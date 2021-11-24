Daily statistical milestones: Russell Westbrook in steals and more

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.
Russell Westbrook No. 26 in steals now
Moved ahead of Charles Barkley with 1,650 steals. He’s now 16 away from Fat Lever
Kyle Lowry No. 35 in assists now
Moved ahead of John Havlicek with 6,117 assists. He’s now 8 away from Clyde Drexler
CJ McCollum No. 66 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Hidayet Turkoglu and Dell Curry with 1,248 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Derek Fisher
Carmelo Anthony No. 82 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Chris Bosh with 7,595 rebounds. He’s now 6 away from Paul Millsap
Damian Lillard No. 96 in points now
Moved ahead of Chris Webber with 17,185 points. He’s now 4 away from Chris Bosh
Evan Fournier No. 97 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Bojan Bogdanovic, Dana Barros and Rudy Gay with 1,094 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Maurice Williams
Russell Westbrook No. 101 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Goran Dragic and Rasheed Wallace with 1,089 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Rudy Gay
Russell Westbrook No. 105 in rebounds
Moved ahead of Bob Boozer and Olden Polynice with 7,122 rebounds. He’s now tied with Kevin McHale
Jeff Green No. 117 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Marvin Williams and Michael Redd with 1,047 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Channing Frye
Marcus Morris No. 120 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Richard Jefferson with 1,044 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Michael Redd
Kyle Lowry No. 157 in points now
Moved ahead of Rod Strickland and Paul Millsap with 14,467 points. He’s now tied with Ricky Pierce
Reggie Jackson No. 178 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Devin Booker with 836 three-pointers. He’s now 9 away from John Stockton
Anthony Davis No. 178 in points now
Moved ahead of Alvan Adams and Ron Harper with 13,925 points. He’s now 51 away from Carlos Boozer
Eric Bledsoe No. 181 in steals now
Moved ahead of Dell Curry with 986 steals. He’s now 2 away from Shane Battier
Anthony Davis No. 183 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Elmore Smith with 5,964 rebounds. He’s now 2 away from Jonas Valanciunas
Avery Bradley No. 193 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Matt Bonner with 799 three-pointers. He’s now 6 away from Doug Christie and Rex Chapman
Will Barton No. 225 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Jeff Teague and Kelly Olynyk with 709 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Brandon Knight and Dominique Wilkins
Jeff Green No. 228 in points now
Moved ahead of Dell Curry and Bill Sharman with 12,688 points. He’s now 2 away from Jim Jackson
Austin Rivers No. 237 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Kent Bazemore, Danny Ferry, Carlos Delfino and Karl-Anthony Towns with 679 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Mickael Pietrus
*CJ McCollum ranks 6th in the NBA in 3-pointers contested (68)
*Norman Powell is 11th in the NBA in offensive rating (115.8). Donovan Mitchell is No. 1 (118.2)
*Robert Covington and Jusuf Nurkic are tied for 17th in NBA with 47 deflections – 11:42 AM
– C. McCollum: 32 pts, 3 ast, 2 stl
– R. Westbrook: 31 pts, 13 reb, 10 ast
– R. Jackson: 31 pts, 10 ast, 3 stl
– T. Herro: 31 pts, 8 reb, +15
– E. Fournier: 26 pts, 4 reb, 8-14 fg
– D. Lillard: 25 pts, 3 reb, 5 ast
– J. Randle: 20 pts, 16 reb, 5 ast – 11:23 AM
But the craziest is the names behind him in PPG so far
Damian Lillard, Joel Embiid, etc
Just incredible to say the least – 10:46 AM
They broke a tie with Larry Bird and Robert Parish for the 10th-most such games in NBA history by a duo.
No backcourt duo in NBA history has recorded more such games. pic.twitter.com/acb3zeQhYy – 9:31 AM
Former Knick Carmelo Anthony has an off night (3-for-14) but gets right in the thick of the Lakers’ comeback from a 25-point, second-quarter deficit. newsday.com/sports/columni… – 8:10 AM
Evan Fournier, Julius Randle and Immanuel Quickley led the way for the Knicks against the Lakers, who played without a suspended LeBron James. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 8:10 AM
Fournier scores 26 points
Also said he can’t even breathe on Luka because “refs are on my ass” – 2:11 AM
“Just basically training, training my knee. Nothing serious, same thing I was dealing with. They just gave me some time.” – 2:04 AM
Paul George played 48 of 53 minutes tonight, Marcus Morris played 31 in first game in a month, Reggie Jackson played 42.
Clippers get 2 days off now for first/only time this month. They need it after losing 4 of 6. – 1:25 AM
“I think we did. Some guys stepped up and said their piece and we move forward.” – 12:56 AM
LA not playing like a veteran team at all today. That cancelled shootaround hurting more than it should? – 12:10 AM
