Detroit Pistons vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Detroit Pistons (4-13) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (8-8) at Fiserv Forum
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday November 24, 2021
Detroit Pistons 9, Milwaukee Bucks 24 (Q1 04:53)
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Bucks 24, #Pistons 9, 4:53 1Q
Garza: 4 pts
Grant: 3 pts
Diallo: 2 pts
Cunningham: 3 rebs, 2 assts – 8:27 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks up easily 24-9 with 4:53 to go in the first quarter. Giannis Antetokounmpo has 12 points and five rebounds already. – 8:26 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis dunking this ball like an oreo in milk!! 🥛 pic.twitter.com/UtPMMu9Yxu – 8:21 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons finally get on the board at the 8:40 mark with a Garza layup. They did have a home game last night, but their energy is not good – 8:21 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Khris Middleton stands alone at No. 5 all-time on the #Bucks franchise list for steals. He was tied with Brian Winters with 918. – 8:20 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks run out to a 10-0 lead, making four of their five shots. – 8:16 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons miss their first four shots, and Dwane Casey calls timeout after the Bucks build a 10-0 lead. – 8:15 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Just so people know, #Pistons Cade Cunningham is initiating the offense.
There’s a narrative out there that when Cade plays with Cory Joseph that he doesn’t touch the ball … which is … false. – 8:15 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Take flight.
Tip off coming up on @BallySportsDET. pic.twitter.com/HKTNQlJTN5 – 8:11 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The only guy who can consistently guard KD’s turnaround from the mid-post is Giannis. And that’s only because Giannis is enormous and long. Even then, it’s not like KD misses it a lot. – 7:55 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
So…
Do the #Bucks build off that last win v. Orlando and get to the dessert early or are they going to play with the food again? It’s the only real question with the other* worst team in the East on the court tonight. – 7:52 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
First five on the floor at Fiserv Forum ⤵️
@Kia | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/v1XXWov3pb – 7:45 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Running it back with the same Starting 5: pic.twitter.com/09Tj7Qfn1F – 7:42 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Getting in the Holiday spirit!!
🎥: @SociosHoops pic.twitter.com/Xa7QLTE2yE – 7:34 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Donte @Donte DiVincenzo throwing it down to cap his workout before tonight’s game against the Pistons. pic.twitter.com/wuXHyDydlU – 7:33 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop on Bryn Forbes:
“He’s just having a tough time getting a rhythm, finding his game. He knows the program very well.”
Forbes is averaging 4.8 points, 2.3 three-point attempts and 12.1 minutes per game after averaging 10.0, 4.9 and 19.3 with Milwaukee last season. – 7:13 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey on being patient with a young team: “They’re seeing some of these things for the first time. Even last year, a lot of our second-year guys didn’t see big crowds, like they’ll see in Milwaukee tonight. All of these things are learning experiences for us.” – 6:41 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey said the Pistons have to be stronger when driving to the basket. Said they’re not always going to get the calls that teams with more star power get. – 6:38 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on Hamidou Diallo’s effectiveness: “He does a good job of attacking the rim and finishing … that kind of helps negate some of the lack of 3-point shooting. His energy and athleticism is a plus.” – 6:36 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Can the Bucks make it a dozen straight wins over the Pistons!?!
🔄 @BetwayUSA Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/FV9dqrlKG9 – 6:36 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s @HenryFordNews injury/status report against the Milwaukee Bucks: pic.twitter.com/LIgtIHGOXF – 6:06 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton warming up before tonight’s game against the Pistons. pic.twitter.com/7b9SwGzzfi – 6:00 PM
Matt Dery @DerySpeaks
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Study up for tonight’s game!!
📝: @Jockey pic.twitter.com/zijKgRAv0C – 5:01 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
☠️ Don’t miss out on a great opportunity to add this Bad Boys crewneck to your closet today! ☠️
🔗: https://t.co/YyJ5dlJzg9 pic.twitter.com/EMNyZm17os – 5:00 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
FYI: I’m not in Milwaukee tonight and won’t be watching the game, either. Taking today to do the holiday with family before taking off tomorrow for the eight-day trip out West. Follow the good brother @Eric Nehm, who is on-site for Pistons-Bucks.
Talk to y’all tomorrow. – 4:53 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Hoopin’ in the 414 tonight. 🏀
📺: @BallySportsDET
🕗: 8:00PM ET pic.twitter.com/LZ7GmydZl8 – 4:30 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Tonight’s Bucks Foundation 50/50 raffle at @FiservForum will be for the “United for Waukesha Community Fund” to support families impacted by tragedy over the weekend.
Proceeds will be matched by Bucks Corporate partners.
You can also donate here: https://t.co/Wav716TgUn pic.twitter.com/AKksQgFnNH – 4:04 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
All smiles because it’s a Pistons game day! The first of a 5-game road trip starts tonight in Milwaukee.
Share a photo using #Pistons or upload one here to be featured in our @UWMLife Reppin’ the D shoutout → https://t.co/js4XQ9JbRs pic.twitter.com/CPmp2WFmRi – 3:13 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The 54-Day Challenge: an initiative @George Hill takes part in that encourages people to do something nice for one another 54 days in a row.
@ZoraStephenson shares George’s story: pic.twitter.com/KZnqxTvDJ3 – 3:01 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Warriors at Pacers on Dec. 13, a game commissioner Adam Silver plans to attend, will now air on NBA TV.
It replaces Bucks at Celtics. – 2:29 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
🔥 New wallpapers, who dis?? 🔥
#Pistons | #WallpaperWednesday pic.twitter.com/LMhdXb7sd5 – 2:25 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks broadcast update: The Dec. 13 game vs. the #Celtics will NOT be on NBA TV anymore. – 2:22 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Shoutout to everybody that attended “An Evening with @SethPartnow” last night.
@DaveDuFourNBA and I had a blast getting to talk with Seth about his book and then just chatting with people about hoops afterwards.
@BrokenBatBrew remains the 🐐 Book Signing venue in Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/RjP0BZZWW6 – 2:21 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Last chance offer!!
We’re offering a $24 ticket with a $10 food/beverage credit to tonight’s game!!
🎟: https://t.co/bggknqegta pic.twitter.com/6jTPMWTWeP – 2:06 PM
