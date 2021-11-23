Miami Heat vs. Detroit Pistons: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Miami Heat (11-6) play against the Detroit Pistons (12-12) at Little Caesars Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Tuesday November 23, 2021
Miami Heat 94, Detroit Pistons 82 (Q4 03:12)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Heat 94, Pistons 82 with 3:43 to play. Miami has outscored the Pistons 27-6 in the fourth so far. – 9:14 PM
Heat 94, Pistons 82 with 3:43 to play. Miami has outscored the Pistons 27-6 in the fourth so far. – 9:14 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
30-point games off the bench, Heat history …
Tyler Herro, 4
Every other Heat player ever combined, 4 – 9:14 PM
30-point games off the bench, Heat history …
Tyler Herro, 4
Every other Heat player ever combined, 4 – 9:14 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Box score watching Tyler Herro doesn’t do his game justice
He’s just purely dominating in the half-court, carving out defenses and getting to his spots at another level
Not just a leap
A major leap – 9:13 PM
Box score watching Tyler Herro doesn’t do his game justice
He’s just purely dominating in the half-court, carving out defenses and getting to his spots at another level
Not just a leap
A major leap – 9:13 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Part of being a rookie: Cade Cunningham is not a quick-twitched decision-maker so you can confuse him or at least force some hesitation. Hence the need for another ball handler – 9:09 PM
Part of being a rookie: Cade Cunningham is not a quick-twitched decision-maker so you can confuse him or at least force some hesitation. Hence the need for another ball handler – 9:09 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Frank Jackson with a floater to cut the Pistons’ deficit to six. – 9:08 PM
Frank Jackson with a floater to cut the Pistons’ deficit to six. – 9:08 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
As Herro continues his very impressive season with this ongoing 11-point fourth quarter, keep in mind that DeRozan, Tatum and LaVine are the only NBA players who have scored more 4th quarter points than Herro. And Herro passes Tatum and LaVine with another basket. – 9:05 PM
As Herro continues his very impressive season with this ongoing 11-point fourth quarter, keep in mind that DeRozan, Tatum and LaVine are the only NBA players who have scored more 4th quarter points than Herro. And Herro passes Tatum and LaVine with another basket. – 9:05 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tyler Herro’s fourth 3-pointer moved him past Shane Battier for 19th on the Heat all-time list. – 9:04 PM
Tyler Herro’s fourth 3-pointer moved him past Shane Battier for 19th on the Heat all-time list. – 9:04 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons have been outscored by the Heat 18-3 in the fourth quarter so far. Herro has 11 fourth-quarter points, and the Heat are up 85-79. – 9:04 PM
Pistons have been outscored by the Heat 18-3 in the fourth quarter so far. Herro has 11 fourth-quarter points, and the Heat are up 85-79. – 9:04 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
So, the Miami Heat got this guy with the 13th pick in the draft btw – 9:03 PM
So, the Miami Heat got this guy with the 13th pick in the draft btw – 9:03 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kyle Lowry’s fifth assist tied John Havlicek for 35th on the NBA all-time list. – 9:03 PM
Kyle Lowry’s fifth assist tied John Havlicek for 35th on the NBA all-time list. – 9:03 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro is scorching. He has 11 points in the fourth quarter and the Heat leads 85-79 with 7:22 to play. – 9:02 PM
Tyler Herro is scorching. He has 11 points in the fourth quarter and the Heat leads 85-79 with 7:22 to play. – 9:02 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Tyler Herro is in Detroit doing hoodrat things. Just like that, Miami leads by 6. – 9:02 PM
Tyler Herro is in Detroit doing hoodrat things. Just like that, Miami leads by 6. – 9:02 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Tyler Herro is doing leader-type things tonight
Totally engaged and locked in, pointing out his teammates spots to fill up, and taking the important shots – 9:02 PM
Tyler Herro is doing leader-type things tonight
Totally engaged and locked in, pointing out his teammates spots to fill up, and taking the important shots – 9:02 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro makes two straight threes and suddenly the Heat is down just three with 9:58 to play. – 8:57 PM
Tyler Herro makes two straight threes and suddenly the Heat is down just three with 9:58 to play. – 8:57 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Tyler Herro man
Tyler Herro
This team just looks for him 24/7, which is the right decision – 8:57 PM
Tyler Herro man
Tyler Herro
This team just looks for him 24/7, which is the right decision – 8:57 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons 77, #Heat 74, 9:58 4Q
MIA is on an 11-3 run going back to the end of 3Q. – 8:57 PM
#Pistons 77, #Heat 74, 9:58 4Q
MIA is on an 11-3 run going back to the end of 3Q. – 8:57 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Tyler Herro is cooking and keep this from being a double-digit Pistons lead. Back-to-back 3s from him cuts Detroit’s lead to 3 with 9:58 left. – 8:57 PM
Tyler Herro is cooking and keep this from being a double-digit Pistons lead. Back-to-back 3s from him cuts Detroit’s lead to 3 with 9:58 left. – 8:57 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
The Lakers to a man said Sunday’s fracas against the Pistons could change the momentum of their season. They’re down 12 at the half to the Knicks yhoo.it/3FF08gE – 8:53 PM
The Lakers to a man said Sunday’s fracas against the Pistons could change the momentum of their season. They’re down 12 at the half to the Knicks yhoo.it/3FF08gE – 8:53 PM
Ethan J. Skolnick @EthanJSkolnick
No more Heat watch parties
@5ReasonsSports pic.twitter.com/xDfuaXuwOE – 8:52 PM
No more Heat watch parties
@5ReasonsSports pic.twitter.com/xDfuaXuwOE – 8:52 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
🔥 🔥 🔥
🔹 @Jerami Grant: 16 PTS / 5 REB / 3 STL
🔹 @SaddiqBey: 11 PTS / 4 REB / 3-9 3PT
🔹 @Frank Jackson: 11 PTS / 1 AST / 1 REB pic.twitter.com/lFdFhqbcIc – 8:52 PM
🔥 🔥 🔥
🔹 @Jerami Grant: 16 PTS / 5 REB / 3 STL
🔹 @SaddiqBey: 11 PTS / 4 REB / 3-9 3PT
🔹 @Frank Jackson: 11 PTS / 1 AST / 1 REB pic.twitter.com/lFdFhqbcIc – 8:52 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 3: Pistons 76, Heat 67.
Grant: 16 points, 3 steals
Bey/F. Jackson: 11 points
Joseph: 7 points, 8 assists
Lyles: 6 points, 9 rebounds – 8:51 PM
End of 3: Pistons 76, Heat 67.
Grant: 16 points, 3 steals
Bey/F. Jackson: 11 points
Joseph: 7 points, 8 assists
Lyles: 6 points, 9 rebounds – 8:51 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
End 3Q: #Pistons 76, #Heat 67
Grant: 16 pts, 5 rebs
Bey: 11 pts, 4 rebs
F. Jackson: 11 pts
Diallo: 8 pts
Lyles: 6 pts, 9 rebs
DET had 0 turnovers in 3Q. – 8:49 PM
End 3Q: #Pistons 76, #Heat 67
Grant: 16 pts, 5 rebs
Bey: 11 pts, 4 rebs
F. Jackson: 11 pts
Diallo: 8 pts
Lyles: 6 pts, 9 rebs
DET had 0 turnovers in 3Q. – 8:49 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Hamido Diallo with a rebound and finish off a Frank Jackson shot that changed its mind at the last second. Pistons have a 9-point lead going into the fourth quarter. – 8:49 PM
Hamido Diallo with a rebound and finish off a Frank Jackson shot that changed its mind at the last second. Pistons have a 9-point lead going into the fourth quarter. – 8:49 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of third quarter: Pistons 76, Heat 67. Miami shooting 41.1 percent from the field and 5 of 19 on threes. – 8:48 PM
End of third quarter: Pistons 76, Heat 67. Miami shooting 41.1 percent from the field and 5 of 19 on threes. – 8:48 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Pistons 76, Heat 67 going into fourth. Not exactly as scripted. Herro with 17, Butler 13. – 8:48 PM
Pistons 76, Heat 67 going into fourth. Not exactly as scripted. Herro with 17, Butler 13. – 8:48 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Pistons have 31 three point attempts and 9 free throw attempts
Heat have 19 three point attempts and 21 free throw attempts – 8:48 PM
Pistons have 31 three point attempts and 9 free throw attempts
Heat have 19 three point attempts and 21 free throw attempts – 8:48 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Trey Lyles has eight rebounds. He’s doing what’s asked of him. – 8:46 PM
Trey Lyles has eight rebounds. He’s doing what’s asked of him. – 8:46 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tyler Herro’s third 3-point attempt moved him past Kendrick Nunn and into 19th on the Heat all-time list. – 8:46 PM
Tyler Herro’s third 3-point attempt moved him past Kendrick Nunn and into 19th on the Heat all-time list. – 8:46 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro, the maker of tough shots. And it seems like all the Heat’s shots have been tough tonight. – 8:44 PM
Tyler Herro, the maker of tough shots. And it seems like all the Heat’s shots have been tough tonight. – 8:44 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
At the moment, Bam Adebayo, at 5 of 9, is the lone Heat player shooting better than 50 percent. – 8:41 PM
At the moment, Bam Adebayo, at 5 of 9, is the lone Heat player shooting better than 50 percent. – 8:41 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Couple big shots by Frank to help the Pistons stay in control. He’s been really good these last couple weeks after a slow start. Pistons lead the heat 68-58 with 3:50 to play in the third – 8:40 PM
Couple big shots by Frank to help the Pistons stay in control. He’s been really good these last couple weeks after a slow start. Pistons lead the heat 68-58 with 3:50 to play in the third – 8:40 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Frank Jackson has double-digit points for the seventh time in his last nine games — four straight games. His latest pull-up gives Detroit a 10-point lead over Miami. – 8:39 PM
Frank Jackson has double-digit points for the seventh time in his last nine games — four straight games. His latest pull-up gives Detroit a 10-point lead over Miami. – 8:39 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons 68, #Heat 58, 3:50 3Q
DET is on a 7-2 run, with 5 pts by Frank Jackson. – 8:39 PM
#Pistons 68, #Heat 58, 3:50 3Q
DET is on a 7-2 run, with 5 pts by Frank Jackson. – 8:39 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Per @Ben Falk, 25 of the Heat’s 46 shots have come from midrange. Miami has relied on midrange looks for a chunk of its offense this season, but today it has been turned up a notch. – 8:34 PM
Per @Ben Falk, 25 of the Heat’s 46 shots have come from midrange. Miami has relied on midrange looks for a chunk of its offense this season, but today it has been turned up a notch. – 8:34 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons 61, #Heat 54, 6:29 3Q
Cunningham and Garza have 4 fouls each – 8:32 PM
#Pistons 61, #Heat 54, 6:29 3Q
Cunningham and Garza have 4 fouls each – 8:32 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Yeah, Miami’s just unwilling to even try and fight through a screen
Pistons just choosing their iso defender at this point – 8:32 PM
Yeah, Miami’s just unwilling to even try and fight through a screen
Pistons just choosing their iso defender at this point – 8:32 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
3️⃣ -pack in the 1️⃣st half from the 3️⃣ for @SaddiqBey 🔥
@BallySportsDET | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/w9iliXXDTA – 8:32 PM
3️⃣ -pack in the 1️⃣st half from the 3️⃣ for @SaddiqBey 🔥
@BallySportsDET | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/w9iliXXDTA – 8:32 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Let’s get that second half going! #BigLukaEnergy pic.twitter.com/k4eWiZE3Xb – 8:21 PM
Let’s get that second half going! #BigLukaEnergy pic.twitter.com/k4eWiZE3Xb – 8:21 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
LUUUUKA! 👌
@BallySportsDET | @Luke Garza pic.twitter.com/FENTvaVcW1 – 8:17 PM
LUUUUKA! 👌
@BallySportsDET | @Luke Garza pic.twitter.com/FENTvaVcW1 – 8:17 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Bam Adebayo’s first steal tonight tied Keith Askins for 17th on the Heat all-time list. – 8:17 PM
Bam Adebayo’s first steal tonight tied Keith Askins for 17th on the Heat all-time list. – 8:17 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Welcome back to @LCArena_Detroit, @Jalen Rose. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/7DfpYEIjia – 8:15 PM
Welcome back to @LCArena_Detroit, @Jalen Rose. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/7DfpYEIjia – 8:15 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Halftime: Pistons 53, Heat 46. Strong first half for the Pistons, led almost the entire way.
Grant: 12 points, 2 steals
Bey: 11 points
Joseph: 5 points, 6 assists – 8:08 PM
Halftime: Pistons 53, Heat 46. Strong first half for the Pistons, led almost the entire way.
Grant: 12 points, 2 steals
Bey: 11 points
Joseph: 5 points, 6 assists – 8:08 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
With the lead at the half.
🔹 @Jerami Grant: 12 PTS / 2 STL / 3 REB
🔹 @SaddiqBey: 11 PTS / 2 REB / 4-9 FG
🔹 @Luke Garza: 7 PTS / 3 REB / 3-4 FG pic.twitter.com/4l8dcaArzp – 8:07 PM
With the lead at the half.
🔹 @Jerami Grant: 12 PTS / 2 STL / 3 REB
🔹 @SaddiqBey: 11 PTS / 2 REB / 4-9 FG
🔹 @Luke Garza: 7 PTS / 3 REB / 3-4 FG pic.twitter.com/4l8dcaArzp – 8:07 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro with exactly half of Miami’s 46 first half points
Once again, Miami continues to take quarterly turns – 8:07 PM
Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro with exactly half of Miami’s 46 first half points
Once again, Miami continues to take quarterly turns – 8:07 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Pistons 53, Heat 46. Miami shot 3 of 11 from deep and has now shot 6 of 39 (15.4 percent) from three-point range in the past three first halves. I have no idea what this means, but it stands out! – 8:07 PM
Halftime: Pistons 53, Heat 46. Miami shot 3 of 11 from deep and has now shot 6 of 39 (15.4 percent) from three-point range in the past three first halves. I have no idea what this means, but it stands out! – 8:07 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Half: #Pistons 53, #Heat 46
Grant: 12 pts, 3 rebs
Bey: 11 pts, 2 rebs
Garza: 7 pts, 3 rebs
F. Jackson: 6 pts
DET shot 46% FG – 8:06 PM
Half: #Pistons 53, #Heat 46
Grant: 12 pts, 3 rebs
Bey: 11 pts, 2 rebs
Garza: 7 pts, 3 rebs
F. Jackson: 6 pts
DET shot 46% FG – 8:06 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
HALFTIME: Pistons 53, Heat 46
Jerami Grant: 12 points
Saddiq Bey: 11 points
Luka Garza: 7 points
Frank Jackson: 6 points – 8:06 PM
HALFTIME: Pistons 53, Heat 46
Jerami Grant: 12 points
Saddiq Bey: 11 points
Luka Garza: 7 points
Frank Jackson: 6 points – 8:06 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Former Miami Hurricanes players offer more suggestions on how to fix the program: miamiherald.com/sports/college… – 8:06 PM
Former Miami Hurricanes players offer more suggestions on how to fix the program: miamiherald.com/sports/college… – 8:06 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Feel like there’s some local designers missing a golden opportunity with the image of a bloody Isaiah Stewart from Sunday night… – 8:05 PM
Feel like there’s some local designers missing a golden opportunity with the image of a bloody Isaiah Stewart from Sunday night… – 8:05 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Asked Frank Vogel on Monday what the Lakers will have to do to continue the spirit they found in DET for NYK game. Vogel: “I just think we have to bottle up the determination that we played with down the stretch in that fourth quarter.” Tonight? Down 36-20 after 1st Q – 7:59 PM
Asked Frank Vogel on Monday what the Lakers will have to do to continue the spirit they found in DET for NYK game. Vogel: “I just think we have to bottle up the determination that we played with down the stretch in that fourth quarter.” Tonight? Down 36-20 after 1st Q – 7:59 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons lead up to seven with a chance to go to eight after Grant hit a layup over Bam and was fouled. 1:51 left in the first half. – 7:59 PM
Pistons lead up to seven with a chance to go to eight after Grant hit a layup over Bam and was fouled. 1:51 left in the first half. – 7:59 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
A lot of bad basketball being played early in this one from Miami
Tyler Herro is not included in that
He’s scoring, play-making, moving off the ball at a very high level tonight – 7:59 PM
A lot of bad basketball being played early in this one from Miami
Tyler Herro is not included in that
He’s scoring, play-making, moving off the ball at a very high level tonight – 7:59 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Hami hustles different 😤
@BallySportsDET | @Hamidou Diallo – 7:58 PM
Hami hustles different 😤
@BallySportsDET | @Hamidou Diallo – 7:58 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With his first 3-pointer, Duncan Robinson extended his franchise record to 66 consecutive games with at least one conversion, which also is the NBA’s second-longest streak to Stephen Curry. – 7:58 PM
With his first 3-pointer, Duncan Robinson extended his franchise record to 66 consecutive games with at least one conversion, which also is the NBA’s second-longest streak to Stephen Curry. – 7:58 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Seven straight points by Luka Garza. Deep breaths, Pistons Twitter – 7:55 PM
Seven straight points by Luka Garza. Deep breaths, Pistons Twitter – 7:55 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Luka Garza had 7 straight #Pistons points before a three-point play by Jerami Grant.
DET 45, MIA 35, 3:55 2Q – 7:55 PM
Luka Garza had 7 straight #Pistons points before a three-point play by Jerami Grant.
DET 45, MIA 35, 3:55 2Q – 7:55 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Pistons outscoring the Heat 24-3 from three-point range. Heat just 1 of 8 from deep. – 7:54 PM
Pistons outscoring the Heat 24-3 from three-point range. Heat just 1 of 8 from deep. – 7:54 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
This may sound odd, but Spo seems to be using Caleb Martin as the Iguodala filler
Complete zone when playing next to Gabe Vincent, take the occasional three, and plug into the 4 even though he’s smaller than that
Plus the “plug and play” label – 7:50 PM
This may sound odd, but Spo seems to be using Caleb Martin as the Iguodala filler
Complete zone when playing next to Gabe Vincent, take the occasional three, and plug into the 4 even though he’s smaller than that
Plus the “plug and play” label – 7:50 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Shaquille O’Neal strongly backs Isaiah Stewart’s aggressive retaliation against LeBron James.
#Lakers #NBA #LakeShow
sportscasting.com/shaquille-onea… – 7:50 PM
Shaquille O’Neal strongly backs Isaiah Stewart’s aggressive retaliation against LeBron James.
#Lakers #NBA #LakeShow
sportscasting.com/shaquille-onea… – 7:50 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
When Jimmy Butler is off the floor, we are a lot of these Bam-Lowry-Herro lineups
Every single time, they’re most comfortable when Herro has the ball in his hands
He’s just doing his own thing – 7:46 PM
When Jimmy Butler is off the floor, we are a lot of these Bam-Lowry-Herro lineups
Every single time, they’re most comfortable when Herro has the ball in his hands
He’s just doing his own thing – 7:46 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Bam Adebayo’s third defensive rebound was the 1,800th of his career. – 7:44 PM
Bam Adebayo’s third defensive rebound was the 1,800th of his career. – 7:44 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat turned to zone late in the first quarter and has stuck with it to begin the second quarter. – 7:42 PM
Heat turned to zone late in the first quarter and has stuck with it to begin the second quarter. – 7:42 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Minnesota @Minnesota Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tomorrow’s game at Miami:
QUESTIONABLE
Josh Okogie – Back Spasms – 7:39 PM
Minnesota @Minnesota Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tomorrow’s game at Miami:
QUESTIONABLE
Josh Okogie – Back Spasms – 7:39 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
We’re heating up after 1️⃣ 🔥
🔹 @SaddiqBey: 11 PTS / 1 REB / 3-5 3PT
🔹 @Cory Joseph: 5 PTS / 1 AST / 2-3 FG
🔹 @Jerami Grant: 4 PTS / 1 STL / 3 REB pic.twitter.com/tf88n8bw08 – 7:39 PM
We’re heating up after 1️⃣ 🔥
🔹 @SaddiqBey: 11 PTS / 1 REB / 3-5 3PT
🔹 @Cory Joseph: 5 PTS / 1 AST / 2-3 FG
🔹 @Jerami Grant: 4 PTS / 1 STL / 3 REB pic.twitter.com/tf88n8bw08 – 7:39 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 1: Pistons 25, Heat 20. Pistons shot 9-22 overall, 5-13 from 3. Heat shot 6-17 and 0-5, respectively.
Bey: 11 points
Butler has 10 points for Miami – 7:39 PM
End of 1: Pistons 25, Heat 20. Pistons shot 9-22 overall, 5-13 from 3. Heat shot 6-17 and 0-5, respectively.
Bey: 11 points
Butler has 10 points for Miami – 7:39 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
End of the first:
Jimmy Butler- 10
Rest of Heat- 10
Feels like I tweet a similar thing every night – 7:39 PM
End of the first:
Jimmy Butler- 10
Rest of Heat- 10
Feels like I tweet a similar thing every night – 7:39 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons are outrebounding #Heat, 13,11, and they have 6 assts on 9 FG. Having only 3 turnovers is helpful too. – 7:38 PM
#Pistons are outrebounding #Heat, 13,11, and they have 6 assts on 9 FG. Having only 3 turnovers is helpful too. – 7:38 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Pistons 25, Heat 20. Miami shot 6 of 17 (35.3 percent) and 0 of 5 on threes in the period. Heat’s best offense came from the foul line, where it was 8 of 10. – 7:38 PM
End of first quarter: Pistons 25, Heat 20. Miami shot 6 of 17 (35.3 percent) and 0 of 5 on threes in the period. Heat’s best offense came from the foul line, where it was 8 of 10. – 7:38 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 1Q: Pistons 25, Heat 20
Saddiq Bey: 11 points
CoJo: 5 points
Detroit with 41/38/100 splits – 7:38 PM
END OF 1Q: Pistons 25, Heat 20
Saddiq Bey: 11 points
CoJo: 5 points
Detroit with 41/38/100 splits – 7:38 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
End 1Q: #Pistons 25, #Heat 20
Bey: 11 pts
Joseph: 5 pts
Grant: 4 pts, 3 rebs
DET is shooting 44% FG and 43% 3FG – 7:37 PM
End 1Q: #Pistons 25, #Heat 20
Bey: 11 pts
Joseph: 5 pts
Grant: 4 pts, 3 rebs
DET is shooting 44% FG and 43% 3FG – 7:37 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Pistons 25, Heat 20 at end of one. Butler with 10 for Heat, Bey 11 for Detroit. Heat 0 for 5 on 3s. – 7:37 PM
Pistons 25, Heat 20 at end of one. Butler with 10 for Heat, Bey 11 for Detroit. Heat 0 for 5 on 3s. – 7:37 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Amazing 3️⃣-point play from @Cory Joseph!
@BallySportsDET | #Pistons – 7:32 PM
Amazing 3️⃣-point play from @Cory Joseph!
@BallySportsDET | #Pistons – 7:32 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Fitting that Duncan made the first bucket for us tonight. pic.twitter.com/QjbQDs3rRa – 7:30 PM
Fitting that Duncan made the first bucket for us tonight. pic.twitter.com/QjbQDs3rRa – 7:30 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat substitute in Tyler Herro, Gabe Vincent and Dewayne Dedmon together after falling behind 19-11. – 7:28 PM
Heat substitute in Tyler Herro, Gabe Vincent and Dewayne Dedmon together after falling behind 19-11. – 7:28 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Gabe Vincent in the game ahead of Caleb Martin and Max Strus tonight. – 7:27 PM
Gabe Vincent in the game ahead of Caleb Martin and Max Strus tonight. – 7:27 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Gorgeous pass by Cade to find CoJo on the cut. Pistons lead the Heat 19-11 – 7:26 PM
Gorgeous pass by Cade to find CoJo on the cut. Pistons lead the Heat 19-11 – 7:26 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Once again, the team begins to look around for…Tyler Herro
He’s the guy who gets them out of these spots – 7:26 PM
Once again, the team begins to look around for…Tyler Herro
He’s the guy who gets them out of these spots – 7:26 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons 19, #Heat 11, 4:42 1Q
Bey: 11 pts (3-of-5 3FG)
Joseph: 5 pts
Grant: 3 pts, 3 rebs
Cunningham: 2 rebs, 3 assts – 7:25 PM
#Pistons 19, #Heat 11, 4:42 1Q
Bey: 11 pts (3-of-5 3FG)
Joseph: 5 pts
Grant: 3 pts, 3 rebs
Cunningham: 2 rebs, 3 assts – 7:25 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons up 19-11 over the Heat. Good ball movement to start and the 3-ball is falling. – 7:25 PM
Pistons up 19-11 over the Heat. Good ball movement to start and the 3-ball is falling. – 7:25 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Saddiq Bey with 11 points in the first seven minutes. Pistons lead 17-11. – 7:24 PM
Saddiq Bey with 11 points in the first seven minutes. Pistons lead 17-11. – 7:24 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Making Luka Garza start against the Heat is just mean-spirited in terms of foul trouble. – 7:24 PM
Making Luka Garza start against the Heat is just mean-spirited in terms of foul trouble. – 7:24 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons 14, #Heat 10, 6:36 1Q
Bey: 8 pts
Grant/Joseph: 3 pts each – 7:21 PM
#Pistons 14, #Heat 10, 6:36 1Q
Bey: 8 pts
Grant/Joseph: 3 pts each – 7:21 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler is 1st in the league in free throw makes per game, and it’s by a pretty decent margin
He’s just doing what he wants down there – 7:21 PM
Jimmy Butler is 1st in the league in free throw makes per game, and it’s by a pretty decent margin
He’s just doing what he wants down there – 7:21 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Circus finish by Cory Joseph right there. And strong start for Saddiq Bey – 8 points, 2-3 from 3 in five minutes – 7:19 PM
Circus finish by Cory Joseph right there. And strong start for Saddiq Bey – 8 points, 2-3 from 3 in five minutes – 7:19 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Luka Garza gets his 2nd foul at 6:36 1Q
DET 14, MIA 10 – 7:19 PM
#Pistons Luka Garza gets his 2nd foul at 6:36 1Q
DET 14, MIA 10 – 7:19 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons are playing well in the opening minutes vs. MIA. They’re 5-of-10 from the field and 3-of-7 from 3.
That drive and finish by Cory Joseph was bananas. – 7:17 PM
#Pistons are playing well in the opening minutes vs. MIA. They’re 5-of-10 from the field and 3-of-7 from 3.
That drive and finish by Cory Joseph was bananas. – 7:17 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
That was a TOUGH finish by CoJo. Also, Saddiq Bey is cooking. – 7:17 PM
That was a TOUGH finish by CoJo. Also, Saddiq Bey is cooking. – 7:17 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Lowry forcing Bam to score in transition
That’s different for Bam – 7:15 PM
Lowry forcing Bam to score in transition
That’s different for Bam – 7:15 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Pistons have rookie Cade Cunningham defending Duncan Robinson. – 7:11 PM
The Pistons have rookie Cade Cunningham defending Duncan Robinson. – 7:11 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
PODCAST: NBA trainer @Joe_Abunassar of @impactbball helped create the player-development space. We discussed the evolution of player development, his work with Kevin Garnett, Chauncey Billups, Kyle Lowry, DeMar DeRozan, Tyrese Haliburton, etc. and more: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 7:00 PM
PODCAST: NBA trainer @Joe_Abunassar of @impactbball helped create the player-development space. We discussed the evolution of player development, his work with Kevin Garnett, Chauncey Billups, Kyle Lowry, DeMar DeRozan, Tyrese Haliburton, etc. and more: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 7:00 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Random observation…
Through Monday, all 30 teams have shot worse from 3-point range than they did last season. (Charlotte is closest at 36.8% vs. 36.9%.)
4 teams have seen a jump in opponent 3P%: Memphis (+3.5%), Detroit (+3.2%), Portland (+1.4%) & New York (+1.4%). – 6:47 PM
Random observation…
Through Monday, all 30 teams have shot worse from 3-point range than they did last season. (Charlotte is closest at 36.8% vs. 36.9%.)
4 teams have seen a jump in opponent 3P%: Memphis (+3.5%), Detroit (+3.2%), Portland (+1.4%) & New York (+1.4%). – 6:47 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
First @NBA start for @Luke Garza 🙌
@Kia | #NBARooks pic.twitter.com/IH9SUNg7ud – 6:43 PM
First @NBA start for @Luke Garza 🙌
@Kia | #NBARooks pic.twitter.com/IH9SUNg7ud – 6:43 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons starters: CoJo, Cunningham, Bey, Grant and LUKA GARZA. The rookie gets his first NBA start. – 6:43 PM
Pistons starters: CoJo, Cunningham, Bey, Grant and LUKA GARZA. The rookie gets his first NBA start. – 6:43 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Luka Garza will get his first career start tonight, alongside Jerami Grant, Saddiq Bey, Cade Cunningham and Cory Joseph – 6:43 PM
Luka Garza will get his first career start tonight, alongside Jerami Grant, Saddiq Bey, Cade Cunningham and Cory Joseph – 6:43 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons starters vs. MIA: Joseph, Cunningham, Bey, Grant and Garza.
#DFS – 6:42 PM
#Pistons starters vs. MIA: Joseph, Cunningham, Bey, Grant and Garza.
#DFS – 6:42 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat preparing to spend Thanksgiving on the road: ‘The schedule has been crazy early on’ miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Udonis Haslem was ‘looking for somebody to host’ Thanksgiving dinner for the team on the road and one player stepped up – 6:39 PM
Heat preparing to spend Thanksgiving on the road: ‘The schedule has been crazy early on’ miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Udonis Haslem was ‘looking for somebody to host’ Thanksgiving dinner for the team on the road and one player stepped up – 6:39 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Nice chance to spend some time with Grant Long pregame. He would be a nice addition somewhere for the Heat, as recognition of the pre-Riley era. He currently is working as a studio analyst for the Pistons. – 6:36 PM
Nice chance to spend some time with Grant Long pregame. He would be a nice addition somewhere for the Heat, as recognition of the pre-Riley era. He currently is working as a studio analyst for the Pistons. – 6:36 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tonight’s game is the 165th consecutive regular-season appearance for Duncan Robinson, the second-longest streak in the franchise’s 34 seasons. The Heat record is 174 by Glen Rice, from 1992 to ’94. – 6:35 PM
Tonight’s game is the 165th consecutive regular-season appearance for Duncan Robinson, the second-longest streak in the franchise’s 34 seasons. The Heat record is 174 by Glen Rice, from 1992 to ’94. – 6:35 PM
Jonah Bolden @Jonahbolden43
Next stop: Art Basel in Miami 🛫
Who else is going??
Lots of people see, meetings to attend, and love to share⚡ – 6:34 PM
Next stop: Art Basel in Miami 🛫
Who else is going??
Lots of people see, meetings to attend, and love to share⚡ – 6:34 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
And through it all . . . usual starters for Heat: Adebayo, Tucker, Butler, Robinson and Lowry. – 6:32 PM
And through it all . . . usual starters for Heat: Adebayo, Tucker, Butler, Robinson and Lowry. – 6:32 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bam Adebayo, P.J. Tucker and Duncan Robinson in the Heat’s starting lineup tonight vs. Pistons. – 6:31 PM
Bam Adebayo, P.J. Tucker and Duncan Robinson in the Heat’s starting lineup tonight vs. Pistons. – 6:31 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
In honor of First Responders Night, we have a fire truck stationed outside of the Meijer entrance!
Power Hour | @DiscountTire pic.twitter.com/CrFd63aAp4 – 6:31 PM
In honor of First Responders Night, we have a fire truck stationed outside of the Meijer entrance!
Power Hour | @DiscountTire pic.twitter.com/CrFd63aAp4 – 6:31 PM
Eric Woodyard @E_Woodyard
Detroit Lions, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints announce #Thanksgiving Day halftime performers espn.com/nfl/story/_/id… – 6:16 PM
Detroit Lions, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints announce #Thanksgiving Day halftime performers espn.com/nfl/story/_/id… – 6:16 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s @HenryFordNews status/injury report against the visiting Miami Heat: pic.twitter.com/rYbVu90UKx – 6:11 PM
Tonight’s @HenryFordNews status/injury report against the visiting Miami Heat: pic.twitter.com/rYbVu90UKx – 6:11 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“I kept the jersey. I’m going to get that framed. Give that to my parents, and they will have that memory forever,” #pistons rookie @Cade Cunningham in his #2 diary in @TheUndefeated. #nba bit.ly/3xeExIM – 5:55 PM
“I kept the jersey. I’m going to get that framed. Give that to my parents, and they will have that memory forever,” #pistons rookie @Cade Cunningham in his #2 diary in @TheUndefeated. #nba bit.ly/3xeExIM – 5:55 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Heat/Fins things: Bam (illness) will play in Detroit tonight, per Heat; Robinson will warm up with intent to play…. Fins protected these four from poaching this week: DT Billings, RB Doaks (still awaiting debut), WR Merritt, new p-squad QB Jake Luton. – 5:54 PM
Heat/Fins things: Bam (illness) will play in Detroit tonight, per Heat; Robinson will warm up with intent to play…. Fins protected these four from poaching this week: DT Billings, RB Doaks (still awaiting debut), WR Merritt, new p-squad QB Jake Luton. – 5:54 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
With Stewart and Kelly Olynyk out, Casey said the Pistons have to have a “gang-rebounding mentality” tonight. – 5:51 PM
With Stewart and Kelly Olynyk out, Casey said the Pistons have to have a “gang-rebounding mentality” tonight. – 5:51 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on rebounding without Isaiah Stewart: “It’s got to be gang rebounding … all the guards have to come in and help rebound.” – 5:51 PM
#Pistons Dwane Casey on rebounding without Isaiah Stewart: “It’s got to be gang rebounding … all the guards have to come in and help rebound.” – 5:51 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey on Isaiah Stewart as a person: “He’s a beautiful young man. Great family. … A sweetheart. … It’s in the rear-view mirror now. It’s behind us.” – 5:50 PM
Casey on Isaiah Stewart as a person: “He’s a beautiful young man. Great family. … A sweetheart. … It’s in the rear-view mirror now. It’s behind us.” – 5:50 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on Isaiah Stewart: “He’s a tremendous young man that you want to take home to your family…he’s a sweetheart and (the situation) is unfortunate.” – 5:49 PM
#Pistons Dwane Casey on Isaiah Stewart: “He’s a tremendous young man that you want to take home to your family…he’s a sweetheart and (the situation) is unfortunate.” – 5:49 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#PIstons Dwane Casey on Stewart-James suspensions: “The league made a decision and we respect it … it’s unfortunate with all that happened. It’s not what our organization stands for, but those things happen.” – 5:49 PM
#PIstons Dwane Casey on Stewart-James suspensions: “The league made a decision and we respect it … it’s unfortunate with all that happened. It’s not what our organization stands for, but those things happen.” – 5:49 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey said Isaiah Livers will make his season debut with the Cruise tonight. – 5:48 PM
Casey said Isaiah Livers will make his season debut with the Cruise tonight. – 5:48 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey said Isaiah Livers is playing for the @MotorCityCruise tonight. – 5:48 PM
#Pistons Dwane Casey said Isaiah Livers is playing for the @MotorCityCruise tonight. – 5:48 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Dwane Casey said Isaiah Livers is playing his first G League game tonight. – 5:48 PM
Dwane Casey said Isaiah Livers is playing his first G League game tonight. – 5:48 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey on Frank Jackson shooting the ball better over the last couple of weeks: “He comes ready to let it go. That’s his gift.” Also praised his defensive activity. – 5:48 PM
Casey on Frank Jackson shooting the ball better over the last couple of weeks: “He comes ready to let it go. That’s his gift.” Also praised his defensive activity. – 5:48 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Asked Dwane Casey about Frank Jackson finding his rhythm: “He didn’t forget (how to shoot). He let’s it go. Defensively, he bring it each and every night. It makes it easy to leave him out there.” – 5:47 PM
Asked Dwane Casey about Frank Jackson finding his rhythm: “He didn’t forget (how to shoot). He let’s it go. Defensively, he bring it each and every night. It makes it easy to leave him out there.” – 5:47 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on Frank Jackson: “He comes ready to let it go; that’s his gift … defensively, he brings it each and every night.” – 5:47 PM
#Pistons Dwane Casey on Frank Jackson: “He comes ready to let it go; that’s his gift … defensively, he brings it each and every night.” – 5:47 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
News & Views: With Isaiah Stewart suspended, how will #Pistons deal with less size?: https://t.co/sTof8Rt0q3 pic.twitter.com/omtn0aEltw – 5:43 PM
News & Views: With Isaiah Stewart suspended, how will #Pistons deal with less size?: https://t.co/sTof8Rt0q3 pic.twitter.com/omtn0aEltw – 5:43 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra says Bam Adebayo (illness) will play and Duncan Robinson (knee contusion) will warm up with the hope of playing tonight vs. Pistons. Spoelstra said the team will know more about P.J. Tucker’s (illness) status closer to tip. – 5:38 PM
Erik Spoelstra says Bam Adebayo (illness) will play and Duncan Robinson (knee contusion) will warm up with the hope of playing tonight vs. Pistons. Spoelstra said the team will know more about P.J. Tucker’s (illness) status closer to tip. – 5:38 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Erik Spoelstra says Bam Adebayo will play tonight
Duncan Robinson and PJ Tucker are going through warm-ups and they will make a decision from there
@5ReasonsSports – 5:37 PM
Erik Spoelstra says Bam Adebayo will play tonight
Duncan Robinson and PJ Tucker are going through warm-ups and they will make a decision from there
@5ReasonsSports – 5:37 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
And ICYMI, today’s Locked On #Heat with @dramil13 is full of great questions.
🏀 Jimmy Butler’s MVP case
🏀 What’s the next step for Tyler?
🏀 What’s the best value for Duncan’s contract
Subscribe!
🍎 https://t.co/jRqHBaVBPE
✳️ https://t.co/ciLIfoIWNw
📺 https://t.co/YjnDqhQlz5 pic.twitter.com/3lw4nZUpK3 – 4:29 PM
And ICYMI, today’s Locked On #Heat with @dramil13 is full of great questions.
🏀 Jimmy Butler’s MVP case
🏀 What’s the next step for Tyler?
🏀 What’s the best value for Duncan’s contract
Subscribe!
🍎 https://t.co/jRqHBaVBPE
✳️ https://t.co/ciLIfoIWNw
📺 https://t.co/YjnDqhQlz5 pic.twitter.com/3lw4nZUpK3 – 4:29 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
NEW: How will the Miami Heat maximize the bench? By veterans holding young players accountable. wesgoldberg.substack.com/p/how-will-the… – 4:21 PM
NEW: How will the Miami Heat maximize the bench? By veterans holding young players accountable. wesgoldberg.substack.com/p/how-will-the… – 4:21 PM
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
Pumped to speak at @NFT_BZL Nov 30 at FTX Arena to kick off Miami Art Week! #ArtBasel
Discussing concepts & applications of NFTs & Metaverse & how to enter this exciting new future.
👉🏽 https://t.co/bMqYSppqN6 (🚨1st 21 ppl to use promo code: CREATOR25 get ticket for $25!) pic.twitter.com/HqFGCgCmE3 – 4:03 PM
Pumped to speak at @NFT_BZL Nov 30 at FTX Arena to kick off Miami Art Week! #ArtBasel
Discussing concepts & applications of NFTs & Metaverse & how to enter this exciting new future.
👉🏽 https://t.co/bMqYSppqN6 (🚨1st 21 ppl to use promo code: CREATOR25 get ticket for $25!) pic.twitter.com/HqFGCgCmE3 – 4:03 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: Detroit Brouhaha; Walton Fired; Subscriber Mailbag w/ @Danny Leroux
Listen by becoming a member and you’ll get our 5 subscription pods/week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/9tSJcdq10F – 4:00 PM
Dunc’d On Prime: Detroit Brouhaha; Walton Fired; Subscriber Mailbag w/ @Danny Leroux
Listen by becoming a member and you’ll get our 5 subscription pods/week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/9tSJcdq10F – 4:00 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“A lot of people were trying to say I was a bust. I thought that was pretty funny in my eyes. That’s something I took note of. Like: ‘All right. Well, we’ll have to see about it.’ That caught my eye,” Cade Cunningham in his @TheUndefeated Diary #2. #nba bit.ly/3xeExIM – 3:52 PM
“A lot of people were trying to say I was a bust. I thought that was pretty funny in my eyes. That’s something I took note of. Like: ‘All right. Well, we’ll have to see about it.’ That caught my eye,” Cade Cunningham in his @TheUndefeated Diary #2. #nba bit.ly/3xeExIM – 3:52 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW from @smillerdegnan and me: Former Miami Hurricanes players (and a prominent coach) offer more suggestions on how to fix the program in conversations before last Thursday’s event. Including why one makes the case to keep Manny Diaz: miamiherald.com/sports/college… – 3:47 PM
NEW from @smillerdegnan and me: Former Miami Hurricanes players (and a prominent coach) offer more suggestions on how to fix the program in conversations before last Thursday’s event. Including why one makes the case to keep Manny Diaz: miamiherald.com/sports/college… – 3:47 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Heading into tonight @Caleb Martin is continuing to play a key role off the bench averaging 17 minutes over his last 7 games. How does he prepare for these opportunities?
Road Rituals // @ATT pic.twitter.com/PunV8gL6fx – 3:29 PM
Heading into tonight @Caleb Martin is continuing to play a key role off the bench averaging 17 minutes over his last 7 games. How does he prepare for these opportunities?
Road Rituals // @ATT pic.twitter.com/PunV8gL6fx – 3:29 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
A win tomorrow against the Pistons will give the Bucks their first 5-0 homestand since 1980 (2/6-2/14) – 2:39 PM
A win tomorrow against the Pistons will give the Bucks their first 5-0 homestand since 1980 (2/6-2/14) – 2:39 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Listening to @Carlos_Frias explain the history of the ventanita on @LeBatardShow is the Miami medicine I need while braving the cold in Detroit. – 2:32 PM
Listening to @Carlos_Frias explain the history of the ventanita on @LeBatardShow is the Miami medicine I need while braving the cold in Detroit. – 2:32 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat preparing to spend Thanksgiving on the road: ‘The schedule has been crazy early on’ miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Bam Adebayo and P.J. Tucker added to Heat’s injury report for tonight’s game vs. Pistons – 2:02 PM
Heat preparing to spend Thanksgiving on the road: ‘The schedule has been crazy early on’ miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Bam Adebayo and P.J. Tucker added to Heat’s injury report for tonight’s game vs. Pistons – 2:02 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Detroit Brouhaha; Walton Fired; Subscriber Mailbag w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/EEYVCZWOR8 – 2:00 PM
Dunc’d On Prime: Detroit Brouhaha; Walton Fired; Subscriber Mailbag w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/EEYVCZWOR8 – 2:00 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Pistons have posted the NBA’s fourth-worst net rating this season and they’ll be without two starters in Killian Hayes and Isaiah Stewart tonight.
Meanwhile, three Heat starters are questionable vs. Pistons: Bam Adebayo, Duncan Robinson and P.J. Tucker.
So, yeah. – 1:53 PM
The Pistons have posted the NBA’s fourth-worst net rating this season and they’ll be without two starters in Killian Hayes and Isaiah Stewart tonight.
Meanwhile, three Heat starters are questionable vs. Pistons: Bam Adebayo, Duncan Robinson and P.J. Tucker.
So, yeah. – 1:53 PM
Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers
Next signing event for Jerome Kersey: Overcoming the Odds is Tuesday Nov. 30 at Moda Center. Joining me will be ex-Blazer great @terryporter30 to sign books pregame & at half of @trailblazers-@Detroit Pistons.
Proceeds go to Jerome Kersey Scholarship Fund at Longwood U. #RipCity pic.twitter.com/ukyksJ5Roi – 1:48 PM
Next signing event for Jerome Kersey: Overcoming the Odds is Tuesday Nov. 30 at Moda Center. Joining me will be ex-Blazer great @terryporter30 to sign books pregame & at half of @trailblazers-@Detroit Pistons.
Proceeds go to Jerome Kersey Scholarship Fund at Longwood U. #RipCity pic.twitter.com/ukyksJ5Roi – 1:48 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat listing as questionable for tonight in Detroit:
Bam Adebayo, body soreness.
Duncan Robinson, knee contusion.
PJ Tucker, body soreness.
Also, Marcus Garrett (wrist) is out. – 1:44 PM
Heat listing as questionable for tonight in Detroit:
Bam Adebayo, body soreness.
Duncan Robinson, knee contusion.
PJ Tucker, body soreness.
Also, Marcus Garrett (wrist) is out. – 1:44 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bam Adebayo and P.J. Tucker are now questionable for tonight’s game vs. Pistons because of an illness.
Marcus Garrett has been ruled out with wrist tendinitis. Markieff Morris and Victor Oladipo also out.
Duncan Robinson still questionable with knee contusion. – 1:43 PM
Bam Adebayo and P.J. Tucker are now questionable for tonight’s game vs. Pistons because of an illness.
Marcus Garrett has been ruled out with wrist tendinitis. Markieff Morris and Victor Oladipo also out.
Duncan Robinson still questionable with knee contusion. – 1:43 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#MIAvsDET INJURY UPDATE: Bam Adebayo (illness), P.J. Tucker (illness) & Duncan Robinson (knee) are all listed as questionable for tonight’s game vs the Pistons.
Marcus Garrett (wrist) has been ruled out. – 1:42 PM
#MIAvsDET INJURY UPDATE: Bam Adebayo (illness), P.J. Tucker (illness) & Duncan Robinson (knee) are all listed as questionable for tonight’s game vs the Pistons.
Marcus Garrett (wrist) has been ruled out. – 1:42 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Show some love to Detroit and cop our @mitchell_ness #Pistons Interstate t-shirt!
🔗: https://t.co/NndDil4XVX pic.twitter.com/Dip0kw9kAP – 1:30 PM
Show some love to Detroit and cop our @mitchell_ness #Pistons Interstate t-shirt!
🔗: https://t.co/NndDil4XVX pic.twitter.com/Dip0kw9kAP – 1:30 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Kyle Lowry on return to Toronto: ‘I’m a man’s man, but I know I’m going to be a little bit sensitive and crying’ nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/23/kyl… – 1:00 PM
Kyle Lowry on return to Toronto: ‘I’m a man’s man, but I know I’m going to be a little bit sensitive and crying’ nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/23/kyl… – 1:00 PM