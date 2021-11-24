Los Angeles Lakers vs. Indiana Pacers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Lakers (9-10) play against the Indiana Pacers (11-11) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday November 24, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers 60, Indiana Pacers 66 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Lonzo Ball opens game 2-2 from 3-point range after being held scoreless against Indiana – 8:22 PM
Lonzo Ball opens game 2-2 from 3-point range after being held scoreless against Indiana – 8:22 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
through 24 minutes.
@Malcolm Brogdon: 14p/5r
@Myles Turner: 10p/4r pic.twitter.com/60dhXbnvG4 – 8:19 PM
through 24 minutes.
@Malcolm Brogdon: 14p/5r
@Myles Turner: 10p/4r pic.twitter.com/60dhXbnvG4 – 8:19 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
I’ll give the Lakers this much. There was no actual defense played on that corner three by Holiday, but all five guys on the court finger-pointed with exceptional verve and urgency. AK – 8:15 PM
I’ll give the Lakers this much. There was no actual defense played on that corner three by Holiday, but all five guys on the court finger-pointed with exceptional verve and urgency. AK – 8:15 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lakers did a lot of good things in the 2nd Q to bring an 11-point deficit down to 1 with 51.7 seconds left in the half. But Indy got 3 3-pointers in the final 56 seconds to allow their 66-60 lead. – 8:15 PM
Lakers did a lot of good things in the 2nd Q to bring an 11-point deficit down to 1 with 51.7 seconds left in the half. But Indy got 3 3-pointers in the final 56 seconds to allow their 66-60 lead. – 8:15 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
It’s Pacers 66-60 over the Lakers at the break. Back from suspension, LeBron has 17pts. Lakers took 11 more FTs (+8).
Both teams shooting 50%. Brogdon has 14p, 5a. And the Pacers turned it over just once in each quarter. – 8:14 PM
It’s Pacers 66-60 over the Lakers at the break. Back from suspension, LeBron has 17pts. Lakers took 11 more FTs (+8).
Both teams shooting 50%. Brogdon has 14p, 5a. And the Pacers turned it over just once in each quarter. – 8:14 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
At the Half, Pacers up 66-60…
-LBJ 17pts 3ast
-Westbrook 12pts 3ast
-Melo 12pts
-Dwight 6pts 5rebs
@ESPNLosAngeles – 8:13 PM
At the Half, Pacers up 66-60…
-LBJ 17pts 3ast
-Westbrook 12pts 3ast
-Melo 12pts
-Dwight 6pts 5rebs
@ESPNLosAngeles – 8:13 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Indy got B2B contested 3’s from Brogdon to stem what’s been an extended Lakers push behind LeBron (17 points) and ‘Melo (12), where they’ve allowed limited good looks to Indy. – 8:12 PM
Indy got B2B contested 3’s from Brogdon to stem what’s been an extended Lakers push behind LeBron (17 points) and ‘Melo (12), where they’ve allowed limited good looks to Indy. – 8:12 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Important glass work from Westbrook in this small lineup (LeBron 5, ‘Melo 4), as he kept Sabonis on his back side, drawing the 3rd PF on Domantas, and earning bonus FT’s in the process.
LAL within 3 at 55-52.
It’s now 21-all on the backboards tonight. Jordan/Howard = 5 apiece. – 8:05 PM
Important glass work from Westbrook in this small lineup (LeBron 5, ‘Melo 4), as he kept Sabonis on his back side, drawing the 3rd PF on Domantas, and earning bonus FT’s in the process.
LAL within 3 at 55-52.
It’s now 21-all on the backboards tonight. Jordan/Howard = 5 apiece. – 8:05 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
“A perfectly executed alley-oop by the Lakers” pic.twitter.com/RO7cO9Jwao – 8:02 PM
“A perfectly executed alley-oop by the Lakers” pic.twitter.com/RO7cO9Jwao – 8:02 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Five Colts players are here for Pacers-Lakers and the crowd went crazy for RB Jonathan Taylor (@JayT23). pic.twitter.com/59qXkoLmZX – 7:54 PM
Five Colts players are here for Pacers-Lakers and the crowd went crazy for RB Jonathan Taylor (@JayT23). pic.twitter.com/59qXkoLmZX – 7:54 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Okay, so the Pacers just introduced a bunch of Colts players at the game tonight. Most of them, including Jonathan Taylor, were on the floor. But the punter was up in the stands by himself. I need an explanation for this. – 7:53 PM
Okay, so the Pacers just introduced a bunch of Colts players at the game tonight. Most of them, including Jonathan Taylor, were on the floor. But the punter was up in the stands by himself. I need an explanation for this. – 7:53 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Six-point swing. THT missed an open reverse layup on one end, and Indiana got a 3-pointer, plus an off-ball foul (resulting in a FT), for a 4-point play.
LAL go from potentially down 5, to down 11. – 7:49 PM
Six-point swing. THT missed an open reverse layup on one end, and Indiana got a 3-pointer, plus an off-ball foul (resulting in a FT), for a 4-point play.
LAL go from potentially down 5, to down 11. – 7:49 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Dwight Howard pops Sabonis in the nose. Sabonis was bleeding and in a lot of pain. (That may need readjusted after the game.)
Officials reviewed it, but it was confirmed as a common foul. – 7:47 PM
Dwight Howard pops Sabonis in the nose. Sabonis was bleeding and in a lot of pain. (That may need readjusted after the game.)
Officials reviewed it, but it was confirmed as a common foul. – 7:47 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Every year there is an NBA team that we keep waiting to get right. Sometimes that waiting lasts all the way until the end of the season and never happens. Starting to feel like that could be the Lakers. There’s a lot of issues there that need cleaned up and health is just one. – 7:42 PM
Every year there is an NBA team that we keep waiting to get right. Sometimes that waiting lasts all the way until the end of the season and never happens. Starting to feel like that could be the Lakers. There’s a lot of issues there that need cleaned up and health is just one. – 7:42 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL trailed by as many as 9 before getting an and-1 from Westbrook, a 3 from ‘Melo and a pretty dribble drive from Monk to pull within 5 at 31-26 after 1.
Pacers shot 50% overall, but 2 for 9 from 3, to LAL’s 43%, and 4 of 9 from 3. – 7:38 PM
LAL trailed by as many as 9 before getting an and-1 from Westbrook, a 3 from ‘Melo and a pretty dribble drive from Monk to pull within 5 at 31-26 after 1.
Pacers shot 50% overall, but 2 for 9 from 3, to LAL’s 43%, and 4 of 9 from 3. – 7:38 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Third straight game the Pacers scored 30+ in the 1st. Their lead is just five, but they were in more control. Would be more if they didn’t miss 7 of 9 3s.
Just one turnover is great. – 7:37 PM
Third straight game the Pacers scored 30+ in the 1st. Their lead is just five, but they were in more control. Would be more if they didn’t miss 7 of 9 3s.
Just one turnover is great. – 7:37 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
b a s e l i n e b u c k e t s .
@Caris LeVert | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/XV94YXRZaJ – 7:27 PM
b a s e l i n e b u c k e t s .
@Caris LeVert | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/XV94YXRZaJ – 7:27 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Really good defense on the perimeter of LeBron by Myles Turner. Down in a stance, hand in his face and didn’t jump into a foul. Well done. – 7:23 PM
Really good defense on the perimeter of LeBron by Myles Turner. Down in a stance, hand in his face and didn’t jump into a foul. Well done. – 7:23 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL have a chance to tie the game at 11 with 2 LeBron FT’s coming out of the first time out, at the 6:54 mark as things get underway in Indiana.
This despite 4 early TO’s (Indy has just 1), with the Pacers hitting only 5 of their 13 FG’s. – 7:19 PM
LAL have a chance to tie the game at 11 with 2 LeBron FT’s coming out of the first time out, at the 6:54 mark as things get underway in Indiana.
This despite 4 early TO’s (Indy has just 1), with the Pacers hitting only 5 of their 13 FG’s. – 7:19 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Malcolm Brogdon wishes fans a Happy Thanksgiving before tipoff pic.twitter.com/blPhW3mqbZ – 7:10 PM
Malcolm Brogdon wishes fans a Happy Thanksgiving before tipoff pic.twitter.com/blPhW3mqbZ – 7:10 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Purple to end the trip.
#LakeShow x @bibigoUSA pic.twitter.com/D4nslfYhPP – 7:03 PM
Purple to end the trip.
#LakeShow x @bibigoUSA pic.twitter.com/D4nslfYhPP – 7:03 PM
Julius Randle @J30_RANDLE
Brushing up on my acting skills. Fun times on set with @VroomCars.
#SwitchToVroom #Ad pic.twitter.com/G62YpvhDs6 – 6:54 PM
Brushing up on my acting skills. Fun times on set with @VroomCars.
#SwitchToVroom #Ad pic.twitter.com/G62YpvhDs6 – 6:54 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Invest in Dunks
#LakeShow x @DWS_Group pic.twitter.com/6hnOSyjy1W – 6:51 PM
Invest in Dunks
#LakeShow x @DWS_Group pic.twitter.com/6hnOSyjy1W – 6:51 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
LJ 🔙
#SuitingUpTogether | @ToyotaSoCal pic.twitter.com/3jLKy0tJiS – 6:42 PM
LJ 🔙
#SuitingUpTogether | @ToyotaSoCal pic.twitter.com/3jLKy0tJiS – 6:42 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Another new starting lineup for the Lakers, with Davis out for the first game this season:
Westbrook, Bradley, THT, LeBron, Jordan – 6:40 PM
Another new starting lineup for the Lakers, with Davis out for the first game this season:
Westbrook, Bradley, THT, LeBron, Jordan – 6:40 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Lots of uncertainty exists as far as who is a go and who’s out on Thanksgiving eve. It sound like LeBron is in, AD is OUT and Darius Garland is good to go. SGA is OUT for OKC, which makes me giddy about a certain rookie’s assist + rebound prop. From @WagerTalk #NBA Tip-Off Show: pic.twitter.com/mXjFeAZCVl – 6:37 PM
Lots of uncertainty exists as far as who is a go and who’s out on Thanksgiving eve. It sound like LeBron is in, AD is OUT and Darius Garland is good to go. SGA is OUT for OKC, which makes me giddy about a certain rookie’s assist + rebound prop. From @WagerTalk #NBA Tip-Off Show: pic.twitter.com/mXjFeAZCVl – 6:37 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
first five on the floor.
@MotorolaUS | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/BKyQtWTVVr – 6:37 PM
first five on the floor.
@MotorolaUS | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/BKyQtWTVVr – 6:37 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game vs. Los Angeles:
Caris LeVert – Available (lower back soreness)
T.J. Warren – Out (left foot) pic.twitter.com/vBLIlcgo2Z – 6:30 PM
Injury Report for tonight’s game vs. Los Angeles:
Caris LeVert – Available (lower back soreness)
T.J. Warren – Out (left foot) pic.twitter.com/vBLIlcgo2Z – 6:30 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
The newest member of the 2,000 Threes Club is active tonight. pic.twitter.com/0Es3imuRlb – 6:26 PM
The newest member of the 2,000 Threes Club is active tonight. pic.twitter.com/0Es3imuRlb – 6:26 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Anthony Davis (fever) will not play against the Pacers tonight, sources told ESPN. – 6:20 PM
Anthony Davis (fever) will not play against the Pacers tonight, sources told ESPN. – 6:20 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Pacers welcome back former head coach Frank Vogel and former video intern + Purdue basketball player Dru Anthrop tonight. Vogel caught up with some Pacers employees for a few minutes after his pregame media availability. pic.twitter.com/FpVHlb3tIk – 6:10 PM
Pacers welcome back former head coach Frank Vogel and former video intern + Purdue basketball player Dru Anthrop tonight. Vogel caught up with some Pacers employees for a few minutes after his pregame media availability. pic.twitter.com/FpVHlb3tIk – 6:10 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Talen Horton-Tucker, who is 4-for-27 in his last three games after going 25-for-51 in his first three games back from preseason thumb surgery, is warming up in Indiana tonight without a brace on the thumb. pic.twitter.com/mxA82FvQfX – 5:49 PM
Talen Horton-Tucker, who is 4-for-27 in his last three games after going 25-for-51 in his first three games back from preseason thumb surgery, is warming up in Indiana tonight without a brace on the thumb. pic.twitter.com/mxA82FvQfX – 5:49 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Davis had yet to miss a game this season, though he did leave the Portland game after 7 minutes (stomach illness).
Vogel said that they will play some zone, and that both centers (DJ, DH) will be needed. LeBron is also capable of “doing all of it” on defense. – 5:39 PM
Davis had yet to miss a game this season, though he did leave the Portland game after 7 minutes (stomach illness).
Vogel said that they will play some zone, and that both centers (DJ, DH) will be needed. LeBron is also capable of “doing all of it” on defense. – 5:39 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
LeBron James will play tonight vs the Pacers. Anthony Davis (illness) is likely out. pic.twitter.com/uZ9QULuUV4 – 5:38 PM
LeBron James will play tonight vs the Pacers. Anthony Davis (illness) is likely out. pic.twitter.com/uZ9QULuUV4 – 5:38 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron will start tonight, after serving his suspension last night. – 5:34 PM
LeBron will start tonight, after serving his suspension last night. – 5:34 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Anthony Davis is most likely out tonight at Indiana, said Frank Vogel. His fever returned today. Davis has been in bed all day, and trying to hold out some hope to get to the arena and play, but it seems unlikely. – 5:33 PM
Anthony Davis is most likely out tonight at Indiana, said Frank Vogel. His fever returned today. Davis has been in bed all day, and trying to hold out some hope to get to the arena and play, but it seems unlikely. – 5:33 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron available but AD listed as questionable but most likely out, per Vogel. Fever returned – 5:32 PM
LeBron available but AD listed as questionable but most likely out, per Vogel. Fever returned – 5:32 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Programming note: I am out (flu) for tonight’s game in Indiana, unfortunately. Hoping to be back by the weekend. The Forum Club will return next week. Happy Thanksgiving, y’all. – 5:08 PM
Programming note: I am out (flu) for tonight’s game in Indiana, unfortunately. Hoping to be back by the weekend. The Forum Club will return next week. Happy Thanksgiving, y’all. – 5:08 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Imagine telling someone before the start of the season that, in a game they sorta need, the Lakers (w/ LeBron and Russ and likely AD all in the lineup) would be getting 5 points against an 8-11 Pacers team on Thanksgiving Eve … And that you still not confident taking LA! lol pic.twitter.com/ipcITcfQrA – 4:38 PM
Imagine telling someone before the start of the season that, in a game they sorta need, the Lakers (w/ LeBron and Russ and likely AD all in the lineup) would be getting 5 points against an 8-11 Pacers team on Thanksgiving Eve … And that you still not confident taking LA! lol pic.twitter.com/ipcITcfQrA – 4:38 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free pod: Dunc’d On Live Mailbag: Spurs & Cavs’ Next Steps, Effects of New Rules, Is There Anyone Like Steph, and More w/ @Danny Leroux: https://t.co/xmIqJ6ADrh
Dunc’d On Total Access members get this episode ad-free, plus our other 4 pods per week: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/LDdYwpoScc – 4:30 PM
Free pod: Dunc’d On Live Mailbag: Spurs & Cavs’ Next Steps, Effects of New Rules, Is There Anyone Like Steph, and More w/ @Danny Leroux: https://t.co/xmIqJ6ADrh
Dunc’d On Total Access members get this episode ad-free, plus our other 4 pods per week: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/LDdYwpoScc – 4:30 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
After #Lakers loss to Knicks, Shaquille O’Neal said if they “keep playing like this,” thinking they can flip switch, they’ll either be 8th in West and “get blown out” by Golden State or 7th and have same results versus Utah.
So is he saying #Suns won’t finish 1st or 2nd in West? pic.twitter.com/qOsDJ6OgtS – 4:04 PM
After #Lakers loss to Knicks, Shaquille O’Neal said if they “keep playing like this,” thinking they can flip switch, they’ll either be 8th in West and “get blown out” by Golden State or 7th and have same results versus Utah.
So is he saying #Suns won’t finish 1st or 2nd in West? pic.twitter.com/qOsDJ6OgtS – 4:04 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
The 5-game tour ends in Indiana
⏰: 4:00 p.m. PT
📺: @SpectrumSN
📻: ESPN LA 710 & 1330 KWKW
#LakeShow x @socios
nba.com/lakers/news/th… – 3:45 PM
The 5-game tour ends in Indiana
⏰: 4:00 p.m. PT
📺: @SpectrumSN
📻: ESPN LA 710 & 1330 KWKW
#LakeShow x @socios
nba.com/lakers/news/th… – 3:45 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Need the noise at @GainbridgeFH tonight 👏
If the Lakers miss two consecutive free throws, you’ll win a free small order of fries at a participating Indianapolis @Arbys!
» https://t.co/XrYR4lLvT8 pic.twitter.com/RJTwpT5Axr – 3:36 PM
Need the noise at @GainbridgeFH tonight 👏
If the Lakers miss two consecutive free throws, you’ll win a free small order of fries at a participating Indianapolis @Arbys!
» https://t.co/XrYR4lLvT8 pic.twitter.com/RJTwpT5Axr – 3:36 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Five observations from New York for @The Athletic:
— “We aren’t good enough to turn it off and on.”
— THT first three games: 70 points. Last three games: 10 points.
— The Lakers’ 4-7 record without LeBron James.
— Russ, Avery Bradley and more:
theathletic.com/2975021/2021/1… – 3:20 PM
Five observations from New York for @The Athletic:
— “We aren’t good enough to turn it off and on.”
— THT first three games: 70 points. Last three games: 10 points.
— The Lakers’ 4-7 record without LeBron James.
— Russ, Avery Bradley and more:
theathletic.com/2975021/2021/1… – 3:20 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Home for the weekend 🙌
Sign up on @PointsBetIN today and get $100 in free bets when you bet $1.
» https://t.co/AWmsxQXhZz pic.twitter.com/WR8PZR7mNM – 2:40 PM
Home for the weekend 🙌
Sign up on @PointsBetIN today and get $100 in free bets when you bet $1.
» https://t.co/AWmsxQXhZz pic.twitter.com/WR8PZR7mNM – 2:40 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
According to Dunks and Threes the Lakers have played the 26th ranked strength of schedule and have an adjusted net rating of 25th with the 24th rated offense and the 25th ranked defense – the fact they are 9-10 might be remarkable – 2:34 PM
According to Dunks and Threes the Lakers have played the 26th ranked strength of schedule and have an adjusted net rating of 25th with the 24th rated offense and the 25th ranked defense – the fact they are 9-10 might be remarkable – 2:34 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Teams the Thunder have beat this year: Rockets, Kings, Spurs, Pelicans and the Lakers twice – 2:32 PM
Teams the Thunder have beat this year: Rockets, Kings, Spurs, Pelicans and the Lakers twice – 2:32 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On: Live Mailbag: Spurs & Cavs’ Next Steps, Effects of New Rules, Is There Anyone Like Steph, and More w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm
Listen: omny.fm/shows/duncd-on… – 2:30 PM
Dunc’d On: Live Mailbag: Spurs & Cavs’ Next Steps, Effects of New Rules, Is There Anyone Like Steph, and More w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm
Listen: omny.fm/shows/duncd-on… – 2:30 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Warriors at Pacers on Dec. 13, a game commissioner Adam Silver plans to attend, will now air on NBA TV.
It replaces Bucks at Celtics. – 2:29 PM
Warriors at Pacers on Dec. 13, a game commissioner Adam Silver plans to attend, will now air on NBA TV.
It replaces Bucks at Celtics. – 2:29 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
𝓷𝓮𝔀 𝓷𝓸 𝓭𝓾𝓷𝓴𝓼
@SethPartnow on whether LeBron + Lakers are in trouble, teams we’re thankful for, biggest NBA turkeys, Wedgie Jackson makes history + more!
📼: https://t.co/uT5uiE6WXT
🍎: https://t.co/XjSclyJYjS
✳️: https://t.co/YpCkqbnDWC
🅰️: https://t.co/v1qudKTb56 pic.twitter.com/LwtROzlnBX – 2:11 PM
𝓷𝓮𝔀 𝓷𝓸 𝓭𝓾𝓷𝓴𝓼
@SethPartnow on whether LeBron + Lakers are in trouble, teams we’re thankful for, biggest NBA turkeys, Wedgie Jackson makes history + more!
📼: https://t.co/uT5uiE6WXT
🍎: https://t.co/XjSclyJYjS
✳️: https://t.co/YpCkqbnDWC
🅰️: https://t.co/v1qudKTb56 pic.twitter.com/LwtROzlnBX – 2:11 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
𝐆𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐃𝐌𝐀𝐌𝐀!
November 24, 1993 – The Hornets set a franchise record for points in a game in a 141-124 home win over the Los Angeles Lakers behind Larry Johnson’s 28 points and 22 rebounds.
#AllFly | #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/BXmpMMyBIG – 2:03 PM
𝐆𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐃𝐌𝐀𝐌𝐀!
November 24, 1993 – The Hornets set a franchise record for points in a game in a 141-124 home win over the Los Angeles Lakers behind Larry Johnson’s 28 points and 22 rebounds.
#AllFly | #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/BXmpMMyBIG – 2:03 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Prime Subscriber Mailbag 11.24.21 w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/6XCgMyf0pc – 2:00 PM
Dunc’d On Prime: Prime Subscriber Mailbag 11.24.21 w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/6XCgMyf0pc – 2:00 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers list LeBron James and Anthony Davis as questionable for tonight’s game in Indiana – 1:52 PM
Lakers list LeBron James and Anthony Davis as questionable for tonight’s game in Indiana – 1:52 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Brand new episode of The Sideline Guys powered by @GainbridgeFH is now available!
@PatBoylanPacers & @PacersJJ recap the last week and discuss the importance of having nine of the next ten games at home.
LISTEN & SUBSCRIBE ⬇️
https://t.co/XKmOsTMGTU pic.twitter.com/OgqmqI0ycj – 1:37 PM
Brand new episode of The Sideline Guys powered by @GainbridgeFH is now available!
@PatBoylanPacers & @PacersJJ recap the last week and discuss the importance of having nine of the next ten games at home.
LISTEN & SUBSCRIBE ⬇️
https://t.co/XKmOsTMGTU pic.twitter.com/OgqmqI0ycj – 1:37 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
The Backlash of LeBron James Vs. Isaiah Stewart | Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman Podcast w/ @Gary Tanguay presented by @calm & @LinkedIn twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 1:00 PM
The Backlash of LeBron James Vs. Isaiah Stewart | Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman Podcast w/ @Gary Tanguay presented by @calm & @LinkedIn twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 1:00 PM