Daily statistical milestones: Russell Westbrook in steals and more

November 24, 2021

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.

Russell Westbrook No. 26 in steals now

Moved ahead of Charles Barkley with 1,650 steals. He’s now 16 away from Fat Lever

Kyle Lowry No. 35 in assists now

Moved ahead of John Havlicek with 6,117 assists. He’s now 8 away from Clyde Drexler

CJ McCollum No. 66 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Hidayet Turkoglu and Dell Curry with 1,248 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Derek Fisher

Carmelo Anthony No. 82 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Chris Bosh with 7,595 rebounds. He’s now 6 away from Paul Millsap

Damian Lillard No. 96 in points now

Moved ahead of Chris Webber with 17,185 points. He’s now 4 away from Chris Bosh

Evan Fournier No. 97 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Bojan Bogdanovic, Dana Barros and Rudy Gay with 1,094 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Maurice Williams

Russell Westbrook No. 101 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Goran Dragic and Rasheed Wallace with 1,089 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Rudy Gay

Russell Westbrook No. 105 in rebounds

Moved ahead of Bob Boozer and Olden Polynice with 7,122 rebounds. He’s now tied with Kevin McHale

Jeff Green No. 117 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Marvin Williams and Michael Redd with 1,047 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Channing Frye

Marcus Morris No. 120 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Richard Jefferson with 1,044 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Michael Redd

Kyle Lowry No. 157 in points now

Moved ahead of Rod Strickland and Paul Millsap with 14,467 points. He’s now tied with Ricky Pierce

Reggie Jackson No. 178 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Devin Booker with 836 three-pointers. He’s now 9 away from John Stockton

Anthony Davis No. 178 in points now

Moved ahead of Alvan Adams and Ron Harper with 13,925 points. He’s now 51 away from Carlos Boozer

Eric Bledsoe No. 181 in steals now

Moved ahead of Dell Curry with 986 steals. He’s now 2 away from Shane Battier

Anthony Davis No. 183 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Elmore Smith with 5,964 rebounds. He’s now 2 away from Jonas Valanciunas

Avery Bradley No. 193 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Matt Bonner with 799 three-pointers. He’s now 6 away from Doug Christie and Rex Chapman

Will Barton No. 225 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Jeff Teague and Kelly Olynyk with 709 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Brandon Knight and Dominique Wilkins

Jeff Green No. 228 in points now

Moved ahead of Dell Curry and Bill Sharman with 12,688 points. He’s now 2 away from Jim Jackson

Austin Rivers No. 237 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Kent Bazemore, Danny Ferry, Carlos Delfino and Karl-Anthony Towns with 679 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Mickael Pietrus


Jason Quick @jwquick Random Blazers’ stats:
*CJ McCollum ranks 6th in the NBA in 3-pointers contested (68)
*Norman Powell is 11th in the NBA in offensive rating (115.8). Donovan Mitchell is No. 1 (118.2)
*Robert Covington and Jusuf Nurkic are tied for 17th in NBA with 47 deflections – 11:42 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat Kyle Lowry is not sleeping on Heat tradition of Thanksgiving carb-a-thons. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…11:40 AM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA NBA’s best from November 23:
– C. McCollum: 32 pts, 3 ast, 2 stl
– R. Westbrook: 31 pts, 13 reb, 10 ast
– R. Jackson: 31 pts, 10 ast, 3 stl
– T. Herro: 31 pts, 8 reb, +15
– E. Fournier: 26 pts, 4 reb, 8-14 fg
– D. Lillard: 25 pts, 3 reb, 5 ast
– J. Randle: 20 pts, 16 reb, 5 ast – 11:23 AM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner As always @dylanohernandez is dominant with this: Hernández: Lakers need Russell Westbrook to be dominant latimes.com/sports/lakers/…10:48 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305 We can talk about a ton of different Tyler Herro stats so far this season
But the craziest is the names behind him in PPG so far
Damian Lillard, Joel Embiid, etc
Just incredible to say the least – 10:46 AM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman Knicks fend off #Lakers as Carmelo Anthony struggles in Garden return nypost.com/2021/11/23/kni…10:37 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko Last night, CJ McCollum and Damian Lillard each scored at least 20 points in the same game for the 193rd time.
They broke a tie with Larry Bird and Robert Parish for the 10th-most such games in NBA history by a duo.
No backcourt duo in NBA history has recorded more such games. pic.twitter.com/acb3zeQhYy9:31 AM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat Kyle Lowry not sleeping on Heat tradition of Thanksgiving carb-a-thons. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… “We’ll not necessarily be around our friends and family. So why not bring it together? Because we are a family during the season, we’re together.” – 9:02 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers Russell Westbrook played great, but the Lakers lost in New York. They’re under .500, 19 games in. THT has struggled for three straight. And is Frank Vogel pushing back (even if passive aggressively)?
@LockedOnLakers on YT! Subscribe!
youtu.be/-Fib48Rra0I8:28 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper Rieber: Garden fans, piqued by Melo-drama, get a Knicks victory instead 
Former Knick Carmelo Anthony has an off night (3-for-14) but gets right in the thick of the Lakers’ comeback from a 25-point, second-quarter deficit. newsday.com/sports/columni…8:10 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper Knicks cough up 25-point lead, then hold off Lakers at Garden
Evan Fournier, Julius Randle and Immanuel Quickley led the way for the Knicks against the Lakers, who played without a suspended LeBron James. newsday.com/sports/basketb…8:10 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype MVP of the Night: CJ McCollum
#NBAsFinest pic.twitter.com/v17hn21uNQ6:45 AM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet Evan Fournier (26prs, 6/9 3pts) makes things happen against the Lakers #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/12…5:16 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet Porzingis, Doncic combine for 56 points
Fournier scores 26 points
More in full European recap
Highlights, results, standings #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/12…4:11 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif Paul George felt Marcus Morris looked good, and “came in and he’s still going to find his shots and find his rhythm but I thought he helped us big time from a shot-making standpoint and somebody that can put pressure on the defense. And defensively I thought he looked good.” – 2:38 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM Marcus Morris says he likes playing Mavs and says games with them are competitive but reminds that Clippers have beaten Dallas two years in a row: “You beat someone enough, it leaves a bad taste in your mouth.” Morris also said: “The refs on my ass so I can’t even talk to Luka.” – 2:14 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU Marcus Morris saying it is always fun having battles with Mavericks, but doesn’t want to hype it too much because Clippers have won the last two postseason series.
Also said he can’t even breathe on Luka because “refs are on my ass” – 2:11 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif Marcus Morris felt his “movement just wasn’t right” when he decided to sit in late October. – 2:09 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM Marcus Morris also says the time he has taken off for his knee should be enough for him to play rest of season without another break barring any setbacks. He said reason why he took the time was his movement didn’t feel right. – 2:07 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif Marcus Morris said he believes his month off the court was enough time for him to play the rest of the season without needing any breaks, if all goes well. – 2:07 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU Marcus Morris on how he can help this version of the team after a month away: “Just being me…” – 2:06 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM Marcus Morris says he has been using the time to strengthen his knee and it’s where he wants it to be. He says his knee issue is nothing serious, same thing he has been dealing with for a while. – 2:04 AM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson Marcus Morris Sr. on the past month of his life: “Just basically training, training my knee. It wasn’t nothing serious, just what I’ve been dealing with.” – 2:04 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif Marcus Morris Sr. on his past month of recovery:
“Just basically training, training my knee. Nothing serious, same thing I was dealing with. They just gave me some time.” – 2:04 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif Ty Lue on Marcus Morris: “I thought he was good. … I thought he moved well.” – 1:48 AM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson Ty Lue on Marcus Morris Sr.’s return: “I thought he was good… when the game speeds up, it’s different. I thought he moved well … now having him back, get him more incorporated to the offense.” – 1:47 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten New story: Russell Westbrook was brilliant in the second half Tuesday as LAL nearly came all the way back from a 25-point hole. The thing is, Westbrook’s play in the first half helped create that deficit to begin with es.pn/3cFTbiU1:26 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU Mavericks win rubber match 112-104 in overtime here in LA.
Paul George played 48 of 53 minutes tonight, Marcus Morris played 31 in first game in a month, Reggie Jackson played 42.
Clippers get 2 days off now for first/only time this month. They need it after losing 4 of 6. – 1:25 AM
Michael Singer @msinger Asked Jeff Green if players owned that “selfish” run that Malone described in the second quarter.
“I think we did. Some guys stepped up and said their piece and we move forward.” – 12:56 AM
Casey Holdahl @CHold Blazers 119, Nuggets 100Z: FINAL. 32 points, 3 rebounds/assists for @CJ McCollum. 25 points, 5 assists for @Damian Lillard. 15 points, 3 assists for @Norman Powell. 14 points, 5 rebonds for @Anfernee Simons. 13 points, 5 rebounds for @2ez_nassie. Blazers home win streak now at 9 games. – 12:18 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum combined for an easy 57 points on 22-of-33 shooting in a blowout win over the Nuggets tonight. They’ll be in Sacramento tomorrow night for a pre-Thanksgiving feast with the Kings. – 12:18 AM
Jason Quick @jwquick You can see Blazers are becoming smoother on offense, knowing where each guy will be, and they are better covering for each other on D. A nice recovery for a team that looked in trouble after 29-point loss in Denver Nov. 14. Of course, it helps when Dame & CJ play like this. – 12:16 AM
StatMuse @statmuse Damian Lillard has hit 31 of his last 76 threes (41%).
⌚️ pic.twitter.com/wHsGCoxgOO12:15 AM

Brad Townsend @townbrad Marcus Morris has never committed a foul — or a travel, apparently. – 12:11 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU Marcus Morris traveled, disagreed, and Clippers lose a point due to second delay of game tech.
LA not playing like a veteran team at all today. That cancelled shootaround hurting more than it should? – 12:10 AM

