Mo Bamba on upcoming free agency: I'm excited to wear Orlando across my chest

What are your thoughts on the outlook for the Magic and your future long-term as a restricted free agent? Mo Bamba: I think the sky’s the limit for this young group. We have a lot of talent, and we have a lot of depth at every position. I’m excited to be a part of this. I’m excited to wear Orlando across my chest. I’m just focusing on the now and the moment.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Mo Bamba forced a jumpball on this Giannis take. This is just good defense! pic.twitter.com/v4xFgHuviB – 8:24 PM
Q&A: Mo Bamba discussed the outlook for the Orlando Magic this season, his free agency future, his career journey thus far, the difference playing for coach Jamahl Mosley following Steve Clifford, Cole Anthony, and more.
