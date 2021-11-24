Joel Embiid aims to return Saturday against Timberwolves

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
There’s optimism Joel Embiid will return Saturday vs. the Timberwolves following a three-week absence due to COVID-19, per @Shams Charania.
Embiid has missed the Sixers’ last eight games. pic.twitter.com/9Z8wrsy37G – 3:05 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
We can talk about a ton of different Tyler Herro stats so far this season
But the craziest is the names behind him in PPG so far
Damian Lillard, Joel Embiid, etc
Just incredible to say the least – 10:46 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers starters Tobias Harris (hip), Seth Curry (back) and Danny Green (hamstring) are all questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. the #GoldenStateWarriors. Joel Embiid (COVID) is out. – 9:35 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Joel Embiid remains out tomorrow against the Warriors. Tobias Harris, Seth Curry and Danny Green are listed as questionable. – 6:46 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Seth Curry, Danny Green, and Tobias Harris are questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. #Warriors
Joel Embiid remains out #Sixers – 6:32 PM
Bill Herenda @billherenda
Q4 #Sixers outscore #Kings 25-12 securing 8-point road win Drummond 10 of 23 rebs in 4th Sac 0-10 3 FGs in final stanza Philly sans Embiid, Harris, Green, Curry #NBA #SacramentoProud #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/5yas9ETqlE – 12:30 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Sixers players with 3+ 20-rebound games in a season in the last 40 years:
Moses Malone
Charles Barkley
Joel Embiid
Andre Drummond pic.twitter.com/t5UvhqdYe5 – 12:23 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sacramento Kings lose in Alvin Gentry’s interim coaching debut, falling 102-94 to a Philadelphia 76ers squad that was missing Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, Ben Simmons, Seth Curry and Danny Green. At least nobody barfed on the court, though. – 12:23 AM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: Joel Embiid’s absence is a reminder of how essential the franchise center is to the #Sixers’ prospects. What have they learned about the roster during the past two weeks? https://t.co/0yxUeYPWuF pic.twitter.com/7bGemQzHMK – 11:05 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers are down four starters tonight with Tobias Harris (strained hip), Seth Curry (back tightness), Danny Green (hamstring tightness) and Joel Embiid ( COVID-19) all being sidelined. – 9:30 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Per the team, Tobias Harris (hip) and Seth Curry (back stiffness) are out for tonight’s game at Sacramento. Sixers are down three starters again with Embiid still out. – 8:40 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
No Tobias Harris (left hip soreness) and Seth Curry (back stiffness) for the Sixers tonight against the Kings, in addition to Joel Embiid, Danny Green and Ben Simmons.
Sixers blew out Sacramento without Embiid, Simmons and Curry last time the teams met. – 8:36 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Injury report update: 76ers at Kings
Tobias Harris (hip) and Seth Curry (back) are both out tonight along with Joel Embiid (health and safety protocols), Danny Green (hamstring) and Ben Simmons (personal). – 8:35 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: What we’ve learned about the #Sixers in Joel Embiid’s absence, including that Tyrese Maxey is a rising star and Furkan Korkmaz continues to be streaky: https://t.co/0yxUeYPWuF #76ers pic.twitter.com/gwjUUvMbFL – 7:45 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
The Sixers list Tobias Harris (sore hip) as questionable for tonight vs. Kings. Joel Embiid (COVID), Danny Green (hamstring) & Ben Simmons (duh) already out.
Kings only without G League assignments tonight. – 4:36 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid, said that he’s working out at the practice facility in Camden: “He passed one of the tests, I think he has another big one today. Then after that, we have to decide what we want to do. But the fact that he’s out working again is huge.” – 4:18 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: Joel Embiid’s absence is a reminder of how essential the star center is to the #Sixers’ success. Who has excelled with him sidelined and who has struggled? https://t.co/0yxUeYQukd pic.twitter.com/ptD23mdohi – 4:15 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Tobias Harris is listed as questionable (hip soreness) tonight against the Kings.
Joel Embiid and Danny Green will not play tonight. – 2:48 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: What we’ve learned about the #Sixers in Joel Embiid’s absence, including the good and the bad: https://t.co/0yxUeYPWuF #76ers pic.twitter.com/lsYP7of3vv – 1:05 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: What we’ve learned about the #Sixers in Joel Embiid’s absence, including that rookie Charles Bassey can contribute: https://t.co/0yxUeYPWuF pic.twitter.com/B35QvFlAlR – 9:35 AM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: The #Sixers are being reminded how much they need Joel Embiid, even with Tyrese Maxey flourishing: https://t.co/y4MpAvnoky #76ers pic.twitter.com/ViMgBwkZ59 – 6:40 AM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Joel Embiid and Danny Green remain out vs. #Kings tomorrow
Tobias Harris is questionable with hip soreness #Sixers – 8:40 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers forward Tobias Harris (left hip soreness) will be questionable for Monday night’s game vs. the #sacramentokings. Danny Green (left hamstring tightness), Joel Embiid (COVID-19 protocols) and Ben Simmons (mentally not ready to play) remain sidelined. – 8:39 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Injury report: 76ers at Kings
Tobias Harris (hip) is questionable and Joel Embiid (health and safety protocols) is out for Monday’s game. Danny Green (hamstring) and Ben SImmons (personal) are also out. – 8:34 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers center Joel Embiid (health and safety protocols) is still listed as out for Monday night’s game against the Kings. – 8:33 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Per a Sixers official, Tobias Harris (left hip soreness) is going to be listed as questionable to play tomorrow at Sacramento.
(And before you ask “What about Embiid?”, he was not part of the update we just received) – 8:31 PM
