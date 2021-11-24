Miami Heat vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Miami Heat (12-6) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (9-9) at Target Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday November 24, 2021
Miami Heat 20, Minnesota Timberwolves 21 (Q1 03:52)
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Bam Adebayo fully focused on getting to the rim
Should be a nightly routine – 8:25 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Timberwolves really crashing the offensive glass. Minnesota already with five offensive rebounds. – 8:20 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Karl-Anthony Towns left in and he’s called for a charge. His third foul with 7:28 left in the first quarter. Yikes. – 8:18 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
had that man on an island 🧊 pic.twitter.com/8TnCqqOGPe – 8:18 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Karl-Anthony Towns called for his second foul with 7:37 left in the first quarter. – 8:17 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With his first 3-pointer, Duncan Robinson extended his franchise record to 66 consecutive games with at least one conversion, which also is the NBA’s second-longest streak to Stephen Curry. – 8:12 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tonight is the 166th consecutive regular-season appearance for Duncan Robinson, the second-longest streak in the franchise’s 34 seasons. The record is 174 by Glen Rice, from 1992 to ’94. – 8:07 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Big boos for Jimmy Butler. He didn’t mind them when he was wearing a Wolves uniform. I doubt he will now. Fun atmosphere though. Good buzz. – 8:06 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Loud boos for Jimmy Butler as he’s introduced in Minnesota. Tonight is the third game Butler has played in Minnesota since the Timberwolves traded him. – 8:06 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The usual starting five for the Heat on the second night of the back-to-back: Lowry, Robinson, Butler, Tucker and Adebayo. – 7:36 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The usual opening five for the Heat: Adebayo, Tucker, Butler, Robinson and Lowry. Trying to have it all in this back to back. – 7:32 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
do you guys think we made a new graphic or used the same one from last night pic.twitter.com/8kR4fzoqEm – 7:31 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro: “I’m a winner. You put me in at the end of the fourth, I try to compete and I want to win.” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 7:28 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Coach Spo on Jimmy Butler, “Each year that he’s been with us, he’s just played better.”
Mentions him playing his best basketball last season, but being in and out of the lineup hurt them
Says they probably would’ve had home court advantage, but biggest thing was just “recovery” – 6:45 PM
Coach Spo on Jimmy Butler, “Each year that he’s been with us, he’s just played better.”
Mentions him playing his best basketball last season, but being in and out of the lineup hurt them
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Spoelstra on Jimmy Butler: “Each year that he has been with us, he’s just played better.” Again emphasizes how full offseason helped Butler. – 6:40 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra on Jimmy Butler, “Each year that he’s been with us he’s just played better.” – 6:39 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Erik Spoelstra on Caleb Martin:
“It’s the speed, quickness, the efforts. It becomes contagious. He’s one of those players that inspires more energy…That’s unique.”
“We were fans of him before we signed him.”
@5ReasonsSports – 6:34 PM
Erik Spoelstra on Caleb Martin:
“It’s the speed, quickness, the efforts. It becomes contagious. He’s one of those players that inspires more energy…That’s unique.”
“We were fans of him before we signed him.”
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Wolves coach Chris Finch on the Heat, “They’ve meshed so well so early.” – 6:23 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Finch says it looks like Josh Okogie is a go tonight. Will give him another physical defender to throw at Jimmy, Herro, Robinson, Lowry, et al – 6:20 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Wolves coach Chris Finch on possible tensions tonight vs. Heat, “Obviously there’s some history there.” – 6:19 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Wolves coach Chris Finch on Tyler Herro, “Trying to keep a good matchup is going to be one of our key points tonight.” – 6:17 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler hasn’t had many off nights so far this season
The first one he followed up with a 36 point night, and the second he followed up with a 32 point night
Last night he wasn’t his efficient self, and the follow up is going back to Minnesota
Fitting – 5:29 PM
Jimmy Butler hasn’t had many off nights so far this season
The first one he followed up with a 36 point night, and the second he followed up with a 32 point night
Last night he wasn’t his efficient self, and the follow up is going back to Minnesota
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat’s Tyler Herro among the NBA’s best in the fourth quarter this season miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Spoelstra: “He really becomes energized in those kind of moments when there’s an opportunity for big shots or momentum shifting type shots.” – 5:27 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Closing time increasingly becoming Tyler Herro time for Heat. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:48 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Kyle Lowry not sleeping on Heat tradition of Thanksgiving carb-a-thons sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:47 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Are Heat playing a dangerous 3-point game? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:47 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Timberwolves are advising fans to try and show up early tonight to help ease pressure on long lines at the door in anticipation of a packed house. – 4:13 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Tonight’s @kzprovisioning media meal:
Shaved Beef and Adobo Chicken Fajitas
Gallo Pinto, Traditional Accompaniments, Nixta Tortillas
Shaved Romaine, Chili Lime Vinaigrette, Cotija, Radishes
@BellecourBakery Desserts – 3:10 PM
Tonight’s @kzprovisioning media meal:
Shaved Beef and Adobo Chicken Fajitas
Gallo Pinto, Traditional Accompaniments, Nixta Tortillas
Shaved Romaine, Chili Lime Vinaigrette, Cotija, Radishes
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
There’s optimism Joel Embiid will return Saturday vs. the Timberwolves following a three-week absence due to COVID-19, per @Shams Charania.
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: There’s optimism 76ers star Joel Embiid will return on Saturday vs. Minnesota following a three-week absence due to COVID-19. Embiid has been ramping up this week. If unable on Saturday, second game of home stand (Monday vs. Orlando) is possible. – 2:48 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Little of note on Heat injury report, only:
— Marcus Garrett, Out, Right Wrist
— Markieff Morris, Out, Neck; Whiplash
— Victor Oladipo, Out, Right Knee; Injury Recovery
No other Heat players on latest report for tonight at ‘Wolves. Heat playing these back-to-backs for keeps. – 2:32 PM
Little of note on Heat injury report, only:
— Marcus Garrett, Out, Right Wrist
— Markieff Morris, Out, Neck; Whiplash
— Victor Oladipo, Out, Right Knee; Injury Recovery
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Markieff Morris, Marcus Garrett and Victor Oladipo are the only players on the Heat 2:30 p.m. injury report for tonight’s game vs. Timberwolves. All are out.
But it looks like the rest of the roster is on track to play on the second night of the back-go-back, as of now. – 2:32 PM
Markieff Morris, Marcus Garrett and Victor Oladipo are the only players on the Heat 2:30 p.m. injury report for tonight’s game vs. Timberwolves. All are out.
