Atlanta Hawks vs. San Antonio Spurs: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Atlanta Hawks (9-9) play against the San Antonio Spurs (12-12) at AT&T Center
Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Wednesday November 24, 2021
Atlanta Hawks 119, San Antonio Spurs 98 (Q4 04:02)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Jock Landale sighting in the fourth quarter. #LeaguePassAlert – 10:29 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Hawks bring their lead up to 21, largest of the night with less than 5 mins left.
Hawks tie the Spurs in 3PT scoring with 36 points each.
ATL winning the FT line by 15 points – 10:27 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Like a good neighbor, @Thaddeus Young was there 💪 pic.twitter.com/PmgOMFjUU5 – 10:25 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
As is their wont, Spurs fighting until the end no matter how far they fall behind. In this case, their trying to hack away at a 20-point deficit.
“We never gave in, which is the best part of this team,” Pop said pre-game. – 10:24 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his 10th assist of the night, Trae Young has recorded his 67th 20+ point / 10+ assist double-double of his career.
Since the 2018-19 season, Young’s 67 20-point / 10-assist games are the second most in the NBA, trailing only Russell Westbrook (69). – 10:23 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
8 of the 9 Hawks players who have logged minutes have 10 or more points – 10:23 PM
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
Eight Hawks with double digit points – can’t believe this is my team 🤣🤣 – 10:22 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
The Hawks have a season-high eight players in double digit scoring.
It’s the third consecutive game Atlanta has had six players score 10+ and the second game in its last three outings that seven Hawks have poured in 10-or-more points. – 10:21 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Bryn Forbes with a season-high 19 points in 14 minutes on 7 of 8, including 3 of 3 from distance. His previous high was 16 at Milwaukee on Oct. 30. – 10:16 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
19 points for Bryn Forbes. He’s the 2nd leading scorer on the Spurs.
9 of Forbes’ 19 points from three
Hawks’ 20 point lead down to 13
Spurs winning 3Pt line by 3 – 10:15 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Some signs of life, after falling down 20. Forbes 3-pointer off a nice find from Walker pulls Spurs within 103-90 with 9:47 to go.
Also Dejounte Murray is two rebounds away from another triple-double, which he will not give a (bleep) about if the Spurs don’t complete the rally. – 10:15 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Devin Vassell won’t return after suffering a right quad contusion late in 3Q, per Spurs. – 10:13 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Per Spurs: Devin Vassell (right quadriceps contusion) will not return to tonight’s Spurs-Hawks game. – 10:11 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
3Q: Hawks by 20
ATL takes 3Q 38-25
Hawks winning every area of floor but 3PT line, where both teams are tied pic.twitter.com/j2BMqcEZwB – 10:11 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Clint Capela has set a career high for steals in a single game, as the center currently has 5.
Capela currently has 11 rebounds, 5 steals and 3 blocks, becoming only the fourth Hawk to tally 10+ rebounds, 5+ steals and 3+ blocks in a single game. – 10:10 PM
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
Hawks have had a couple of Ty Corbin threes, including Bogi’s bucket there – 10:01 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Hawks become the 4th team to build a 20 point lead against the Spurs this season, joining Indiana, Dallas, and Minnesota.
The Spurs are no longer winning the 3PT line, it’s now tied at 27 points each – 10:01 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Good golly. Trae is sharp. Hawks had an opportunity to force a jump ball. He had best angle but Capela was there too, so he stabbed at the ball and dragged out the play until Clint’s hands were there.
He wanted Clint jumping, not himself. – 9:59 PM
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
Spurs need a real PG leader – Lot of scorers but no playmaker or leader on the floor. Great young talent out there but needs a quarterback. – 9:57 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs have trailed by double digits in 12 of 17 games this season.
SA hasn’t won a game when falling behind by double digits – 9:48 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
A Trae Young transition 3, and the Spurs have their nightly double-digit deficit at 75-63. I’m assuming the nightly “spirited rally that makes things a little interesting” will follow. – 9:47 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Dejounte Murray now with 12 of his 18 points from the 3PT line. – 9:44 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
It’s usually the 3-point line that gets the Spurs, but not tonight. They are winning that battle by six at half.
Unfortunately they are getting outshot by 10 percent overall (53% to 43%). – 9:43 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Spurs with 40% of their attempts in the paint, 34% of their attempts from three in the first half. pic.twitter.com/tqv3Ud77eT – 9:33 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Half: Hawks by 7
ATL takes the 2Q 38-31
Spurs are getting 41% of their points from the 3PT line
SA winning 3Pt line by 6 points
Hawks winning paint by 10 pic.twitter.com/dLGt6QkFxg – 9:30 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs trail 65-58 at half to a Hawks team that came into game an Eastern Conference-worst 1-8 on the road. – 9:30 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Halftime at the AT&T Center, and Spurs seem on the way another well-played loss. Down 65-58 vs. Atlanta, despite doing a lot of things right. We’ll see if the Spurs can rewrite the ending in the second half. – 9:29 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
44% of the Spurs’ points have been scored from the 3PT line.
5 players have made at least 1 three.
SA winning the 3PT line by 6 points
Hawks by 1 – 9:22 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
And just like that, 600 career triples for @Bryn Forbes 👌
Congrats Bryn! pic.twitter.com/0kM5sLcDM3 – 9:15 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Bryn with 11 points on 4 of 4, including 2 of 2 from 3-point turf.
For whatever it’s worth, he had a long talk with Becky Hammon while warming up tonight. Becky worked closely with Bryn during his previous stint with Spurs. – 9:15 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Bryn Forbes with an 11 point 2Q right now.
6 points from mid-range
3 points from outside
2 FT points
Spurs holding the 3PT line by 3 points
Hawks by 1 overall – 9:13 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
So far, Spurs are having trouble winning the non-Trae Young minutes. That’s because Lou Williams is doing a good job as Diet Trae. – 9:11 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
1Q: Spurs 27, Hawks 27
Murray 13 pts | Young 8 pts
Spurs winning 3PT line by 6 points – 9:02 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
It felt like the Spurs played a really solid 1Q, made five 3-pointers, and led by seven with 1:36 to go. They’ll go into the 2Q tied at 27-all. … Not sure this bodes great. – 9:02 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Clint Capela recorded two blocks and one steal in tonight’s opening quarter. It’s the third time this season Capela has swatted at least two shots and swiped one steal in a quarter and the first time he’s done so in the first quarter. – 9:02 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Dejounte Murray with a 13 point 1Q.
9 points from 3PT
2 paint points
2 mid-range points – 9:00 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his first triple of the evening, Bogdan Bogdanovic tied Doc Rivers for 23rd on the Hawks all-time three-pointers list with 185 treys. – 8:59 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Two quick fouls for Devin Vassell. He’ll have to be careful the rest of this quarter. – 8:57 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs are making more of an effort to take 3s in this 1Q. 60% of their 1Q points have come from the 3PT line.
They’re winning the 3PT line by 6 pts – 8:54 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
The Spurs, who made 16 3-pointers combined in the previous three games, made four in the first 7:08 tonight. They’ll have a shot, if they can keep that up. – 8:53 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Back-to-back-to-back 3s from Vassell, KJ, Murray put Spurs up 7 – 8:52 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks came out of the timeout with Delon Wright + the starters – Trae. – 8:52 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Spurs with 73% of their points in the paint and 27% of points from three to start.
Hawks with 60% of their points from three.
SA by 1 – 8:48 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Hawks: Young, Bogdanovic, Huerter, Collins, Capela
Spurs: Murray, White, Johnson, KBD, Poeltl – 8:38 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
It’s about that time, ya’ll!
Join Spurs Digital Arena pres. by @SociosHoops for a chance to win some cash to spend in the Fan Shop pic.twitter.com/ycyhXZia6K – 8:27 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Cavs 66 #Suns 61 Half.
This is after #Spurs scored 67 points in 2nd half Monday, a point Monty Williams made before tonight’s game.
PHX: Booker 24, Ayton 10. Team: 22-of-43 FGs (Started 11-of-13). 5-of-13 on 3s (Started 3-of-5).
CLE: Allen 18, Rubio 12. Team: 47.3% FG. – 8:22 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
midweek drip 😎
#ULTRADrip | #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/0KlTCrLkxe – 7:50 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Atlanta saw six Hawks score 10+ in its last outing against OKC. The Hawks, who have had six players tally 10+ in back-to-back outings and three of its past four games, are 5-1 this season when six players score in double figures. – 7:15 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop on Bryn Forbes:
“He’s just having a tough time getting a rhythm, finding his game. He knows the program very well.”
Forbes is averaging 4.8 points, 2.3 three-point attempts and 12.1 minutes per game after averaging 10.0, 4.9 and 19.3 with Milwaukee last season. – 7:13 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
1 Hour Poll: Can the Spurs move into the bottom 20s of 3PT attempts (currently 29th) if the 3PT shot isn’t 1 of the primary 2 shots for their Top 2 scorers (Murray, Keldon)? – 7:09 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop said night after night it’s often just coming down to 3-pt shooting for Spurs.
“In the 4Qs, a lot of them come down to who makes shots. It’s just always been that way in the NBA. But now, for the length of the game, you have to keep up with threes or you are in trouble.” – 7:08 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop reiterated that Spurs need to shoot with confidence – “let ’em fly” – during this shooting slump:
“We don’t want anybody to hesitate. You are in big trouble if you hesitate. If you hesitate, you know it’s not going to go in. You just have to be confident and let ’em fly.” – 7:05 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
“Establishing or controlling the tempo on the road,” says Coach McMillan of what will be important for the Hawks tonight against the Spurs.
Coach McMillan wants the Hawks to limit the amount of energy the home crowd brings to the team by controlling the tempo. – 7:02 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Zach Collins, who in June had his 3rd ankle surgery in the 10 months, has “started to go on the court and shoot a little bit,” Pop said.
“It’s still going to take a while,” for Collins to be cleared to play, Pop said. “After Christmas, for sure.” – 6:58 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
McDermott will miss his second consecutive game with inflammation in his right knee after being downgraded from questionable to out.
Bates-Diop will start in his place, per Pop. – 6:55 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
No Doug McDermott (knee) again tonight. KBD will start for the second straight game. – 6:50 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
“You’ve just got to be confident and let them fly,” said Coach Pop of the Spurs trying to close the 3-point gap with their opponents.
He said he doesn’t want the players to be hesitant when shooting from outside. – 6:49 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Coach Pop says Doug McDermott is out tonight.
KBD will start again – 6:47 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
The Hawks are riding a five-game winning streak – the longest active winning streak in the East and second longest in the NBA.
Over those five games, Atlanta’s averaging 117.4 PPG on .509 FG% and 26.0 APG. The Hawks have won those contests by an average of +14.2 (117.4-103.2). – 6:35 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Thanksgiving eve hoops.
🆚 @Jaryd Wilson
⏰ 7:30pm CT
📍 @attcenter
📺 @BallySportsSA
🎟 https://t.co/tI6Skugkxe
📻 @1200WOAI, @kxtn1350 AM & 107.5 FM HD 2 pic.twitter.com/uk3j7tPGXV – 5:52 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Atlanta enters tonight’s game against the Spurs having won its last two outings in San Antonio.
The last time these two teams met at the AT&T Center, the Hawks won 134-129 in 2OT, behind 84 points from Trae Young (28 PTS), Clint Capela (28 PTS) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (28 PTS). – 5:49 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Some pregame Spurs notes:
*Though back on the floor, Jakob Poeltl is still not 100 percent after bout with COVID
*Tre Jones says howdy do to his old college roommate
*Jock Landale takes the next step in his return
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… via @expressnews – 5:45 PM
Scott Howard-Cooper @SHowardCooper
Just finished the recently released “Jerome Kersey: Overcoming the Odds.” Kerry Eggers (@Kerry Eggers) wrote the book Kersey deserved, full of emotion and insight on the unlikely path from Longwood College to 11 yrs as a #Blazers favorite and a title with the #Spurs. Really good. pic.twitter.com/sGAuiVzia1 – 4:40 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free pod: Dunc’d On Live Mailbag: Spurs & Cavs’ Next Steps, Effects of New Rules, Is There Anyone Like Steph, and More w/ @Danny Leroux: https://t.co/xmIqJ6ADrh
Dunc’d On Total Access members get this episode ad-free, plus our other 4 pods per week: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/LDdYwpoScc – 4:30 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Time to update those phones! 📲
#WallpaperWednesday | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/18NPYZoBKA – 4:06 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
In this together. A new mission begins tonight! 🏹🏀
#PorVida | #Hawkeye pic.twitter.com/gky0CVmqpy – 3:15 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Jakob Poeltl on the return of Jock Landale from COVID-19 protocols:
“He’s a great locker room guy. He brings energy. He’s got that Aussie humor. It’s good to have him around.” – 3:03 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
From the NBA:
March 20, 2022
•The San Antonio at Golden State game will no longer be televised by NBA TV. – 3:00 PM
From the NBA:
David Locke @DLocke09
Teams the Thunder have beat this year: Rockets, Kings, Spurs, Pelicans and the Lakers twice – 2:32 PM
