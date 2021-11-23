Mark Cuban on Kristaps Porzingis: Why would we trade him?

“I’ve always believed that KP hasn’t played his best basketball yet. Now you’re seeing why we didn’t trade him,” Cuban said. “He’s a great player. He’s a good dude. All of my experiences with him have been positive. So why would we do that? But that’s NBA Twitter and that’s Mavs Twitter. That’s what they do. They’re probably trying to trade Luka right now.”
Source: Mark Medina @ NBA.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Cuban on Porzingis trade rumors: “Why would I do that at all?” nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/23/cub… – 5:29 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
As part of Kristaps Porzingis feature, Mavs owner Mark Cuban on reports that Mavs were shopping/entertaining trade offers involving KP https://t.co/vwhR8oiK9F pic.twitter.com/DNWuztUDid – 3:52 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Mavs center Kristaps Porzingis talked to me about a number of topics: the latest on his health, why he enjoys playing for Jason Kidd, his chemistry with Luka Doncic & more. Insight from Mark Cuban as well on.nba.com/32sbgiG – 12:08 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
The job Caruso is doing guarding Randle reminds me of when Brad Stevens put Marcus Smart on Porzingis during his Knicks days — giving up size but making it impossible for them to make a move. – 8:49 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Porzingis looked a lot different Sunday than the last time he played at Staples Center. Plus injuries and a TikTok note in this edition of Mavericks briefs.
Porzingis looked a lot different Sunday than the last time he played at Staples Center. Plus injuries and a TikTok note in this edition of Mavericks briefs.
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Five months ago, Kristaps Porzingis was a little-used decoy in playoffs vs. Clippers.
Post-ups were a major no under Carlisle.
Today, KP was the Mavs’ go-to guy in clutch time, running his offense through the post.
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Ty Lue: “We know Porzingis is going to crash every single time, so we just atlked about, ‘Get a body on him,’ and he didn’t get any” (offensive boards). – 6:14 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Kristaps Porzingis last 6 games:
25.3 PPG
9.7 RPG
2.5 APG
2.5 3PG
52/41/92%
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Clippers 97, Mavericks 91. Kristaps Porzingis and Jalen Brunson both very good. Tough call on the offensive foul on Brunson. But the Mavericks simply have trouble scoring without Luka Doncic on the floor. – 5:56 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
It’s a final: Clippers 97-91. Porzingis had 25-8, Jalen scored 20 pts and 8 assists. Mavs are 9-7 and will play the Clippers again on Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. CT. – 5:55 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Porzingis was stuck on 19 points for too long, foul trouble or no foul trouble. Six quick points by him, though, pull Mavs within 5 with a minute left. – 5:46 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Outstanding exection ATO by Mavericks, with Brunson finding Porzingis for a dunk in ten seconds.
Lue uses a timeout with LA holding a 92-89 lead now with 1:19 left.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers will LIVE with Kristaps Porzingis post ups.
KP got one, but couldn’t finish the next time down. George saw an opportunity after the latest miss and dunked it four seconds later.
PG dunks AND free throws in the same game. That’s the true unicorn.
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Porzingis’ elbows and TMann’s face are like exactly the same height. – 5:29 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers got the lead to 10 before a Reggie Jackson bad pass was sandwiched in between back-to-back Mavericks field goals.
Lue calls timeout, presumably to get some reserves in. LA up 66-60 with 4:20 left in third quarter.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kristaps Porzingis has four fouls with 11:47 left in third quarter.
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Four fouls on Porzingis. Feels significant with most of two quarters left. – 4:51 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs-Clippers isn’t nearly as much fun when Luka and Kawhi aren’t playing. Mavs lead 47-46 at half. Porzingis 15-8 for Mavs. Zubac 13-8 for LAC. 2nd half soon @theeagledallas – 4:41 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Clippers outscored the Mavs 16-8 in the last 4:34 of the second quarter.
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Tough foul to take by Porzingis. His third of the game with just 5.1 seconds left in the half. – 4:34 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks up 39-30 as Porzingis and Brunson take a seat. Let’s see if they can keep the advantage. – 4:24 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
In last season’s 1st-round series vs. Clippers, Kristaps “Decoy” Porzingis attempted 13, 12, 6 and 12 shots in the 4 games in Staples Center. His scoring high was 20 points in Game 2 of the series.
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Some pretty salty defense in the Mavs-Clippers game right now. Blocks by Ntilikina, Porzingis then by Hartenstein on the other end. Mavericks up 28-26. – 4:15 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Mavs 22, Clippers 19 | End 1 | Dallas scored the last 10 points of the quarter, a run coinciding with PG’s exit at the 3:31 mark.
Zu leading the Clippers with five points; PG has four.
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Clips-Mavs matinee
LAC
Paul George
Amir Coffey
Ivica Zubac
Eric Bledsoe
Reggie Jackson
DAL
Dorian Finney-Smith
Kristaps Porzingis
Dwight Powell
Tim Hardaway Jr.
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: DFS, Porzingis, Powell, Hardaway, Brunson.
LAC starters: George, Batum, Zubac, Bledsoe, Jackson
Kristaps Porzingis is entering his third full season with the Dallas Mavericks and is hoping for a fresh start under Jason Kidd after the team parted ways with Rick Carlisle. “I’ll say this: at the end of last year Porzingis wanted to be traded,” said Tim MacMahon on The Hoop Collective Podcast. “My understanding is he feels like he has a fresh start with the coaching change. He’s had the healthy offseason. He’s been able to work, not just on his game but on his body some more. That he’s coming back with a refreshed feel. “At the end of last year, he wasn’t going to come out and ask for a trade. He’s smart enough to understand the optics.” -via RealGM / September 24, 2021
“He’s already done that once,” replied Brian Windhorst. “But at the end of last year when he stood in the corner and checked the wind for an entire playoff series, he was hoping to be traded,” added MacMahon. “From what I gather, he’s coming back optimistic now.” -via RealGM / September 24, 2021