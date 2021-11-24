Anthony Davis to miss game against Indiana

Dave McMenamin: Anthony Davis (fever) will not play against the Pacers tonight, sources told ESPN.
Source: Twitter @mcten
Source: Twitter @mcten
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Julius Randle @J30_RANDLE
Brushing up on my acting skills. Fun times on set with @VroomCars.
#SwitchToVroom #Ad pic.twitter.com/G62YpvhDs6 – 6:54 PM
Brushing up on my acting skills. Fun times on set with @VroomCars.
#SwitchToVroom #Ad pic.twitter.com/G62YpvhDs6 – 6:54 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Lots of uncertainty exists as far as who is a go and who’s out on Thanksgiving eve. It sound like LeBron is in, AD is OUT and Darius Garland is good to go. SGA is OUT for OKC, which makes me giddy about a certain rookie’s assist + rebound prop. From @WagerTalk #NBA Tip-Off Show: pic.twitter.com/mXjFeAZCVl – 6:37 PM
Lots of uncertainty exists as far as who is a go and who’s out on Thanksgiving eve. It sound like LeBron is in, AD is OUT and Darius Garland is good to go. SGA is OUT for OKC, which makes me giddy about a certain rookie’s assist + rebound prop. From @WagerTalk #NBA Tip-Off Show: pic.twitter.com/mXjFeAZCVl – 6:37 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Anthony Davis (fever) will not play against the Pacers tonight, sources told ESPN. – 6:20 PM
Anthony Davis (fever) will not play against the Pacers tonight, sources told ESPN. – 6:20 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
LeBron James will play tonight vs the Pacers. Anthony Davis (illness) is likely out. pic.twitter.com/uZ9QULuUV4 – 5:38 PM
LeBron James will play tonight vs the Pacers. Anthony Davis (illness) is likely out. pic.twitter.com/uZ9QULuUV4 – 5:38 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Anthony Davis is most likely out tonight at Indiana, said Frank Vogel. His fever returned today. Davis has been in bed all day, and trying to hold out some hope to get to the arena and play, but it seems unlikely. – 5:33 PM
Anthony Davis is most likely out tonight at Indiana, said Frank Vogel. His fever returned today. Davis has been in bed all day, and trying to hold out some hope to get to the arena and play, but it seems unlikely. – 5:33 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron available but AD listed as questionable but most likely out, per Vogel. Fever returned – 5:32 PM
LeBron available but AD listed as questionable but most likely out, per Vogel. Fever returned – 5:32 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Imagine telling someone before the start of the season that, in a game they sorta need, the Lakers (w/ LeBron and Russ and likely AD all in the lineup) would be getting 5 points against an 8-11 Pacers team on Thanksgiving Eve … And that you still not confident taking LA! lol pic.twitter.com/ipcITcfQrA – 4:38 PM
Imagine telling someone before the start of the season that, in a game they sorta need, the Lakers (w/ LeBron and Russ and likely AD all in the lineup) would be getting 5 points against an 8-11 Pacers team on Thanksgiving Eve … And that you still not confident taking LA! lol pic.twitter.com/ipcITcfQrA – 4:38 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free pod: Dunc’d On Live Mailbag: Spurs & Cavs’ Next Steps, Effects of New Rules, Is There Anyone Like Steph, and More w/ @Danny Leroux: https://t.co/xmIqJ6ADrh
Dunc’d On Total Access members get this episode ad-free, plus our other 4 pods per week: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/LDdYwpoScc – 4:30 PM
Free pod: Dunc’d On Live Mailbag: Spurs & Cavs’ Next Steps, Effects of New Rules, Is There Anyone Like Steph, and More w/ @Danny Leroux: https://t.co/xmIqJ6ADrh
Dunc’d On Total Access members get this episode ad-free, plus our other 4 pods per week: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/LDdYwpoScc – 4:30 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On: Live Mailbag: Spurs & Cavs’ Next Steps, Effects of New Rules, Is There Anyone Like Steph, and More w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm
Listen: omny.fm/shows/duncd-on… – 2:30 PM
Dunc’d On: Live Mailbag: Spurs & Cavs’ Next Steps, Effects of New Rules, Is There Anyone Like Steph, and More w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm
Listen: omny.fm/shows/duncd-on… – 2:30 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Prime Subscriber Mailbag 11.24.21 w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/6XCgMyf0pc – 2:00 PM
Dunc’d On Prime: Prime Subscriber Mailbag 11.24.21 w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/6XCgMyf0pc – 2:00 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers list LeBron James and Anthony Davis as questionable for tonight’s game in Indiana – 1:52 PM
Lakers list LeBron James and Anthony Davis as questionable for tonight’s game in Indiana – 1:52 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free pod: Dunc’d On Live Mailbag: Spurs & Cavs’ Next Steps, Effects of New Rules, Is There Anyone Like Steph, and More w/ @Danny Leroux: https://t.co/xmIqJ6SeiP
Dunc’d On Total Access members get this episode ad-free, plus our other 4 pods per week: https://t.co/XSgwN6kjka pic.twitter.com/toAhANDNzQ – 12:30 PM
Free pod: Dunc’d On Live Mailbag: Spurs & Cavs’ Next Steps, Effects of New Rules, Is There Anyone Like Steph, and More w/ @Danny Leroux: https://t.co/xmIqJ6SeiP
Dunc’d On Total Access members get this episode ad-free, plus our other 4 pods per week: https://t.co/XSgwN6kjka pic.twitter.com/toAhANDNzQ – 12:30 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On: Live Mailbag: Spurs & Cavs’ Next Steps, Effects of New Rules, Is There Anyone Like Steph, and More w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm
Listen: omny.fm/shows/duncd-on… – 11:30 AM
Dunc’d On: Live Mailbag: Spurs & Cavs’ Next Steps, Effects of New Rules, Is There Anyone Like Steph, and More w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm
Listen: omny.fm/shows/duncd-on… – 11:30 AM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Prime Subscriber Mailbag 11.24.21 w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/eal8I1fpBX – 11:00 AM
Dunc’d On Prime: Prime Subscriber Mailbag 11.24.21 w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/eal8I1fpBX – 11:00 AM
Jaylen Brown @FCHWPO
Check out the new @Boston Celtics credit card powered by @Cardless. Apply here and you could earn a bonus worth $300. That’ll cover plenty of 7uice, merch, and tickets to see me live at the Garden. Terms apply: https://t.co/Q0JsbR6Bh6 #ad pic.twitter.com/oHtBAt95UP – 10:00 AM
Check out the new @Boston Celtics credit card powered by @Cardless. Apply here and you could earn a bonus worth $300. That’ll cover plenty of 7uice, merch, and tickets to see me live at the Garden. Terms apply: https://t.co/Q0JsbR6Bh6 #ad pic.twitter.com/oHtBAt95UP – 10:00 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free pod: Dunc’d On Live Mailbag: Spurs & Cavs’ Next Steps, Effects of New Rules, Is There Anyone Like Steph, and More w/ @Danny Leroux: https://t.co/xmIqJ6ADrh
Dunc’d On Total Access members get this episode ad-free, plus our other 4 pods per week: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/6u1xwEb7Li – 9:30 AM
Free pod: Dunc’d On Live Mailbag: Spurs & Cavs’ Next Steps, Effects of New Rules, Is There Anyone Like Steph, and More w/ @Danny Leroux: https://t.co/xmIqJ6ADrh
Dunc’d On Total Access members get this episode ad-free, plus our other 4 pods per week: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/6u1xwEb7Li – 9:30 AM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On: Live Mailbag: Spurs & Cavs’ Next Steps, Effects of New Rules, Is There Anyone Like Steph, and More w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm
Listen: omny.fm/shows/duncd-on… – 8:30 AM
Dunc’d On: Live Mailbag: Spurs & Cavs’ Next Steps, Effects of New Rules, Is There Anyone Like Steph, and More w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm
Listen: omny.fm/shows/duncd-on… – 8:30 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From PM: More venting and solutions offered by championship era Canes about the state of the program, including a couple of things that really irk them. Six more to request meeting with new AD: miamiherald.com/sports/college… – 8:27 AM
From PM: More venting and solutions offered by championship era Canes about the state of the program, including a couple of things that really irk them. Six more to request meeting with new AD: miamiherald.com/sports/college… – 8:27 AM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Prime Subscriber Mailbag 11.24.21 w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/EJsz6GT78a – 8:00 AM
Dunc’d On Prime: Prime Subscriber Mailbag 11.24.21 w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/EJsz6GT78a – 8:00 AM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
LeBron James was suspended. Anthony Davis played sick. Then the Lakers created another problem for themselves by falling into a 25-point hole in a loss to the New York Knicks.
apnews.com/article/nba-sp… – 11:31 PM
LeBron James was suspended. Anthony Davis played sick. Then the Lakers created another problem for themselves by falling into a 25-point hole in a loss to the New York Knicks.
apnews.com/article/nba-sp… – 11:31 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Full quote from Anthony Davis disputing LeBron James’ one-game suspension stemming from the Detroit incident: pic.twitter.com/hkaJEIwMuC – 11:28 PM
Full quote from Anthony Davis disputing LeBron James’ one-game suspension stemming from the Detroit incident: pic.twitter.com/hkaJEIwMuC – 11:28 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Anthony Davis was surprised the NBA suspended LeBron James.
“The report came out and said his hit to the face caused the incident, which is weird because he can’t control how a guy is going to react. Guys get hit in the face all the time.”
Isaiah Stewart faces LeBron on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/285Q1ADTJ8 – 11:12 PM
Anthony Davis was surprised the NBA suspended LeBron James.
“The report came out and said his hit to the face caused the incident, which is weird because he can’t control how a guy is going to react. Guys get hit in the face all the time.”
Isaiah Stewart faces LeBron on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/285Q1ADTJ8 – 11:12 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
A. Davis took exception to the explanation the team got for LeBron getting suspended because his hit to Isaiah Stewart’s face caused the incident. AD said that nobody could expect that kind of reaction from Stewart. Davis says he’s hit in the face a ton and doesn’t react that way – 10:59 PM
A. Davis took exception to the explanation the team got for LeBron getting suspended because his hit to Isaiah Stewart’s face caused the incident. AD said that nobody could expect that kind of reaction from Stewart. Davis says he’s hit in the face a ton and doesn’t react that way – 10:59 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Anthony Davis on his illness: “Woke up not feeling well. Headache. All flu-symptoms, really. … It’s kind of what the day was today.” – 10:51 PM
Anthony Davis on his illness: “Woke up not feeling well. Headache. All flu-symptoms, really. … It’s kind of what the day was today.” – 10:51 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Lakers lose 106-100 in NYK to fall to 9-10 and 1-3 on their five-game road trip that ends tomorrow in IND. Westbrook 31p on 10-of-18 13r 10a 2s 6tos; AD 20p 5-of-11 FTs 6r; Bradley 15p 9r 2s; Melo 12p on 3-of-14 shooting; Monk 12p on 5-of-14 4a 2s; THT 0p on 0-for-8 – 10:03 PM
Lakers lose 106-100 in NYK to fall to 9-10 and 1-3 on their five-game road trip that ends tomorrow in IND. Westbrook 31p on 10-of-18 13r 10a 2s 6tos; AD 20p 5-of-11 FTs 6r; Bradley 15p 9r 2s; Melo 12p on 3-of-14 shooting; Monk 12p on 5-of-14 4a 2s; THT 0p on 0-for-8 – 10:03 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Lakers make it a game after down 25, but still lose to Knicks, 106-100…LakeShow 9-10 on season
LA: Russ 31pts 10ast 13rebs…AD 20pts…Avery 15pts 8rebs
NY: Fournier 26pts…Randle 20pts 16rebs
Final game of Road Trip tomorrow @ Indy…Thoughts Laker Fans?
@ESPNLosAngeles – 10:03 PM
Lakers make it a game after down 25, but still lose to Knicks, 106-100…LakeShow 9-10 on season
LA: Russ 31pts 10ast 13rebs…AD 20pts…Avery 15pts 8rebs
NY: Fournier 26pts…Randle 20pts 16rebs
Final game of Road Trip tomorrow @ Indy…Thoughts Laker Fans?
@ESPNLosAngeles – 10:03 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Knicks 106, Lakers 100
The Lakers drop to 9-10 and 1-3 on this East Coast road trip. They’re 4-7 without LeBron James this season. Russell Westbrook had 31 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists. Anthony Davis had 20 points and 6 rebounds.
Up next: at Indiana tomorrow. – 10:02 PM
Final: Knicks 106, Lakers 100
The Lakers drop to 9-10 and 1-3 on this East Coast road trip. They’re 4-7 without LeBron James this season. Russell Westbrook had 31 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists. Anthony Davis had 20 points and 6 rebounds.
Up next: at Indiana tomorrow. – 10:02 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Nine misses at the FT line tonight for LAL, after AD missed a pair. He’s just 5 for 11 at the charity stripe tonight, as the Knicks lead 102-93 with 5:07 left. – 9:43 PM
Nine misses at the FT line tonight for LAL, after AD missed a pair. He’s just 5 for 11 at the charity stripe tonight, as the Knicks lead 102-93 with 5:07 left. – 9:43 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Knicks 63, Lakers 51
The Lakers closed the half on a 10-2 run to trim the deficit by nearly half. FTs (12 of 19, 63.2%) are killing them, as this game should be closer. AD finally got going (11 pts). The Lakers are -15 in the 9 minutes Davis has been on the bench. – 8:41 PM
Halftime: Knicks 63, Lakers 51
The Lakers closed the half on a 10-2 run to trim the deficit by nearly half. FTs (12 of 19, 63.2%) are killing them, as this game should be closer. AD finally got going (11 pts). The Lakers are -15 in the 9 minutes Davis has been on the bench. – 8:41 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Lakers at one point down 25, have cut the deficit to 12 at the half…Knicks lead 63-51…
Monk leads the way for the LakeShow with 12pts…AD has 11pts…Russ with 6pts 8rebs 5ast
@ESPNLosAngeles – 8:39 PM
Lakers at one point down 25, have cut the deficit to 12 at the half…Knicks lead 63-51…
Monk leads the way for the LakeShow with 12pts…AD has 11pts…Russ with 6pts 8rebs 5ast
@ESPNLosAngeles – 8:39 PM
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
If the Lakers keep playing like this, Anthony Davis may demand a trade back to New Orleans – 8:25 PM
If the Lakers keep playing like this, Anthony Davis may demand a trade back to New Orleans – 8:25 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers’ starters vs. the Knicks:
DeAndre Jordan
Anthony Davis
Talen Horton-Tucker
Avery Bradley
Russell Westbrook – 7:04 PM
Lakers’ starters vs. the Knicks:
DeAndre Jordan
Anthony Davis
Talen Horton-Tucker
Avery Bradley
Russell Westbrook – 7:04 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Anthony Davis will play after all. Derrick Rose out with ankle. Buckle up. Knicks-Lakers. – 6:55 PM
Anthony Davis will play after all. Derrick Rose out with ankle. Buckle up. Knicks-Lakers. – 6:55 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Anthony Davis will start tonight in New York. He’d been questionable (woke up with a fever), but clearly felt well enough to play after warming up. – 6:49 PM
Anthony Davis will start tonight in New York. He’d been questionable (woke up with a fever), but clearly felt well enough to play after warming up. – 6:49 PM
More on this storyline
Tony East: LeBron James (Abdominal Strain) and Anthony Davis (Flu Like Symptoms) are both questionable for the Lakers against the Pacers tonight. Ariza, Nunn, Brown, Huff, and Reaves are out for LA. Caris LeVert (back) still listed questionable. TJ Warren remains out. -via Twitter @TEastNBA / November 24, 2021
Jovan Buha: Anthony Davis is playing tonight, per the Lakers. -via Twitter @jovanbuha / November 23, 2021
Stefan Bondy: Anthony Davis is a game time decision with a non Covid illness. -via Twitter @SBondyNYDN / November 23, 2021