Chicago Bulls vs. Houston Rockets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Chicago Bulls (12-6) play against the Houston Rockets (16-16) at Toyota Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday November 24, 2021
Chicago Bulls 23, Houston Rockets 20 (Q1 03:01)
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Lonzo Ball vs. Pacers: 0-7 FGs; 0-4 from 3
Tonight in 1st qtr: 4-4 FGs; 3-3 from 3 – 8:25 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Derrick Jones Jr. gets first rotation turn at backup center. Billy Donovan discovering that look was a silver lining of Vucevic’s absence – 8:25 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
K.J. Martin and Armoni Brooks are the first Rockets off the bench – 8:23 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Caruso will be wearing a protector on the wrist area … or he’s bowling after this. – 8:22 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Lonzo Ball opens game 2-2 from 3-point range after being held scoreless against Indiana – 8:22 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
3-3 shooting start in Houston by Zo 🔥
@NBCSChicago | @Lonzo Ball pic.twitter.com/8pRxVSSCrT – 8:22 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Nikola Vucevic’s 1st stint after 7-game absence:
6:29; 1-5 FGs (0-1 from 3); 2 rebs; 1 assist; 2 points – 8:22 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
John Wall just joined the Rockets bench with ice packs on both knees. He worked out on the floor before the game started – 8:21 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
The Rockets offense has been quite crisp through the first 6 1/2 minutes of tonight’s game. They’ve scored 16 points one only have 2 turnovers – 8:20 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
The spacing Wood brings at the five is just a different type of helpful for what the Rockets want to do offensively. – 8:20 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Vooch gets his first points since his COVID-19 diagnosis with a finish at the rim off a lob from up top by DeRozan. – 8:19 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Vooch being taken to the Wood-shed … see what I did there. That’s four years of college kids! – 8:18 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Nikola Vucevic made nice read and assisted Javonte Green’s 3 on opening possession but has missed two bunnies since. He struggled with those shots before his absence too. – 8:14 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
Good spacing for Houston in the early minutes. Have been able to get to their drive-and-kick, pick-and-pop game with Christian Wood at the 5. – 8:14 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Nikola Vucevic picks up an assist on first offensive possession back. Found Javonte Green for a corner 3 on short roll – 8:12 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets turn the ball over on their first possession after Christian Wood passed a decent look from 3 – 8:11 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Starting squad for the #Rockets pic.twitter.com/6dtibhGXDG – 8:11 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
We are on the air for Bulls ball….@Nikola Vucevic at halftime.. @670TheScore @audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network. – 8:00 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
Houston might have some rotational issues tonight. pic.twitter.com/bHAlwMxOg3 – 7:58 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
So in abbreviated 2011-12 season, the Charlotte Bobcats finished 7-59.the coach Paul Silas. On that team, DJ Augustin, Tyrus Thomas. The all time record for fewest wins: the 72-73 Sixers (9-73) Kevin Loughery took over 2nd half of season.Later coached the Bulls. I love NBA trivia – 7:55 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls starters: LaVine, DeRozan, Vucevic, Green and Ball. Rockets: Gordon, Tate, Wood, Porter, Green. – 7:46 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zach in the fresh Undefeated x Kobe collab tonight in Houston! pic.twitter.com/Fd5WmMI52J – 7:45 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
“Will DeMar lead us in scoring at halftime?”
Answer right in the @ATT BullsIQ game found in the Bulls App and you could win a DeRozan jersey! – 7:45 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
#Rockets starters vs. Chicago: KPJ, Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, Jae’Sean Tate, Christian Wood. – 7:39 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Rockets starters:
Kevin Porter Jr.
Jalen Green
Eric Gordon
Jae’Sean Tate
Christian Wood – 7:38 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Josh Christopher and Usman Garuba both starting tonight for the @RGVVipers. #Rockets – 7:36 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Like Donovan’s decision on lineup. Fits with Vooch back. Caruso likely remains in closing lineup, Altho should that be needed tonight? Tune in @NBCSChicago – 7:35 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Eric Gordon starts for the Rockets tonight, Daniel Theis to the bench – 7:31 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
#Rockets Starters:
Eric Gordon
Jalen Green
Kevin Porter Jr.
Jae’Sean Tate
Christian Wood
Wood as the 5. – 7:31 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Vooch is BACK.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/KkZxy0VZME – 7:30 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls ball @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network. 6:45 pre pic.twitter.com/G05JCG5QIh – 7:28 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Kevin Porter Jr says hello to free agent to be Zach LaVine pic.twitter.com/AmbBVfhY15 – 7:01 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Vučević will be on a minutes restriction for tonight’s Chicago Bulls game. Billy Donovan says balancing his minutes will be key tonight to help him rebuild fitness without letting him get cold or exhausting him. – 6:33 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Speaking from Houston via Zoom, Billy Donovan said Nikola Vucevic will be on a minutes restriction as he returns from missing 7 games in health and safety protocols. Vucevic will play “shorter stints” as he tries to regain game conditioning. – 6:32 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Billy Donovan says Nikola Vucevic will “definitely” be on a minutes restriction. Focus is on finding balance between easing him in but also ramping up conditioning – 6:32 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Donovan confirms both Caruso and Vucevic are available tonight on Houston; Vuc minutes will be limited. #Bulls – 6:31 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Vucevic and Caruso are good to go. @Chicago Bulls radio. @670TheScore @Audacy 6:45 pre – 6:31 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
According to Billy Donovan, Vooch (health and safety) and now Alex Caruso (wrist) are officially available tonight. The gang is almost all together again! – 6:30 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Rockets coach Stephen Silas on his impressions of the Bulls: “They are a problem. They turn you over, and that has been an issue for our group… What I like about them is their defense leads to offense.” – 6:25 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Kevin Porter Jr will return to the Rockets starting lineup tonight, but Stephen Silas signaled there may be another change. – 6:21 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Stephen Silas said Kevin Porter Jr’s injury kept the Rockets from sending Josh Christopher to the G League sooner – 6:20 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Came through drippy. 💧
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/vGkPes4xTI – 6:08 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets say Kevin Porter Jr remains questionable for tonight’s game. He told reporters he was going to play, but the injury report hasn’t changed. We should find out for sure in an hour – 5:15 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Back in H-Town tonight vs @Chicago Bulls! 🤘
⏰ 7:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español KLAT 1010AM
🚀 @Kroger pic.twitter.com/DhupLFvoqA – 4:00 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Bulls Nikola Vucevic to return tonight vs Rockets sportando.basketball/en/bulls-nikol… – 3:36 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Bulls say Nikola Vucevic and Alex Caruso are available for tonight’s game against the Rockets. Vucevic has missed the last 7 games after testing positive for COVID, a wrist injury kept Caruso from playing on Monday – 3:36 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Dana Altman and Oregon digging themselves an early season hole that could be tough to dig out of. Getting crushed right now against Houston after losing to a pair of WCC teams: BYU and Saint Mary’s. No “bad” losses, but not what you expect from the Ducks. – 3:22 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Tonight on @Chicago Bulls radio @670TheScore @Audacy At halftime @Nikola Vucevic speaks for the first time as he returns from a two week absence Join us at 6:45 pre. Always a pleasure. – 3:21 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Bulls have both Nikola Vucevic and Alex Caruso listed as available tonight vs HOU – 3:10 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Vooch talks, you listen. Big man is ready to take on the Rockets tonight after missing 7 games.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2021/11/… – 3:08 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Vooch & AC are both available to play tonight vs. Houston! pic.twitter.com/lzyp9CU5uR – 3:06 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Have enjoyed looking around @Shot_Quality. Looks like the Kings are the NBA’s ‘process but not results’ league leaders right now. Top-10 in shot quality and rim + 3s rate, but only 6-12 so far. Rockets and Thunder are 3rd and 4th in rim + 3s rate. – 2:59 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls list Nikola Vucevic and Alex Caruso as available vs. Rockets tonight – 2:52 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Just did a pod with the prophet @cbefred so now the Bulls are really back. – 2:48 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Teams the Thunder have beat this year: Rockets, Kings, Spurs, Pelicans and the Lakers twice – 2:32 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Roster Update: The #Rockets have assigned guard Josh Christopher to their NBA G League affiliate, @RGVVipers. pic.twitter.com/ryVrX8ctQv – 2:01 PM
