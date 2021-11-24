Lakers Nation: Avery Bradley: “We can’t just turn it off and on. We’re not good enough for that yet.
Source: Twitter @LakersNation
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Avery Bradley said the Lakers have, too often, simply not played hard enough on defense so far this season. Said they’re not good enough for their effort to be up and down. – 10:49 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Knicks 83, Lakers 81
The Lakers won a third quarter. Yes, you read that correctly. Russell Westbrook exploded and is up to 24 points, 10 rebounds and 8 assists. Avery Bradley is playing one of his best games of the season. LA has had more success playing small. – 9:26 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers’ starters vs. the Knicks:
DeAndre Jordan
Anthony Davis
Talen Horton-Tucker
Avery Bradley
Russell Westbrook – 7:04 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Former #Pistons on #Lakers roster: Avery Bradley, D’Andre Jordan, Wayne Ellington and Carmelo Anthony (well, almost). – 6:06 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers are going back to their big starting lineup against Detroit:
DeAndre Jordan
Anthony Davis
LeBron James
Avery Bradley
Russell Westbrook – 5:31 PM
Ryan Ward: Avery Bradley admits the team “ran out of energy in the fourth quarter” and that they “have to be better” moving forward. -via Twitter @RyanWardLA / November 24, 2021
The defeat dropped L.A. — one of the oddsmakers’ favorites to win the championship — to 8-9 with more than a fifth of the season in the books. “It’s never, ‘We got 65 games left,'” James said when asked if he can take the long view considering the Lakers’ early injuries and how much of the 82-game regular-season slate remains. “We damn sure need to play better, no matter who is in the lineup. We have our system and we need to obviously fast-track it and get better with it so we can play, no matter who is out on the floor, we can play at a high level. … There’s no level of panic. But there should be some sense of urgency anytime we take the floor.” -via ESPN / November 20, 2021
The sneer Anthony Davis typically reserves for opponents was directed at the box score. The Lakers aren’t on the trajectory that they want. “We got to decide who we want to be,” he said. “A championship team? That’s not us right now. We’re not winning a championship the way we’re playing.” -via Orange County Register / November 13, 2021