’re down 12 at the half to the Knicks yhoo.it/3FF08gE – 8:53 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tyler Herro’s third 3-point attempt moved him past Kendrick Nunn and into 19th on the Heat all-time list. – 8:46 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Don’t know who this is performing at halftime at the Knicks-lakers game, but from her coat I think maybe Cruella DeVille? – 8:43 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
After trailing 54-29 with 7:04 remaining in the 2nd Q, LAL went into the half on a 22-9 run. – 8:42 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Knicks 63, Lakers 51
The Lakers closed the half on a 10-2 run to trim the deficit by nearly half. FTs (12 of 19, 63.2%) are killing them, as this game should be closer. AD finally got going (11 pts). The Lakers are -15 in the 9 minutes Davis has been on the bench. – 8:41 PM
Halftime: Knicks 63, Lakers 51
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Late 16-2 run by the Lakers trims a 24-point deficit to 10 before Knicks take a 63-51 lead to the break. – 8:41 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Lakers at one point down 25, have cut the deficit to 12 at the half…Knicks lead 63-51…
Monk leads the way for the LakeShow with 12pts…AD has 11pts…Russ with 6pts 8rebs 5ast
@ESPNLosAngeles
Lakers at one point down 25, have cut the deficit to 12 at the half…Knicks lead 63-51…
Monk leads the way for the LakeShow with 12pts…AD has 11pts…Russ with 6pts 8rebs 5ast
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone, rocking a Colorado Rapids jersey, says he played some soccer growing up in New York.
(I don't know why, but I imagine him a tenacious slide tackler).
Michael Malone, rocking a Colorado Rapids jersey, says he played some soccer growing up in New York.
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Davis is the second Lakers in double figures (Monk) after a leak out dunk from Westbrook, though he’s been on the perimeter for most of the game, and has only 1 rebound thus far.
NYK has a 25-20 edge on the glass, and leads 61-45 late in the 2nd Q. – 8:30 PM
Davis is the second Lakers in double figures (Monk) after a leak out dunk from Westbrook, though he’s been on the perimeter for most of the game, and has only 1 rebound thus far.
NYK has a 25-20 edge on the glass, and leads 61-45 late in the 2nd Q. – 8:30 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Incredible moment here at MSG: They had a fan on the big board answering Knicks trivia Qs during the timeout. In the final multiple-choice Q, one option was Latrell Sprewell. Fan didn’t know the answer — until a stranger put an arm around him. It was Sprewell. Fan lost his mind. – 8:29 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Ju getting fancy. Kemba finishing strong.
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Fournier has scored 14 points on 6 FG attempts … his teammates have to do a better job of feeding his hot hand – 8:26 PM
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
If the Lakers keep playing like this, Anthony Davis may demand a trade back to New Orleans – 8:25 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
AB has been EVERYWHERE.
AB has been EVERYWHERE.

What can't you do, @Alec Burks??
AB has been EVERYWHERE.
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
The Lakers this season are exactly why the Clippers’ picks in a few years will be so valuable to the Thunder. – 8:21 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
The Knicks are running circles around the Lakers who somehow are playing older than their advanced median age. – 8:16 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Knicks have 51 pts and there is still 7 minutes left in the 2nd quarter – 8:16 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Knicks 51, Lakers 27
Reggie Miller: “The Lakers defense absolutely stinks!” – 8:16 PM
Knicks 51, Lakers 27
New York Knicks @nyknicks
The sky is blue, water is wet, Obi is catching lobs.
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Knicks either really good tonight, or Lakers deciding their revenge for NBA suspending LeBron is to make sure everyone will change the channel at halftime. It’s now 49-27. – 8:13 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
What is going on here, Lakers down 49-27…Still 8 min left in the half… – 8:12 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Madison Square Garden giving New York City's Carmelo Anthony a standing ovation.
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
[Obi Toppin standing near the rim]
DEFENDER: “they’re going to throw an alley-oop.”
TOPPIN: “they’re going to throw me an alley-oop.”
two points. – 8:10 PM
[Obi Toppin standing near the rim]
DEFENDER: “they’re going to throw an alley-oop.”
TOPPIN: “they’re going to throw me an alley-oop.”
New York Knicks @nyknicks
We love ball movement. All my homies love ball movement.
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Frank Vogel is really going to have to rethink this, “Let me have Dwight Howard guard Randle” plan. – 8:03 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
That first quarter was as if all the Knicks’ problems were gone.
Worried about Barrett’s slump? How’s 3-4 from deep?
Concerned about Fournier? How’s three 3s from him?
Want aggressiveness from Randle? He dominated.
That first quarter was as if all the Knicks’ problems were gone.
Worried about Barrett’s slump? How’s 3-4 from deep?
Concerned about Fournier? How’s three 3s from him?
Want aggressiveness from Randle? He dominated.
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Knicks 36, Lakers 20
A brutal first 12 minutes for LA, who started off in a 10-0 hole and trailed by as many as 21 points. The Knicks drilled seven 3-pointers and are one pass ahead of LA’s defense. Malik Monk provided a late spark with 10 points off the bench. – 8:01 PM
First quarter: Knicks 36, Lakers 20
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers played no defense in the first, allowing NY to shoot 60% from the field, 53.8% from three. – 8:00 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks up 36-20 after the first quarter. The Lakers have…issues. – 8:00 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Malik Monk gets the last five points of the first quarter after the Knicks opened a 21-point lead. New York leads 36-20. – 8:00 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Fournier and RJ Barrett drilling’s 3-pointers.
Obi catching oops.
Randle doing good Randle things.
This is what Leon Rose has in mind – and what Knicks fans wanted to see.
Knicks up 36-20 after 1Q – 8:00 PM
Fournier and RJ Barrett drilling’s 3-pointers.
Obi catching oops.
Randle doing good Randle things.
This is what Leon Rose has in mind – and what Knicks fans wanted to see.
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Just about the only bright spot for LAL in a rough 1st Q was @Malik Monk, who hit 4 of 5 FG’s off the bench for 9 points.
Nonetheless, LAL trail 36-20, allowing 57% FG’s, and 7 of 14 3’s from the Knicks. – 8:00 PM
Just about the only bright spot for LAL in a rough 1st Q was @Malik Monk, who hit 4 of 5 FG’s off the bench for 9 points.
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Asked Frank Vogel on Monday what the Lakers will have to do to continue the spirit they found in DET for NYK game. Vogel: “I just think we have to bottle up the determination that we played with down the stretch in that fourth quarter.” Tonight? Down 36-20 after 1st Q – 7:59 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
The Lakers making the Knicks’ starters look good might be the low point of their season – 7:58 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Knicks City Editions are mad clean
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Melo got banged up guarding Randle – never went up on offense, so you know it must be serious. – 7:57 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Lakers go zone with their eldercare lineup – and Fournier buries a three over it – Knicks up 31-15. – 7:55 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Thibs going with a Julius Randle and Obi Toppin front court early tonight. Toppin guarding Dwight Howard. – 7:54 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Long, loud ovation from the MSG crowd for Carmelo Anthony, who checked in with a little under four minutes to go in the first quarter vs. Knicks: pic.twitter.com/9QP0X8W0Hv – 7:53 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
In their last home game – vs. Houston on Saturday – the Knicks scored a grand total of 13 points in the entire first quarter.
NY has scored 26 points in the first 8+ minutes tonight vs. the Lakers – 7:51 PM
In their last home game – vs. Houston on Saturday – the Knicks scored a grand total of 13 points in the entire first quarter.
Steve Popper @StevePopper
DeAndre Jordan isn’t mobile, but Julius Randle just went by Dwight Howard like he was a statue. – 7:50 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Really warm reception for Carmelo Anthony when he gets into the Garden. Knicks crowd saluting one of the franchise’s greats pic.twitter.com/0oFpAO1x4R – 7:50 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Carmelo Anthony checks into game with 4:11 left in first to cheers from Knicks fans – 7:50 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Shaquille O’Neal strongly backs Isaiah Stewart’s aggressive retaliation against LeBron James.
#Lakers #NBA #LakeShow
#Lakers #NBA #LakeShow
sportscasting.com/shaquille-onea…
Shaquille O’Neal strongly backs Isaiah Stewart’s aggressive retaliation against LeBron James.
#Lakers #NBA #LakeShow
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
The Lakers have struggled to get good looks on offense, hitting only 5 of 16 FG’s, and turned it over 3 times, as they trail 23-11 early at Madison Square Garden. – 7:49 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Most fans standing and cheering as Kemba goes to the line to shoot free throws. And also, as Carmelo enters the game. – 7:49 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Huge ovation – standing ovation – for Carmelo Anthony entering the game with 4:10 left in the first. – 7:49 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Back-to-back treys for @RjBarrett6 🔥🔥
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
I’m 48 and in, oh, let’s just say less than playing shape, and there’s 2 people I’m confident I can get to the rim against: @Jay King & anyone on the Lakers – 7:43 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Westbrook hitting an early 3 is the best thing that can ever happen to a defense #LakersKnicks – 7:42 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Knicks race to a 10-0 lead over Lakers. DeAndre looks just as immobile as last season in Brooklyn. Davis is playing sick. Westbrook has two turnovers. And LeBron is out. Otherwise, everything is great for the visitors. – 7:37 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Feels like first time the Knicks have made an opposing coach call a timeout to stop momentum in the first quarter this season – 7:37 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
One of Stu’s 3 keys tonight on @SpectrumSN was not to fall behind by 10+ early.
And yet, LAL allowed a 10-0 Knicks spurt to begin the game, boosted by a pair of turnovers, plus an offensive rebound leading to the 2nd NYK 3. – 7:37 PM
One of Stu’s 3 keys tonight on @SpectrumSN was not to fall behind by 10+ early.
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Coming to tomorrow’s game against the Lakers?
Don’t forget to have your mobile ticket ready to be scanned when you enter @GainbridgeFH 📱
Learn more about managing your mobile tickets ➡️ https://t.co/Q2b34VTKxD pic.twitter.com/1MHHJ90hVs – 7:37 PM
Coming to tomorrow’s game against the Lakers?
Don’t forget to have your mobile ticket ready to be scanned when you enter @GainbridgeFH 📱
Learn more about managing your mobile tickets ➡️ https://t.co/Q2b34VTKxD pic.twitter.com/1MHHJ90hVs – 7:37 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Knicks storm to 10-0 lead. Lakers playing like they couldn’t give a damn. – 7:36 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Love a (quick) Thanksgiving message 🦃
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Invest in the future.
Invest in the future.

#LakeShow x @DWS_Group
Invest in the future.
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
First 5 at The Garden.
#SuitingUpTogether | @ToyotaSoCal pic.twitter.com/LLORnSWw9i – 7:07 PM
First 5 at The Garden.
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers’ starters vs. the Knicks:
DeAndre Jordan
Anthony Davis
Talen Horton-Tucker
Avery Bradley
Russell Westbrook – 7:04 PM
Lakers’ starters vs. the Knicks:
DeAndre Jordan
Anthony Davis
Talen Horton-Tucker
Avery Bradley
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
‘Melo says Leon Rose doesn’t get enough credit for Knicks turnaround nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/23/mel… – 7:04 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Anthony Davis will play after all. Derrick Rose out with ankle. Buckle up. Knicks-Lakers. – 6:55 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Gold in the Big Apple.
#LakeShow x @bibigoUSA pic.twitter.com/VpVLB32fST – 6:54 PM
Gold in the Big Apple.
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Caris LeVert is back on the Pacers’ injury report. He’s questionable for Wednesday against the Lakers as he continues to manage back soreness.
The team was given Tuesday off. – 6:54 PM
Caris LeVert is back on the Pacers’ injury report. He’s questionable for Wednesday against the Lakers as he continues to manage back soreness.
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Anthony Davis will start tonight in New York. He’d been questionable (woke up with a fever), but clearly felt well enough to play after warming up. – 6:49 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Dwight Howard is shooting 71.4% from beyond the arc this season.
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Random observation…
Through Monday, all 30 teams have shot worse from 3-point range than they did last season. (Charlotte is closest at 36.8% vs. 36.9%.)
4 teams have seen a jump in opponent 3P%: Memphis (+3.5%), Detroit (+3.2%), Portland (+1.4%) & New York (+1.4%). – 6:47 PM
Random observation…
Through Monday, all 30 teams have shot worse from 3-point range than they did last season. (Charlotte is closest at 36.8% vs. 36.9%.)
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Penny Hardaway and the University of Memphis men’s basketball team are at MSG for Knicks-Lakers pic.twitter.com/C9KLOM6zsV – 6:23 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Lakers coach Frank Vogel on the suspension of LeBron James: “It’s unfortunate. We all know that LeBron is one of the classiest guys in the league that plays the game the right way at all times.” pic.twitter.com/NnFsbiRvnu – 6:18 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Lakers coach Frank Vogel on Carmelo Anthony: “He’s still got a lot left in the tank offensively.” #Melo pic.twitter.com/ZlpCCYuPvF – 6:11 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Vogel said Austin Reaves, who’s out tonight with the hamstring strain, is unlikely to play tomorrow at Indiana as well. Ideally they’ll get him to practice when they get back to Los Angeles, and see where he’s at. – 6:07 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Frank Vogel wouldn’t disclose tonight’s starting lineup. He said the lineup will obviously depend on Anthony Davis’ availability. – 6:06 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Frank Vogel says NBA’s decision to suspend LeBron James was ‘unfortunate’ & adds that James plays the game the right way at all times. Vogel said that it doesn’t matter what he thinks about the decision because it was out of his hands. – 6:06 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel says Carmelo Anthony has been “terrific” for the Lakers so far. “Obviously, he’s still got a lot left in the tank offensively.” – 6:05 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Anthony Davis (non-Covid illness) remains a game-time decision, per Frank Vogel. He woke up with a low grade fever. He’s hoping to play, but will see how he feels when he gets on the floor to work out. – 6:04 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Frank Vogel says Anthony Davis woke up with a low-grade fever and will warm up at MSG and see if he feels good enough to play against the Knicks. – 6:04 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
AD woke up with fever and is questionable for Lakers vs Knicks, said Frank Vogel. – 6:03 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel said that Anthony Davis “wants to play” tonight, but just doesn’t know if he’ll play yet. – 6:03 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Anthony Davis will see how he feels before tipoff before determining whether he’ll play, Frank Vogel says. Vogel says Davis wants to play. – 6:03 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Anthony Davis will be a game-time decision tonight, per Frank Vogel. “He wants to play.” – 6:03 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
For the Lakers, AD woke up with a fever. Going to go out on the floor to test it. Still questionable. – 6:02 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel on Anthony Davis: “He’s going to go out on the floor and see how he feels. … But still questionable.” – 6:02 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Knicks without Rose, Gibson and Robinson tonight. Lakers missing that LeBron guy. – 5:52 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Knicks say Derrick Rose (sore right ankle) is out tonight against the LeBron James-less Lakers.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 5:48 PM
The Knicks say Derrick Rose (sore right ankle) is out tonight against the LeBron James-less Lakers.
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Mitchell Robinson, Taj Gibson and Derrick Rose are out for the Knicks – 5:48 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post holiday mega-podcast: State of the NBA monologue touching on almost every team at the quarter mark, then @Kevin Arnovitz on LeBron-Beef Stew, Kings drama, whether Wiz + Bulls can sustain hot starts, more:
Apple: apple.co/3nIzdKO
Spotify: spoti.fi/3xv33pv – 5:37 PM
Lowe Post holiday mega-podcast: State of the NBA monologue touching on almost every team at the quarter mark, then @Kevin Arnovitz on LeBron-Beef Stew, Kings drama, whether Wiz + Bulls can sustain hot starts, more:
Apple: apple.co/3nIzdKO
Golden State Warriors @warriors
DIMES
Five years ago today, the Dubs tallied a franchise-record 47 assists in a win over the Lakers 👀 pic.twitter.com/vcaC1vHMzD – 4:45 PM
DIMES
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck: LeBron/Stewart reaction, Lakers at one month, Kings fire Walton, the recent surge in Boston, more. Links: bit.ly/2w1G5e2 – 4:44 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Bing Bong, the #Knicks offense is dead #NBA #Lakers nypost.com/2021/11/23/kni… – 4:43 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
#NewYorkForever vs. #LakeShow
#NewYorkForever vs. #LakeShow

It's going to be a special night @TheGarden 🍿
#NewYorkForever vs. #LakeShow
Bobby Portis @BPortistime
Kevin Garnett was always one of my favorite players growing up but after watching the new #AnythingIsPossible documentary I think he’s my all-time #1 now! Stream the new documentary now on @shosports @shobasketball [ad] – 4:05 PM
Austin Kent @AustinKent
Dwight Howard shooting .714 from beyond the arc is the storyline mainstream sports media needs to be pushing right now. pic.twitter.com/E7OWMPmAjS – 3:59 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
That time of the year 👀
That time of the year 👀

Like ❤️ this tweet to stay up-to-date on the latest Knicks ticket & merch offers.
That time of the year 👀
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked on Pelicans is live!
🏀 Panic trade after the blowout loss to TWolves?
🏀 Reasons to keep the current course
🏀 Simmons? Wall? Westbrook?
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/1Aff4iuS5a – 3:30 PM
Locked on Pelicans is live!
🏀 Panic trade after the blowout loss to TWolves?
🏀 Reasons to keep the current course
🏀 Simmons? Wall? Westbrook?
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
The get-in price for tonight’s Lakers-Knicks game at Madison Square Garden was close to $500 on Sunday.
The get-in price for tonight’s Lakers-Knicks game at Madison Square Garden was close to $500 on Sunday.
You’ll be able to get in for about $150 with LeBron James serving his first-ever suspension, via @TickPick. – 3:26 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Lakers might be looking to tank this one tonight after LeBron James got suspended. Anthony Davis questionable with flu-like symptoms not related to Covid-19. It might be Carmelo vs. Knicks. – 3:10 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
🌴 🆚 🗽
⏰: 4:30 p.m. PT
📺: @SpectrumSN, TNT
📻: ESPN LA 710 & 1330 KWKW
#LakeShow x @socios on.nba.com/3CMOjD8 – 2:37 PM
🌴 🆚 🗽
⏰: 4:30 p.m. PT
📺: @SpectrumSN, TNT
📻: ESPN LA 710 & 1330 KWKW
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Detroit Brouhaha; Walton Fired; Subscriber Mailbag w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/EEYVCZWOR8 – 2:00 PM
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/EEYVCZWOR8 – 2:00 PM
Molly McGrath @MollyAMcGrath
This jacket from @TheMUSS is perfect for running errands today 🤗 Also appropriate because their #studentsectionsauce pushed them to the top spot in our rankings. They are one step closer to being crowned @tacobell Student Section of the Year! One more week for a final push! #ad pic.twitter.com/vDFFBSWLgd – 1:52 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Julius Randle is a simple adjustment away from easier fourth-quarter offense.
Story on Randle’s post-up habits with notes on RJ Barrett’s cold streak, the Knicks’ rim-protection, and more: https://t.co/NuaSYMwk9P
(And there is a $1 A MONTH SUBSCRIPTION OFFER inside the link!) pic.twitter.com/3v7vjXaVvb – 1:39 PM
Julius Randle is a simple adjustment away from easier fourth-quarter offense.
Story on Randle’s post-up habits with notes on RJ Barrett’s cold streak, the Knicks’ rim-protection, and more: https://t.co/NuaSYMwk9P
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Back at MSG tonight, Carmelo Anthony says Leon Rose & Co. deserve more credit for the process of ‘clearing everything out, bringing in the right people (to work for the Knicks) but not doing it in a frantic way.” More here: sny.tv/articles/carme… – 1:36 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
The Wizards pulled off the trades of the offseason, making them deeper and better by sending Russell Westbrook to the Lakers. A look at Wizards GM Tommy Sheppard’s role and the complications involved in a five-team trade, just the second in NBA history:
usatoday.com/story/sports/n… – 1:36 PM
The Wizards pulled off the trades of the offseason, making them deeper and better by sending Russell Westbrook to the Lakers. A look at Wizards GM Tommy Sheppard’s role and the complications involved in a five-team trade, just the second in NBA history:
