USA Today Sports

Anthony Davis to miss game against Indiana

Anthony Davis to miss game against Indiana

Main Rumors

Anthony Davis to miss game against Indiana

November 24, 2021- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Tony East @TEastNBA
Pacers offense is clicking against this AD-less Lakers defense. It’s 25-18 early, Lakers take a timeout. – 7:29 PM
Julius Randle @J30_RANDLE
Brushing up on my acting skills. Fun times on set with @VroomCars.
#SwitchToVroom #Ad pic.twitter.com/G62YpvhDs66:54 PM

Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Lots of uncertainty exists as far as who is a go and who’s out on Thanksgiving eve. It sound like LeBron is in, AD is OUT and Darius Garland is good to go. SGA is OUT for OKC, which makes me giddy about a certain rookie’s assist + rebound prop. From @WagerTalk #NBA Tip-Off Show: pic.twitter.com/mXjFeAZCVl6:37 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Starting lineup: LeBron, Russ, THT, DJ, Bradley.
No Anthony Davis, as expected. – 6:32 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Anthony Davis (fever) will not play against the Pacers tonight, sources told ESPN. – 6:20 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
LeBron James will play tonight vs the Pacers. Anthony Davis (illness) is likely out. pic.twitter.com/uZ9QULuUV45:38 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA
LeBron James will play tonight, Frank Vogel says. AD most likely out with his illness, but not official. – 5:34 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Anthony Davis is most likely out tonight at Indiana, said Frank Vogel. His fever returned today. Davis has been in bed all day, and trying to hold out some hope to get to the arena and play, but it seems unlikely. – 5:33 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron available but AD listed as questionable but most likely out, per Vogel. Fever returned – 5:32 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
LeBron is going to play tonight; Frank Vogel says AD is “most likely out” with his fever returning. – 5:32 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Imagine telling someone before the start of the season that, in a game they sorta need, the Lakers (w/ LeBron and Russ and likely AD all in the lineup) would be getting 5 points against an 8-11 Pacers team on Thanksgiving Eve … And that you still not confident taking LA! lol pic.twitter.com/ipcITcfQrA4:38 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free pod: Dunc’d On Live Mailbag: Spurs & Cavs’ Next Steps, Effects of New Rules, Is There Anyone Like Steph, and More w/ @Danny Leroux: https://t.co/xmIqJ6ADrh
Dunc’d On Total Access members get this episode ad-free, plus our other 4 pods per week: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/LDdYwpoScc4:30 PM

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On: Live Mailbag: Spurs & Cavs’ Next Steps, Effects of New Rules, Is There Anyone Like Steph, and More w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm
Listen: omny.fm/shows/duncd-on…2:30 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Prime Subscriber Mailbag 11.24.21 w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/6XCgMyf0pc2:00 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers list LeBron James and Anthony Davis as questionable for tonight’s game in Indiana – 1:52 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free pod: Dunc’d On Live Mailbag: Spurs & Cavs’ Next Steps, Effects of New Rules, Is There Anyone Like Steph, and More w/ @Danny Leroux: https://t.co/xmIqJ6SeiP
Dunc’d On Total Access members get this episode ad-free, plus our other 4 pods per week: https://t.co/XSgwN6kjka pic.twitter.com/toAhANDNzQ12:30 PM

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On: Live Mailbag: Spurs & Cavs’ Next Steps, Effects of New Rules, Is There Anyone Like Steph, and More w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm
Listen: omny.fm/shows/duncd-on…11:30 AM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Prime Subscriber Mailbag 11.24.21 w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/eal8I1fpBX11:00 AM

Jaylen Brown @FCHWPO
Check out the new @Boston Celtics credit card powered by @Cardless. Apply here and you could earn a bonus worth $300. That’ll cover plenty of 7uice, merch, and tickets to see me live at the Garden. Terms apply: https://t.co/Q0JsbR6Bh6 #ad pic.twitter.com/oHtBAt95UP10:00 AM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free pod: Dunc’d On Live Mailbag: Spurs & Cavs’ Next Steps, Effects of New Rules, Is There Anyone Like Steph, and More w/ @Danny Leroux: https://t.co/xmIqJ6ADrh
Dunc’d On Total Access members get this episode ad-free, plus our other 4 pods per week: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/6u1xwEb7Li9:30 AM

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On: Live Mailbag: Spurs & Cavs’ Next Steps, Effects of New Rules, Is There Anyone Like Steph, and More w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm
Listen: omny.fm/shows/duncd-on…8:30 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From PM: More venting and solutions offered by championship era Canes about the state of the program, including a couple of things that really irk them. Six more to request meeting with new AD: miamiherald.com/sports/college…8:27 AM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Prime Subscriber Mailbag 11.24.21 w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/EJsz6GT78a8:00 AM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
LeBron James was suspended. Anthony Davis played sick. Then the Lakers created another problem for themselves by falling into a 25-point hole in a loss to the New York Knicks.
apnews.com/article/nba-sp…11:31 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Full quote from Anthony Davis disputing LeBron James’ one-game suspension stemming from the Detroit incident: pic.twitter.com/hkaJEIwMuC11:28 PM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Anthony Davis was surprised the NBA suspended LeBron James.
“The report came out and said his hit to the face caused the incident, which is weird because he can’t control how a guy is going to react. Guys get hit in the face all the time.”
Isaiah Stewart faces LeBron on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/285Q1ADTJ811:12 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten
A. Davis took exception to the explanation the team got for LeBron getting suspended because his hit to Isaiah Stewart’s face caused the incident. AD said that nobody could expect that kind of reaction from Stewart. Davis says he’s hit in the face a ton and doesn’t react that way – 10:59 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Anthony Davis said he was surprised by LeBron’s penalty: “I don’t think anyone thought he would be suspended, to be honest. It was an accident. He accidentally hit him in the face.” – 10:54 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Anthony Davis said his prep was like an AAU event because he spent so long waiting for his fever to break: arrive, dress and go play. It took him some time to feel loose in the game itself. – 10:52 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Anthony Davis on his illness: “Woke up not feeling well. Headache. All flu-symptoms, really. … It’s kind of what the day was today.” – 10:51 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Russell Westbrook said his communication has gotten “a lot better” with Anthony Davis, that they’re figuring out more how they’re being guarded. – 10:45 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Frank Vogel said he thought Anthony Davis wasn’t going to play tonight. The fever broke around 5. Before that, the Lakers didn’t think that AD was even coming to the arena. – 10:23 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel on AD: “We thought he wasn’t going to play.” – 10:22 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Lakers lose 106-100 in NYK to fall to 9-10 and 1-3 on their five-game road trip that ends tomorrow in IND. Westbrook 31p on 10-of-18 13r 10a 2s 6tos; AD 20p 5-of-11 FTs 6r; Bradley 15p 9r 2s; Melo 12p on 3-of-14 shooting; Monk 12p on 5-of-14 4a 2s; THT 0p on 0-for-8 – 10:03 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Lakers make it a game after down 25, but still lose to Knicks, 106-100…LakeShow 9-10 on season
LA: Russ 31pts 10ast 13rebs…AD 20pts…Avery 15pts 8rebs
NY: Fournier 26pts…Randle 20pts 16rebs
Final game of Road Trip tomorrow @ Indy…Thoughts Laker Fans?
@ESPNLosAngeles10:03 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Knicks 106, Lakers 100
The Lakers drop to 9-10 and 1-3 on this East Coast road trip. They’re 4-7 without LeBron James this season. Russell Westbrook had 31 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists. Anthony Davis had 20 points and 6 rebounds.
Up next: at Indiana tomorrow. – 10:02 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Nine misses at the FT line tonight for LAL, after AD missed a pair. He’s just 5 for 11 at the charity stripe tonight, as the Knicks lead 102-93 with 5:07 left. – 9:43 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Knicks 63, Lakers 51
The Lakers closed the half on a 10-2 run to trim the deficit by nearly half. FTs (12 of 19, 63.2%) are killing them, as this game should be closer. AD finally got going (11 pts). The Lakers are -15 in the 9 minutes Davis has been on the bench. – 8:41 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Lakers at one point down 25, have cut the deficit to 12 at the half…Knicks lead 63-51…
Monk leads the way for the LakeShow with 12pts…AD has 11pts…Russ with 6pts 8rebs 5ast
@ESPNLosAngeles8:39 PM
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
If the Lakers keep playing like this, Anthony Davis may demand a trade back to New Orleans – 8:25 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
AD checking back in. He played 7:50 in the first quarter. Looking like he’ll play a little less than usual tonight with his flu-like symptoms. – 8:17 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers’ starters vs. the Knicks:
DeAndre Jordan
Anthony Davis
Talen Horton-Tucker
Avery Bradley
Russell Westbrook – 7:04 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lakers will start: Westbrook, Bradley, THT, AD, Jordan. – 7:02 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Anthony Davis will play after all. Derrick Rose out with ankle. Buckle up. Knicks-Lakers. – 6:55 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Anthony Davis will start tonight in New York. He’d been questionable (woke up with a fever), but clearly felt well enough to play after warming up. – 6:49 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Anthony Davis is playing tonight, the Lakers say. – 6:49 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
AD IN for tonight vs the Knicks… – 6:47 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Anthony Davis is playing, per Lakers – 6:45 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Anthony Davis is starting tonight against the Knicks, the Lakers say. – 6:45 PM

More on this storyline

Jovan Buha: Anthony Davis is playing tonight, per the Lakers. -via Twitter @jovanbuha / November 23, 2021

, Main Rumors

, , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home