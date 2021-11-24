Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Brooklyn Nets (13-5) play against the Boston Celtics (8-8) at TD Garden
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday November 24, 2021
Brooklyn Nets 40, Boston Celtics 25 (Q2 09:47)
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
3-pointers tonight..
Patty Mills, 4-4
Celtics, 2-15
Nets lead 40-25 early 2nd.
Brooklyn meads the league at 38% from three coming in. 41% on the road. – 8:23 PM
3-pointers tonight..
Patty Mills, 4-4
Celtics, 2-15
Nets lead 40-25 early 2nd.
Brooklyn meads the league at 38% from three coming in. 41% on the road. – 8:23 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
11-3 Brooklyn run to start the 2nd. The Celtics wide open field goal percentages are going drop a bit here. They need to get to the rim and stop taking jumpers – 8:23 PM
11-3 Brooklyn run to start the 2nd. The Celtics wide open field goal percentages are going drop a bit here. They need to get to the rim and stop taking jumpers – 8:23 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Quick 11-3 run to start the second quarter for Brooklyn, capped by a James Harden 3, that forces a timeout from Celtics coach Ime Udoka. Nets lead 40-25 early in the second, as the Celtics have started the game 9-for-27 overall, and 2-for-15 from 3. They're 1-for-6 in the second. – 8:22 PM
Quick 11-3 run to start the second quarter for Brooklyn, capped by a James Harden 3, that forces a timeout from Celtics coach Ime Udoka. Nets lead 40-25 early in the second, as the Celtics have started the game 9-for-27 overall, and 2-for-15 from 3. They’re 1-for-6 in the second. – 8:22 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
The Celtics crowd has been very tame tonight. I was expecting some chants about a certain point guard that used to play here. – 8:22 PM
The Celtics crowd has been very tame tonight. I was expecting some chants about a certain point guard that used to play here. – 8:22 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Nets have opened it up to a 15-point lead.
Make or miss league, as they like to say. Nets are making and Celtics are missing. A lot of wide-open looks too. Tatum is just 1-of-6 so far. – 8:21 PM
Nets have opened it up to a 15-point lead.
Make or miss league, as they like to say. Nets are making and Celtics are missing. A lot of wide-open looks too. Tatum is just 1-of-6 so far. – 8:21 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Timeout, Celtics: It's getting ugly here in Boston. James Harden just hit a 3 to give the Nets a 40-25 lead with 9:47 to go in Q2. Patty Mills has been a flamethrower and the Nets are establishing themselves as dominant against the Celtics tonight. #Nets – 8:21 PM
Timeout, Celtics: It’s getting ugly here in Boston. James Harden just hit a 3 to give the Nets a 40-25 lead with 9:47 to go in Q2. Patty Mills has been a flamethrower and the Nets are establishing themselves as dominant against the Celtics tonight. #Nets – 8:21 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Patty Mills is now 4-of-4 from downtown. Someone go get the fire extinguisher. – 8:20 PM
Patty Mills is now 4-of-4 from downtown. Someone go get the fire extinguisher. – 8:20 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Enes is lucky the Nets didn't score on that last possession of the quarter because he was busy high-fiving a fan instead of defending a live ball lol pic.twitter.com/BiWk1wTZuf – 8:19 PM
Enes is lucky the Nets didn’t score on that last possession of the quarter because he was busy high-fiving a fan instead of defending a live ball lol pic.twitter.com/BiWk1wTZuf – 8:19 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
James Harden is captaining the 2nd unit in Q2 alongside Paul Millsap, Patty Mills, James Johnson and Jevon Carter. – 8:17 PM
James Harden is captaining the 2nd unit in Q2 alongside Paul Millsap, Patty Mills, James Johnson and Jevon Carter. – 8:17 PM
Sarah Kustok @sarahkustok
Before the 🦃.. Join us for @Brooklyn Nets at @Boston Celtics on @YESNetwork ! pic.twitter.com/SkUx3Vw5yP – 8:17 PM
Before the 🦃.. Join us for @Brooklyn Nets at @Boston Celtics on @YESNetwork ! pic.twitter.com/SkUx3Vw5yP – 8:17 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Bill Russell is in the house rocking a Celtics mask and a KB hat for Kobe Bryant. – 8:17 PM
Bill Russell is in the house rocking a Celtics mask and a KB hat for Kobe Bryant. – 8:17 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Nets lead 29-22 after one
Horford – 5 points
Tatum – 4 points
Kanter – 4 points
Smart – 4 points
Celtics – 2-13 3PAs
Celtics – 3 turnovers
Durant – 10 points
Mills – 9 points
Bembry – 5 points
Nets – 8-10 FTAs
Nets – 1 turnover – 8:16 PM
Nets lead 29-22 after one
Horford – 5 points
Tatum – 4 points
Kanter – 4 points
Smart – 4 points
Celtics – 2-13 3PAs
Celtics – 3 turnovers
Durant – 10 points
Mills – 9 points
Bembry – 5 points
Nets – 8-10 FTAs
Nets – 1 turnover – 8:16 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Boston is shooting 8-21 while Brooklyn is 9-21 but they're 3-6 from 3 and 8-10 from the line. Boston is 2-13 from 3 and 4-4 from the line – 8:15 PM
Boston is shooting 8-21 while Brooklyn is 9-21 but they’re 3-6 from 3 and 8-10 from the line. Boston is 2-13 from 3 and 4-4 from the line – 8:15 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Nets 29, Celtics 22 after 1. Differences so far: Boston is 2-13 from 3, while Brooklyn is 3-6, and Brooklyn has a 7-2 edge in points off turnovers. Kevin Durant, De'Andre Bembry and Patty Mills are 8-9; the rest of the Nets are 1-12. Six different guys have scored for C's so far. – 8:15 PM
Nets 29, Celtics 22 after 1. Differences so far: Boston is 2-13 from 3, while Brooklyn is 3-6, and Brooklyn has a 7-2 edge in points off turnovers. Kevin Durant, De’Andre Bembry and Patty Mills are 8-9; the rest of the Nets are 1-12. Six different guys have scored for C’s so far. – 8:15 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Nets lead the Celtics 29-22. Durant with 10, Mills with nine. Mills has cooled off since his hot start. LaMarcus Aldridge off to an 0-for-4 start. – 8:15 PM
End of the first quarter: Nets lead the Celtics 29-22. Durant with 10, Mills with nine. Mills has cooled off since his hot start. LaMarcus Aldridge off to an 0-for-4 start. – 8:15 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
End of 1st QTR: Nets 29, Celtics 22
Kevin Durant (10 PTS, 2 ASTS), Patty Mills (9 PTS, 3PM) & the Nets are making the most out of their offensive possessions. Brooklyn has only turned over the ball once while shooting it at 50% from three. They've also shot 10 free throws so far. – 8:14 PM
End of 1st QTR: Nets 29, Celtics 22
Kevin Durant (10 PTS, 2 ASTS), Patty Mills (9 PTS, 3PM) & the Nets are making the most out of their offensive possessions. Brooklyn has only turned over the ball once while shooting it at 50% from three. They’ve also shot 10 free throws so far. – 8:14 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Maybe he'll get it going, but Paul Millsap is now in a second year where he just doesn't seem to have it anymore. In fairness it's Year 16, so it's probably not all that surprising. – 8:10 PM
Maybe he’ll get it going, but Paul Millsap is now in a second year where he just doesn’t seem to have it anymore. In fairness it’s Year 16, so it’s probably not all that surprising. – 8:10 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
James Johnson still moving a little gingerly on that knee. #Nets – 8:09 PM
James Johnson still moving a little gingerly on that knee. #Nets – 8:09 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Paul Millsap is the first big man off the bench behind LaMarcus Aldridge. – 8:07 PM
Paul Millsap is the first big man off the bench behind LaMarcus Aldridge. – 8:07 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets lead the Celtics 24-18 with 2:34 left in the first. Boston's ball movement has been fun to watch and caught the Nets' defense a few times. Marcus Smart has latched onto Patty Mills' after his hot start. Brooklyn is hitting the boards early. – 8:04 PM
Nets lead the Celtics 24-18 with 2:34 left in the first. Boston’s ball movement has been fun to watch and caught the Nets’ defense a few times. Marcus Smart has latched onto Patty Mills’ after his hot start. Brooklyn is hitting the boards early. – 8:04 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Even with the cost of the first round pick this year, pretty hard to argue against the Al Horford trade so far for Boston. He's been excellent, and is starting to have his 3-point shot come around, too. Celtics back to within 24-18 late in the first. – 8:04 PM
Even with the cost of the first round pick this year, pretty hard to argue against the Al Horford trade so far for Boston. He’s been excellent, and is starting to have his 3-point shot come around, too. Celtics back to within 24-18 late in the first. – 8:04 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Marcus Smart with three early assists. Did a great job hitting Al Horford cutting from the top of the baseline on that last one. – 8:03 PM
Marcus Smart with three early assists. Did a great job hitting Al Horford cutting from the top of the baseline on that last one. – 8:03 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Poor Grant got shoved down the slip and slide trying to defend KD 😂 pic.twitter.com/cghr0eAjYt – 8:03 PM
Poor Grant got shoved down the slip and slide trying to defend KD 😂 pic.twitter.com/cghr0eAjYt – 8:03 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Smart is doing a lot of really good stuff early in this game. He's also locked onto Patty Mills after Mills' hot start. – 8:03 PM
Smart is doing a lot of really good stuff early in this game. He’s also locked onto Patty Mills after Mills’ hot start. – 8:03 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Cutting from the top on baseline drives is an easy way to get easy buckets, which is what Al Horford did right there – 8:02 PM
Cutting from the top on baseline drives is an easy way to get easy buckets, which is what Al Horford did right there – 8:02 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I think Grant embellished it quite a bit, but Durant did push off on this last possession. – 8:01 PM
I think Grant embellished it quite a bit, but Durant did push off on this last possession. – 8:01 PM
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
harden can be such a great low angle passer when he's locked in
pretty sure that went through grant williams's legs lol – 8:01 PM
harden can be such a great low angle passer when he’s locked in
pretty sure that went through grant williams’s legs lol – 8:01 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Beautiful dump off by Smart for Tatum's transition dunk. Brooklyn gives up fastbreak opportunities. Boston needs to tighten up defensively to get more – 7:59 PM
Beautiful dump off by Smart for Tatum’s transition dunk. Brooklyn gives up fastbreak opportunities. Boston needs to tighten up defensively to get more – 7:59 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Boston is generating good stuff when they attack the rim. That includes some kick-outs for open threes that just haven't gone down. – 7:58 PM
Boston is generating good stuff when they attack the rim. That includes some kick-outs for open threes that just haven’t gone down. – 7:58 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Cam Thomas checks in EARLY tonight. Happy Thanksgiving @TyBatiste. – 7:57 PM
Cam Thomas checks in EARLY tonight. Happy Thanksgiving @TyBatiste. – 7:57 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jayson Tatum drives to the hoop and draws a quick second foul on James Harden a few minutes in. Steve Nash, however, leaves him in the game, while Kevin Durant and Patty Mills are a combined 6-for-6 so far. – 7:56 PM
Jayson Tatum drives to the hoop and draws a quick second foul on James Harden a few minutes in. Steve Nash, however, leaves him in the game, while Kevin Durant and Patty Mills are a combined 6-for-6 so far. – 7:56 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
James Harden with an early 2nd foul, but he is staying in the game. Instead Cam Thomas is checking in for Patty Mills early. – 7:56 PM
James Harden with an early 2nd foul, but he is staying in the game. Instead Cam Thomas is checking in for Patty Mills early. – 7:56 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The only guy who can consistently guard KD's turnaround from the mid-post is Giannis. And that's only because Giannis is enormous and long. Even then, it's not like KD misses it a lot. – 7:55 PM
The only guy who can consistently guard KD’s turnaround from the mid-post is Giannis. And that’s only because Giannis is enormous and long. Even then, it’s not like KD misses it a lot. – 7:55 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Jayson Tatum with not only a nice skip pass over to Horford, but then a nice cut off the Smart postup and then he used the Harden move to draw a foul on Harden – 7:55 PM
Jayson Tatum with not only a nice skip pass over to Horford, but then a nice cut off the Smart postup and then he used the Harden move to draw a foul on Harden – 7:55 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
The process of putting together tonight's scouting report against Brooklyn was a bit unique for Ime Udoka.
Tune in to #BOSvsBKN now on @NBCSBoston pic.twitter.com/xbFjLN5tGk – 7:52 PM
The process of putting together tonight’s scouting report against Brooklyn was a bit unique for Ime Udoka.
Tune in to #BOSvsBKN now on @NBCSBoston pic.twitter.com/xbFjLN5tGk – 7:52 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Nets say With his first basket of the game, Kevin Durant (24,369 points) has moved past Allen Iverson (24,368 points) into 25th place on the NBA's all-time scoring list. pic.twitter.com/1yW3jO9pFo – 7:52 PM
Nets say With his first basket of the game, Kevin Durant (24,369 points) has moved past Allen Iverson (24,368 points) into 25th place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. pic.twitter.com/1yW3jO9pFo – 7:52 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Kevin Durant (24,369 points) has moved past Allen Iverson (24,368 points) into 25th place on the NBA's all-time scoring list. – 7:51 PM
Kevin Durant (24,369 points) has moved past Allen Iverson (24,368 points) into 25th place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. – 7:51 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Patty Mills was shooting 48.6% from downtown this season entering tonight. He's now 3-of-3 to start this one. Flamethrower. – 7:51 PM
Patty Mills was shooting 48.6% from downtown this season entering tonight. He’s now 3-of-3 to start this one. Flamethrower. – 7:51 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Patty Mills is a PERFECT 3-for-3 from three and has the Nets leading 12-5! – 7:51 PM
Patty Mills is a PERFECT 3-for-3 from three and has the Nets leading 12-5! – 7:51 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Remember after the US won gold in basketball, Ime told Kevin Durant he knew how to shut Patty Mills down? Well it hasn't happened yet. Mills has 9 pts in 3:23 and #Nets race to 12-5 lead over #Celtics – 7:50 PM
Remember after the US won gold in basketball, Ime told Kevin Durant he knew how to shut Patty Mills down? Well it hasn’t happened yet. Mills has 9 pts in 3:23 and #Nets race to 12-5 lead over #Celtics – 7:50 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Patty Mills buries three triples in the first three minutes in Joe Harris' place in the starting lineup, forcing Ime Udoka to call a timeout with Boston down 12-5. Jaylen Brown has a couple missed 3s early, but looks to be moving well after being a GTD with his hamstring. – 7:50 PM
Patty Mills buries three triples in the first three minutes in Joe Harris’ place in the starting lineup, forcing Ime Udoka to call a timeout with Boston down 12-5. Jaylen Brown has a couple missed 3s early, but looks to be moving well after being a GTD with his hamstring. – 7:50 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Patty Mills averages 9 PPG against the Celtics in his career.
He's got
Patty Mills averages 9 PPG against the Celtics in his career.
He’s got 9 already on 3-for-3 from behind the arc. – 7:50 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
<span style=”color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.87); font-family: "Open Sans", sans-serif; font-size: 14px;”>Patty Mills on pace for a 90 point game tonight</span> – 7:50 PM
<span style=”color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.87); font-family: "Open Sans", sans-serif; font-size: 14px;”>Patty Mills on pace for a 90 point game tonight</span> – 7:50 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets – masters of the slow start – are up 12-5 on the #Celtics less than 3 ½ minutes in. Patty Mills has nine quick points on 3-of-3 from deep. – 7:50 PM
#Nets – masters of the slow start – are up 12-5 on the #Celtics less than 3 ½ minutes in. Patty Mills has nine quick points on 3-of-3 from deep. – 7:50 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Patty Mills brought his flamethrower tonight. He’s hit all three shots from deep tonight. Nets lead the Celtics 12-5 early. – 7:50 PM
Patty Mills brought his flamethrower tonight. He’s hit all three shots from deep tonight. Nets lead the Celtics 12-5 early. – 7:50 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Patty Mills is off to a 3-of-3 start from downtown and has given the Nets a 12-5 lead in the first quarter. – 7:50 PM
Patty Mills is off to a 3-of-3 start from downtown and has given the Nets a 12-5 lead in the first quarter. – 7:50 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
This is a game where Ime Udoka could, and probably should, downsize early. Use Grant Williams behind Al Horford more than beside him. – 7:49 PM
This is a game where Ime Udoka could, and probably should, downsize early. Use Grant Williams behind Al Horford more than beside him. – 7:49 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Kevin Durant is now 25th on the all-time scoring list, passing Allen Iverson in the process. – 7:48 PM
Kevin Durant is now 25th on the all-time scoring list, passing Allen Iverson in the process. – 7:48 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Three Rick Barnes disciples on the court tonight in Kevin Durant, LaMarcus Aldridge and Grant Williams. – 7:48 PM
Three Rick Barnes disciples on the court tonight in Kevin Durant, LaMarcus Aldridge and Grant Williams. – 7:48 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Patty Mills with a pair of back-to-back 3s. He’s locked and loaded tonight. – 7:48 PM
Patty Mills with a pair of back-to-back 3s. He’s locked and loaded tonight. – 7:48 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Patriots’ Matthew Judon is courtside at TD Garden for Nets-Celtics tonight. – 7:47 PM
Patriots’ Matthew Judon is courtside at TD Garden for Nets-Celtics tonight. – 7:47 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant with some early trash talk to former Nets assistant coach Ime Udoka ahead of tipoff. Durant pointed at him and started talking shit from midcourt. #Nets – 7:46 PM
Kevin Durant with some early trash talk to former Nets assistant coach Ime Udoka ahead of tipoff. Durant pointed at him and started talking shit from midcourt. #Nets – 7:46 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant hugs his fellow USA teammate Jayson Tatum before the opening tip and points toward Ime Udoka on the Celtics bench. – 7:45 PM
Kevin Durant hugs his fellow USA teammate Jayson Tatum before the opening tip and points toward Ime Udoka on the Celtics bench. – 7:45 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Boos for James Harden and Kevin Durant as expected pic.twitter.com/3QHbpk16hk – 7:43 PM
Boos for James Harden and Kevin Durant as expected pic.twitter.com/3QHbpk16hk – 7:43 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Follow ‘The Kid’ aka @Jay King for all your Celtics needs tonight. – 7:42 PM
Follow ‘The Kid’ aka @Jay King for all your Celtics needs tonight. – 7:42 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The second unit will be powered by whichever of Kevin Durant, James Harden, LaMarcus Aldridge or Patty Mills that Steve Nash leaves in the game.
Nash is not going to go with a full platoon swap. The 2nd unit will be fine. He will stagger stars with bench. I’m not worried. #Nets – 7:36 PM
The second unit will be powered by whichever of Kevin Durant, James Harden, LaMarcus Aldridge or Patty Mills that Steve Nash leaves in the game.
Nash is not going to go with a full platoon swap. The 2nd unit will be fine. He will stagger stars with bench. I’m not worried. #Nets – 7:36 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Beard in Boston.
Nets 🆚 Celtics
📺 @YESNetwork
comin’ up pic.twitter.com/EG9BX4qiG4 – 7:30 PM
Beard in Boston.
Nets 🆚 Celtics
📺 @YESNetwork
comin’ up pic.twitter.com/EG9BX4qiG4 – 7:30 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Celtics‘ Enes Kanter blasts #Nets owner Joe Tsai: ‘Spineless’ nypost.com/2021/11/24/cel… via @nypostsports – 7:19 PM
#Celtics‘ Enes Kanter blasts #Nets owner Joe Tsai: ‘Spineless’ nypost.com/2021/11/24/cel… via @nypostsports – 7:19 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Lamarcus Aldridge gets his first start of the season tonight vs the Celtics – 7:18 PM
Lamarcus Aldridge gets his first start of the season tonight vs the Celtics – 7:18 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
LaMarcus Aldridge getting his first start of the season. He’s played great for the Nets off the bench so far this season, but recently talked about how hard it’s been to adjust to a reserve role. – 7:16 PM
LaMarcus Aldridge getting his first start of the season. He’s played great for the Nets off the bench so far this season, but recently talked about how hard it’s been to adjust to a reserve role. – 7:16 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Nets at Celtics – TD Garden – November 24, 2021 – Starting Lineups
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, G. Williams
Brooklyn – James Harden, Patty Mills, DeAndre Bembry, Kevin Durant, LaMarcus Aldridge
OUT: Boston: Richardson Brooklyn: Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris, Bruce Brown pic.twitter.com/UxZJu53Hny – 7:14 PM
Nets at Celtics – TD Garden – November 24, 2021 – Starting Lineups
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, G. Williams
Brooklyn – James Harden, Patty Mills, DeAndre Bembry, Kevin Durant, LaMarcus Aldridge
OUT: Boston: Richardson Brooklyn: Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris, Bruce Brown pic.twitter.com/UxZJu53Hny – 7:14 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jaylen Brown is not on the Celtics’ injury report on the jumbotron, so it’s safe to assume he’s playing. Ime Udoka said Brown is questionable and day-to-day with a right hamstring injury, but he’s going to play through it tonight. – 7:11 PM
Jaylen Brown is not on the Celtics’ injury report on the jumbotron, so it’s safe to assume he’s playing. Ime Udoka said Brown is questionable and day-to-day with a right hamstring injury, but he’s going to play through it tonight. – 7:11 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
LaMarcus Aldridge has outplayed Blake Griffin basically every game. You have to reward that. – 7:10 PM
LaMarcus Aldridge has outplayed Blake Griffin basically every game. You have to reward that. – 7:10 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart – 7:10 PM
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart – 7:10 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Good evening from Boston. Nets-Celtics tips in 20. LaMarcus Aldridge is starting. What does that mean for the Nets bench? Where will the scoring come from with Mills and LA in the starting five? I know a rookie from LSU who could help. Curious to see how the rotations change. – 7:10 PM
Good evening from Boston. Nets-Celtics tips in 20. LaMarcus Aldridge is starting. What does that mean for the Nets bench? Where will the scoring come from with Mills and LA in the starting five? I know a rookie from LSU who could help. Curious to see how the rotations change. – 7:10 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets are starting LaMarcus Aldridge tonight, a move they should have made 2 weeks ago. nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 7:06 PM
Nets are starting LaMarcus Aldridge tonight, a move they should have made 2 weeks ago. nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 7:06 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
The Nets’ Starters vs. the Celtics:
👨🏿🍳James Harden
👷🏾♂️Patty Mills
🔒DeAndre’ Bembry
🪣Kevin Durant
🎯LaMarcus Aldridge – 7:04 PM
The Nets’ Starters vs. the Celtics:
👨🏿🍳James Harden
👷🏾♂️Patty Mills
🔒DeAndre’ Bembry
🪣Kevin Durant
🎯LaMarcus Aldridge – 7:04 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets benched Blake Griffin, and will start LaMarcus Aldridge vs. the #Celtics. – 7:01 PM
#Nets benched Blake Griffin, and will start LaMarcus Aldridge vs. the #Celtics. – 7:01 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters in Boston: Harden, Mills, Durant, Bembry and Aldridge. Steve Nash officially giving LA the nod over Blake. – 7:01 PM
Nets starters in Boston: Harden, Mills, Durant, Bembry and Aldridge. Steve Nash officially giving LA the nod over Blake. – 7:01 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Things To L👀k Out For In The Nets vs. Celtics Game:
▪️Patty Mills averages 17 PPG on 56% shooting from three as a starter.
▪️Jayson Tatum has put up 33 PPG on the Celtics’ three game winning streak.
▪️Irving, Harris, Brown & Claxton are out. – 7:00 PM
Things To L👀k Out For In The Nets vs. Celtics Game:
▪️Patty Mills averages 17 PPG on 56% shooting from three as a starter.
▪️Jayson Tatum has put up 33 PPG on the Celtics’ three game winning streak.
▪️Irving, Harris, Brown & Claxton are out. – 7:00 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown has been upgraded to available for tonight’s game. – 6:51 PM
Jaylen Brown has been upgraded to available for tonight’s game. – 6:51 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Jaylen Brown (game time decision) on the court here at the Garden an hour before tip… pic.twitter.com/XKWPj7T198 – 6:44 PM
Jaylen Brown (game time decision) on the court here at the Garden an hour before tip… pic.twitter.com/XKWPj7T198 – 6:44 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Jaylen Brown warming up and testing the hamstring. Seems to be moving fine right now pic.twitter.com/EkjNdErzSW – 6:38 PM
Jaylen Brown warming up and testing the hamstring. Seems to be moving fine right now pic.twitter.com/EkjNdErzSW – 6:38 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Voting is now open to decide who
should make the 75th Anniversary All-
Celtics Team.
Cast your vote now at https://t.co/Q2zkWcV8kw pic.twitter.com/IEsZrG4IsJ – 6:38 PM
Voting is now open to decide who
should make the 75th Anniversary All-
Celtics Team.
Cast your vote now at https://t.co/Q2zkWcV8kw pic.twitter.com/IEsZrG4IsJ – 6:38 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Definitely my first time at an NBA arena that cooks the food right in front of you shoutouts to the Celtics pic.twitter.com/l6JhPZxPcs – 6:22 PM
Definitely my first time at an NBA arena that cooks the food right in front of you shoutouts to the Celtics pic.twitter.com/l6JhPZxPcs – 6:22 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown remains a game-time decision for tonight and perhaps longer in his recovery from a hamstring injury. Details on that and more injury notes: masslive.com/celtics/2021/1… – 6:07 PM
Jaylen Brown remains a game-time decision for tonight and perhaps longer in his recovery from a hamstring injury. Details on that and more injury notes: masslive.com/celtics/2021/1… – 6:07 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Steve Nash stresses that the Nets have to come out more greedy and desperate to get this win tonight. – 6:03 PM
Steve Nash stresses that the Nets have to come out more greedy and desperate to get this win tonight. – 6:03 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“They have some guys that can score. We’ve seen how talented Jayson Tatum is up close.”
⁃Steve Nash on the Boston Celtics. – 6:03 PM
“They have some guys that can score. We’ve seen how talented Jayson Tatum is up close.”
⁃Steve Nash on the Boston Celtics. – 6:03 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Per Ime Udoka: Jaylen Brown is testing out his hamstring, and will be a game time decision. Rob Williams and Josh Richardson are out with non-COVID illnesses. – 6:01 PM
Per Ime Udoka: Jaylen Brown is testing out his hamstring, and will be a game time decision. Rob Williams and Josh Richardson are out with non-COVID illnesses. – 6:01 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jaylen Brown is questionable (game time decision) with a hamstring injury. #celtics #nets #nba – 6:01 PM
Jaylen Brown is questionable (game time decision) with a hamstring injury. #celtics #nets #nba – 6:01 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Ime Udoka says he loved his one year in Brooklyn. Wishes the Nets went further than they did when he was there. – 5:52 PM
Ime Udoka says he loved his one year in Brooklyn. Wishes the Nets went further than they did when he was there. – 5:52 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Ime Udoka says Jaylen Brown is going to be questionable every game for the next week or two as he ramps back up from his hamstring strain. Both Robert Williams and Josh Richardson are out with non-COVID illnesses. – 5:50 PM
Ime Udoka says Jaylen Brown is going to be questionable every game for the next week or two as he ramps back up from his hamstring strain. Both Robert Williams and Josh Richardson are out with non-COVID illnesses. – 5:50 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
RWilliams and Richardson are OUT. Jaylen Brown is a game time decision vs. #Nets. #Celtics. – 5:50 PM
RWilliams and Richardson are OUT. Jaylen Brown is a game time decision vs. #Nets. #Celtics. – 5:50 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown will be tested pregame before his status is decided upon.
Robert Williams and Josh Richardson are both out due to non-COVID illnesses. – 5:50 PM
Jaylen Brown will be tested pregame before his status is decided upon.
Robert Williams and Josh Richardson are both out due to non-COVID illnesses. – 5:50 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Ime Udoka says Jaylen is getting tested right now and might play tonight. Richardson and Robert Williams are out – 5:50 PM
Ime Udoka says Jaylen is getting tested right now and might play tonight. Richardson and Robert Williams are out – 5:50 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Ime Udoka says there is a chance Jaylen Brown plays tonight. Robert Williams and Josh Richardson are out. – 5:49 PM
Ime Udoka says there is a chance Jaylen Brown plays tonight. Robert Williams and Josh Richardson are out. – 5:49 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jaylen Brown is questionable for tonight’s game against the Nets, Ime Udoka says. – 5:49 PM
Jaylen Brown is questionable for tonight’s game against the Nets, Ime Udoka says. – 5:49 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Having a job.
Free #NBA socks.
Family.
Kids.
His players.
Monty Williams could go on and on. but those are things he’s thankful for with #Thanksgiving being tomorrow.
#Suns will be in New York as they play #Knicks and #Nets in a Friday-Saturday back-to-back. #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/sibbcozHwW – 5:49 PM
Having a job.
Free #NBA socks.
Family.
Kids.
His players.
Monty Williams could go on and on. but those are things he’s thankful for with #Thanksgiving being tomorrow.
#Suns will be in New York as they play #Knicks and #Nets in a Friday-Saturday back-to-back. #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/sibbcozHwW – 5:49 PM
Chad Ford @chadfordinsider
It was an up-and-down game for Jabari Smith, but several NBA folks telling me they’re all in.
Athletic, can stretch the floor, plays hard, not afraid to take big shots, can handle it.
Ends with 22 pts, 6 reb, 3 ast, 2 stl, 2-6 3P.
He remains my darkhorse for the No. 1 pick. – 5:24 PM
It was an up-and-down game for Jabari Smith, but several NBA folks telling me they’re all in.
Athletic, can stretch the floor, plays hard, not afraid to take big shots, can handle it.
Ends with 22 pts, 6 reb, 3 ast, 2 stl, 2-6 3P.
He remains my darkhorse for the No. 1 pick. – 5:24 PM
Jeremy Woo @JeremyWoo
I’ve never quite been sure what KD Johnson’s pro upside is but I’m pretty sure that guy is going to get the most out of his talent. He played like this in prep school too. Maybe a chance he’s an outlier in spite of the size. Has dominated this game with straight up want – 5:02 PM
I’ve never quite been sure what KD Johnson’s pro upside is but I’m pretty sure that guy is going to get the most out of his talent. He played like this in prep school too. Maybe a chance he’s an outlier in spite of the size. Has dominated this game with straight up want – 5:02 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
I’m going to start betting on Auburn exclusively because of how hard KD Johnson plays – 5:01 PM
I’m going to start betting on Auburn exclusively because of how hard KD Johnson plays – 5:01 PM
Jeremy Woo @JeremyWoo
Auburn’s Jabari Smith came in at No. 2 on yesterday’s mock draft. Showing some very impressive stuff in the second half against UConn after initially struggling with the physicality of the game. Doesn’t turn 19 until May… si.com/nba/2021/11/23… – 4:37 PM
Auburn’s Jabari Smith came in at No. 2 on yesterday’s mock draft. Showing some very impressive stuff in the second half against UConn after initially struggling with the physicality of the game. Doesn’t turn 19 until May… si.com/nba/2021/11/23… – 4:37 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
It’s time for another #Celtics mailbag! Send me any player, team, trade, or any other questions here or to brobb@masslive.com – 4:29 PM
It’s time for another #Celtics mailbag! Send me any player, team, trade, or any other questions here or to brobb@masslive.com – 4:29 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Your ‘fun-fact’ Celtics stat of the day…
Marcus Smart leads the Celtics in plus-minus.
When he’s in, Boston has the 7th best offense in the NBA.
When he’s off, the C’s score .947 points/possession, which would also rank 7th…
…the 7th worst offense in NBA history. – 4:29 PM
Your ‘fun-fact’ Celtics stat of the day…
Marcus Smart leads the Celtics in plus-minus.
When he’s in, Boston has the 7th best offense in the NBA.
When he’s off, the C’s score .947 points/possession, which would also rank 7th…
…the 7th worst offense in NBA history. – 4:29 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Sixty one years ago today (Nov. 24, 1960), Wilt Chamberlain grabbed an NBA-record 55 rebounds in a 132-129 loss to Boston. pic.twitter.com/b2XFy8Hwbm – 3:55 PM
Sixty one years ago today (Nov. 24, 1960), Wilt Chamberlain grabbed an NBA-record 55 rebounds in a 132-129 loss to Boston. pic.twitter.com/b2XFy8Hwbm – 3:55 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
NBA Power Rankings: Warriors remain on top but Nets climbing fast nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/24/nba… – 3:37 PM
NBA Power Rankings: Warriors remain on top but Nets climbing fast nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/24/nba… – 3:37 PM
Jonathan Wasserman @NBADraftWass
Tough first half for Jabari Smith vs. UConn. Rushing jumpers, handle/left hand not sturdy enough to complete drives. The highlights/flashes coming into today hint at exciting upside but Smith still clearly on the raw side compared to Banchero, Chet. – 3:16 PM
Tough first half for Jabari Smith vs. UConn. Rushing jumpers, handle/left hand not sturdy enough to complete drives. The highlights/flashes coming into today hint at exciting upside but Smith still clearly on the raw side compared to Banchero, Chet. – 3:16 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
The Nets have been outscored by 11.6 points per game in the restricted area. That’s more than double the discrepancy of any other team & tough to make up for elsewhere on the floor every night.
Notes & numbers on Brooklyn’s lack of scoring at the rim: nba.com/news/brooklyn-… – 3:03 PM
The Nets have been outscored by 11.6 points per game in the restricted area. That’s more than double the discrepancy of any other team & tough to make up for elsewhere on the floor every night.
Notes & numbers on Brooklyn’s lack of scoring at the rim: nba.com/news/brooklyn-… – 3:03 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
“We’re just going to use this opportunity to show who we are.”
Tonight’s matchup against the East-leading Nets marks the beginning of a challenging stretch for us, and a chance to continue our upward trend.
nba.com/celtics/news/s… – 3:00 PM
“We’re just going to use this opportunity to show who we are.”
Tonight’s matchup against the East-leading Nets marks the beginning of a challenging stretch for us, and a chance to continue our upward trend.
nba.com/celtics/news/s… – 3:00 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Warriors at Pacers on Dec. 13, a game commissioner Adam Silver plans to attend, will now air on NBA TV.
It replaces Bucks at Celtics. – 2:29 PM
Warriors at Pacers on Dec. 13, a game commissioner Adam Silver plans to attend, will now air on NBA TV.
It replaces Bucks at Celtics. – 2:29 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks broadcast update: The Dec. 13 game vs. the #Celtics will NOT be on NBA TV anymore. – 2:22 PM
#Bucks broadcast update: The Dec. 13 game vs. the #Celtics will NOT be on NBA TV anymore. – 2:22 PM
Austin Kent @AustinKent
Question for the @NBATopShot fam: forced to choose right here, right now, what’s your Dunk of the Year thus far? Jaylen on Miles? Wiggins on KAT? PG13 on Powell?
Throwdowns S3 looking 🤤 so far but we want no stone unturned. – 2:10 PM
Question for the @NBATopShot fam: forced to choose right here, right now, what’s your Dunk of the Year thus far? Jaylen on Miles? Wiggins on KAT? PG13 on Powell?
Throwdowns S3 looking 🤤 so far but we want no stone unturned. – 2:10 PM
