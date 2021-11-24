Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando Magic: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Charlotte Hornets (11-8) play against the Orlando Magic (14-14) at Amway Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday November 24, 2021
Charlotte Hornets 57, Orlando Magic 55 (Q3 09:15)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
The Ringer @ringernba
LaMelo is going to want this one back 😅
(📼 @shaqtin)
pic.twitter.com/4bRK9UlydT – 8:15 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
TSUNAMI SLAM‼️ 🌊💥
@Kelly Oubre | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/oyiBR8MRHq – 8:10 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
lmfao Dante Marchitelli said Moe Wagner, after seeing Cole Anthony’s walk-offs, asked Dante if he was supposed to answer his questions or “just make faces into the camera” 💀 – 8:10 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
anyone else feel like a lot of Jalen Suggs’ turnovers are, like, weird? Like the ball just squirts away from him? I wonder if some of it is the new basketballs not being broken in yet or if there’s more going on there. (He has 4 TOs in the first half tonight) – 8:06 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
HALFTIME BOX: Charlotte 52, Orlando 49 pic.twitter.com/qlwaoGhVz8 – 8:05 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Miles Bridges has to find a way out this slump, seems to be taking a lot of tough shots. Had some wide open 3s which haven’t gone down – 8:05 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
that’s smooooth @Jalen Suggs 🔥
📺: https://t.co/3TaS0PTlF2 pic.twitter.com/i90Z7MXPqh – 8:04 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Halftime: Hornets 52, Magic 49
Terry Rozier leads all scorers with 12 points, while Mo Wagner has 10 for the Magic off the bench. – 8:04 PM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
Terry Rozier put Aaron Holiday on skates in Monday night’s victory. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2021/11/23/wat… – 8:00 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Flight No. 0️⃣ is always on time‼️ ✈️
@Miles Bridges | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/5hSrhbQpnC – 7:59 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
LaMelo Ball just tried to throw down a highlight-reel dunk on a solo breakaway and missed it. He was subbed out on the following play and a conversation with James Borrego ensued. – 7:57 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
So in abbreviated 2011-12 season, the Charlotte Bobcats finished 7-59.the coach Paul Silas. On that team, DJ Augustin, Tyrus Thomas. The all time record for fewest wins: the 72-73 Sixers (9-73) Kevin Loughery took over 2nd half of season.Later coached the Bulls. I love NBA trivia – 7:55 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
So…
Do the #Bucks build off that last win v. Orlando and get to the dessert early or are they going to play with the food again? It’s the only real question with the other* worst team in the East on the court tonight. – 7:52 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Nick Richards still has a lot of holes in his game, but he’s a dam good shot blocker when in position. Weakside help or using verticality in drop, he influences everything – 7:45 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
step-backs are the vibe tonight
📺: https://t.co/3TaS0PTlF2 pic.twitter.com/3xmosczyPI – 7:40 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Orlando 28, Charlotte 24 pic.twitter.com/0M97ycWlVT – 7:37 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
End of 1Q: Magic 28, Hornets 24
Magic shooting 41.4% compared to 26.9% for the Hornets. LaMelo Ball leads all scorers with 10 points. – 7:37 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
WENDELL CARTER JR. POSTER
📺: https://t.co/3TaS0PTlF2 pic.twitter.com/EsIhqexRw6 – 7:34 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
🆙, 🆙, and AWAY! ✈️
@LaMelo Ball ➡️ @Miles Bridges
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/6oSNd51IUf – 7:33 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Wendell Carter Jr. hammers it home 😤
pic.twitter.com/W6TiAy7oxy – 7:32 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
OK Wendell Carter! Drives the closeout and hammers one home. WCJ has had such a nice start to his season. – 7:26 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Wendell Carter Jr. just completely posterized Cody Martin for the and-1. That will be replayed on social media. – 7:26 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
📂 things you love to see
└📂 @Jalen Suggs ↗️ @TheRealMoBamba
📺: https://t.co/3TaS0PTlF2 pic.twitter.com/xHEiMR6omi – 7:25 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The officials gave Jalen Suggs a foul and LaMelo Ball after that last play – it resulted in a jump ball. I don’t think I’ve ever seen that. – 7:23 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Jalen Suggs tried to take a charge on LaMelo Ball but was whistled for the foul. He was slow to get off the court after taking a shot. – 7:21 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Good opportunity for Jalen Suggs to handle the ball a lot tonight. He’s coming along as a playmaker. Slowly, but surely, Suggs is figuring things out. – 7:19 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,148 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 7:19 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
step-back J
📺: https://t.co/3TaS0PTlF2 pic.twitter.com/sv06dTGvEu – 7:17 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Hornets have missed every wide open look by inches, good offense so far guys just missing easy ones – 7:17 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Thanksgiving Eve basketball coming up!
📍 – Orlando, FL
🆚 – @Orlando Magic
⏰ – 7PM EST
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM pic.twitter.com/wKEPTfxMtn – 6:59 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
TONIGHT’S STARTERS:
November 24 vs Charlotte
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/C6UIxdgz1W – 6:35 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs ORL
PJ Washington (L Elbow Hyperextension) is AVAILABLE!
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/LHZS6EhzYt – 6:34 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
ACTIVE LISTS:
November 24 vs Charlotte
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/hcre3yFcO5 – 6:11 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Contrarian Gods + suspiciously short ML have kept me off the Hornets -7.5 vs. the Cole Anthony-less Magic. That’s respect, @JoeRaineri. I can see them sucking turkey legs bone dry, sipping on ambrosia and wrecking ML parlays – 6:11 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Terrence Ross will not play tonight vs. Charlotte due to low back spasms, the Magic announced. – 6:07 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
🚨 INJURY UPDATE:
@Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross will not play tonight vs Charlotte due to low back spasms.
#MagicTogether – 6:06 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
It’s the return of the City Edition court in Orlando pic.twitter.com/ZwHmd4nRRj – 5:56 PM
Mackenzie Thirkill @KenzieThirkill
Bossman on the floor working with @chuma_okeke before the @Orlando Magic take on Charlotte pic.twitter.com/XVR72ZGVk8 – 5:50 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Drop a 😁 if you want a Hornets win to kickoff your holiday!
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/HCmZHEG7PN – 5:49 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
PJ Washington will be a game time decision. James Borrego said he’s not sure yet if Washington will play. He will go through pregame workouts and see where he’s at.
“He got a workout in yesterday,” Borrego said. “I liked his workout. He looked much more comfortable yesterday.” – 5:48 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
tonight’s fit 🔥
#ULTRADrip x #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/UYl0agvfVT – 5:46 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Gary Harris will play and start tonight for the @Orlando Magic in their home game against the @Charlotte Hornets. – 5:16 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
TONIGHT’S STARTERS
GAME 19 vs CHARLOTTE
2️⃣2️⃣F: @Franz Wagner
3️⃣4️⃣F: @Wendell Carter Jr.
5️⃣C: @TheRealMoBamba
1️⃣4️⃣G: @Gary Harris
4️⃣G: @jalensuggs
⏰7 p.m.
📺@BallySportsFL (coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.)
📲Bally Sports App
📻@969thegame
#MagicTogether – 5:16 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
We’re proud to contribute to @wfnz’s 19th Annual Street Turkeys event! 🦃 You can still swing by 401 W. Morehead St. until 6pm today to donate frozen turkeys, canned goods or cash to those in need!
#SwarmToServe x @HornetsGive pic.twitter.com/jSbXjOe4IP – 4:12 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: There’s optimism 76ers star Joel Embiid will return on Saturday vs. Minnesota following a three-week absence due to COVID-19. Embiid has been ramping up this week. If unable on Saturday, second game of home stand (Monday vs. Orlando) is possible. – 2:48 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
𝐆𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐃𝐌𝐀𝐌𝐀!
November 24, 1993 – The Hornets set a franchise record for points in a game in a 141-124 home win over the Los Angeles Lakers behind Larry Johnson’s 28 points and 22 rebounds.
#AllFly | #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/BXmpMMyBIG – 2:03 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Going to be an emotional trip for Vucevic … first, returning tonight after the Covid sidelined him, and then returning to Orlando on Friday – the place that raised him. – 1:59 PM
