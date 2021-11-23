NBA says Ja Morant game-winning assist against Jazz was not a travel

Eric Walden: L2MR identifies two incorrect calls from last night’s Jazz-Grizz game — both favoring Memphis: Ja Morant should have been called for traveling with 1:20 left; JJJ should have gotten a loose-ball foul with 0.6 seconds for wrapping up Gobert. Call with 14.1 to go deemed correct. pic.twitter.com/f3iQ8JrMRT
The Ringer @ringernba
🏀 De’Aaron Fox vs. Ja Morant
🏀 The Suns winning 13 straight games
🏀 Cade Cunningham’s successful start
#TheMismatch with @Chris Vernon and @Kevin O’Connor: open.spotify.com/episode/0ArAmf… – 6:56 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
L2MR identifies two incorrect calls from last night’s Jazz-Grizz game — both favoring Memphis: Ja Morant should have been called for traveling with 1:20 left; JJJ should have gotten a loose-ball foul with 0.6 seconds for wrapping up Gobert. Call with 14.1 to go deemed correct. pic.twitter.com/f3iQ8JrMRT – 5:16 PM
Memphis Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR
Last night, @Ja Morant (32 points), @Desmond Bane (career-high 28) and @Jaren Jackson Jr. (26) became the first @memgrizz trio to all score 25+ points in a game since @MarcGasol (28), @RudyGay (26) and @MacBo50 (25) on March 16, 2012 vs. Toronto. pic.twitter.com/J87Ntyi2Eq – 2:19 PM
Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow
Nike already has this @Ja Morant billboard up on top of FedExForum. pic.twitter.com/JwIuih5uUX – 12:42 PM
Ja Morant @JaMorant
A question for all those who question your game. #SaysWho @Nike Basketball pic.twitter.com/M0Lm2eC0lr – 12:01 PM
Mike Lynch @SportInfo247
Best Self-Created eFG% This Season
Min. 150 Self-created FGA per pbpstats.com
Stephen Curry 56.4
Kevin Durant 55.8
Jalen Brunson 55.1
Tyrese Maxey 53.6
Ja Morant 52.6
Chris Paul 52.6
D. Mitchell 52.5 – 11:49 AM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
On Jaren’s 3ptr, Ja Morant said Coach Jenkins told him that if he got it to attack downhill.
When Ja got the possession, he said he saw Rudy Gobert take some steps in & knew if he layed it up, Rudy would’ve blocked it. Ja read the floor, made the pass to Jaren, & JJJ hits the 3 – 12:40 AM
On Jaren’s 3ptr, Ja Morant said Coach Jenkins told him that if he got it to attack downhill.
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
On the team meeting the day before, Ja Morant said guys were tired of having the same conversation and they had to be real with each other to put everything into perspective.
They discussed what kind of team they are going to be, want to be and not going to be. – 12:32 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant said the team meeting following the loss at Minnesota lasted an hour and a half.
“We have to be real with each other,” Morant said. “We know what kind of team we can be.”
He added that he and his teammates know that criticisms come from each other because they care. – 12:31 AM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Ja Morant on how important it is to be honest with each other and how they all respond to criticism and be constructive: Accountability. They know any criticism is because they care and know what they’re capable of. “All good, all positive from it” – 12:29 AM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Ja Morant on how Sunday’s meeting allowed them to refocus: They were tired of the same conversation. They got beat bad, and they wanted to have a heart-to-heart and be real with themselves on what kind of team they wanted to be and could be – 12:28 AM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Ja Morant on his perspective of that last play: The message was “who wanted it more.” Jenkins told Ja to attack downhill if they won. He made the right read on Gobert then delivered the pass to Jaren for the “big time” shot – 12:26 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Desmond Bane on Taylor Jenkins not using a timeout on the final possession: “When you got a player like Ja Morant, you don’t have to call plays.” – 12:09 AM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Desmond Bane: “When you got a point guard like Ja Morant, you don’t need to run a lot of plays” – 12:09 AM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Taylor Jenkins on Ja Morant’s 3-point confidence and his 3-point volume tonight (10): Ja put in a lot of work, and he told assistant coaches that he put in too much work not to take those shots – 11:40 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
That was CRAFTY by Ja Morant in there with the trees. Never touched it with two hands. – 11:07 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant checks in. Grizzlies have competed with one of the best teams in the league tonight. Down 2 with 7 minutes to go. – 11:03 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
That was a big stretch Jazz had the ball up 103-96 on a fast break and turned it over leading to an easy layup and now it is 103-101 and Ja Morant is checking back in the game. Jazz could have ended it before Ja got back – 11:03 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Here comes Ja Morant.
The Grizzlies bought him some time. This is a great game, with a (great?) finish coming. – 10:48 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
According to the numbers the Ja Morant/ Stephen Adams pick and roll defensive combo is one of the worst in the NBA this year. Jazz are going right at it with Mike Conley and Rudy Gobert one of the best combos in the NBA – 9:18 PM
